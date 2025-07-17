Around the Circle This Week: July 17, 2025

A Big Day for the Big Lake

Lake Superior is the only Great Lake celebrated annually with its own day – the third Sunday in July. The tradition was started in the 1990s by Lake lovers in Thunder Bay and revived a decade later by the late Bob Browne of Superior, who had served on the Lake Superior Binational Forum. With 10% of all the world’s fresh surface water as our backyard, that’s truly cause for celebration – and for learning how to preserve and respect our Big Lake. Check to see if you have something happening locally.

Superior still has one of the biggest celebrations for the day, hosted on Barker's Island from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with family-friendly interactive activities, games and learning opportunities for all ages focused on appreciating Lake Superior. There's also the chance to try stand-up paddleboarding from noon-3 p.m. You can visit the Lake Superior

Estuarium in the Lake Superior National Estuarine Research Reserve building. Early Sunday Duluth SUP (aka North Shore SUP) holds its 'PADDLE for the PEOPLE' 8th annual 4K paddle race around the island bright and early.

On Saturday, the day before, consider helping the local coastline at the River Walk: Spotted Knapweed Pull on Wisconsin Point.

Sail Thee Well

Robin Washington did an interview for WPR with Captain Lily Heyns of the 77-foot topsail schooner Inland Seas, operated by the Inland Seas Education Association. Although the Festival of Sail Lake Superior wrapped on Sunday in Duluth, the Inland Seas, along with sister ship, Alliance, was on its way to Houghton. You can read Robin's full story here.

Highway 17 Closed for Now

CBC News reports that Ontario Provincial Police announced multiple road closures around the Lake's eastern shore after heavy rains on Wednesday into today. "Flooding has closed both lanes of Highway 17 between Wawa and Montreal River Harbour and OPP say repairs could take days," CBC reports. "The closure has cut off access to Lake Superior Provincial Park, but you can get to Pancake Bay Provincial Park, if approaching from the south." SooToday also has been reporting on the wash-outs and had photos from the Ontario Provincial Police, including this one from Highway 17. You can see other photos here.

What's that in Sturgeon Age?

By land and by sea, the Great Lakes Aquarium has accumulated an impressive community of residents to help in its mission "to engage and inspire, encouraging stewardship of wildlife and water." We are particularly fond of the sturgeon touch-tanks. Sturgeon, as some might know, can live to well over 100, so in sturgeon years, the GLA is still almost a fingerling.

As part of its 25th anniversary celebration this year, GLA will do a raffle drawing 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 25 (appropriately), during its outdoor beer garden. You won't need to be there to win and you can buy the $10 tickets at the GLA front desk until July 25 or at the event. Among the cool prizes are artwork, some of which looks like its residents – a sturgeon in the case of this photo – as well as tickets to sporting and fine arts events and concerts, gift certificates to local food and beverage establishments and more. Learn more about the anniversary here.

When you're over at GLA buying your raffle tickets, take time to go in and see the aquarium's newest exhibit, Lava to Lakes. It takes you back to a time when the region was covered in water and when sharks, jellyfish and colossal prehistoric predator fish once swam here. The immersive exhibit features two new touchpools (not, we presume, with "colossal prehistoric predator fish" in them).

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Today-Saturday, July 17-19: Festival Ironwood features live music, delicious food, duck picks, craft and vendor show, car show, and its famous daily 50/50 raffles. The Craft & Vendor Fair is downtown on Saturday in Depot Park.

Friday-Sunday, July 18-20: The 45th annual Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival takes place all weekend in Marquette's Tourist Park. Find the festival schedule here.

Saturday, July 19: It's the 50th anniversary of Canal Run in Hancock. Following the hills along the Portage Lake Shipping Canal, the Canal Run offers four distances for runners and walkers – a half marathon, 10-mile run, 10-mile walk, five-mile run, five-mile walk and two-mile fun run/walk.

Minnesota

Starts Friday, July 18-Aug. 9: Grand Marais Playhouse begins performances this week of "Foolish Fishgirls and the Pearl" by Barbara Pease Weber. "This feisty fairy tale explores a mermaid’s life on dry land after true love is found, lost, and found again."

Friday-Saturday, July 18-19: Ride The Shore 2025 in Silver Bay is a gathering for ATV riders and will feature a "Selfie Station Tour" along with vendors and gear sales, a silent auction, mini golf and food specials.

Saturday, July 19: Photographer Ryan Tischer will be onsite all day at Split Rock Lighthouse as part of his monthly exhibition there.

Monday, July 21: Author Marie Zhuikov takes you on her journey "From Science to Sci-Fi" at the Dubh Linn Brew Pub in Duluth for a free Book Club for Writers, organized by Lake Superior Writers. Starts at 6:30 p.m. Our editor, Konnie LeMay, will serve as host.

Tuesday, July 22: It's "Toe-Tapping Tuesday," 7 p.m. at the Knife River Train Depot with music by Sir Ben's Celtic Night Jamming Group. No admission; bring a chair.

Wisconsin

Friday-Saturday, July 18-19: Bay Days on Main in Ashland brings a full packet of action and is celebrated with the Ashland All School Reunion. Friday there will be sidewalk sales and chalk art, Saturday, check out the Strongman Competition, Bam Bam Competition, the Toddler Run and Baby Crawl, the Big Wheel Track, Pie-Eating and Cornhole contests, plus a petting zoo, car show, fun run, farmer’s market, music, food and craft vendors and an All School Reunion Street Dance. Sunday offers a plus when the Ashland Rotary presents ENCORES ’25 with the Chequamegon Jazz Collective and area comedian Tim Harmston at the bandshell. Find the full weekend schedule here.

Tonight & Next Thursday, July 17 & 24: "Music on Madeline" brings B & The Sting to the island stage tonight and The Tinglers next week with an open mic on July 31. The concerts are in the Rec Center pavilion

Save the Dates: July 25-27 Washburn Homecoming will be the first one in 10 years. Usually every five years, the 2020 homecoming was cancelled due to COVID.

Ontario

Today-Sunday, July 17-20: The township of Schreiber hosts its 33rd annual Heritage Days Festival with a parade, friendly competitions, beach parties, sports tournaments, beer gardens, local entertainment, delicious food trucks and family activities. There will be a mix of vendors with arts and crafts. A great place to spend Lake Superior Day.

Today-Saturday, July 17-19: Rotaryfest in Sault Ste. Marie's Clergue Park showcasing a diverse range of entertainment from rock ’n’ roll to jazz to blues performed by local acts. Plus savor the Ribfest offerings along with locally brewed beverages.

Sunday-Sunday, July 20-27: Sault Pride Fest in Sault Ste. Marie fills a week with events, from a flag raising and pride walk to a Pridefest Queeraoke to the Rainbow Brunch with more in between.

Sunday, July 20: The Festival of Colours in Thunder Bay at Marina Park is a family-fun event featuring colour throws, live music, dance performances and delicious food.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: Duluth SUP; Lake Superior NERR; Inland Seas Education Association; Ontario Provincial Police; Great Lakes Aquarium; Spotlight, from left, Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival/Grand Marais Playhouse/Ashland Bay Days/Schreiber Heritage Days