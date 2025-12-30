Around the Circle This Week: January 1, 2026

100 and Counting … Just in Time for the New Year

The Keweenaw Peninsula of Michigan achieved a winter milestone on Monday, logging enough new snow to reach the 100 inch markfor the season so far. You can catch the snowshoveling action of Yooper Steve in a video on the Visit Keweenaw Facebook page. We hope you have a very happy new year holiday. Check out the listings below showing a sampler of end-of-the-year celebrations.

× Expand Kathleen Wolleat Last Saltie of 2025

Farewell to Salties. See You Next Year

The Duluth Seaway Port Authority announced the last week the departure of what will likely be the last saltie (ocean-going vessel) to leave the Twin Ports this season. The Polsteam Miedwie (seen entering Duluth in this photo by Kathleen Wolleat) departed Wednesday, Dec. 24,, just before the lights of Bentleyville were turned off, according to observers. You'll find a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo here of the 623-foot ship passing upbound through the Soo Locks earlier in the week. You can see a video of its Duluth departure from the Duluth Harbor Cam site.

Jayson Hron with the port authority notes that the Malta-flagged Miedwie is carrying durum wheat destined for Algeria. "Miedwie will be the last in a convoy of six oceangoing vessels departing Duluth with grain since Dec. 13, bringing the Port of Duluth-Superior's oceangoing navigation season to a close," according to Jayson. "The Montreal-Lake Ontario Section of the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway System closes for the winter on Jan. 5, 2026, so Miedwiemust exit the system by then." The Soo Locks traditionally close for the season on Jan. 15, so there will still be domestic Great Lakes maritime traffic.

Meanwhile on the maritime waterfront …

David Schauer, president of the Lake Superior Marine Museum Association and a fine maritime photographer, did a video of the the M/V Atlantic Huron in Superior last Sunday. "The laker departed with ore for Quebec City on its last revenue run before being retired and scrapped," he posted. The 736-foot vessel was built in 1984.

Chief Park Ranger Michelle Biggs gives a video tour of the Soo Locks' iconic Administration Building.

A Sampler of Where to Go for a Great New Year Celebration

Bent Paddle Brewing Co. in Duluth is opening on New Year's Eve for the first time and hosting a "Very Doggy NYE Shindig" with live music from Saltydog, Boss Mama & The Salty Hooch, and Twine. You can have a happy doggone new year starting at 8 p.m. Or catch the sounds of Andy Hauswirth at the Sheraton Hotel for live music in the lobby from 5-8 p.m.

If you want to laugh your way into 2026, head over to the The Caddy Shack Indoor Golf & Pub in Duluth for the Twin Ports Comedy New Year Eve-stravaganza. Your comedy hosts are local favorites Dustin Fawcett, Jami Rosenthal and Chad Gallo along with Twin Ports legend Bob Oesterreich and national touring act Danielle Thralow. Doors open at 7 p.m. Or head over to Zeitgeist Teatro for the one-night-only Ball Dropping Special with Renegade starting at 8 p.m.

At StageNorth in Washburn, Wis., enjoy a ball dropping New Year’s jollification featuring Baba Fats with Joy Scout, hosted by Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua.

In Thunder Bay before you head out for the nightly parties, head over to Fort William Historical Park for a candlelit evening of family-friendly activities, winter games and contests, live artisan demonstrations, and fireworks, 6-8 p.m. at the Family New Year's Eve Frolic. Just as the frolic is ending, the doors open (8 p.m.) at the Slovak Legion in Thunder Bay for a New Year's Eve Shag in honor of Dorothy Romanek and Evan Merlo or go to the NYE Shag in honor of Kyle Lauro and Megan Kane at the Heritage Building. (The modest entry fees go to the couples.)

In Michigan's Upper Peninsula, meanwhile, it seems that what goes U.P. must come down with all manner of items dropping to usher out the old and welcome in the new year.

