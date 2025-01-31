Around the Circle This Week: January 31, 2025

A Century of Outfitting

Gunflint Lodge & Outfitters celebrates its centennial year with something new – the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony today for Northern Lights Lodge (in the photo under the aurora) and Northern Lights Wedding & Event Center. Starting at 4

p.m., enjoy complimentary hors d'oeuvres and refreshments, learn about the lodge's connection to Justine Kerfoot, a legendary past owner of Gunflint Lodge for over 50 years, and tour the beautiful new space.

"Founded by Russell and Dora Blankenburg as a seasonal fishing camp in 1925, then run by Mae and George Spunner and the Kerfoot family beginning in 1927. For 100 years, Gunflint Lodge has been a cherished destination for outdoor enthusiasts, adventurers, and those seeking the tranquility of the Northwoods," says the announcement of the event.

"In 1927, Justine Spunner, a 21-year-old pre-med student at Northwestern University in Chicago, and already a woman ahead of her time, embarked on her first canoe trip," the story continues. "Navigating the Granite River to Saganaga Lake with a college friend and a guide, Justine would soon become a pioneer of the Minnesota Northwoods. The Spunners purchased the property at the end of the Gunflint Trail, which included a small lodge building with a store that supplied goods to the local Ojibwe neighbors and offered fishing tackle for guests. The lodge also featured a dining room, three log guest cabins, an owner’s cabin, and a small staff cabin. The property lacked indoor plumbing, electric service, and telephone connectivity.

"After the stock market crash in 1929 and the ensuing Depression, the Spunners lost their family home in Illinois and moved permanently to Gunflint Lodge. In 1933 Bill Kerfoot, son of the president of Hamline University, arrived on the Gunflint Trail. The Depression had cut short his plans of a career in the foreign service. Bill camped on the sand beach at the west end of Gunflint Lake. Justine hired him on as a guide for room and board. In September 1934, Bill and Justine were married. In 1935-36 they built themselves a log cabin home. That cabin would be Justine’s home until her death in 2001. In 1939 they welcomed baby boy Bruce, and after that daughters Pat and Sharon."

The photo of Bill and Justine is at the lodge in 1969. Read the full story of the family and the lodge here.

We Interrupt This Winter for an Irruption

It apparently is official … our Big Lake neighborhood is hosting an owl irruption. Naturalists and photographers are noting the significant increase of northern owls, particularly in northern Minnesota.

Bird expert Laura Erickson, who does "For the Birds" broadcasts and blogs, mentioned the phenomenon a couple of weeks ago. "This winter, northern owls are staging what ornithologists call an irruption. Here in Duluth, we’ve had lots of sightings of some of the most sought-after species in America—birds that many birders travel hundreds or even thousands of miles to see, especially Snowy, Great Gray, Boreal, and Northern Hawk Owls. On Sunday, a Short-eared Owl was seen hunting in daytime at Park Point in Duluth. Even non-birders have been noticing Great Grays and Boreals along the highway between Duluth and Two Harbors." Read Laura's full blog here.

In its report on the irruption, WDIO TV spoke with Minnesota DNR Nongame Wildlife Specialist Gaea Crozier. “Naturally, owls will come down in the wintertime," she told . But then we get years like this, where there’s an irruption, large numbers of owls are coming down,” said Crozier. “There are different reasons why owls will have these irruption years. The reason this year is most likely due to food, like the voles and mice that they eat, and those numbers are low right now, so birds are coming down from Canada. We’re having, you know, boreal owls, really large numbers of boreal owls compared to a typical winter, and also quite a few great, great owls as well.” You can see the full video here.

The extra owls means travelers need to be extra vigilant on the roads, since there has been an increase in raptor injuries. But it also means a great chance to see the "snowbirding" owls coming from the far north. Photographer Michelle Lutke in Ewen, Mich., got a rare chance to photograph the snowy owl seen here. "What an afternoon!" she posted. "I can't believe I spotted a snowy owl on our way home today 😍😍😍 We've been wanting to see one of these for SO long, and it was just down the road from where we live."

We're glad you saw the snowy visitor, Michelle, and shared it with us.

Throwing Stones with Friends

Two major curling events are coming to the Big Lake.

Duluth is hosting the USA Curling Nationals through Sunday (Feb. 2). The tournament covers both men's and women's competitions. According to MPRNews, the last time Minnesota hosted the event was in 2008 at the Hibbing Curling Club. Duluth's Team Shuster, which earned an Olympic Gold Medal in 2018, will be one of the competitors. Skip John Shuster is from Superior. The Duluth Curling Club posted two photos (seen here), one from this year's opening ceremonies and one from 50 years ago, also in the DECC. ""Curling on the national and world stage has found its way to Duluth several times over the decades. From the 1976 Silver Broom World’s Championship (won by team USA) to the 2025 USA National Championship. Curling in Duluth has a long storied history and a bright future!"

Meanwhile , in Thunder Bay, the 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts will come to the Fort William Gardens and Fort William Curling Club from Feb. 14-23, bringing the top female curling teams from across the country. Those teams will include the reigning Canadian champions, the Rachael Homan rink, the Ottawa-based Team Canada.

