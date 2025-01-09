Around the Circle This Week: January 9, 2025

A Maritime Wrap-up

The Soo Locks, as mandated, are scheduled to close on Jan. 15, though some years that midnight deadline has been extended for freighters on their way across Lake Superior. But for now the traffic through the locks continues, as with the articulated barge Michigan Trader paired with tugboat Dirk S. VanEnkevort seen here in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo as it locks through in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., while the temperature sits at 0° F.

In Thunder Bay On Jan. 3, the CSL St. Laurent sailed into its winter lay-up at Keefer Terminal. Watch a video here by the Port of Thunder Bay showing the St. Laurent backing up beside the breakwall.

Also this week, Boatnerd.com had maritime reports of note. The 678-foot Wilfred Sykes, temporarily sidelined with apparent generator issues, headed downbound on Tuesday for BayShip, Sturgeon Bay, for winter layup. The freighter had to be towed by fleetmate Joseph L. Block to safe anchorage near the locks after losing power on Sunday. And the U.S. Coast Guard began ice-breaking operations under its usual moniker of Operation Taconite. "U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw (WLBB 30) is assigned to manage the ice breaking needs of western Lake Superior, specifically the twin ports of Duluth, Minnesota and Superior, Wisconsin. As ice coverage expands, U.S. Coast Guard officials will assign additional icebreakers," Boatnerd.com reports.

A waterfront retirement … has been announced for May 15, when Deb DeLuca leaves her job as director of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority. Deb has held that position since 2018, after working with the port authority since 2014. "“This role has been the highlight of my career,” said DeLuca, who first joined the Port Authority as its government and environmental affairs director in 2014. “It has been an honor, a privilege and lots of fun working with the Port Authority staff, board and partners. The Port Authority team is in race shape, strategic in nature and not afraid of hard work or tough tasks. I’m proud of all we have accomplished together, and I’ll be eager to watch where the organization goes from here. Opportunities abound, and as always, selecting the best path forward involves analysis, strategy, careful use of capital, flexibility and effective partnerships.” Read about Deb and her accomplishments here.

Meanwhile … It was announced this week that the Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge will benefit from an $11.2 milliion rehabilitation makeover thanks to funding through the U.S. Department of Transportation's RAISE – Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity – program. "The grant, provided through USDOT’s RAISE program, will rehabilitate this historic bridge, including surface preparation and repainting, lead abatement, replacement of deteriorated sections, miscellaneous structural steel repairs, repairs to spalled and delaminated concrete, and replacement of the bridge sidewalks," according to a press release from U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith. The new funding "builds on the $1,500,000 in total funding secured for the Aerial Lift Bridge’s pedestrian walkways," the release added.

Also … Wisconsin Department of Transportation got a $300,000 grant to expand its Highway Construction Skills Training program into northern Wisconsin and develop the Highway Construction Workforce Partnership (HCWP-North) "to engage relevant stakeholders to recruit, train and place individuals in the highway construction workforce" specifically related to upcoming work on the John A. Blatnik Bridge between Duluth and Superior, announced U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin in a press release. That bridge is scheduled to be replaced starting in 2026. Members of the HCWP-North workgroup include the Bay Area Workforce Development Board, Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board, Forward Service Corporation, Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe University, Sokaogon Chippewa Community College, and Tribal Labor Advisory Committee.

Finally … the last saltie (ocean-going vessel) from the Duluth-Superior port left on Dec. 28 to make its way completely through the St. Lawrence Seaway system before the end of this current maritime season, according to maritime photographer Paul Scinocca, who took this photo below (under the Aerial Lift Bridge) of "The Grand Finale!" as Paul posted, "The Federal Biscay, last ocean going freighter for the season departing Duluth MN December 28, 2024 at 19:46 in the evening. They arrived Christmas day at 19:43, coming into the Twin Ports to load Wheat destined for Algeria!"