Marquette will once again "drop the ball" – which is a good thing on New Year's Eve unless your a football team. The action is again on

the 100 block of West Washington Street with the New Year’s Eve Ball Drop hosted by Double Trouble Entertainment. The evening starts with activities and entertainment around downtown. Get in place by 11:45 p.m. for the count down. As you can see from the green-lit photo, lots of folks come out to celebrate. The Holiday Lasers on the Ore Docks will also have a light show on New Year's Eve, starting at 6 p.m.

Dropping a chook (or a tossle cap or toque, depending on where you arearound the Lake) seems just right for Houghton by thewaterfront. Visit Keweenaw and the city of Houghton are dropping a giant-sized version for the Chook Drop with firelight, music and community cheer on the Houghton Waterfront Pier. Earlier in the day, at 5:30 p.m., there is a "Little Chook Drop" for families that can't stay out for the nighttime festivities. There will be free winter-themed bookmark making for the kids plus baked goods for sale by Nikki Makes. The "Late-Night Chook Drop" gets rolling 9:30-10 p.m. Or head up the hill to the Bonfire at the Continental Fire Co. for a celebration with nationally touring comedians Dave Landau and Derek Richards, drink specials and a vibrant atmosphere starting at 7:30 p.m. to welcome the new year at midnight. You can see a video of the Chook Drop fun from previous years here.

Mackinac Island is on Lake Michigan, but often is part of the tour visitors do ontheir way to Lake Superior – plus we just wanted to tell you what they "drop" on the island. The Mackinac Island Chamber hosts a New Year’s Eve Great Turtle Drop at 11:50 p.m. outside Lilac Tree Suites, where Norton the Turtle descends from the peak of the inn. Winters on the island, by the by, feature the rare use of motorized vehicles with snowmobiles allowed along with horse-drawn sleighs.

The folks in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., prefer to drop an anchor (seen high above the street in this photo) to welcome 2026. The party goes all night, starting at 4 p.m. with a walk/run sponsored by Soo Brewing and Yooper Running Co., then there's a scavenger hunt, book reading, crafts and face painting around downtown. The Kid's Anchor Drop is 8 p.m. The Downtown Bar Scavenger Hunt (21+ only) starts at 8 p.m. and the anchor drop is at midnight. You can toast the new year at 12:05 at Bird's Eye Outfitters. (Over in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., they will be doing a puck drop in the Sault Downtown Plaza.)

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Starts Saturday, Jan. 3-Mar. 10: Upper Michigan Ice Racing Association has its 2026 dates set, starting this Saturday and continuing every Saturday in Gwinn until March. 10.

Next Saturday, Jan. 10: Raise the Woof Comedy Show is a fundraiser for the Copper Country Humane Society at the Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts in Houghton. Starts at 8 p.m.

Minnesota

Friday, Jan. 2: The Silver Bay Public Library hosts a reception for artist Eric Soderstrom and his fantasy artwork, 5:30-7 p.m. The art will be displayed until Feb. 28.

Saturday, Jan. 3: North House Folk School in Grand Marais kicks off its 2026 First Fridays Community Night with games and dancing and speakers and all around fun. This month is game night, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Wisconsin

Friday, Jan. 2: Barefoot Bluegrass brings its electric bluegrass sound to StageNorth in Washburn at 7 p.m.

Thru Jan. 4: The Holiday Tours at Fairlawn Mansion in Superior continue into the first few days of the new year. You can buy tour tickets online.

Ontario

Saturday, Jan. 3: Just Bike Thunder Bay is starting the year off with a Full Moon Ride under the Wolf Supermoon. Meet at the Real Canadian Superiorstore near the A&W around 6 p.m.

Next Saturday, Jan. 10: The Loft in Sault Ste. Marie will feature The Seiler Trio, bringing together three outstanding Canadian musicians, exploring the great traditions of the piano trio repertoire with their unique blend of intensity, passion and generosity. Mayumi Seiler on violin, Rachel Mercer on cello, and Angela Park on piano.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: Kathleen Wolleat; Downtown Marquette; Visit Keweenaw; Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau; Sault Ste. Marie Chamber; Spotlight, from left, Upper Michigan Ice Racing Association/Eric Soderstrom/North House Folk School/Full Moon Ride

Around the Circle This Week editor: Konnie LeMay