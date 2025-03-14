Around the Circle This Week: March 14, 2025

Cougar Cubs Verified in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

On Thursday, the Michigan DNR announced it had confirmed that two cougar cubs were spotted earlier in the month in Ontonagon County, marking the first time in 100 years baby cougars have been verified there since the big cats were hunted out of existence in Michigan in the early 1900s.

“It’s pretty exciting, considering this could be the first known cougar reproduction in modern times in the western Great Lakes states,” said Brian Roell, referring to Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. “It really shows that we have a unique place in Michigan where someone has a chance to see a wolf, a moose and a cougar in the wild. It’s something that should be celebrated, that we have the habitat to support an elusive animal like this.”

There was concern, too, expressed about the cubs, which have not been seen since Mar. 6. "The cubs were spotted and photographed without their mother. Cougar cubs are highly dependent on their mothers, often staying with them for the first two years of life," the DNR reported.

Although cougars are native to Michigan, most of them now appear to be transient animals, dispersing into Michigan from Western states. The DNR has verified 132 adult cougar reports, Roell said, but DNA testing has confirmed only male cougars to date.

Sightings of cougars – large or small – can be logged in the DNR’s Eyes in the Field reporting system under "mammals." A photo page of such sightings can be found here.

Cougars have been confirmed in Minnesota and Wisconsin, though not a breeding population in those states. In Lake Superior Magazine's April/May issue, which comes out soon, there is a special feature on cougars.

An Early Start to the Season

In the past, it's been a rare year that the Soo Locks have opened early, but the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has already announced it will move up the opening of the Poe Lock by four days. Usually the locks open Mar. 25, but this year, the Poe will be opened at 8 a.m. (ET) on Mar. 21. This is one day earlier than the early opening in 2024 when the Joseph L. Block (in photo) was the first ship to lock through on Mar. 22, 2024.

The Soo Locks Visitor Center in Sault Ste. Marie will have an open house that day from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mar. 21.

The shipping industry requested an early season opening based on the understanding that “the 2025 winter lock maintenance will be completed by this date and an early opening will not impact U.S. Army Corps operations this season,” Lake Carriers’ Association President James Weakley is quoted by the U.S. Army Corps. "Opening the Soo Locks on March 21 will provide relief to the increased pressure that the Great Lakes Navigation System will face with the influx of foreign vessels including the Canadian domestic fleet on March 22 when the Seaway opens."

The early opening is thanks, in part, to the Corps being able to finish its winter projects early. “Our winter maintenance period is a critical time for us to execute strategic asset renewal investments in our aging locks,” Soo Locks Operations Manager LeighAnn Ryckeghem says. “This year, a number of factors worked in our favor that allowed us to safely deliver this critical maintenance and also open to navigation traffic a few days early.”

The Corps will be live-streaming the 8 a.m. Mar. 21 opening and you can link to that here.

You've only got two days to log your guess into Duluth's annual First Ship Contest sponsored by the Duluth Seaway Port Authority and Visit Duluth. The contest asks for time and date when the season's first saltie (ocean-going ship) will pass beneath the Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge after traveling the full length of the St. Lawrence Seaway through the Great Lakes. Last year, the first saltie in was Barbro G, arriving April 1 at 11:44 a.m. There were 7,610 entries in the contest. The first and second place winners each get prize packages with gift certificates and tickets to local shops and attractions. Put your guess in here before. 11:59 p.m. Mar. 16 (Saturday).

A Feast of Film

Ever see a "table read" of a screen play in progress?

Bick Smith, a frequent contributor to Lake Superior Magazine and board member with our editor for Lake Superior Writers, will be presenting such a workshop at the Minnesota Film Festival, which runs Mar. 19-23 in Duluth. And that, of course, is just a fraction of what festival goers will find at the annual event, centered in Zeitgeist downtown. (OK, admittedly we wanted to give Bick a plug along with the entire festival.)

There will be five days with locally and internationally produced films shown, panel discussions and happy-hour gatherings.

The Opening Night Ceremony & Party on Wednesday will feature "Mississippi Speed Record," (in photo) the ambitious epic journey of four paddlers on a mission to set a Guinness World Record. The film documents as they paddle 24/7 for more than two weeks, eating, sleeping, and even going to the bathroom in the canoe. It was selected for the 2025 Oscars Best International Feature Film Shortlist. The pre-screening reception at 6 p.m. is hosted by The Current.

