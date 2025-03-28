Around the Circle This Week: March 28, 2025

Chillin' at the Ford Center & Other Weather Notables

Michigan Technological University’s Ford Center in Alberta recorded the coldest official temperature in the state this winter: minus-32°F at 9 a.m. on Jan. 21, 2025, Hailey Hart, Michigan Tech's PR manager tells us. Both manual and remote sensors confirmed the reading, which was verified by NOAA as the lowest from any official recording station in Michigan this season (and we hope the trend is upward now!) Hailey also sent along this photo by NOAA showing the forest.

"The Ford Center’s weather tracking program has been running daily since October 1957, just a few years after Michigan Tech acquired the site," Hailey writes. "Located in Baraga County within the Ford Forest, the station contributes temperature, precipitation, and snow depth data to NOAA through its WxCoder platform, making it one of the longest-running climate data contributors in the region."

Meanwhile … the weather is promising to get icy and dicey for driving around the shores this weekend. "Slick travel likely all weekend with potential power outages," the U.S. National Weather Service Marquette posted this morning on Facebook. It forecasts a "Wintry mix of rain and freezing rain develops mid/late morning, but the best chances (and heaviest accumulations) will be this evening into tonight,"

The tune sounds similar on the western part of the Lake where the National Weather Service Duluth posted, "A Spring storm will bring a variety of hazards to the Northland today into Saturday morning from snow to ice to thunderstorms. The best chance for accumulating snow is over far northern Minnesota with the highest ice amounts expected over far northeast Minnesota. Just a difference of a couple of degrees in temperatures will have a big affect on precipitation type."

In Wisconsin, expect rain turned to freezing rain and blustery for much of the weekend.

Environment Canada predicts "snow at times heavy mixed with ice pellets" for Thunder Bay throughout today; periods of snow and flurries at Nipigon; and "snow mixed with ice pellets" or "freezing rain mixed with ice pellets" for Sault Ste. Marie.

So choose to stay in place if possible and make sure those flashlight batteries are working.

Top Hats for Domestic Cargoes

The Port of Thunder Bay celebrated its first Top Hat Ceremony of the new maritime season on Thursday, honoring the arrival of the Captain Henry Jackman as the first Great Lakes freighter to arrive in port, passing the breakwall at about 12:12 p.m. on Monday, March 24.

"Following welcome speeches from Port officials and Mayor Ken Boschoff, Captain Aaron Brunelle and Chief Engineer David Michalowicz

were also greeted with gifts on behalf of the Port and the City of Thunder Bay to commemorate this exciting achievement and mark the beginning of our navigation season!" the port posted. "We would also like to especially thank Captain Brunelle and Chief Engineer Michalowicz for their dedication and for participating in this time-honoured tradition."

The port speculates that its first ocean-going vessel of the season may arrive next week and the top hats are waiting.

Meanwhile … the Seaway Port Authority of Duluth anxiously awaits the first saltie arrival and its annual first-ship celebration. This photo by David Schauer (at top) shows the Clyde S. VanEnkevort/Erie Trader departing from Duluth into a nor'easter Sunday morning with ore for Indiana Harbor. The tug/barge combination was the first ship through the Soo Locks this year on Mar. 21, so its busy and bookin'.

Lucky Dog

Cujo found himself stranded on the ice floes of the St. Marys River last week, giving the U.S. Coast Guard as well as the Michigan State Police and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers the chance to practice some rescue skills. The Sault Ste. Marie USCG Station was notified on Thursday, Mar. 20, when the dog was spotted in distress. None of the reports indicate how Cujo got onto the ice.

“Once on scene, the dog readily accepted the help and cuddled right up to our ice rescue team member during the transit back to the station,” Cory Cichoracki, operations unit controller at U.S. Coast Guard's Sector Northern Great Lakes in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., said in a press release. “We greatly appreciate Michigan State Police and Army Corps of Engineers for coming together to bring the dog home.”

"The command center confirmed there were no persons on the ice or in distress and notified Station Sault Ste. Marie who responded with an ice rescue team. The station crew rescued the dog and safely transported him back to shore where he was reunited with his owner," SooLeader noted in its post of the event.

Meanwhile … Don't know if Cujo's adventures spurred today's Facebook post by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Detroit District, but there is a downloadable coloring sheet featuring Bobber the Water Safety Dog to teach kids about cold water immersion with the title "Oh No, Chilly Dog fell through the ice!"

Make Plans: With forecasts of slick travel around the shores, verify your events before you head out this wekeend.

