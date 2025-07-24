Around the Circle This Week: July 24, 2025

A Shoreside Look at Frog Bay Tribal National Park

Frog Bay Tribal National Park, created by the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa in 2012, is featured in a nice story by Trevor Hook of Wisconsin Public Radio. The park in Red Cliff, not too far from Bayfield, offers a wonderful stretch of beach to walk alongside Lake Superior as well as other amenities.

"When the park opened in 2012, it was the first tribal national park in the U.S. — an area of hundreds of acres owned by the tribe and designated for preservation," Trevor writes. "It includes nearly a mile of undeveloped shoreline along the great lake, as well as hiking trails and a nearby nature preserve."

The park already has earned a Governor's Tourism Award for Stewardship. Visitation to the 175-acre park is free, but donations are accepted on site. Signage features both Ojibwemowin and English.

Read Trevor's story here and then plan your trip to the park.

What's a Little Rain … When You Own a Canoe?

Piragis Northwoods Company, outfitters and guides in Ely, Minn., posted a photo of the downtown flooding on Wednesday, putting a good spin on a bad situation:

"Right now in Ely. Photos by Tenille. New lakes to paddle 🙂 #piragis #piragisoutfitting #piragisbookstore Come into the bookstore and get a good book or our Outlet and Loft and get great deals or just shop the Piragis Retail wonderland 🙂 It is dry and not humid inside."

Word is that the Ely Blueberry Arts Festival is still on schedule for this weekend. (See the events below.)

It was a Real Birthday Blast

Great Lakes Aquarium's anniversary week celebrations got an unexpected blast Wednesday when a lightning bolt struck the roof of the building and fried a webcam installed there.

"This doesn’t happen every day," posted the aquarium along with a video from the Duluth Harbor Cam. "During a thunderstorm early this afternoon, Great Lakes Aquarium experienced a lightning strike. More specifically, a video camera affixed to the roof of our building sustained the brunt of the hit. Apart from a loud boom and momentary flash of light, the day went on as normal with no injuries to guests, staff or animals. Thank you to everyone who reached out with their concerns."

The aquarium is in the midst of celebrating its 25th anniversary, culminating Friday (July 25) with a free open house and a raffle drawing for great prizes. Tonight from 5-8 p.m. there is a beer garden with live music, a food truck and craft beers.

A story about this year's anniversary done by Emily Halling of Fox21 talks about the opening of a time capsule sealed by the aquarium folks 25 years ago. Yes, there were VHS tapes (ask your mom). Hear or read Emily's story here.

National Honors for Regional Musicians

Musicians from the greater Big Lake neighborhood earned top honors at the recent Native American Music Awards in Niagara Falls, N.Y., last week.

Among those NAMA winners were …

Best Instrumental Recording: Michael "Laughing Fox" Charette, Red Cliff Band of Ojibwe, and Severin Behnen for "Butterfly Moon"

Best Pop Recording: Annie Humphrey, Leech Lake Ojbiwe for "The Light In My Bones"

Best Music Video: Callie Bennett, raised Navajo, and Keith Secola, Ojibwe from Cook, Minn., for "REZ CHICK"

Best Live Music Performance Video: War Bonnet from Nett Lake, Minn. for "Bigfoot"

Listen to the award winners here.

The Finns are In

FinnFest welcomes all to Duluth once again for a five days of Finnish and Nordic culture and history. Held at the DECC in Duluth, the festival features lectures, saunas, films, live music, dances, tours, seminars, demonstrations, exhibits and its market place, the Tori Nordic Fair with shopping and food. There are full passes and individual ticketed events as well as free-entry offerings like the free Nordic Walking Tours and the Tori Nordic Fair open to the public. Find the full – and it truly is packed – schedule here.

New this year, the quirky Moomins, celebrating 80 years since their creation by author Tove Jansson, will be live on stage and in films being shown. Tove's works "are a reflection of an entire life philosophy, eliciting enthusiastic responses from children and adults alike in all countries where her works are known," says the moomin.com website.

The range of activities and events is broad. The 2018 film "Strange Nature" by Duluth native Jim Ojala is an "eco-horror film" shot in and around Ely. There are also a variety of music performances as well as workshops for kantele and numerous presentations on Finnish books and authors. Duluthian Marianne Wargelin will give a talk in honor of the 200th anniversary of the start of Norwegian migration to America, this presentation will connect the Norwegian immigration story to the migration stories of all of the Nordic countries.

Meanwhile … The Finlandia Foundation based in Hancock will present Post-FinnFest Events starting Monday, Aug. 4, with the opening of the Folk School at the midsummer exhibit in the Finnish American Folk School. There will also be book discussions, folk school workshops and concerts Monday-Wednesday, Aug. 4-6.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Tonight, July 24: Gail English & Friends take the stage tonight at the CHIA Performances in the Park at the Donny Kilpela Memorial Park in Copper Harbor. Next week, the Wild Honey Collective performs.

Friday-Sunday, July 25-27: Join Battery D, 1st Michigan Light Artillery, a Civil War-era living history group, when they create an encampment on the parade ground of Fort Wilkins State Park in Copper Harbor. There will be artillery demonstrations, small arms drills, period cooking, soldiers’ pastimes and civilian impersonations.

Friday, July 24: North of the 45th, the annual juried exhibition of artists living in the geographical area north of the 45th parallel in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota, has a reception 6 p.m. in the Devos Art Museum with a talk by juror Rebecca Heidenberg. The museum is on the campus of Northern Michigan University in Marquette.

