Around the Circle This Week: June 5, 2025

Cruise Ships

Cruise ships have begun arriving on Lake Superior, with Viking Octantis launching the season in both Thunder Bay and Duluth this week. One evening photo here by Jack Hamlin Landscape Photography shows Viking Octantis at port in TBay. The other evening shot by David Schauer shows the ship in the harbor near the Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge.

Lake Superior stops along the way for Viking also include Silver Islet, McGarvey Shoal and Battle Island in Ontario as well as a visit to the Soo Locks in Michigan. Viking has a Great Lakes Collection 15-day cruise from Toronto to Dululth, an 8-day Undiscovered Great Lakes from Thunder Bay to Milwaukee or the Great Lakes Explorer cruise from Milwaukee to TBay. The company has reduced fares still available to purchase until the end of June.

While Viking is the largest company sailing Lake Superior, there are others, including a reincarnation of the Victory Cruise Lines. Its cruises on Lake Superior are round-trip to Chicago but feature stops in Thunder Bay, Duluth and Marquette. Victory II entered the Twin Ports just this morning. You can see a video of its arrival by Greg Moir here.

Also arriving this season will be the Pearl Mist operated by Pearl Seas Cruises, which leaves from Toronto, will have stops in Sault Ste. Marie, Marquette, Silver Islet, Thunder Bay and Duluth.

The Far-reaching Affects of Wildfires

Whether they are in our Big Lake region directly or not, wildfires definitely are having an affect on our Lake Superior shores.

Fires are raging in far northwestern Ontario, including the Red Lake 12 fire near Deer Lake First Nation, where nearly 65,200 hectares (about 161,000 acres) have been burned, according to a story by Mike Stimpson for NWOnewswatch.com. Smoke from fires to the west of that one have impeded firefighting efforts, a spokesperson for the provincial Ministry of Natural Resources told Mike. Read his full story here.

The fires are also prompting evacuations of the small northern communities to Thunder Bay and farther south in Ontario. Members of the Webequie First Nation continue to be evacuated from threat of the Nipigon 5 wildlfire, which has burned more than 8,500 hectares (about 21,000 acres). Some 370 people were relocated to Barrie, about an hour's drive north of Toronto, according to Sarah Law of the CBC. Find her full story here.

Meanwhile, the smoke from the nearby fires, as well as those farther west, have affected the shores. In Michigan's Upper Peninsula, many posts showed how dense the smoke has been. The National Weather Service Marquette issued air quality alerts for the region at least through today. Michigan Technological Institute's webcam facing the Portage Lift Bridge between Houghton and Hancock shows it almost completely obscured by smoke mid-Tuesday. A video by brockit inc. in Hancock shows the smoke as the Ranger III passes under the Portage Lift Bridge. You can see it here.

The National Weather Service in Duluth posted a Minnesota Pollution Control Agency chart (seen here) with fine particle pollution around the state of Minnesota; of note, Grand Portage set a state record for greatest hourly concentration of such particles.

News Nuggets

• Get out and sample the Wisconsin outdoors this weekend! The Wisconsin DNR offers its 13th annual Free Fun Weekend, Saturday and Sunday, when state park admission fees, fishing licenses and trail passes are waived for all visitors. “Free Fun Weekend is a great opportunity to join us to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the Wisconsin State Park System,” said Steve Schmelzer, DNR Bureau Director of Parks and Recreation Management. “Whether it’s your 100th visit or your first visit, you are invited to explore the more than 120 properties across the state. If you like to hike, bike, camp, paddle or even just enjoy a good book in a beautiful place, we hope you will join us for Free Fun Weekend.” This is also the weekend for the 25th annual Kids Fishing Day (seen in the photos) at the David R. Obey Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center near Ashland.

• As of July 1 this year, a new Minnesota law will require which adults and youth who operate motorboats – including personal watercraft – to have a valid watercraft operator's permit. Also youngsters under 12 can no longer operate boats with more than 75 horsepower and can only operate those with less than 75hp if accompanied by a permit-carrying operator. The requirements gradually expand through 2028 until most watercraft operators will need to have the permit. Find the details here.

• The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will apply lampricides to the Cranberry River near Herbster, Wis., and Red Cliff Creek near Red Cliff, Wis., to kill around 8,000 sea lamprey larvae burrowed in the stream bottoms, announced the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. Applications will be conducted June 17-26. Lampricides, which affect that "ancient" species but not "modern" fish species such as trout, are also considered a minimal risk to human health. To read about the history of the lampricide use, read the article by the Great Lakes Fishery Commission here.

Grand Marshal for the Musky Festival Parade

Hayward's 75th Musky Festival is on the horizon and this week Lynn Melton of Lynn’s Custom Meats & Catering was announced as Grand Marshal.

“Lynn is such a special person and embodies everything that we are so honored to recognize in a Musky Fest Grand Marshal. How grateful and better off our community is due to Lynn’s tireless efforts, dedication, and generosity,” Chris Ruckdaschel, executive director of the Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce, says in the announcement. Lynn, who moved to Hayward from Illinois at the age of 5, launched Lynn's Custom Meats & Catering in 2008. Lynn, through her company, has supported a dozen or better organizations in the area. "Lynn’s contributions to Hayward extend far beyond her business. She has played a key role in supporting major events, supplying food and materials needed to make them successful – including the American Birkebeiner, Oktoberfest, Musky Fest, Fall Fest, Summer Jam, Hayward High School Youth events, and countless nonprofit organizations," the announcement says. "Her spirit of generosity was on full display during last December’s Light Your Engines Parade, where she and her team donated over 200 free brats and hotdogs for a Christmas for Kids fundraiser." We love that Lynn's Custom Meats recently did a fundraiser for the Northwoods Humane Society, noted in our events.

