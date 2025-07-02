Around the Circle This Week: July 3, 2025

There is the Season of Construction … and the Season of Restoration

The Rock of Ages Lighthouse Preservation Society officially opens its restoration season this week, welcoming volunteers to the remote lighthouse at Isle Royale on Thursday, July 3. The collage of photos shows the work from 2024.

The society's assistant director, Heather Gerth, sent out a preview of the season in her newsletter:

"This season, our dedicated volunteers will be hard at work on projects that improve conditions inside the lighthouse and advance our long-term restoration goals, including: Installing vents in cellar floor drains and portholes to increase ventilation; conducting a ventilation mapping study to address interior moisture; removing rotten flooring on the 5th and 6th floors; continuing reproduction trim installation around doors and windows. They’ll also be supporting a team of professional contractors who are completing a major preservation milestone — which brings us to our next exciting update! … Summer 2025 marks a major milestone in the restoration of Rock of Ages Lighthouse: the long-awaited exterior cleaning and repair project is finally underway!

"The lighthouse has seen many changes over the years. Originally the tower was built of brick and was a blonde “Lighthouse Service Sand” color. In the 1950s, decorative details were removed and a layer of shotcrete was applied to protect the masonry. The tower was painted in the now-familiar white-and-black color scheme.

"But over time, cracks in the shotcrete—worsened by freeze-thaw cycles—and a thick layer of lichen allowed water to seep into the structure, threatening its integrity and slowing interior restoration efforts.To halt this deterioration, ROALPS is leading a project this summer in which contractors are cleaning the tower’s masonry and repairing large cracks in the shotcrete.

"This work is made possible thanks to a grant from the Michigan Lighthouse Assistance Program (MLAP), administered and funded by the Michigan State Historic Preservation Office. MLAP is supported by public donations and proceeds from Michigan’s 'Save Our Lights' license plate program."

Rock on! ROALPS (or would that be Rock of Ages on!).

Trying for a Different Kind of Great Lakes Cruise

Two non-profit organizations related to maritime heritage are raffling off opportunities to cruise on a Great Lakes freighter, thanks to the generous donation of the trip by the working fleets.

The Lake Superior Marine Museum Association again has been gifted a cruise on the Edwin H. Gott, (seen in this David Schauer photo) flag ship of the Great Lakes Fleet based in Duluth and a part of CN/Key Lakes Inc. Tickets cost $10 each or 3 for $25 and can be purchased through the mail, in-person at the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center in Duluth or at the Gales of November program in Duluth (Nov. 7-8), where the drawing will be made on the final day. The Gales this year will focus on commemorating the 50th anniversary of the loss of the Edmund Fitzgerald.

The National Museum of the Great Lakes in Toledo, Ohio, has launched its Luck of the Lakes Raffle, offering two cruises options. The First Place winner gets a choice between a multi-day journey on a working Great Lakes freighter in the Interlake Steamship fleet OR a nine-day voyage from Chicago to Toronto (or visa versa) on a Victory Cruise Lines ship. Second Place gets the remaining cruise and Third Place gets a two-hour private charter for up to 150 people on Diamond Jack River Tours in Detroit. Cost of the tickets are $100 each and must be purchased by Sept. 24, but if you purchase yours before the end of July, you can buy 4 tickets for $250.

Just Because

We had to show off two recent waterfront photos by David Schauer on Shipping of the Lake Superior Region just because they are so cool. Both were taken on Monday, the last day of June. One shows the cruise ship Viking Polaris just after sunrise, moored along the newly renovated seawall at the DECC. That "heart" Duluth sign at the bow was moved there after the renovation. It's a great selfie photo op. The rainbow image came at sunrise in Superior. As David posted, "Here the Michipicoten and Oberstar are under the rainbow at Fraser Shipyards in a wide angle composite image." The Hon. James L. Oberstar, as you might recall grounded in the St. Marys River, and last week made a U.S. Coast Guard-accompanied journey across the Lake to Fraser for repairs to its hull.