Michigan

Fridays, Ongoing: In partnership with several area organizations, the Peter White Public Library in Marquette hosts a weekly session of Cultivating Care, Compassion and Connection that offers a safe space to pause, reflect, and build meaningful connections with others who are committed to cultivating kindness in our world. Each week, a different organization takes the lead, with experienced educators and leaders facilitating. Runs noon-1 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 29: Freighter Festival of Races a 5K walk or run plus a half marathong in Sault Ste. Marie.

Starts Tuesday, Apr. 1-15: The Great Lakes Poetry Festival 2025 at the Peter White Public Library in Marquette offers a packed schedule, starting with Kathleen M. Heideman's book launch reading Tuesday (Apr. 1) at 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Community Room and Joshua Brindle (aka JJ Brinski) reading on Thursday (Apr. 3) from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Heritage Room.

Tuesday, Apr. 1: No fooling - it's Maritime History on Tap featuring paranormal stories from the Marquette Harbor Lighthouse by Susan Hill and Trish Kautz of Yooper Paranormal. Starts 7 p.m. at Ore Dock Brewing Co. in Marquette.

Minnesota

Tonight, Mar. 28: Studio Café in downtown Duluth will once again host its monthly Type In - the last Friday of each month. Enjoy click-clacking on the manual typewriters and camaraderie with typing types.

Saturday, Mar. 29: The Rob Hadaway Storytelling Festival is hosted at the Duluth Children's Museum, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., with a variety of storytellers throughout the day.

Saturday, Mar. 29: A few tickets remain for the two sessions of the Spring Storybook Party starring Elephant and Piggie, hosted by in the Bookstore at Fitger's in Duluth in partnership with The Boat Club and Whimsy, at noon or 2 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 29: Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum in Duluth hosts what it calls one of its most challenging exhibits: "Man's Inhumanity to Man." Sections cover social violence, political upheaval, treaty-breaking, religious oppression and other cases where we must look into the uncomfortable mirror of the past. Runs 4-7 p.m. with a musical performance at 5 p.m., an artist's presentation by Annmarie Geniusz at 6 p.m. and the Director's Talk at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 29: For Trans Day of Visibility, vendors, food, music and conversations converge Sunday, 1-4 p.m. at The St. Louis County Depot in Duluth.

Sunday, Mar. 30: KTWH Cabin Fever Reliever brings a wellness expo plus live music to get your heart jump started for spring with performances by Jon Edwards, Berzerk Blawndz, Hot Tamale Cosmos and Fish Heads under emcee Kaylee Matuszak. The fundraiser benefits the community radio and runs 1-5 p.m. in the Two Harbors High School.

Monday, Mar. 31: Ecstatic Dance Grand Marais hosts a free-form event with music and a call for expressing yourself in movement (no talking!) for fun. Starts 7 p.m. in the Cook County Community Center.

It Ends Monday, Mar. 31: Final deadline for the Lake Superior Writers annual Writing Contest. (There is a flash fiction category!)

Wisconsin

Tonight-Saturday, Mar. 28-29: The Groundlings Production of Understudy Theater completes its story in three episodes with "Bathysphere Of My Heart" at 7 p.m. tonight and Saturday at the Big Top Backstage in Bayfield. (We're told you don't need to see them all to enjoy the show, but you'll find hints here.)

Tonight-Sunday, Mar. 28-30: Time Arc Theatre of Superior presents "12 Angry Men" in the third floor ballroom of the Old Post Office in downtown Superior. Performances 7 p.m. plus Sunday 2 p.m. matinee.

Saturday, Mar. 29: SWAN Day Cheq Bay at the Washburn Public Library, 10 a.m.-noon, celebrates women artists with a variety of visual and fine arts.

Ontario

Tonight-Sunday, Thru Mar. 30: A family-friendly showing of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" told entirely through song with the help of the Narrator. Performances at the Sault Community Theatre Center in Sault Ste. Marie, 7:30 p.m. plus 1:30 p.m. Sunday matinee.

Today-Sunday, Thru Mar. 30: The Thunder Bay Psychic & Crystal Fair features 20 vendors with rune reading to aura photography plus lots of beautiful crystals and handmade jewelry. Show is at the Ramada-Airlane Hotel and offers door prizes.

Saturday, Mar. 29: Kelly Daniels is the featured musician at Norteños Taqueria's Acoustic Night, 6-9 p.m. in Thunder Bay.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: Michigan Technological University Ford Center; David Schauer; Port of Thunder Bay; U.S. Coast Guard; U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; Spotlight, from left, Great Lakes Poetry Festival/KTWH/The Groundlings/Sault Community Threatre Centre