Around the Circle This Week: July 10, 2025

Movies & Shows in the Making

The summer season this year is proving to be a busy one for making films and shows in our region.

In June, "Small Town Girl," a independent feature film, was filming on location in Chisholm and Hibbing, Minn. On the movie's Facebook page, it summarizes the plot

as: "In a small Midwestern town in 1973, the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl unravels buried secrets, forcing an unlikely local to confront disturbing truths and implicate two suspects, only for an unexpected twist to shock the community years later." A press release announcing the production said, the movie, produced and directed by Bill Cooper, "tells a heartfelt story rooted in small-town life and the resilience of its people. The production will showcase a variety of local landmarks and businesses throughout the Iron Range region, highlighting the beauty and character of Northern Minnesota. 'It feels good to finally get the on-location production started,' said Bill. 'The cast and crew are working hard, and I’m continuously impressed with the outpouring of support from the local communities.'" On her Facebook page, Charlotte Kodner, who plays Dottie of Dottie's Diner in the film, posted on July 5, "The month of June was a blur. As the character Dottie in "Small Town Girl" filmed in Chisholm/Hibbing, I met some amazingly talented individuals making up the cast and crew. Thank you, Beth Hinde, for writing such a great script. Looking forward to seeing the finished product." Tony DeFranco , an 1950s teen heart throb and actor, is also in the film. "My visit to Minnesota has been fantastic," he said in a wrap-up video. "Everybody is wonderful, they're kind and I toured Hibbing, I went to the mine. I went to Dylan's hometown house, so it's been fantastic." The crew was doing some pick-up shots in Duluth this week, and Bill's great wrap-up video of the filming can be seen here.

Meanwhile … A locally based production cast and crew are creating "short, sci-fi dark comedy, "ISH MEETS A MERMAID," lead by Jonathan Thunder, an award-winning painter and filmmaker. "Mermaids in traditional tribal storytelling are found across Minnesota and the United States," says the announcement of the production,

adding that it "blends Ojibwe legend with the spirit of tragic artist biographies such as Basquiat, Frida, and Loving Vincent, and will be shot in Duluth and surrounding areas, mainly Lincoln Park, Downtown Duluth, and the shore of Lake Superior." Jonathan, who is the writer and director, says, “ISH MEETS A MERMAID is a Duluth based thrill-ride that elevates Indigenous storytelling."Joining him on the production team are Vera Bianchini as the producer (she is director of Zeitgeist’s Minnesota Film Festival and the Zeitgeist Media Arts School); Tashia Hart as the associate producer (she is author of Native Love Jams, Girl Unreserved); Stacey Thunder as the film advisor and actor (she is a producer, television host, actress, and attorney); and Jeff Saunders as director of photography (he has worked on Eating Up Easter, American Masters and Good Mythology). There is a short video showing Tashia getting into her water spirit makeup that you can see here.

“This is more than just a film shoot - this is an opportunity to engage with the Duluth community and provide an educational space for emerging filmmakers to be a part of an industry that is growing right here in Northeastern Minnesota, thanks to the accessible production incentives the Upper Midwest Film Office has worked so hard to bring to the community,” says Vera. The production is being made in partnership with Zeitgeist’s Media Arts School which means the set will be educational, engaging paid interns and emerging filmmakers. The film is being produced with the help of fundraising through GoFundMe. Jonathan does his pitch for the film here. You can donate here.

In the Maritime News

Critical Training: Interlake Steamship Company aided the U.S. Coast Guard in some hoist training as the James R. Barker sailed Lake Superior earlier this week. "This emergency preparedness training and partnership with the USCG is critical to promote safety protocols if there is a medical emergency at sea and evacuation is necessary. Thank you to both crews — aboard our ship and aboard the helo — and thank you to Captain Brad Newland for all of these incredible images," the company posted. The company also posted a video of the training, which you can see here.