Iron Ore Shipments Down for 2024

Shipments of iron ore through the Great Lakes were down from 2023 and slightly up from the 5-year average for the cargo, The Lake Carriers' Association reports. According to LCA, iron ore shipments at the end of 2024 totaled about 49.8 million tons, down 2.5% from slightly more than 51 million tons in 2023. The five-year annual average for ore tonnage is 47.9 million, putting the 2024 total at 3.8% above the average. On Lake Superior, two ports – Two Harbors and Silver Bay – exceeded their 2023 shipments.

Sunny U.P. Sailor Seizes the Day Each Sunrise

If you visit the Facebook page of CBS Sunday Morning this week, you'll notice a series of sunrise photos with an awfully familiar landscape. The popular weekly TV news magazine featured Bugsy Sailor, currently of Marquette, but a lifelong Upper Peninsula resident who grew up in Baraga. Bugsy has been taking sunrises photos (almost) every single day during the last six years. Bugsy, owner of the Upper Peninsula Supply Co., also lays claim to being the co-founder of the Fresh Coast Film Festival and the creator of 906 Day and one of our annual favorites, Plaidurday when wearing plaid is "hip."

You can watch the full interview by Faith Salie here and you can sign up for Bugsy's newsletter here (or subscribe to his 28¢ sunrises).

Bugsy has always been an adventurer and "do-er." According to the UPSupply.co website, "In 2007 Bugsy Sailor completes year-long 50-state road trip. Collects lots of t-shirts along the way. Taught people about the Upper Peninsula. Moved back home to Baraga. Founded Yooper Steez. Launched the iconic Upper Peninsula Silhouette Tee. Launched the iconic 906 sticker. Blogged. Made April Fool’s Day jokes. Created Plaidurday and 906 Day. Dreamt of buying AuTrain Island. Took a nap. Rebranded to U.P. Supply Co. Opened a retail shop in Marquette. And that brings us to the present."

You can see the Jan. 7 sunrise, Bugsy's 2,199th sunrise image, taken back home in Baraga.

Happy (& Healthy) Trails

At age 74, ultramarathoner Michael Koppy has run past many milestones, and 2025 promises to be another year of breaking barriers for the Hermantown, Minn., man.

On Jan. 27-28, Michael will run the “Arrowhead Ultra 135,” a 135-mile ultra-marathon in northern Minnesota … all the while pulling a 40-pound sled. If he finishes the challenging task, he will be the only person over the age of 70 to have ever completed this brutal race.

Based on his previous accomplishments, those who know Michael believe the chances are good he'll achieve this goal. After all, 2024 was a pretty good running year, too, for Michael. In May 2024, he took first place in the 70+ age category in the Cocodona 250, a 250-mile race in Arizona. In October, he completed the Wild Duluth 100K as the oldest person in the race’s 16-year history ever to finish within the race’s strict time limits. Also in 2024, he finished fifth overall out of 80 starters in the Cowboy 200 in Nebraska. Yup, this septuagenarian athlete is experienced, well-trained and tough as nails.

Michael enjoys doing things that don’t fit the norms as a way to inspire others to try new challenges that lie outside the bounds of the ordinary. He shares his love of running with others to help them get in touch with their passions and believes in giving back, in helping others. For his participation in the Arrowhead Ultra 135 – and in June 2025 in the prestigious 100-mile Western States Endurance Race – Michael will use the races to support the YMCA. (If he completes the Western States race within the allotted 30 hours, he will be the oldest to achieve that goal.)

Michael is asking for people to contribute to his fundraiser for local Y programs and in support of his racing. He chose to support “the Y,” Michael says, because he believes in its mission of “strengthening communities by promoting youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.” He also appreciates that the Y aims to serve people of all ages, backgrounds and economic circumstances, all the while promoting healthy, life-enhancing activities.