Find the full Film Fest schedule here, along with a link to buy passes for the whole week or just certain events. Oh, and come join us at Bick's presentation, 5:30 p.m. Friday at Zeitgeist Teatro Zuccone. Volunteer actors will be reading Bick's screen-play-in-progress "Time & Tide" set in Duluth and Thunder Bay.

St. Pat & St. Urho, 1 Day and Whole World Apart

Finland, Minn., just can't contain its St. Urho Day celebrations to Mar. 16. The party starts today (Mar. 14) and runs through Sunday. It's the 50th year of celebrating when St. Urho banished the grasshopper and saved the grape crop in Finland (the home country). Or at least that's the story. For the anniversary celebration, Castle Danger Woodworks made some classy wooden buttons available at area business for $5. There will be music, lots of chances to eat and buy local wares, plus a tug-of-war contest across the Baptism River. Check out the full schedule of events here.

There is also an online auction with rare items like an original St. Urho Polka record (that's a round vinyl disc, kids) by the Norshor Neighbors, plus local gift certificates and merchandise.It ends 7 p.m. Sunday. You can check out all the goodies here.

Thunder Bay also plans a big event on Saturday (Mar. 15) at Prince Arthur Hotel from noon-3:30 p.m. with a St. Urho's variety show & Mrs. Urho Tori (Marketplace) and a children’s area called the "Muumin Playroom." A St. Urho's Parade will leave Bay Credit Union at noon.

You'll find St. Urho celebrations all around the Lake … and you'll find a description of how the saint came to be at the website of Touch of Finland in Marquette here. (There will be special sales.)

If St. Patrick is more of your saint, two Irish pubs in Duluth can give you a reason to celebrate. Dubh Linn Brew Pub starts the party on Saturday (Mar. 15) with the Bagpipe and Drum Band performing at 8 p.m. plus a made-from-scratch Irish menu, green beer, green beads for everyone and prizes. On St. Patrick's Day Monday - the pub's busiest day of the year – it opens at 10 a.m. with a special made from scratch St. Patrick's Day menu and live Irish music all day featuring John Agacki, Ryan Lane and Lydia Boyum, There also will be the Terrance Smith Band with Ceili dancing lessons and green beads and beer, games and prizes.

On the other end of downtown Superior Street, Carmody Irish Pub and Brewing will no doubt have good beer and camaraderie.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Starts Monday, Mar. 17-May 15: Here's something you don't see every day – a police announcement of road closure to protect the migration of a blue-spotted salamander. "The southwest bend of Peter White Drive from the Ice Cream Store Pavilion to the gate north of the pavilion will close to vehicular traffic daily at 8:00 p.m. from March 17th to May 15th or until the completion of the migration," the Marquette Police Department announced today. It's done in cooperation with the Superior Watershed Partnership and Northern Michigan University Biology Department and the city of Marquette.

Saturday, Mar. 15: Dive in for a good cause at the Marquette Polar Plunge at The Up North Lodge. Check in at 2:30 p.m. Plunge starts at 4 with a parade of costumes.

Minnesota

Tonight-Mar. 30, Date: Duluth Playhouse's production of "Light in the Piazza" opens tonight at the NorShor Theatre in Duluth. The play follows American tourists Margaret Johnson and her daughter Clara as they take in the wonders of Florence, Italy, in the summer of 1953.

Thru Monday, Mar. 17: Wood Week wraps up this weekend at the North House Folk School in Grand Marais with courses, presentations and evening gatherings.

Wisconsin

Saturday, Mar. 15: The Backstage in Bayfield presents "Ireland Calling" for a two-day run withThe Blue Canvas Orchestra. Music plus corned beef & cabbage and Guinness & Baileys cocktails. Starts at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 15: Free Craft With Kiddiwink Kids at the Washburn Public Library, 10 a.m.-noon.

Ontario

Saturday, Mar. 15: Learn about the Shaganash Island Lighthouse tragedy at 2 p.m. in Thunder Bay Museum. The presentation examines what happened in November 1921 when the lighthouse was destroyed by fire just 10 years after it was built. This is part of a Canadian Lighthouse of Lake Superior series.

Saturday, Mar. 15: Alex Mackenzie's Happy Camper Comedy Tour pulls into the Sault Community Theatre Center 7 p.m. featuring Canadian Country Music Hall of Famer, Jason McCoy, alongside critically-acclaimed Chad Brownlee and Jason Blaine.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: Michigan DNR; U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; Finland, MN, St. Urho Days; Dubh Linn Pub; Minnesota Film Festival; Spotlight, from left, Marquette Police Department/Duluth Playhouse/The Backstage/Canadian Lighthouses of Lake Superior