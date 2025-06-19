Around the Circle This Week: June 19, 2025

Finding Marge, Making Friends & Adopting a New Sister

Kory Gilderman, a Poplar, Wis., village board member, will head to Papua New Guinea next month to formally sign a sister city agreement between Poplar and the city of Madang. The agreement initiated in 2024 "builds on a shared World War II history and a desire for long-term cultural and educational exchange." the announcement says. The shared WWII history revolves around Poplar's Richard Ira Bong, a WWII hero and flying ace, and his P-38 Lightning aircraft, named Marge in honor of Richard's soon-to-be wife.

“This agreement is a way to recognize the history we share and to build something new from it,” Kory said in announcement of the journey. “We’re excited to learn from each other and honor the legacy of Major Bong and the many Papua New Guineans who supported Allied forces during the war.”

Last year, the nonprofit organization Pacific Wrecks, in conjunction with the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior, did a search to locate Marge in a jungle near Madang where it has crashed in 1944. Richard Bong was not flying it at the time. The discovery sparked a connection between Poplar and Madang.

During the visit in July, the U.S. delegation will meet with city leaders, visit local schools and join in cultural exchange activities. The trip is being coordinated by the U.S. Embassy in Port Moresby, PNG, the U.S. State Department and Sister Cities International. Delegates from Long Beach, Calif., who are signing a sister city agreement with Port Moresby, will join the tour.

“We are thrilled that Poplar and Long Beach are leading the way as we build new partnerships with our friends in the Pacific Islands” said Carlo Capua, Board Chair of Sister Cities International. “Subnational diplomacy and people-to-people connections are often the most sustainable (and fun) pathways to long-term peace and security.”

Carlo, U.S. Ambassador Ann Marie Yastishock and Madang Province Gov. Ramsey Pariwa are in the photo with the agreement in hand. Richard I. Bong is standing next to his P-38 Lightning and the recent photo shows the plane in the PNG jungle.

WDIO reported on a press conference announcing the discovery of the P-38 Marge in Papua New Guinea in May 2024. You can see that press conference here.

Locked In for Construction

Kokosing Alberici Traylor LLC of Westerville, Ohio, won a $95.3 million contract for the remaining Phase 3 options on the New Lock in Sault Ste. Marie, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports. This artistic rendering shows how the New Lock will be situated beside the current Poe and MacArthur locks.

The remaining Phase 3 options include Option 4: Downstream Work ($44.9 million), Option 5: Hands Free Mooring ($24.2 million), and Option 6: Downstream Ship Arrestors ($26.2 million). Negotiated pricing on the remaining Phase 3 options was set to expire in September 2025. "With an early award of the remaining Phase 3 options, the project continues to be on track for completion in 2030,” said Corps Detroit District’s Senior Civilian Kevin McDaniels.

Read the full story about the remaining project here.

Stroll the Locks, Walk the Bridge

It's the annual Engineers Day at the Soo Locks and the International Bridge Walk between Sault, Ont. and Mich.

The Soo Locks Engineers Day open house at the locks runs 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday, June 27. Engineers Day honors the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ June 16, 1775, birthday, making this the corps' 250th anniversary year. In addition to the chance to stroll usually restricted grounds at the locks, that day you can visit the Hospice of the Eastern Upper Peninsula and Superior Health Systems Arts, Crafts and Family Fun Fair at the City Hall grounds from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and tour the Lake Superior State University Center for Freshwater Research and Education from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. “The Soo Locks are a vital part of our community’s history. Engineers Day lets us celebrate the history and ingenuity behind the Soo Locks,” said Linda Hoath, executive director of the Sault Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Over the past few years, we’ve helped grow Engineers Day into an event that involves the whole downtown. We look forward to welcoming visitors and residents alike to downtown for Engineers Day.”

The annual International Bridge Walk takes place starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 28, from the Ontario side of the border. Bus transportation is $10 per person or $20 per family for the one-way to the start or back at the end. Walkers must have all the valid identification required for any border crossing. "The annual International Bridge Walk takes an easy pace and provides spectacular views of the twin Saults, the St. Marys River rapids, and the Soo Locks," says the Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., Visitor Bureau. "Young and old, physically fit and fitness challenged, all enjoy the fantastic views and the resulting pictures that will last a lifetime." Organizer Jason Naccarato, president of the Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce, told Greg McGrath-Goudie of the SooLeader that tensions between the United States and Canada over trade and other issues make it a different year, but doesn't change the importance of the event that draws hundreds of Canadian and U.S. citizens. “Obviously, this year is different than the last few years,” Jason said. “We're a lot stronger when the two nations are working together, and we thought that was the message this sends.” Read the full SooLeader story here.