In some ways, Michael is an unlikely ultra-runner. As a child, he had polio in his legs, and one of his brothers died of polio. His mother, too, died of polio when Michael was 2. As a result, he was placed in the foster care system, got into plenty of trouble and changed schools nearly every year during grades 1-6. Finally, in high school, he discovered his love of running. It is a love and an on-going challege that has changed his life.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Friday-Sunday, Jan. 10-12: After a two-year hiatus, the Tahquamenon Country Sled Dog Race is back on this weekend, centering around Newberry. There's a silent auction and gathering on Friday (registration check-in day) and the races start at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Find the full schedule of events online.

Saturday, Jan. 11: Enjoy an exhibition showcasing the Silver Island Artists in Residence works at the Copper Country Community Arts Center. Artists Bonnie Loukas, Tom Oliver and Laura Smyth created their work during stays at the island. The event runs 2-4 p.m. and is sponsored by the Keweenaw Land Trust and the center.

Monday, Jan. 13: Join the monthly guided Moonlit Snowshoe Hike at Keweenaw Mountain Lodge in Copper Harbor. Free for guests and small fee for the public. The other hike dates are Feb. 12 and Mar. 14, chosen near the full moon in hopes of a clear night.

Minnesota

Friday, Jan. 10: Johnson Heritage Post Art Gallery in Grand Marais kicks off the Cook County Historical Society's Centennial Year with the opening reception for "100 Years of Art in Cook County," an exhibit featuring its permanent collection. Event runs 5-7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10: The Duluth XC Ski Club hosts the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival tour visit at the DECC. All event proceeds support DXC's community ski events; films begin each night at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m.

Friday-Saturday, Jan. 11-12: Learn about (and enjoy) the Dark Sky sanctuary of the Boundary Waters as part of the Dark Sky Festival in Ely. The two packed days of sessions feature sunset tours to Listening Point, an evening Intro to Astrophotography Class at the Ely Folk School, a Night at the Museum in the Dorothy Molter Museum, performances of Romeo & Juliet at the Vermilion Fine Arts Theater, nighttime dogsledding, a wolf-howling safari, snowshoe hikes and much more.

Wisconsin

Friday, Jan. 10: Clear your evening and enjoy music-hopping around Superior for the 2025 Homegrown Winter Fiasco. All night live music at Superior Tavern, Tower Avenue Tavern, Havana's and The Main Club, featuring three to four groups each. It's a grand preview to the Duluth Homegrown Music Festival coming in April.

Friday-Saturday, Jan. 10-11: Superior Public Library will host a free event at noon Saturday to kick off the “Year of the Fitz,” as was declared in Superior and as part of the effort to honor the 50th anniversary of the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald. It is also to help raise funds for an historical marker at Barkers Island marking Superior as the ill-fated ship's last port of call. Also at the library on Friday, 1-4:30 p.m., join the Mid-Winter Unsymposium for an afternoon of conversation, collaboration, and connection. (Unsymposium goers are invited to have lunch at Julie's Family Restaurant at 11:30 a.m. before heading to the library.)

Monday, Jan. 13: The HDB Book Club with Erin meets at Honest Dog Books in Bayfield, starting at 6 p.m. This month's book is North Woods by Daniel Mason.

Tuesdays, Thru Winter: Adventure Club Brewing in Bayfield offers Souper Tuesdays for a warm night of good company, hot soup and craft brews, 5-8 p.m.

Ontario

Saturday, Jan. 11: Classically Sublime Meets Jazz Innovation starts 7:30 p.m. at the Algoma Conservatory of Music's The Loft in Sault Ste. Marie. The concert first features violinist Erica Mancuso and, for the second half, the Josh Norling Quartet.

Today-Sunday, Jan. 9-12: Applauze Productions in Thunder Bay presents "Annie Jr." at the Trinity Hall Theatre. See showtimes online.

Sunday, Jan. 12: Winter Fundays at the waterfront continues in Thunder Bay with Cabane à Sucre hosted by Club Culturel Francophone offers fresh maple taffy, there will be a fibre arts puppet-making craft in the Baggage Building Arts Centre and a the Frozen JR. Theatre Workshop.