Ports' Reports: The Port of Thunder Bay noted its strongest June cargo volumes in decades, shipping 1.19 million tonnes during the month. "A diverse set of cargoes moved through the port in June including grains, potash, aggregates, phosphate and steel," according to the port press release. "There were also six passenger vessel visits during the month. Thunder Bay port elevators continue to load above-average shipments. Just under 3 million metric tonnes of grain have been shipped from the port this season, about 14% more than the five-year average. Grain shipments are expected to remain steady through July as stores from a strong 2024 crop continue to move through the supply chain. Potash exports increased during June and are now on pace with last year’s volume which beat a 40-year record for the port." So far this year, Thunder Bay has welcomed 111 domestic, 56 foreign and 6 U.S. vessels, which compares with last year's totals of 109 domestic, 58 foreign and 3 U.S. vessels during the same time last year. The Lake Carriers' Association, meanwhile, reported the iron ore shipment numbers for June. "Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes totaled 4.9 million tons in June, a decrease of 9.6% from 2024. Shipments were 1.2% below the month’s 5-year average. Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 16.6 million tons, a decrease of 16.1% compared to the previous year’s total. Iron shipments are below their 5-year average by 8.9% for the first half of the year," the associated reports.

A Swim to Remember: As a way to commemorate the 50th year since this sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald and the loss of all 29 crew members, a group of 68 swimmers plans a 17-stage, 411-mile relay swim, starting from above the wreck site 17 miles off Whitefish Point and continuing to Detroit. That would be the completion of the Fitzgerald's intended route to deliver iron ore loaded in Superior. The swimmers plan to carry taconite pellets along the journey, are making a documentary about the swim and are working to include surviving family members memorial opportunities, according to the organizers. The Edmund Fitzgerald Memorial Swim will also be raising funds for the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society for preservation of the Whitefish Point Light Station. The event is being organized by Jim Dreyer, who swam crossings in all of the Great Lakes, including Lake Superior. He knows the toughness of the Big Lake, having attempted his crossing in 2001, 2002 and 2004 before succeeding in 2005. You can read the most recent press release about the relay, which will take about a month, here. Read profiles of the swimmers here.

Extra Notes about Festival of Sail Lake Superior

We've been telling you all about the coming of the ships for the Festival of Sail Lake Superior that starts today and goes through Sunday in Duluth, but there are a few extra notables for you as you plan a visit to the waterfront.

Part of the fun at the water this week is the Superior High Dive Challenge sponsored by USA Diving in partnership with the Festival of Sail. Write organizers: "The event will be a landmark professional high diving competition taking place July 10–13, 2025. For the first time in history, the Great Lakes will serve as the stage for elite athletes diving from a towering 66 feet (20 meters) into the vast, cold waters of Lake Superior." The Festival of Sail folks posted a video of practice dives that you can find here.

The folks at the DECC have tapped into the charm of tall ships in the harbor with a pop-up Pirate Barrr to give a tall view of the tall ships. You don't need a festival ticket to enter into the DECC barrr and no eye patch is necessary, though that would be fun. The pop-up will be open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. today and noon-5:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

Gather at the Fort

This is the weekend to gather at Fort William Historical Park in Thunder Bay for The Great Rendezvous. Hundreds of re-enactors from across Canada and the United States will converge to re-create the annual summer gathering held at Fort William over 200 years ago when it was the inland headquarters of the North West Company. The historic re-enactment will include artisan workshops and demonstrations, guest speakers, a grand canoe arrival, contests, and more. Runs Friday-Sunday. Get a small taste of the event with the video here.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Friday-Sunday, July 11-13: Miner's Revenge Mountain Bike Race at Greenland features down hill, enduro and cross-country races that take you "deep into the mountain and through the pits of ancient miners who spent their lives chasing the red metal." say organizers, warning jauntily that "anything can happen when you are 300 feet below the surface and there’s nobody to hear you scream." Sponsored by SöKē – Southern Keweenaw Trails. Find the schedule here.

Saturday-Sunday, July 12-13: Hancock Bottling Co. hosts the 67th annual International Frisbee Tournament this weekend in Hancock. Concessions available both days.

Saturday, July 12: Called "the best endurance hill climb in the Midwest," the Rocket Endurance Hill Climb takes place at Marquette Mountain in Marquette. Spectators encouraged and a party at the base both during and after with music under the tent, outdoor bar and concessions as well as air-conditioned indoor spaces.

