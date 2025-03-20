Around the Circle This Week: March 20, 2025

× Expand Whitefish Point Bird Observatory Sean McLaughlin Spring raptor count 2025

Counting Feathered Heads

This fine and dedicated raptor counter, Sean McLaughlin, came all the way from Pennsylvania to join in the counting of the annual raptor migrations winging their way through the Big Lake region.

Sean's photo was posted on the Whitefish Point Bird Observatory in Michigan, where the Spring Raptor Count is officially underway, Mar. 15-May 31, to document the movement of migrating birds of prey.

Sean, a seasoned hawk watcher, has experience counting raptors along the Appalachian ridges and, more recently, at Hawk Ridge Bird Observatory in Duluth. "This season, he’s eager to experience migration and track the incredible diversity of raptors passing through Whitefish Point," says the WPBO Facebook post.

Sean also is doing field note posts on the WPBO website. "Before heading to WPBO this spring, I asked a friend and experienced hawk watcher what he thought was the most important skill a hawk counter must have," Sean wrote this week. "He told me, 'Perseverance.' As the northwest winds battered the shack with 200 miles of fetch across Lake Superior, my perseverance was definitely tested early. These cold, brutal days leave me a little wind burnt, but they also motivate me to dig deep and keep scanning. I hope to bring my

Expand Hawk Ridge Bird Observatory 2025 Spring Raptor County

dedication and perseverance to each day this season, from the slow days to the big days!" Read his full notes here.

Meanwhile, on the far western side of the Lake, the parallel count is also underway at Hawk Ridge Bird Observatory. The count broke a Golden Eagle Spring Record this week. (This is a Golden Eagle in a photo by Peter M from the observatory.) "This past week saw the best flights of eagles so far this season!" says the Hawk Ridge post. "On March 11th, a new record was set for spring count with 58 Golden Eagles, surpassing the old record of 53 on March 17th, 2019. Other highlights include over 1400 Bald Eagles counted this week, and the first Northern Harrier, Sandhill Crane, and Turkey Vulture of the season. Migration is beginning to soar! We hope to see you at the count!"

× Expand Ben Townsend / KNOM Radio Mission Emily Ford 2025 Iditarod

She 'Didarod It!

Emily Ford of Duluth completed Alaska's famed 1,128-mile-long Iditarod sled dog race, coming in 18th in a field of 33 with 22 finishing. She was racing with dogs from Shameless Huskies Kennel in Willow, Alaska, and completed the race in 13 days. (Ben Townsend of KNOM Radio Mission took these photos of Emily and gave permission for us to use them.)

The rookie Iditarod musher is only the second Black woman to complete the race. In a story before the race for Minnesota Women's Press, Emily wrote, "We have 36 dogs that we take care of. I am particularly keen on the 'luxury car' litter. Four siblings – Rolls Royce,

Expand Ben Townsend / KNOM Radio Mission Emily Ford, musher 2025 Iditarod awards

Beamer, Lamborghini (Lambo), and Porsche – have become a staple on the race team. We will aim to run 2,000 miles together before the start of the Iditarod. I started off my adventuring life as a solo backpacker. I grew up in Brooklyn Park, but spent time on my grandparents’ farm in northern Minnesota. That prepared me for brutal snowstorms and ripping winds that created snow drifts that would swallow my little-kid body whole, if not for snowshoes to help me float. My mom was a classic Midwestern mother who bundled her kids up and brought us outdoors no matter the weather."

MPRNews did a story after Emily completed the course, reporting "She started the race with a team of 16 dogs and dropped six along the way, finishing with 10. Race officials who interviewed Ford at the finish line asked her what spending so much time in the outdoors means to her. 'It’s just this lifestyle of we get to be with our dogs and the land all at once. It brings me back to center,' she said." Find that full story here.

Find a brief bio of Emily and her standings at the Iditarod's website here.

Or go to the page supporting Emily's mushing, "Emily on Trail" here, where you'll also find a trailer for a film documenting the journey of Emily and her sled dog Diggins attempt to cross the secluded Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in winter to raise awareness about copper mining concerns.

× Expand U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Soo Locks

Unlocking Live!

A reminder that tomorrow morning, the Soo Locks (in this case, the Poe Lock) will open for the season about 7 a.m. CDT (8 a.m. EDT) and you can watch the first vessel through live via the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Facebook link here.

If you're lucky enough to be onsite in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., drop over to the Soo Locks Visitor Center for treats and boatnerd camaraderie at the First Ship Open House, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. EDT.

× Expand Friends of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore Wisconsin Governor Tourism Awards Friends Executive Director Jeff Rennicke (center) accepts the award at the Mar. 11, 2025, banquet in LaCrosse flanked by Anne Sayers, Wisconsin secretary of tourism, and Ben Popp, executive director of The American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation.

Awarding a Great Idea

Friends of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, the 2021 winner of the Lake Superior Magazine Achievement Award, earned a Wisconsin Governor's Tourism Bright IDEA Award for its Access for All Initiative. The initiative is working to remove barriers to enjoyment – on and off the water – of the lakeshore for people of all abilities. In the photo, Friends Executive Director Jeff Rennicke (center) accepts the award at the Mar. 11 banquet in LaCrosse flanked by Anne Sayers, Wisconsin secretary of tourism, and Ben Popp, executive director of The American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation.