A Maritime Update

David Schauer, president of the Lake Superior Marine Museum Association and a heck of a maritime photographer, posted a photo with an update on the Hon. James L. Oberstar on Monday. “Fresh from its grounding and lightering operation in the St. Marys River, the Hon. James L. Oberstar entered the harbor this morning with an escort from Duluth-based US Coast Guard Cutter Spar. A large crowd was on hand for its arrival. The laker will unload its Tilden fluxstone at CN-Hallett Dock 5 before shifting to Fraser Shipyards for inspection and repair as needed.” (The “lightering” meant part of its load of stone was shifted to a fleetmate before the Oberstar left Hay Lake near Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.) The Oberstar was assessed by engineers with the “Hay Lake Marine Casualty Unified Command” created to oversee safe travel of the vessel, which was determined to be “structurally sound and fit to make the 28-hour transit from Carbide Dock to Fraser Shipyards in Superior,” the U.S. Coast Guard reported. “Once the vessel arrives at the shipyard, containment boom will be ready to deploy as needed.”

Meanwhile … People have noticed the nifty logo for the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes based out of Sault Ste. Marie. The logo with Split Rock Lighthouse and the Mackinac Bridge, newly posted as the sector's Facebook profile image, came with a 2023 name change at the operation to reflect the sector's responsibilities from Duluth to Traverse City, says Public Affairs Officer Lt. Joseph Snyder. And yes, there is cool logo "stuff" at the Coast Guard Exchange in the Sault, but if you want to shop there, you have to join up with the USCG or its auxiliary (or meet other veterans requirements). Sigh.

Summer Main Events

This weekend a number of communities will be hosting some of their summer major events. Have fun … and be aware of road blocks and changes.

• In Duluth, Grandma’s Marathon and its three major races will bring in 20,000 runners as well as spectators. Events connected to the full Saturday marathon start today (June 19) with the Essentia Health Fitness Expo at the DECC. Rock the Bayfront brings music to the Bayfront Festival Park stage Friday and Saturday. Shorter races will be Friday, including the 32nd annual William A. Irvin 5K with the Grandma’s Marathon and the Gary Bjorklund Half Marathon run on Saturday from Two Harbors to Duluth. Find the full weekend schedule here. The marathon's 2025 poster seen here was created by artist Hartley Bauer, a graduate of Duluth Denfeld High School now attending the Rochester Institute of Technology College of Art & Design.

• In Hayward, Wis., the Musky Festival fills Friday-Sunday with family-fun events. The week kicked off early with the hunt for the Musky Medallion for a chance to win $2,025 with daily clues given on WRLS 92.3 FM. The full list of activities features everything from a fishing contest to sidewalk sales and homemade arts & crafts show to dancing and music performances to a car show and a parade. And that’s just a small sampler. See the full schedule here.

• This question has arisen – OK, asked by Visit Keweenaw – "Where else can you carry your partner through an obstacle course, dance to Nordic beats under the midnight sun, and toast with a Finnish Long Drink — all in the same weekend?" The answer is Hancock, Mich., where from Friday-Sunday folks will take part in the Juhannus Summer Solstice Celebration. Juhannus is a Finnish tradition and in Hancock the celebration features crafts, saunas, live music, a bonfire, a costume show, activities at the Finnish American Folk School, a Hobby Horse Hoedown plus Long Drink Beer Garden. See the full schedule of events here.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Today-Sunday, June 19-22: Soo Theatre in Sault Ste. Marie presents the musical "Oklahoma!" with 7 p.m. performances tonight-Friday and a 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday.

Friday, June 20: The Grand Marais Summer Concert series kicks off at 7 p.m. with the street swing and stomp blues of Shari Kane & Dave Steele at the pavilion on the east end of Woodland Park.

Friday-Sunday, June 20-22: The Marquette Trails Fest features running and biking challenges throughout the weekend, with registration opening today at Marquette Mountain.

Saturday, June 21: SXS, ATV, dirtbikes are all welcome to the Seney Casual Ride, starting 10 a.m. at Andy's Seney Bar. There's a self-guided scavenger hunt, giveaways, raffles and such. Kids will have their own category for gifts.

