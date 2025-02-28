Around the Circle This Week: February 28, 2025

Four-legged Athletes on the Trails

Let the "gee-haw!" begin. Anyone who's seen the start of a sled dog race knows the excitement from the four-footed athletes, often with leaping and yipping in anticipation of the run. (We all wish this is how we approached our exercise regimes.)

For those of you who have not witnessed the start, on-trail or end of a race, we encourage you to check out two events this weekend that give you the chance to see the action.

CopperDog150 weekend in Michigan gets underway today (Feb. 28) with a number of events, including the CopperDog Street Party in downtown Calumet and the race's Opening Ceremony 6-7 p.m. also downtown. The activities run Friday-Sunday, and new this year are the weight-pulls and a Kid's Mutt Race.

See all the events here.

Find great photos (like the one here) done by Adam Johnson of Brockit Inc. photography here or by photographer Larry Molloy here.

On Sunday, the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon (bottom photo) in Minnesota launches for the 40th year. There have been some challenges, including a postponement from the original Jan. 26 date to this weekend and just this week from its start at Billy's in Duluth to a location in Two Harbors due to lack of snow cover on the trails. "Weather always plays a role in sled dog racing, and unfortunately, the recent warm temperatures have made conditions at our original start line unsuitable for the race, there is virtually no snow as of right now" said Mike Keyport, president of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon, in announcing the change. "While we’re disappointed to move from our traditional start, we’re grateful for the support of Two Harbors and our dedicated volunteers who make this race possible. Our team has worked hard to ensure the course remains safe and competitive, and we’re looking forward to an exciting race." Find details about the new start site here. Can't make it in person? The Beargrease provides live race coverage of the Mar. 2 start via iFan. You can find that link here.

While the race action starts on Sunday, there are plenty of Beargrease-linked events Saturday to get the family revved up. The annual Cutest Puppy Contest and KQDS Mini Sled Dog Races both take place at Fitger's Brewery Complex in downtown Duluth. Guests are encouraged to walk the halls of the shopping/dining place in the morning and vote for their favorite 4-9-month-old puppies lined up there. Voting runs 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The mini races start in the courtyard at 2 p.m.

Also on Saturday, the Banquet Center at the Buffalo House at Esko just outside Duluth serves as HQ for the race and visitors are welcome on Saturday to meet the mushers and their teams. There is coffee and treats 8-11 a.m. (free will offering) and a soup, sandwich and cookie lunch with the crews from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. – purchase the $15 ticket in advance or onsite. The race's Opening Ceremonies start at 3 p.m. Details on all events – including the marathon – can be found here.

Over, Under, Through & Around

Thunder Bay photographer Chris Artist keeps coming up with ways to challenge his backyard birds while creating interesting photo ops. The latest? An ice ring. "I made a ring of ice for the birds, they seem to like flying through it. Lol," Chris posted. So far the little chickadees seem particularly adept at ring navigation.

A True Winter Pick-me-up

You don't need to be a black-diamond skier to enjoy Mt. Bohemia. Every Friday from 5-8 p.m. during the snow season, you can ride the chairlift to the top and snowshoe down along a lantern-lit trail. The price of the ticket includes access to the Nordic spa and some friend-time around the fire pit.

The Art Hidden in the Snow

Sculptors use all manner of materials for their work and in our region, ice and snow are included in the option. This week in Hancock, you can wander to Quincy Green to be surrounded by "chilling masterpieces" that are part of the city's inaugural Hancock Snow Sculpting Invitational, which ended Sunday but the art remains. Four teams participated in the event, with first place going to Sculptora Borealis from Wisconsin and second place to Team USA. Team TKE from Michigan Technological University and Team Saint Albert the Great Parish in Houghton filled out the competition with local flair. The TV6 News Team has coverage of the event that you can view here.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Saturday, Mar. 1: Marquette Symphony Orchestra performs "Romantic Masters" at Kaufman Auditorium in Marquette with guest pianist Hyerim Lee. Concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

Now thru Mar. 9: Theatre North in Ironwood continues its run of "Clue" through Mar. 9.

Sunday, Mar. 2: Dawg Days at Keweenaw Mountain Lodge in Copper Harbor celebrates winter, trails and dogs, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The day's two events are a time-trial skijoring race called the Perimeter Dog Derby that circumnavigates the Perimeter Loop, and the Costume Contest, which is a dog and human costume contest.

Wednesday, Mar. 5: Scuba diver and historian Dan Fountain takes you aboard the Arlington and how the lost ship was found in the summer of 2023 in the middle of Lake Superior by a group of shipwreck hunters. His talk, "He Went Down with His Ship: Captain Burke and the Steamer Arlington," begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Marquette Regional History Center.