Events for Writers & Book Lovers

• Tonight starting at 5 p.m., head to the Studio Cafe in Duluth to savor the sound of clack-clacking old-timey typewriters for a "Type In," hosted by the cafe and the Lake Superior Writers. Enter your name into the two drawings for a copy of Uncommon Type by Tom Hanks (modern patron saint of the typewriter). Say – or type – "Hi" to our editor Konnie while you're there.

• Thursday, Feb. 13, Zoom into a virtual conversation with children's book author Nikki Mitchell, a native of the Upper Peninsula and graduate of Northern Michigan University in Marquette. The event is co-sponsored by the U.P. Publishers & Authors Association and the Crystal Falls Community District Library, part of a series to showcase winners of the UP Notable Book List. Victor R. Volkman wrote in Marquette Monthly about Nikki. "As a mom of a child with ADHD and autism, she continues to write fantasy tales with disabled characters and characters with ADHD, anxiety, and autism. Working with young writers is also a huge passion of hers, and she hopes to help inspire a lifelong love for reading and writing with her stories. … Ellie and the Midwest Goodbye is a great book to open up your child to a discussion about situational anxiety issues." Nikki, who is living in Iron River, is the award-winning American author of the Middle-Grade Portal Fantasy trilogy, Eleanor Mason’s Literary Adventures, and The Magic Shoebox Adventures.

The Passing of a Bayfield Classic

Muriel A. Erickson, 93, of Bayfield, Wis., died Wednesday (Jan. 29) at her home surrounded by family. Muriel was born July 31, 1931, in Ashland, the daughter of Fred and Beatrice (Shefchik) Roffers. She and her late husband, Jim, for decades had been the anchoring owners of the Erickson Orchards & Country Store. She had also been a family and consumer science educator at Bayfield School District. "As an educator, business owner and friend, Muriel touched the lives of many in the community," it was posted on the orchard's Facebook page. Funeral arrangements are being made through the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Saturday, Feb. 1: The 56th annual International 500 Snowmobile Race takes place at Owosso Speedway in Sault Ste. Marie on Saturday, culminating a week of high-speed snowmobile action. Tonight at 6 p.m. will be the crowning of the Miss I-500 at Dream Makers Theatre in the Kewadin Casino

Saturday, Feb. 1: Support the local firefighters and police at the annual Pigs n' Heat Hockey Game fundraiser at 4:30 p.m. in the John MacInnes Student Ice Arena. All proceeds go to victims of fire and accidents in Houghton and Keweenaw counties. Buy your tickets at Houghton Police Department, Hancock Police Department, Houghton County Sheriff's Office, Superior Service, or from any of your local friendly firefighters and police officers. Tickets are also available at the door.

Thursday, Feb. 6: Amy Stark, visitor center manager at the Eisenhower Lock, shares the story of the series of U.S. and Canadian Locks that have linked the Upper Midwest to the world since 1959 through the St. Lawrence Seaway. The online event starts at 11:30 a.m. CST and is open to all as part of the Virtual Visitor Center series through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Minnesota

Today-Feb. 9: A hilarious blend of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes, "The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong" is being performed starting tonight at the NorShor Theatre in Duluth. Over the course of 75 minutes, audiences can expect a plethora of calamities that will have them roaring with laughter in this high-energy, smash-hit comedy performed by the Duluth Playhouse.

Saturday, Feb. 1: Beyond the Reel 2025 - A Film Fundraiser for the Violence Prevention Center starts at 5:30 p.m. in the Arrowhead Center for the Arts, Grand Marais. Also at the event, the Joan Drury Award will be presented.

Tuesday, Feb. 4: Bring your favorite album to share for Vinyl Night and enjoy a free rail drink or tap beer Tuesdays at Harbor Rail Pub in Two Harbors.

Thursdays, Feb. 6-Mar. 6: The Market at Center Court returns to Duluth's Holiday Shopping Center with a focus on local vendors of food, gifts and artisan creations. Stop by from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and grab lunch while you browse the wares of local merchants and enjoy some live music as well. Lake Superior Magazine crew will be there, so stop by our table and say "hello!"

Wisconsin

Tonight, Jan. 31: Join the founder of Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua, Warren Nelson (& Friends) for a concert titled Under the Upper Lake, starting at 4 p.m. at Harbor Table in Washburn. Find other upcoming events online.

Saturday, Feb. 1: The 19th annual Mt. Ashwabay Summit Ski Race will showcase scenic segments of the 43k network of skate and classic cross country ski trails at Mt. Ashwabay near Bayfield.

Ontario

Sunday, Feb. 2: The Sault Community Theatre Centre presents The Carnival of Animals, a classical music composition by Camille Saint-Saëns.The piece is often used to introduce children to the world of classical Western music with movements devoted to elephants, chickens, and turtles. This production features Trevor Copp’s interpretation of these animals – watch him become a clucking, growling, and flapping parade of animals. Each animal will also be introduced by poems.

Sunday, Feb. 2: Skate with the Kam River Fighting Walleye at the Winter FunDays. Open skate, meet the team and try out their skills and drills-inspired obstacle course. All experience levels invited, helmets required. From 2-4 p.m. at Northwood Playfields.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: Gunflint Lodge & Outfitters; Michelle Lutke; Duluth Curling Club; Spotlight, from left, I-500 Snowmobile Race/Northern Lights Lodge/Mt. Ashwabay/The Carnival of Animals