"Our current keystone project is an accessible ramp at Meyers Beach, gateway to the mainland sea caves, scheduled to be built this summer," the Friends posted in its announcement of the award. "In addition, Friends has funded or supported construction of boardwalks, an accessible amphitheater on Stockton Island, an accessible viewing platform at Little Sand Bay and more."

Northern Wisconsin was well represented at the event, with numerous nominations including Bayfield Art Escape for Arts, Culture and Heritage; James Netz for Service Excellence; and Mary McPhetridge, Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce, for the Legacy Award.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Friday-Sunday, Mar. 21-23: Three days of Spring Serenade Music Festival at Mount Bohemia will feature a celebration of warmer weather (on its way) with two DJ stages (inside and outside); a hot tub pool party, bikini races (men and women); beach volleyball, spa activities, free food at midnight and more including a skiing/snowboarding contest.

Not Today, (come back Mar. 27): Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie announced that a forecast for high winds has postponed the 54th annual Snowman Burning until next Thursday, 5:30-7 p.m. on the North Lawn beyond the Cisler Patio. Melting down the snowman is LSSU's traditional entry into spring.

Saturday-Sunday, Mar. 22-23: Celebrate live music and local artists at Keewenawesomefest in the Rozsa Center's McArdle Theatre in Houghton, showcasing 16 local bands across two action-packed days, including Mr. Cesar & The Lucha Tones, I Think I Need More Sun, Willowby, Suffer No Fools, Fast Car and Jasno.

Sundays, Mar. 23 & 30: Just two Sundays left to get away from it all at the two-horse sleigh rides at The Up North Lodge in Gwinn.

Minnesota

Now-Sunday, Thru Mar. 23: The Minnesota Film Festival in Duluth continues this weekend with screenings of films and presentations in multiple locations, including Zeitgeist, Zinema, The St. Louis County Depot and the American Indian Community Housing Organization. You can still buy a full pass or reserve tickets for one or more events.

Saturday, Mar. 22: Treasures of the Earth, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Peace Church in Duluth features 30 local artists making things out of natural materials or recycled materials, plus nature and wildlife art with education booths to boot.

Sunday-Wednesday, Mar. 23-26: Northern Exposure Art in Duluth features a series of painting events at venues around the Twin Ports – Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Keyboard Lounge, Proctor; Monday at 6 p.m. in The Brewhouse Barrel Room in Duluth; Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Thirsty Pagan Brewing in Superior and Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Do North Pizzeria in Hermantown. Different paintings will be taught each day,

Sunday, Mar. 23: Boyd "Bump" Blomberg brings his 'Folkytonk' Americana tunes to the North Shore Winery, 3-5 p.m. in Lutsen.

Wisconsin

Saturday, Mar. 22: Blue Canvas Orchestra member Yazmin, a native of Washburn, takes the stage with her band Beat Zero and guests Havana Quartet, a group of young Cuban string players, and the highly esteemed Minneapolis singer of Prairie Home Companion fame, Prudence Johnson. It all starts at 7:30 p.m. in StageNorth in Washburn.

Saturday, Mar. 22: Shelley Getten, author of Of Cows and Crows, and Julie Gard, author of I Think I Know You, will read from their recently published books and new work at the first poetry reading event at Foxes and Fireflies Booksellers in Superior, starting at 1 p.m. Earlier in the day, at 11 a.m., Rachel Gilbertson will sign copies of her 100-day self-reflection journal Aligned Enchantment.

Monday, Mar. 24: The Mary Griggs Burke Center for Freshwater Innovation in Ashland presents its 2025 Marvin Pertzik World Water Day Program at 7 p.m. The evening features screening special excerpts from two Lake Superior documentaries exploring the Lake and its estuaries in a time of significant change, plus never-before-seen footage of the Bad River/Kakagon Sloughs. A panel discussion follows with Mike Wiggins, former Bad River chairman, John Shepard, filmmaker, and Matt Hudson, Burke Center associate director, moderated by Peter Annin, Burke Center director.

Ontario

Friday-Saturday, Mar. 21-22: Ariel String Quartet plays at the Algoma Conservatory in Sault Ste. Marie at 7:30 p.m. in The Loft.

Saturday, Mar. 22: Sault College Traditional Powwow in Sault Ste. Marie begins at noon with its theme Niigaan Naabidaa, or "Seeing Forward." The event is free and open to all.

Saturday, Mar. 22: Cambrian Players go for the laughs during their Improv show, starting 7:30 p.m. in Thunder Bay. There will even be a 50/50 draw for a chance to take home a prize.

Saturday, Mar. 22: Don't throw it away! Bring it to the Thunder Bay Public Library for the Thunder Bay Repair Cafe, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Skilled volunteer fixers will be on hand to help.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: Whitefish Point Bird Observatory; Hawk Ridge Bird Observatory (Peter M); Ben Townsend, KNOM Radio Mission; U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; Friends of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore; Spotlight, from left Mount Bohemia/Minnesota Film Festival/Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua/Algoma Conservatory

Around the Circle This Week editor: Konnie LeMay