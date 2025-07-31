Around the Circle This Week: July 31, 2025

Smoke Across the Waters

Much of the Big Lake neighborhood is or will be under air quality alerts over the next few days. For Wisconsin and Michigan, the alerts will be in effect through today. For Minnesota and portions of Ontario's western Lake Superior shore, they will remain in effect through Saturday.

Watch for cancellations of local events due to the air alert conditions. Some notices have already been given, including the cancellation of tonight's Porchfest in Superior and a concert scheduled for tonight at the Gary New Duluth Rec Center.

"Air Quality Alerts are in effect for the Northland due to a combination of Canadian wildfire smoke and stagnant air that will occur through the end of the week," posted the U.S. National Weather Service Duluth. Find the post here.

The upgraded alert to "purple" or "very unhealthy" in the Duluth and Minnesota North Shore area means everyone should avoid prolonged outside activities, especially heavy exertsion. In the "red" or "unhealthy" alert areas, sensitive groups should avoid those activities and outdoor exposure. On MPR, meteorologist Paul Huttner noted Wednesday that Minnesota had some of the worst air quality reported in the world and that "The air quality index reading of 221 in Grand Portage along Minnesota North Shore is higher than the 216 reading for Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of the Congo Wednesday." Kinshasa was listed as the worst air quality in the world that day. See Paul's full report with maps here.

"Very heavy smoke has pooled over Lake Superior and will travel southeast along the lake shore into Duluth," according to the NWS Duluth.

NOWnewswatch.com reports on the alerts in Ontario here, with effects forecast from Marathon westward to the Manitoba border.

A satellite loop video via CSPP GeoSphere (seen in this screen-captured shot) shows the smoke arrival. It was posted by the U.S. National Weather Service Marquette and can be seen here.

Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan DNR firefighters have been deployed to aid in fighting the wildfires in Manitoba and Saskatchewan, either currently or in the past.

Notable News from Around the Lake

• In a strikingly similar event to the one that befell the Hon. James L. Oberstar, the 1,000-foot tug/barge Presque Isle was anchored in Hay Lake along the St. Marys River after having maneuverability issues and noting that about 20 gallons of hydraulic oil may have been discharged from an on-board system, according to a report for SooToday by Jim Lehocky, who posted images of the Presque Isle (including the one here). There was no cargo on board and a spill boom was placed at the stern. In June, the Oberstar similarly had to anchor for a time in the St. Marys River and later was escorted to Superior for review and repairs. Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes dispatched a 29-foot Response Boat-Small from Station Sault Ste. Marie to respond. The Army Corps of Engineers conducted a survey of the channel and verified it was safe for commercial marine traffic, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a press release.

• An apparent crash of a 21-foot Maxum boat in Lake Superior near the Superior lighthouse resulted in the death of a 57-year-old local man, William Linster, reports Marisa Ornat for Northern News Now. He was discovered with the help of the St. Louis County (Minn.) Rescue Squad's underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV) after the Douglas County (Wis.) Sheriff's Office responded to a report Sunday morning of a partially submerged boat. "Evidence and debris were located along the Superior Entry wall that show signs of a significant collision happening, according to authorities, which likely took the boat out to where it was eventually found."

• The 664-foot Cuyahoga, which had made visits to Lake Superior ports, made its last voyage Tuesday (July 29), captured by Lake Erie Vlogger, from Ashtabula, Ohio, to Port Colborne, Ont., to be scrapped at Marine Recycling.

The Cuyahoga, listed by Rand Logistic Inc. as the second-oldest operating Canadian vessel, "helped start Lower Lakes Towing (and) was built in 1943 at a cost of $1.97 million by the American Ship Building Co.," Rand noted. Rand's information on the vessel can be found here. The freighter succumbed after two fires, one in 2023 and in 2024. Find a night video here by Duluth Harbor Cam of the Cuyahoga coming under the Aerial Lift Bridge and saluting in 2019.

• In northern Wisconsin, folks are on the look out to spot a bear with its head caught in a plastic bottle. Chequamegon Humane Association in Ashland posted this alert on Tuesday: "Iron River Area Residents: Especially in the Hwy H area on map below. Please be on the lookout for this bear in need of help! We are asking residents to help us track this bear who has a jar stuck over its head. First sighted in the cable area yesterday, moved to Delta area in the afternoon of the July 29th and now at 8 p.m. has been spotted on Hwy H in the area pinpointed below. Please check security cams or trail cams! The bear has had the jar on for approximately 7 DAYS 😔 DO NOT APPROACH OR HELP THE BEAR, IF THE BEAR HURTS SOMEONE IN A PANIC, ITS LIFE WOULD BE IN DANGER. Call DNR Wildlife Services Office 715.369.5221" See the full post here.

• Duluth children turned out Wednesday (in photo) to welcome a group of middle school students from Ohara, Japan, as part of a continuing person-to-person cultural exchange of Duluth Sister Cities International. "The students will be spending the week experiencing the best of Duluth through local adventures, educational activities and heartfelt hospitality," says the Sister Cities organizers. The exchange is the second half of a year-long partnership between Duluth and Ohara, which began when Duluth students traveled to Japan last summer. There will be a Welcome Picnic today at 4 p.m. at the Japanese Peace Bell Garden at Enger Tower. Duluth Mayor Roger Reinert will attend. Other highlights of the week will be a train ride along the North Shore, a Duluth Huskies baseball game, visits to Split Rock Lighthouse and Gooseberry Falls, hands-on art and cooking classes, a “Camp Day” at Stella Maris Academy with games and s’mores and a helicopter ride over Lake Superior. The farewell picnic will be Aug. 5 at 3:30 p.m. at the Lafayette Community Building on Park Point. “This exchange is all about building friendships that transcend borders,” says Christy Rounds, executive director of Duluth Sister Cities International. “It’s an opportunity for young people to see the world through each other’s eyes—and discover that our similarities far outweigh our differences.” It's the 15th anniversary year for the Bell Garden, with the gifted bell from Ohara. See the bell story on a video here.