The Musky Festival runs June 20-22. The festival features a fishing contest (of course), a cornhole tournament, a car show, live music, a Musky Run/Walk, a carnival, sidewalk sales and the Grand Parade, led this year by Lynn. See the webpage here.

Meanwhile … The Minnesota DNR has posted a new chart about muskie feeding habits on its musky homepage. It calls the musky "the fish of 10,000 casts" for its ability to elude anglers.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Friday-Saturday, June 6-7: The Big Boy Bike Clinic in Copper Harbor offers a combination of drills and skill building each day with trail riding to reinforce those drills, and some free ride time with the coaches in a more free-form atmosphere.

Friday-Saturday, June 6-7: The Ironwood Area Pride celebration starts with the movie "Kinky Boots" at the Historic Ironwood Theatre on Friday then migrates to the park on Saturday with live music, a karaoke dance party and other entertainment.

Saturday, June 7: The 2025 Baraga County Lake Trout Festival centers at the L’Anse Waterfront Park. Enjoy the vendors, the food, the family acitivites and the fishing.

Wednesday, June 11: Sign up for the Beach Glass Wind Chime workshop at Ore Dock Brewing Co. in Marquette.

Next Thursday, June 12: Enjoy two artist receptions, 6-8 p.m., at the Peter White Public Library in Marquette. The Deo Gallery will feature "Detritus Mine" by Ruby Andromeda Miller, who explores how memory, grief and identity shape our relationships across time, place, and generations. The Huron Mountain Club Gallery showcases "Nimiigwechiwendam (I Am Grateful)" by Sherri Loonsfoot-Aldred and Aiyana Aldred, mother-daughter Keweenaw Bay Indian Community artists who bridge traditional and contemporary Indigenous storytelling through vibrant Woodland-style works.

Minnesota

Friday-Sunday, June 6-8: Objects to Crave Emporium in Hovland has a special season opening with its one-of-a-kind gifts, vintage and antique finds, yard and garden, home decor and more.

Friday, June 6: "Women in Theatre, New Play Festival" at the NorShor Theatre in Duluth. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The festival is organized by the Duluth Playhouse and showcases eight plays written by women.

Friday, June 6: Meet Ian Veihman at an artist reception in the Tettegouche State Park Visitor Center for his exhibit there, starting at 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 7: You dress up like a banana and run a loop course to and from Bent Paddle Brewing in Duluth. Sound like fun? That's the idea behind the Going Bananas Run for charity in Duluth. Oh and we forgot to add why the bananas are running … because a gorilla will be chasing them (er, you).

Saturday, June 7: Duluth Studio Market offers its 5th annual Spring Into Summer Market, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Browse the regionally made artisan works outdoors.

Saturday, June 7: Author Andrea Gilats discusses and reads from her latest work, Radical Endurance: Growing Old in an Age of Longevity, at Drury Lane Books in Grand Marais, starting at 6 p.m.

Next Thursday, June 12: Duluth Pottery Tile & Gallery hosts “Gitchigami Dreamer,” an artist talk by Jonathan Thunder, 5-7 p.m. in its Duluth studio. Jonathan’s background in painting, animation and filmmaking influences his paintings that combine dream-like vignettes and conceptual character studies, infused with Ojibwe stories and pop-surrealism.

Wisconsin

Friday, June 6: Enjoy The Big Wu live with guests Thor Leseman & The Breadwinners at the Cedar Lounge of the Earth Rider Brewery in Superior. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Friday, June 6: It's the first Friday of the month … so it's time for the First Friday Shop Late Night in Bayfield. Downtown locations keep their doors open until 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 7: The Bayfield Area Trails Forum in Cornucopia celebrates National Trails Day with a day filled from 7 a.m. to evening with hikes, presentations and activities (including trail work).

Saturday, June 7: Head to the courtyard behind Honest Dog Books in Bayfield for music, food, a documentary showing and talks as part of the 4th annual Stand with the Banned.

Save the Date, Saturday, June 14: Thunderbird Warrior Challenge is a series of trail runs sponsored by Camp Benesi and Mt. Ashwabay in Bayfield. There are 50K, 25K and 10K Trail Runs plus a 5K Fun Run with obstacle course. Plus there will be games and entertainment for the family throughout the day.

Ontario

Starts Saturday, June 7-15: Join in the Lilac & Lavendar High Tea at the Ermatinger Clergue National Historic Site in Sault Ste. Marie for an afternoon of fancy sandwiches, salad, high tea and dessert in a place with stories steeped in stone at the Old Stone House.

Saturday-Sunday, June 7-8: Studio Dance Arts – Live 2025 in Sault Ste. Marie is the annual celebration showcasing dance, talent and community spirit through competitive and recreation performances. It takes place at the GLF Memorial Gardens.

Sunday, June 8: Run the Great Lakes supports the ARCH Hospice and Sault Area Hospital Foundation. There are kids and adult races along the waterfront in Sault Ste. Marie.

Today-Saturday, June 5-7: Parlez-vous français? If so – or even if you don't – you'll love the Festival Bonjour in Thunder Bay this weekend. Concerts, activities and a wee – or is that "oui" – bit of French-speaking culture all around.

Tonight & Saturday, June 5 & 7: Head to the Red Lion Smokehouse in Thunder Bay for music on stage. Tonight is Celtic Night with a jam session starting at 7:30 p.m. Then on Saturday, catch the Beers & Queers with Jen Metcalfe soloing on stage starting at 8:30 p.m.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: Jack Hamlin; David Schauer; Michigan Tech Webcam; National Weather Service Duluth; Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center; Musky Festival; Spotlight, from left, Baraga County Lake Trout Festival/Duluth Pottery Tile & Gallery/Earth Rider Brewery/Run the Great Lakes