Updates on Two Tragedies A father and son from Salem Township near Detroit have been identified as the two campers found dead on Isle Royale in early June. Officials in Keweenaw County, Mich., released the death records on Tuesday identifying Bradley Baird, 30, a self-employed writer, and John Baird, 60, an executive in the insurance industry. A cause of death was listed as "pending law enforcement investigation." One news organization was told that the suspect cause of death was a murder-suicide, but that has not been officially confirmed. You can read a Minnesota Star Tribune story here. An MLive story can be found here.

• Two men died and one was able to swim to shore Saturday after a canoe capsized in Lake Superior this weekend near Copper Harbor, reports the Keweenaw County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post. "In the early morning hours of Saturday, June 28th, 2025, three individuals were canoeing in Copper Harbor when their vessel capsized. One individual was able to make it to shore and promptly contacted 911 at approximately 3:50 a.m. to report the emergency. Multiple agencies immediately responded, including the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office, Keweenaw Search and Rescue, Copper Harbor Fire, U.S. Coast Guard (with helicopter support), Michigan DNR, and the Michigan State Police dive team." One body was recovered Saturday evening and the other early Sunday morning. The names have not been released, but they are area residents, it was reported.

• Meanwhile … Operation Dry Water is the name given to the annual, multi-agency on the Great Lakes waterways this weekend to enforce laws against boating under the influence. The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes out of Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., along with the Minnesota DNR have sent out releases giving boaters a heads up about the beefed up enforcement from July 4-7. “We have zero tolerance for people who make the decision to boat under the influence, and people who get caught will go to jail,” said Lt. Eric Sullivan, supervisor of the DNR Enforcement Division’s Marine Unit. “People who boat under the influence put themselves and everyone else on the water in danger. It’s a selfish decision that carries with it potentially disastrous consequences.” Says USCG sector commander, Capt. Jim Bendle, “Sector Northern Great Lakes is proud to be coordinating with our local and state partners to emphasize the importance of sober boating and keep our waterways safe. Boating under the influence of alcohol poses a serious risk not only to the safety of a vessel operator and their passengers but also to everyone else on the water; boat sober so everyone gets home safe.”

The Navy Has Landed … in Duluth

The U.S. Navy has brought Navy Week back to Duluth and will participate in activities through July 6. Navy Week is part a national outreach effort connecting sailors with the community through performances, educational events and service projects. Duluth's edition is the seventh of 15 this year.

Since its inception in 2005, the Navy Week program has visited more than 95 markets across the United States, including three prior visits to Duluth, most recently in 2019. This year’s Navy Week coincides with the U.S. Navy’s 250th birthday, "marking a quarter-millennium of maritime excellence, national security, and global leadership," says the U.S. Navy announcement of the events. "More than 70 sailors will take part in Duluth Navy Week, connecting with the community and sharing their experiences serving in the fleet.

One visiting sailors planning to help local organizations is Senior Chief Master-at-Arms KC Dueñas, a native of Duluth and 2002 graduate of Duluth East Senior High School, who now serves in the Security Operations Department at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. Dueñas enlisted in the Navy from a recruiting station in Duluth at 17 and last re-enlisted for her current tour of duty at Enger Tower in October 2024 before heading for Cuba. “Wearing the uniform for 23 years has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” KC says. “Coming back to the city that raised me reminds me of where my values were built. The Navy gave me opportunities I never imagined, but the heart of who I am came from this community … [and] if even one young person sees me in uniform and imagines themselves serving, then this week will have made a lasting impact. I want them to know the world is bigger than they think, and their story can start right here in Duluth.” See a WDIO story about KC here.

Another visiting Minnesotan is Cmdr. Nehkonti Adams, a graduate of Burnsville High School and University of Minnesota alum. “Growing up, I learned the importance of tolerance,” Nehkonti says. “My family immigrated from Liberia in 1986 and eventually settled in Burnsville, Minnesota. I found the community warm and welcoming, and it was a great place to shape my early life.”

Nehkonti joined the Navy 30 years ago and is assigned to Naval Medical Research Command. “I joined the Navy to ‘see the world,’ I have done that and even more. Not only have I seen the world, but it has also changed me. It has shaped the way I view it and contributed to my values and passions. Serving in the Navy has allowed me to more efficiently provide a positive impact in the global issues I want to improve.”