We Be in Berry Time

Berries are making their annual debut in many places around the Big Lake.

Upper Peninsula photographer Michelle Lutke posted these mouth-watering images of her spectacular thimbleberry find in Baraga County. (She's promising to make jam.) Michelle and Bill Biggers, by the by, are the two featured photographers in the August/September issue of Lake Superior Magazine that just got mailed to subscribers this week. They do their work as Wandering Michigan.

Meanwhile, another photographer, Michael Furtman, has sent a dispatch from his good girl dog, Scout, in the form of a video from Minnesota's North Shore. "So while weze was out fishing, mom and pops wanted to get out the cahnoo for a while. Me too," Scout posts via Michael. "So they paddled me to Blueberry Point on a lake pops said should never be named. It’s his secret blueberry patch." Check out the fun video of Scout's berry picking prowess here.

Finally, for an official update, the Berry Farm & Orchard Report from Bayfield, Wis., shows raspberries and blueberries abound for picking or purchasing … plus a few gooseberry locales to boot.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Thru Sunday, Aug. 3: Tour Da Yoop, Eh is wrapping up its bicycle tours of the Upper Peninsula, finishing with loops from Marquette to Manistique over the next few days. Check out what's coming through your neighborhood here.

Thru Sunday, Aug. 3: It's a great weekend for county fairs, all the with rides, fair food and various vendors of local crafts and products we love. The Baraga County Fair in Pelkie starts Saturday and the Alger County Fair starts Friday in Chatham.

Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 2-3: The 34th annual Humongous Fungus Festival in Crystal Falls packs the weekend with events, from the citywide rummage sale that kicks things off Saturday until the performance at the Crystal Theatre Sunday with lots of fun and fungus in between.

Saturday, Aug. 2: Ishpeming Rock & Mineral Club hosts the 49th annual Upper Peninsula Gem and Mineral Show at the Ishpeming Elks Club from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission and field trips on Friday and Saturday.

Minnesota

Today-Sunday, July 31-Aug. 3: FinnFest 2025 is underway in Duluth. The celebration of Nordic culture offers presentations, tours, a Tori Market and more. Several events are free, but might require advance registration. See the full schedule here.

Today-Sunday, July 31-Aug. 3: The 96th annual Fisherman's Picnic in Grand Marais offers those famous Lions Club Fish Burgers (once a year, only!) along with vendors, music, activities and fun.

Friday-Saturday, Aug. 1-2: The City on the Hill Music Festival in Duluth's Bayfront Festival Park has a full line-up of faith-based music.

Saturday, Aug. 2: The New Primitives perform for the Silver Bay Music In The Park Concert Series, starting at 7 p.m. in the Rocky Wall House Concert Parking.

Saturday, Aug. 2: Larsmont hosts its Fun Day Picnic & Silent Auction, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Historic Larsmont Schoolhouse. Say organizers, "meet your neighbors, catch up on old times, tour the Historic Red Schoolhouse, participate in some classic picnic games, win cool stuff in our auction, use the spiffy biffy and have a Great Time."

Thru Sunday, Aug. 3: The 46th annual Spirit Valley Days Festival is under way in Duluth. There are car and bike events, kids activities, vendors, food, tournaments, music and a meat raffle.

Wisconsin

Saturday, Aug. 2: Captain Gordy’s Shipwreck Adventure runs 10 a.m.-11 p.m. at the Bayfield Lakeside Pavilion with family friendly activities and a live dance party in the evening with the Chequamegon Bay People's Orchestra. There will be a Scavenger Hunt when you can search Bayfield with your family and friends for a wide variety of treasures and trivia, with prizes for the most points, a bake sale to benefit of Sea Scout Ship 336 and tours of Lake Superior Tall Ships' Abbey Road and Zeeto. The event is free; donations appreciated.

Thru Saturday, Aug. 2: Head of the Lakes Fair in Superior has all you want in a fair – farm animals, carnival rides and games, funky foods and live music. Friday will feature the Clash at the Fair wrestling competition, featuring Superior's own ARLEN, 5 p.m. at the Curling Club.

Sunday, Aug. 3: The Stone Lake Area Historical Society host its Children’s Day at Stone Lake Wetland Park, 4-7 p.m.

Ontario

Saturday, Aug. 2: The Miss Marie Soo Locks tour boat becomes a floating dance floor for the Northern Honky Tonk Party starting at 6 p.m. Purchase tickets here.

Thru Saturday, Aug. 2: Magnus Theatre in Thunder Bay presents the final performances of "Lies & Legends, the Musical Stories of Harry Chapin" on its outdoor stage.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: National Weather Service; NWS; Jim Lehocky/SooToday; Lake Erie Vlogger; Chequamegon Humane Society; Duluth Sister Cities International; Michelle Lutke; Spotlight, from left, Baraga County Fair/Fisherman's Picnic/Lake Superior Tall Ships/Miss Marie Soo Locks Tours