Saturday-Sunday, July 26-27: Ontonagon celebrates its major summer event, CopperFest with lighthouse tours, live outdoor concerts, a boat parade, fireworks at dusk on Friday, plus vendors, games, food and family-oriented fun.

Minnesota

Tonight, July 24: Join the Community Paddle to celebrate restoration and recreation on the St. Louis River. Hosted from 5-8 p.m. by the St. Louis River Alliance, all non-motorized watercraft are welcome at Chambers Grove Park. Partners from the University of Minnesota Duluth Recreational Sports Outdoor Program will provide a safety introduction, followed by a guided paddle from St. Louis River Alliance staff.

Friday, July 25: Sam Miltich & the Clearwater Hotclub Eastern European Jazz Concert comes to Wussow's Concert Cafe in Duluth, 7-10 p.m

Friday, July 25: Agate Acres Farm & The Tipsy Mosquito in Two Harbors invite you to Petals & Pours, 6-8 p.m. Takes place at Agate Acres. "Partake in a glass of wine and sample a charcuterie spread curated with an elegance Mr. Darcy would even approve of," say organizers, evoking Jane Austen.

Friday-Sunday, July 25-27: Ely's signature summer event – the Blueberry Arts Festival – packs in the fun with 237 booths filled with artists and crafters, 25 food vendors, a beer garden, and freshly baked blueberry pies a Whiteside Park plus activities all around town. Check out the festival map to plan your days.

Friday-Sunday, July 25-27: Gun Flint Tavern in Grand Marais hosts its Live on the Rooftop performances with Landscapes on Friday and Saturday and with Medicine River on Sunday.

Saturday, July 26: Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth will host All Pints North, one of the largest and oldest beverage festivals in Minnesota. The event runs 3:30-7 p.m. No children allowed.

Saturday-Sunday, July 26-27: If it's music you want to hear, head to Grand Marais for the Stars of the North Music Festival with a grand lineup each day. The Grand Marais Music Collaborative has gathered an impressive performance plan, with Michael Monroe, Emma Tweten, the Fred Anderson Band, Dre, Zulu Link, Keith Secola (recent winner of a NAMA award; see above), Rich Mattson and the Northstars plus, on Sunday, The Splints and The Evening Stars. Plus food and beverages – it all happens at the waterfront.

Wednesday, July 30: Pier B Resort's Courtside Concerts in Duluth continue with Duluth's own Jake Birdseye Band in the Sports Court, 7-9 p.m.

Wisconsin

Today-Sunday, Thru July 27: The once-every-five-years event, the Washburn Homecoming wraps up this weekend as the town welcomes back thousands of alumni, former and current residents, and visitors for a heartfelt celebration of community, history, and shared memories.

Today-Sunday, July 24-27: Calling itself "the ultimate archery and music festival," Bowfest starts today at the Mont du Lac Resort in Superior. Set against the stunning backdrop of the St. Louis River Valley, the event features exciting 3D courses for archers, live entertainment and fun activities for all ages, along with great food and a welcoming atmosphere.

Saturday, July 26: Friends of Pattison and Amnicon Falls State Parks host Bill Jamerson, a Michigan singer/storyteller who will bring traditional lumberjack songs and stories to Pattison State Park at 9 a.m. A lumberjack breakfast will be served at intermission with flapjacks, beans, sausage and a beverage. The show is free, but a state park sticker is required.

Saturday, July 26: Vets on Lake Superior, launching from Barker's Island Marina, gets veterans out for a fun day of fishing, followed by a tasty fish fry. To get on the list, Wisconsin veterans can call the Douglas County Vets office at 715-395-1331 and Minnesota Veterans can call Mac-V at 218-722-8763.

Save the Date, Aug. 2: Watch swimmers tackle the 2.1 miles from Bayfield to Madeline Island in the Point to La Pointe Swim.

Ontario

Today-Sunday, July 24-27: Wizarding Week at The Paramount in Thunder Bay transforms the Paramount Building into a whimsical world of wands, potions and wizarding fun.

Friday-Sunday, July 25-27: The 3-day Wawa Music Festival, founded in 2018, showcases local and regional musicians as well as featuring community events, local crafters/artisans and fine arts. Link on the poster with the musicians listed here. Find ticket info here.

Friday-Sunday, July 25-27: The Salty Marie Trails Fest celebratings all things trail, presented by Red Pine Tours. Hosted at the Hiawatha Highlands in Sault Ste. Marie, The Salty Marie lets you experience the city’s growing trail scene – "to race, cruise, cheer, or chill."

Saturday-Sunday, July 26-27: It's the 10th anniversary of the Bay & Algoma Busker's Festival in Thunder Bay. Check out the buskers, food vendors and crafters who set up in the two downtown districts. Find the performer, vendor and food server lists here.

Tuesday, July 29: The Golden Girls are back in an all-new show at the Sault Community Theatre Centre in Sault Ste. Marie. "Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue" starts at 7:30 p.m.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: Frog Bay Tribal National Park; Duluth Harbor Cam; Native American Music Awards; Moomin.com; FinnFest USA; Spotlight, from left: Fort Wilkins State Park/Ely Blueberry Arts Festival/Bill Jamerson, Friends of Pattison & Amnicon Falls State Parks/Wawa Music Festival