Throughout the week, Sailors will participate in community service projects with organizations such as Second Harvest Northland, Superior Hiking Trail, Union Gospel Mission, Keep Duluth Clean, Animal Allies and Douglas County Humane Societies, and Hawk Ridge Bird Observatory. They will also engage with local students through STEM-focused sessions at STARBASE Minnesota and offer healthcare presentations and scholarship opportunities at the University of Minnesota-Duluth and the College of St. Scholastica. The Navy Band will perform live at venues across the city, bringing Navy pride and energy to Duluth residents. Duluth Navy Week will also include a city proclamation with Duluth Mayor Roger Reinert, officially recognizing the event and honoring the Navy’s contributions to the Great Lakes region and to the nation.

Among the Navy Week events around the Twin Ports area:

July 2 & 5: Duluth Huskies baseball games – Activities vary to include first pitches, parachute demonstrations by the Navy LEAP Frogs, Navy band performances, and hometown sailor recognition.

July 2: 5-7 p.m.: Performances, demonstrations and displays at Wednesday Night at the Races (on the water).

July 3: Navy Band Great Lakes performance at The Depot (noon) and Duluth Public Library (5:30 p.m.)

July 4: 2-8 p.m.: Parachute demonstration, Blue Angels pilot introductions, and a band performance at Fourth Fest. • 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Navy Band Great Lakes performance and sailors marching in the city of Superior Fourth of July Parade. • noon-3 p.m.: Navy Band Great Lakes performance at the Carlton County Historical Society. • Meet Sailors at the Cloquet Fourth of July Parade and celebration.

July 5 & 6: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Blue Angels flight demonstrations, Navy LEAP Frogs parachute demonstrations, enjoy Navy virtual reality experiences at “The Strike Group” trailer, and view other displays at the Duluth Air and Aviation Expo.

Make Plans: We're coming out a little early today so you can plan your amazing long weekend (on the U.S. shores). Last week we mentioned many Fourth of July celebrations, so we won't repeat most of those, but strongly encourage you to find a fun Fourth spot in your town.

Michigan

Thursday, July 3: Bling Cro$by opens the CHIA Performances in the Park in Copper Harbor at 7 p.m. on the stage at Donny Kilpela Memorial Park. The Copper Harbor Improvement Association sponsors the concerts every Thursday through the summer.

Thursday, July 3: Downtown Ishpeming is the hopping place to be with vendors, live music, and sidewalk sales at the Festival of Treasures, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Thursday-Friday, July 3-4: It's a rare Fourth of July light show that doesn't involve loud fireworks and a sensory overload that's a fun evening for some, but can be overwhelming for others. The city and Downtown Marquette have come up with a solution to delight all residents. On Thursday evening, there will be traditional fireworks over the Lower Harbor at dusk and then on Friday, a sensory-friendly laser light show will take place on the north side of the Lower Harbor Ore Dock at dusk.

Friday, July 4: Talk the talk while you walk the walk with the Keweenaw National Historical Park in Calumet. "How Does Geology Affect Your Life" is the subject of the 1-hour downtown ranger-guided tour, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Park's Calumet Visitor Center.

Next Wednesday, July 9: The Concerts on the Steps series at Peter White Public Library in Marquette continues with Black Pearl at 7 p.m.

Minnesota

Today-July 30: An opening reception for the works of Duluth artist Oddio Nib at Zeitgeist Cafe’ and Gallery will be from 4-7 p.m. with refreshments served. Dozens of his paintings will remain on display until July 30, when there will be a closing reception. In addition, starting today-July 30, designer Cheryl Fosdik will showcase select pieces of Oddio’s work in the CF Design Studio. See a full catalog of his work here.

Thursdays thru Aug. 28: Hedstrom Lumber near Grand Marais offers two sawmill tours on Thursdays (except July 3) at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tours are free, but registration is required.

Thursday, July 3: Ricky Carl highlights an evening of patriotic fun at GND-REC (the Gary-New Duluth Recreation Center) where the food trucks arrive at 5:30 p.m. and the music starts at 7 p.m.