Minnesota

Today, June 19: There's still time to pop over to the Central Hillside Community Center in Duluth to join in the Juneteenth Jamboree, 3-7 p.m. There will be music, food, children's activities and community fun.

Now-Sunday, Thru June 22: Peter Mitchell Fun Days in Babbitt is underway with activities continuing through Sunday. There are outdoor concerts, food, an inflatable play area, a classic car show, a medallion hunt and tournaments galore.

Now-June 30: Northern Lakes Arts Association in Ely features performances of the Pulitzer-prize-winning musical "Next to Normal," evenings and matinees, through the end of June. Find the full schedule and buy tickets here.

Friday-Sunday, June 20-22: North House Folk School in Grand Marais features its Summer Solstice and Wooden Boat Festival 2025 this weekend with dancing, paddling, crafting and more.

Saturday, June 21: Castle Danger Brewery in Two Harbors hosts its 2nd annual Pig Roast with live music starting at 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 21: Learn "All About Loons with Sherry Abts" at Sugarloaf, the North Shore Stewardship Association from 1-3 p.m. Sherry, the “Ely Loon Ranger” and a Minnesota DNR Loon Watcher Survey volunteer, will give a slide presentation and will answer questions about the Minnesota state bird.

Tuesday-Thursday, June 24-26: Gooseberry Falls State Park offers a series of opportunities to enjoy nature this week, with a naturalist-guided Fern Walk, 1 p.m. Tuesday, a Bird's Diet Nature Cart at 2 p.m. Wednesday and a guided Wildflower Walk at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Wisconsin

Friday, June 20: Head to the Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua to enjoy Los Lonely Boys – Henry, Jojo and Ringo Garza who have been touring together since they were teens. Concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Find the Big Top's full summer schedule here.

Saturday, June 21: Celebrate the summer solstice at Make Music Superior, a free outdoor music festival around town that's part of a worldwide musical feast of the day. If you want to settle in one location, check out The Lot, which will have music from noon-8 p.m. along with food, drinks, arts & crafts vendors, snow cones and more, free for all ages. Find a map of the other venues and musicians here.

Tuesday & Thursday, June 24 & 26: The next Concerts by the Lake will be Molly Otis and Marlee, 6-8 p.m., Tuesday and Chris Kroeze, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, in Memorial Park in Bayfield. Find the full season schedule here.

Wednesdays thru Sept. 3: The free Madeline Island Museum speaker series continues Wednesdays into September, hosting a variety of topics from distinguished speakers. Next Wednesday on June 25, learn about "Anishinaabe Architecture in the Great Lakes" with Kevin Finney. Find the full schedule of talks – from bears to bats to algae blooms and cultural history – here.

Ontario

Friday-Saturday, June 20-21: This year's 8th annual Queen Street Cruise in Sault Ste. Marie includes Habitat for Humanity's annual Touch-a-Truck event in the Station Mall parking lot, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Friday there will be music downtown plus the street cruise at 7 p.m. with the cars on display Saturday. Check the schedule here.

Friday, June 20: The Faery Midnight Mystic Market at Goods & Co. Market in Thunder Bay, from 8 p.m.-midnight, features fairy drag, psychic insights, enchanting siren treasures, burlesque performers, mesmerizing fire breathers and unique artisan vendors. Devour midnight cocktails and discover one-of-a-kind treasures.

Saturday, June 21: For National Indigenous People's Day join Red Sky Métis Independent Nation at Fort William Historical Park in Thunder Bay for a free event. Meet Roy the Beaver, have a cup of tea, play some games, colour a picture for the fort's 8th Annual colouring contest and more.

Starts Saturday, June 21-28: The 2Spirit Organising Committee of Bawating celebrates its Pride Week with a series of free events throughout the community, including a Rainbow Pride Market, a D.R.A.G. Project Workshop, speakers and discussions, a dance and an Indigenous Market. Find the full schedule here.

Sunday, June 22: Thomson Farms Cider & Winery's 2nd annual Teddy Bear Picnic at Sault Ste. Marie hosts with live music, kids prizes, teddy bear friendship bracelet making and other activities plus tractor rides, baked goods, brats and more.

Save the Dates, June 27-29: Sault Ste. Marie's Poutine Feast spans three days with music, vendors, food and competitions.