Next Thursday, Mar. 6: Relief 2nd Mate Dan Lindner shares his experiences working with Great Lakes Fleet, from training at the Maritime Academy to his experiences on board so far. "From Cadet to Mate: A Young Mariner's Journey" is part of the Virtual Visitor Center series hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, and Soo Locks Visitors Center Association and the Lake Superior Marine Museum Association in Duluth.

Minnesota

Tonight, Feb. 28: Enjoy the opening reception, 5-7 p.m., of the 2025 Winter Plein Air Gallery Exhibit in the Johnson Heritage Post Gallery in Grand Marais. Winter Plein Air is an annual painting retreat hosted by the Outdoor Painters of Minnesota and these are the fruits of their work. The exhibit continues through Mar. 23.

Tonight, Feb. 28: The Duluth Playhouse's largest fundraiser of the year hits the stage tonight at 6 p.m. The 3rd annual Singing with the Stars will feature local personalities bring their musical theater dreams to life in a spirited contest where the audience determines the winner. Enjoy champagne, tasty hors d’oeuvres, indulgent desserts and a sneak peak at the upcoming play "The Light in the Piazza." Check out this year's list of celebs here.

Saturday, Mar. 1: Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra performs "La Mer," part of its Masterworks Series, at 7 p.m. at the DECC.

Opens Saturday, Mar. 1-16: The Head of the Lakes United Way’s 4th annual Experience Auction launches on Saturday. Among this year's more than 60 experiences for auction are music lessons at Encore Music Studio, a course at North House Folk School, and, a standup paddle boarding group experience with Northshore SUP.

Saturday, Mar. 1: Snow Day in the Bay centered at the Silver Bay Municipal Liquor Store & Lounge is an action packed event, including a vintage sled ride, vendors, skiing demonstrations, beanbag tournament, sledding hill, snowman building contents, cribbage tournament and music. Activities stretch from 9 a.m.-11 p.m.

SAVE THE DATE! Mar. 19-23: The Minnesota Film Fest in Duluth showcases local films, Indigenous voices, stories from across the Midwest and internationally. Read more in next week's Around the Circle This Week.

Wisconsin

Today-Sunday, Feb. 28-Mar. 2: Pack up the kids and head over to the World's Longest Weenie Roast at Lakewoods Resort near Cable. It's the annual end-of-the-season bash on Lake Namakagon. There will be snowmobile racing, food (hot dogs, too), music and fun activities. The roast benefits local emergency medical services: Great Divide Ambulance, Namakagon Volunteer Fire Department and other community groups.

Tonight, Feb. 28: Head to The Backstage in Bayfield for music by indie pop trio Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets. The fun starts at 7 p.m.

Today-Sunday, Feb. 28-Mar. 2: Southside Bait & Tackle in Superior hosts the Southside Fishing Contest this weekend.

Saturday, Mar. 1: Award-winning author (and Lake Superior Magazine contributor) Marie Zhuikov reads and signs her newest work and first fictional novel from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Foxes & Fireflies Booksellers in Superior. The Path of Totality is a collection of speculative fiction short stories.

Ontario

Saturday, Mar. 1: Have a goofy skate and donate while listening to the tunes spun by DJ Bobby Lawn. The fun starts at 8-10 p.m. The PolarBARE Skate in the Sault Downtown Plaza supports St. Vincent Place. Why PolarBARE? Skaters bravely skate in their skivvies (or bathing suits or athletic gear), Reubaras Bistro Catering brings the food and there will be warming stations (thank goodness) and bonfires (ditto goodness). Bring donations of gently used winter gear and cash … and your skates, of course.

Saturday, Mar. 1: There's plenty of snow … and maybe a little too much … for the Sleeping Giant Loppet this weekend. The "too much" is because the organization announced a 1-hour delay due to predictions of heavy snow today and cold temps on Saturday. The annual loppet is on Sibley Peninsula within Sleeping Giant Provincial Park.

Saturday, Mar. 1: Atom Econ Markets Co. and Northern Reach Network host the Winter Wonderland Vendor Market in the the CLE Heritage Building in Thunder Bay, 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 2: This year's monthly Family Art Days starts this week, 1-4 p.m. at the Thunder Bay Art Gallery. The all-ages activities are free, first Sunday of every month through August.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: Adam Johnson, Brockit Inc./CopperDog150; Fitger's Brewery Complex; John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon; Chris Artist Photography; Mount Bohemia; City of Hancock; Spotlight, from left, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers/Outdoor Painters of Minnesota/Lakewoods Resort/PolarBARE Skate Sault Ste. Marie