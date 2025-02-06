Around the Circle This Week: February 6, 2025

Updates & Ongoing Action

"That. Was. AMAZING!!! Curling National men’s finals went into an extra end and came down to the last rock. Dropkin, a local Duluth team, made an INSANE last shot for the win!! So cool having this in Duluth!" So describes the Duluth Curling Club post about the final competitions in the

USA Curling Men's & Women's National Championship in Duluth. That's curling talk for "holey moley what an overtime finish." Duluth's Team Dropkin (Korey Dropkin, Thomas Howell, Andrew Stopera, Mark Fenner) won the men's competition. The women's final round

also produced a nail-biter with Team Peterson (Tabitha Peterson, Cory Thiesse, Tara Peterson, Tayler Anderson-Heide, Vicky Persinger), based in St. Paul, pulling off the win. Team Dropkin will represent the USA at the World Men's Championship in Moose Jaw, Sask., and Team Peterson will represent the USA in the World Women's Championship in Uijeongbu, Korea.

Meanwhile, in Thunder Bay, the Scotties Tournament of Hearts curling competition starts a week from Friday on Valentine's Day, Friday, Feb. 14, until Feb. 23. It is Canada’s National Women’s Curling Championship and will be centered at Fort William Gardens. You can see videos here about how to attend and also about TBay's long history of great curling.

Finally, you remember Hermantown ultramarathoner Michael Koppy, who at age 74 was trying to be the oldest person to complete the Arrowhead Ultra 135. Pulling a loaded 40-pound sled, Michael managed to run 129 of the 135 miles before he had to bow out because of a back injury. Michael was 1 of 90 taking up the challenge on foot. As of today, Michael still has hopes to compete in June 2025, aiming to be the oldest person to ever complete the Western States 100-mile Endurance Run. It's another grueling ultrarun … and for Michael, another chance to raise funds for the local YMCA. You can contribute here. Dan Kraker of MPRNews spoke with Michael after the Arrowhead Ultra here.

Opportunities Around the Lake

Marquette area artists – Get out your blue paints and pens to submit entries for the 2025 Blueberry Festival Poster Contest. Winners will be decided by a cumulative score based on an online voting open to the public and a panel of judges comprised of downtown business owners and public officials. Entries must be made by Friday, April 25. The winning artist will receive a $400 prize and become the poster for the Downtown Marquette Blueberry Festival, July 25.

Once again, Bay Village Coffee in Thunder Bay is selling heart cookies to aid fundraising for a new Cardiac Centre through the Northern Cardiac Fund. The fundraiser was started in honor of Patty Hobbs, "This isn’t just about cookies," posted the shop. "This is about honoring Patty’s legacy, spreading love, and saving lives right here in our community." In five years of the event, the shop has raised $60,000. That's a lot of yummy cookies.

On Friday (Feb. 7), take in Many Tiny Lights outside of Drury Lane Bookstore in Grand Marais. Kick in $5 for the Cook County Schools ISD 166 Parent Teacher Association (PTA). The annual community event will take place amid 100+ ice globe lanterns and a roaring campfire. This year's event will include a song circle led by Britt Malec starting at 6 pm. Enjoy cookies, conversation, and cider between songs.

The LOON Valentine’s Day Soireé is a fundraising gala for the Lyric Opera of the North. Enjoy hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, dinner and music. In anticipation of the LOON’s upcoming production of "Die Fledermaus," it will be a waltzy, bubbly, masked affair. Last day to register is this Friday (Feb. 7).

The Arrowhead Regional Art Council has opened its Art Project Grants for individuals or organizations. Applications are due by Mar. 16. For individuals, the grants can provide up to $4,000 and for organizations up to $5,000. There is also an additional Small Grant for Individuals, with applications due by Mar. 2 and covering up to $1,000.

U.P. Winter Celebrations

There are two major winter festivals in the Upper Peninsula, where winter seems to happily hang out this time of year.

Already underway is the annual Michigan Tech Winter Carnival in Houghton. The event continues through Saturday (Feb. 8) and you still have time to catch a horse-drawn sleigh ride or a dog sled ride, plus join the Namebini-giizis Snow Snake Games. There will be a Winter Street Dance on Saturday and the Winter Carnival Award Ceremony, ending with the Blue Key and Swing Club Snoball. The winner of this year’s month-long snowsculpting competition, using the theme “Dragons, Knights, & Legendary Sights!” was Phi Kappa Tau with its “In Search of a Maiden So Fair, Our Hero Enters the Dragon's Lair” (seen in the photo). Tau Kappa Epsilon secured second place with “Knights and Snow, Wizards Aglow, Hogwarts shines with Winter’s snow,” while Sigma Tau Gamma and Alpha Gamma Delta earned third place with “Dragon Skull lies where Gothic Towers Rise.” Catholic Campus Ministries at St. Albert the Great earned first overall in the one-night building competition with their entry “A work in progress reconstruction of Notre Dame with a soldier taking a knee to show reverence.” An intriguing event will be the livestreaming of an Ice Mass at Our Lady of the Snows in a snow sculpted chapel on Friday at 5:30 and 10 p.m. There will be an additional Mass at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The Mass is officiated by St. Albert the Great Catholic Campus Ministry at Michigan Tech. See the full Winter Carnival schedule here.

On Friday-Sunday (Feb. 7-9), join in Heikki Lunta Winter Festival, inspired by the Heikki Lunta snow god folklore that originated in the Upper Peninsula. The festival features snowshoe tours, ice fishing, fireworks in various locations – like Negaunee, Teal Lake, UP Luge Club and Ishpeming Ski Club. On Friday, the fourth annual Marquette Meijer Winter Games Opening Ceremony takes place in downtown Negaunee starting at 5:45 p.m. Check out all the activity details online.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Fridays, Feb. 7, : Try the sport that is an “upgrade” to regular sledding, say organizers. The Upper Peninsula Luge Club offers free luge lessons for all ages, preschool to adults, 6-9 p.m. at Lucy Hill in Negaunee. This week's public sledding is part of the Heikki Lunta celebrations.

Tuesday, Feb. 11: The Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce invites you to the Business After Hours Canal Run 50th Birthday Party at the Orpheum Theater from 4-6 p.m. Grab a slice of pizza and birthday cake, tell your favorite Canal Run stories, and talk to Canal Run Committee members about this year's Canal Run on July 19. RSVP requested at info@keweenaw.org or 906-482-5240.

Minnesota

Starting tonight, Thursdays: If you’re looking for something inspiring to do in February, consider joining tonight's Call of the Wild Poetry Night, 5 p.m. at the Ely Folk School. This month’s theme, "Between Ice and Ember,” reflects the tension between winter’s chill and the warmth of human connection. Poetry Nights are the first Thursday of every month at the folk school, sponsored by the Northern Lakes Arts Association.

Saturday, Feb. 8: Enjoy the Lakeside Shop Hop in time for Valentine's Day with local makers gift items ready for purchase at pop-ups with art and local ice cream. Visit Duluth Studio Market, 2nd Saturday Marketplace (at Spirit of the Lake Arts) and Crank & Dasher from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Wisconsin

Friday, Feb. 7: The Superior Public Library hosts the 15th annual Love Your Local Artist event, with works by more than 40 local artists for sale, live music, an art raffle plus wine and refreshments. Free entry. The fun runs 5:30-8 p.m.

Now- Feb. 12: St. James Social on Ice features a Community Sauna at Bodin’s Fisheries in Bayfield. Superior Sauna is bringing in a large format wood-fired sauna for 60 minute sessions on all-weekend access passes.

Saturday, Feb. 8: The Northern Pines Sled Dog Race starts and finishes at the Northern Pines Golf & Event Center in Iron River. It runs in Bayfield County and the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest. Sprint and Mid-Distance races, W3PO Sanctioned Weight Pull and Kids Fun Mutt Run, are all at the Event Center.

Saturday, Feb. 8: Honest Dog Books in Bayfield hosts authors Deborah Jackson Taffa and Pam Houston from the Institute of American Indian Arts. Deborah’s memoir, Whiskey Tender, was a finalist for the 2024 National Book Award. Pam, an instructor at IAIA, has written several books including her most recent, Without Exception: Reclaiming Abortion, Personhood and Freedom. Wine bar opens at 6 p.m., music starts at 6:30 p.m. and authors begin their discussions at 7 p.m.

Ontario

Saturday, Feb. 8: This year’s International Fly Fishing Film Festival will offer "an amazing variety of films that will get you stoked to catch the big one!" according to the North Shore Steelhead Association. "The film festival is not just for anglers but will appeal to any adventurer seeking their next thrill!" The event starts 6 p.m. in the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium.

Now thru end of April: In honor of the 150th anniversary of the signing of Treaty #3, the Thunder Bay Museum will host a travelling exhibit from The MUSE: Lake of the Woods Museum & Douglas Family Art Centre that focuses on the treaty. The exhibit, now through the end of April, is available for visitors on the second floor at no additional charge during the museum’s normal visiting hours, Tuesday-Sunday, 1-5 p.m. The panels tell the story of the

signing of the Treaty and the story of the Anishinaabe of Treaty #3.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: Duluth Curling Club; Team Peterson; Michael Koppy; City of Marquette; Bay Village Coffee; Lyric Opera of the North; Michigan Technological University; Heikki Lunta; Spotlight, from left, U.P Luge Club/Ely Folk School/Northern Pine Sled Dog Race/International Fly Fishing Film Festival