Minnesota

Friday-Sunday, July 11-13: Two Harbors Heritage Days is one of the city's major annual festivals, with a kids parade, various activities, many musical talents, a car show, helicopter rides, bounce houses, a lutefisk toss, a large parade, craft and food vendors. The Friday night street dance downtown in Two Harbors will feature the Bellamy Brothers, along with Rafe Carlson and Ricky Carl.

Today-Sunday, July 10-13: The 4th annual Lutsong Music Festival at Lutsen features two stages, a vendor village and more. More than 20 bands or individuals to perform.

Today-Sunday, July 10-13: Duluth Kennel Club's All Breed Dog Show is the largest dog sporting event held in northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. It will be in the DECC with a public entrance through Pioneer Hall.

Friday-Sunday, July 11-13: The Fond du Lac Band of Ojibwe’s annual Veterans' Powwow will be at the Mash Ka Wisen Powwow Grounds in Sawyer with a Grand Entry at 1 p.m. and a special Honoring of the Veterans at 1:30 pm. Duluth Sister Cities, Duluth’s Best Bread, and Duluth Coffee Company will offer a coffee tent with free coffee and pastries for veterans.

Saturday, July 12: Author Peter Geye discusses his latest work, A Lesser Light, at Drury Lane in Grand Marais. Starts at 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 12: Head down to Bayfront Festival Park to savor Taste Twin Ports, a lakefront celebration right next to the Festival of Sail. There will be food from local restaurants and food trucks, craft beer and cider from top Twin Ports breweries, craft and retail vendors plus kid-friendly family activities.

Save the Date, July 18: The Natural Resources Research Institute at the University of Minnesota Duluth opens its doors from 2-4 to showcase its "Industrial Transformation" research helping to progress Minnesota's "bedrock" industries. The NRRI is located off-camps at 5013 Miller Trunk Highway.

Wisconsin

Starts Today, July 10-July 31: Enjoy an artists reception at the Washburn Cultural Center starting at 5 p.m. for a next exhibit, "Reverie." The painting seen in the Spotlight is "Loon Shine" by Greg Alexander, just one of the artists being featured.

Friday, July 11: Rock the Ramp brings a night of great music to the hangar at the Bong Airport in Superior, presented by the Commemorative Air Force Lake Superior Squadron. Starts at 5:30 p.m. and rocks until 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 12: BoDeans, led by original frontman Kurt Neumann, performs under the canvas at the Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua in Bayfield at 7:30 p.m. Earlier in the day, ventriloquist, comedian and master showman Michael Harrison presents a free family show at 1 p.m.,

Tuesday, July 15: Champagne Glitter Train brings disco, funk and arena rock to the Bayfield waterfront for Concerts by the Lake, starting at 6 p.m.

Don't Forget! July 16-19: The Lumberjack World Championships begin next Wednesday in Hayward. It's the 65th year of the competition and the festival. It is a hoot and a half and should be on anyone's must-do list at least once.

Save the Date, July 22: A free one-hour seminar helps you in "Unlocking Your Ancestry" at the Sherman and Ruth Weiss Community Library in Hayward. The Geneology 101 session is presented by Glade and Marie Nelson 1:30 p.m.

Ontario

Now-Aug. 29: Science North's science summer camps are underway, this week in Sault Ste. Marie and Wawa but traveling across the whole of the northern shore. Spaces may still be available in day camps. Since 1987, Science North has delivered English and French camp experiences to children, offering hands-on options to use real tools, to engage in modern science and to socialize and have fun with friends. Find your community on the list.

Saturday, July 12: The Community Garage Sale held throughout the city, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., will support Shelter House Thunder Bay

Starts Sunday, July 11-19: The Muskeg Express wends its way through Thunder Bay's Centennial Park in July. The 147-acres (60 hectare) park sits along the beautiful Current River and features the 1910 Logging Camp and Museum, playground equipment, farm animals and hiking trails. Find all the city parks here.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: Small Town Girl Facebook; Jonathan Thunder; Interlake Steamship Company; Port of Thunder Bay; Edmund Fitzgerald Memorial Swim; Superior High Dive Challenge; DECC; Spotlight, from left, Miners Revenge Mountain Bike Race/Lutsong/Greg Alexander/Science North