Friday, July 4: White Pine Lodge hosts its Poplar Paddle Parade, starting 2 p.m. at the lodge main dock and paddling to Poplar Haus to meet special guest Jemma from @minnesotamermaid.

Friday, July 4: Lake County Historical Society celebrates 100 years at the Two Harbors Light Station with all-day activities and a beacon relighting. It runs 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Saturday-Monday, July 5-7: The giant Mama Duck (world's largest rubber ducky) will be coming in for the Festival of Sail Lake Superior, but at Bent Paddle Brewing Co. in Duluth this weekend you can enjoy a meet-and-greet in the yard with Baby Duck. Take a selfie with the ducky and sip on some What the Duck lager.

Saturday, July 5: 28 local kids take the stage for a performance of "13: The Musical JR," as the grand finale of Northern Lakes Arts Association’s 2025 Youth Theater Camp. Performances will be 2 and 6 p.m. in the Vermilion Fine Arts Theater in Ely.

Wednesday-Thursday, July 9-10: Downtown Duluth Days closes part of Superior Street to pedestrians only for sales, food trucks, info booths and activities. Features this year include a classic car show, the 17th annual Sidewalk Shuffle 5K, activities with the Duluth Children’s Museum and three inflatable children's activities including jousting. Starts 10 a.m. both days and runs to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday.

Save the Dates, July 10-13: Festival of Sail Lake Superior in Duluth. Read more in next week's enews. On Thursday (July 10), the Duluth Economic Development Authority will host its Boatloads of Fun in Gichi-Ode' Akiing (Lake Place Park) from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. as a community viewing party for the Festival of Sail arrival.

Wisconsin

This Week: Strawberries are listed as available on the July 1 berry and orchard report from Bayfield at Erickson's Orchards & Country Store (both picked and pick-your-own) and at North Wind Organic Farm (picked). Sadly, Apple Hill Orchard reported on its Facebook page that its cherry crop failed this year due to weather conditions, but the apple crop looks strong.

Friday-Sunday, July 4-6: The 47th Annual Red Cliff Pow-Wow is at the Gaa-Miskwaabikaang's Red Cliff Pow Wow Grounds with dancing, competitions, feasting and fun.

Saturday, July 5: Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua in Bayfield officially opens its under-the-canvas season with Blue Canvas Orchestra’s Opening Night hosted by comedian Mary Mack with special guest Andreas Transo. The grand celebration features a variety of original and classic music illustrated by big-screen visuals.

Wednesdays thru August: The Sounds of Summer music series in downtown Hayward continues July 9 with The Pinery Boys.

Tuesday, July 8: David Blong performs 6 p.m. in the Concerts by the Lake series at Memorial Park in Bayfield.

Save the Dates: The 65th Lumberjack World Championships comes again to the Lumberjack Bowl in Hayward.

Ontario

Now thru Dec. 31: The Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre in Sault Ste. Marie has its newest exhibit up and running through the end of the year. "It’s Not a Job, It’s a Calling” is a tribute to conservation officers, game wardens, rangers and the Ontario Forest Ranger School. The exhibit was launched at the centre's annual meeting in late June and was created in partnership with the Ministry of Natural Resources Enforcement Branch, the Ontario Conservation Officers Association, and the Ontario Forest Ranger School Alumni Association. It's a family-friendly exhibit with lots of hands-on activities and information for all ages. SooToday posted the press release about the exhibit here.

Sunday, July 6: Giovanni’s Italian Festival in the heart of Sault Ste. Marie is an annual celebration of Italian culture, food, music and community. Join the fun at Roberta Bondar Park & Tent Pavilion for feasting on Italian cuisine, enjoying live music and entertainment, visiting vendors, cheering at the soccer tournament and joining in kid-friendly games.

Tuesday, July 8: The annual Teddy Bears Picnic welcomes the young and young-at-heart for crafts, activities and entertainment at Vickers Park in Thunder Bay, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be a parade, a Boo-Boo Bear Station (for teddy repairs), a first-responders display and more at the free event.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: Rock of Ages Lighthouse Preservation Society; David Schauer/Lake Superior Marine Museum Association; David Schauer; U.S. Navy; Spotlight, from left: Travel Marquette/Festival of Sail Lake Superior//Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre