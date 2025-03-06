Around the Circle This Week: March 6, 2025

Winter Keeps Coming

What were you doing Wednesday?

Lake Superior was making lake effect snow and sending winds up to 50 mph to create blowing, blizzardy conditions. The National Weather Service Marquette tells us: “With a calendar day total of 20.8 inches on March 5th, this is now tied for the 9th snowiest calendar day on record at NWS Marquette, and the 3rd snowiest March day. The 2.55 inches of liquid equivalent precipitation also makes this the wettest March day on record! The previous record was 2.42 inches in 2006. Records date to 1959.” The NWS also posted a “Shovel Smart” graphic as warning to not get overly enthusiastic in clearing out. Find the U.P. snow totals so far here.

The Peter White Public Library delayed opening until noon. “Library staff are digging out (both at home and at PWPL),” the library said this morning in its announcement. Photographer Shannon Kivi’s 906 Images page on Facebook includes an impressive video of the Lake kicking up its waves - seen in the captured stills on this enews or in the video here.

Looking at winter overall in Minnesota, KDHL notes that the highest annual average snowfalls in the state are at Two Harbors (No. 1 at 93.6 inches) and Duluth (No. 2 at 90.2 inches). See the full Top 20 list here.

Wisconsin earned wind and reduced visibility alerts for Wednesday, too.

In Ontario, Environment Canada forecast for the Lake Superior Provincial Park area on the eastern shore that snow would be ending early this afternoon. With sustained winds of 20 kmh (about 12.4 mph) with gusts to 40 kmh (about 24.8 mph), wind chills were expected to dip to -23° C (-9.4°F) this morning and -10° C (14° F) this afternoon.

Though schools remained open in the northeastern area of the lake, Algoma and Huron-Superior Transportation Services announced the cancellation Wednesday of school buses for Wawa, White River, Dubreuilville, and Chapleau, reported SooToday. Other areas around the Lake, schools were closed today, including at Brimley, Mich.

Minnesota Moose Maintaining

This week the Minnesota DNR reports that the most recent Minnesota moose population estimate counts about 4,040 animals.

“Results continue to suggest that after a steep decline from a population estimate of approximately 8,000 in 2009, Minnesota’s moose population appears to have stabilized and has fluctuated around 3,700 animals in recent years,” says the DNR. “While recent estimates suggest continued stability in the population and reproductive success, Minnesota DNR researchers point out that Minnesota moose remain at risk. Presently, the long-term survey trends indicate the moose population has declined approximately 60% since the mid-2000s. Climate change, parasites, and predator impacts on calf survival all play a part in the long-term survival of the moose population.”

Both the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and the 1854 Treaty Authority are full partners on the moose survey and contributed funding and personnel for the 2025 annual survey, adds the DNR. The survey is available on the Minnesota DNR’s website here.

Feasting on Film Festing

The Lake Superior region offers a wealth of festivals celebrating filmmaking all year long. Two are coming up shortly.

This spring's edition of the Minnesota Film Festival "shines a light on local films, Indigenous voices, stories from across the Midwest and beyond," as organizers say. The annual festival is presented at Zeitgeist in Duluth, this year from Mar. 19-23. Highlights of the festival include the Opening Ceremony & Honor Song at 6 p.m. Mar. 19, followed by showings of “Mississippi Speed Record: An Epic Adventure.” A showing of Venus de Mars followed by a Venus de Mars acoustic performance and a Flaming Party at the Flame Nightclub on Mar. 20. A number of days feature the popular Pitch Competition. See the full schedule here.

In anticipation of the event, we spoke with Vera Bianchini, director of the festival and of Zeitgeist's MN Media Arts Education. Vera has been with the festival since 2017 and has been its director for two years. “Programming a film festival is not an easy feat,” Vera tells us. “For those who don't know, to program a film festival is essentially taking on the role of a curator who has to screen hundreds of films throughout the year to make thoughtful decisions about which films check the criteria we are looking for. We have a team of Programmers, myself, Matthew Berg, our Programming Director, and our lead programmers Khayman Goodsky, Kelly Florence, and our Pitch Competition Producer MacK McCullum.Then we have a team of 30 - 40 Screening Team Members who help us review over 500 film submissions from over 25 countries.”

See our full Q&A with Vera on the Lake Superior Magazine website here.

The Ely Film Fest, hosted by Ely Folk School, runs next weekend, Mar. 13-14. Among the highlights of this year’s festival are movie-making discussions, a conversation on Indigenous Best Practices with Ricky White, Jennalee Porter, and Ricky DeFoe around how to reach youth with land-based connection and grandfather teachings and a Creative Soul Retrieval Workshop with Sarah Bamford Seidelmann.

Opportunities Abound

Check out these calls for artistic action or animal aid.

The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center celebrated the donations it has given to various organizations through the volunteer of their members at events or activities at the DECC. “Over just two and half years of the program, the DECC has contributed nearly $90,000 (see photo) to local organizations, transforming staffing challenges into community investment. … It's a reminder that sometimes, the most meaningful solutions arise when we reimagine challenges as opportunities for connection.” The Fundraising at the DECC program gives groups of volunteers from nonprofits an opportunity to work doing tasks like handing guests popcorn or helping them find their seats. In exchange, the DECC donates money to the nonprofit or service groups they represent. “This is a win-win,” says DECC Executive Director Dan Hartman. “Area nonprofits get financial support while the DECC gets a hand during a time when the job market is very tight.” Read more about the program or find out how to sign up here.

Just a reminder that Marquette’s Art Week needs project proposals for the final chapter of the program. “Art Week 2025 will be June 23-28 and centered on the theme of ‘Stories.’ This year will also be the final chapter of this decade long program. Whether you've participated all 10 years or if this is the first time you want to get involved, now is the time to brainstorm your ideas for events, workshops, displays, installations and more!” Applications due Friday (Mar. 7).

Also in Marquette, the city and the Peter White Public Library invite artists to apply for the 2026 Public Gallery Program. (The 2025 program is filled.) Applications are due by Mar. 16. Read more here.

The Lake Superior Zoo has been called to action after the closure of SeaQuest Roseville. Many of the animals need a new home and care. “Without placement, they could face euthanasia,” the Lake Superior Zoo site notes. “As an AZA-accredited zoo, we are stepping up to provide emergency medical care, safe housing, and a second chance at life for these animals.” The facility did not just house underwater residents. It also touted wallabies, snakes and lizards. Donations are being sought to help with the rehoming; find out more here.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Saturday, Mar. 8: Better than Reindeer Games! Bay Mills Indian Community offers up its 9th annual Gooniikaa-Ginebig Ataadiiwin (Snow Snake Games), a winter traditional activity. So far the games are still on (despite a lot of new snow). There are multiple divisions with prizes, with a special invitation to those from the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, Batchewana First Nation and Garden River First Nation to see which tribe can throw the farthest! Additionally, there will be a soup contest, so bring your best soup to share.

Saturday-Sunday, Mar. 8-9: Marquette Mountain hosts 27th annual Hornbogen Memorial Ski Race. The race starts at 9 a.m. each day with the Giant Slalom and Super G on Saturday and the Downhill and Slalom on Sunday. Open to all ages and skill levels; spectators encouraged to come and cheer the racers on.

Saturday, Mar. 8: The UP Health System Great Bear Chase Ski Marathon brings 50km and new 20km skiathlon; 50km, 25km and 10km freestyle; 50km, 25km and 10km classic; plus a new Adaptive race.Races start in Calumet and racers are invited to a post-race pasty feast.

Now-next Sunday, Thru Mar. 15: This is Restaurant Week in downtown Marquette with a dozen-plus eateries serving up specials so you can sample the diversity of the local culinary scene. “Whether it is fine dining, local seafood, artisan baked goods, pub grub, authentic ethnic cuisine, or just a good sandwich, find your favorite meals at one of the participating downtown gems.”

Wednesday, Mar. 12: Join the Keweenaw Hiking Trails Association for a Backpacker and Hiking Spring Social at the home of Chicken Tramper Ultralight Gear in Hancock for an evening of getting to know other hikers and backpackers in the Keweenaw. Eat chili, swap trail stories, tour Chicken Tramper's shop, and earn a chance to win door prizes from 6:30-8 p.m.. RSVP requested.

Minnesota

Tonight, Mar. 6: Call of the Wild Poetry Night at the Ely Folk School explores “The Thawing Truth—a night of poetry, renewal, and revelation.”

Friday-Sunday, Mar. 7-9: Enjoy the Charles J. Futterer Memorial bonspiel in Grand Marais this weekend, hosted by the Cook County Curling Club. Watch the curlers, stay for lunch and dinner on Saturday, and the finals on Sunday.

Saturday, Mar. 8: Ski North Ultra is an ultra-distance 100km cross-country skiing classic-only event along Minnesota’s North Shore. The event has 25 km, 50km and 100km options, following the Norpine, Cascade River State Park and Bally Creek trail systems near Lutsen.

Saturdays, Mar. 8 & 22: Photography & Art at the Rock, a monthly exhibit in the lobby of the Split Rock Lighthouse Visitor Center that showcases local artists, landscape and wildlife photographers of the area. The March featured photographer is Joe Polecheck and Joe will be onsite, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. this Saturday and Mar. 22.

Sunday, Mar. 9: Unleash your creative side at the Voyage wood mosaic class, starting noon at Castle Danger Brewery in Two Harbors.

Tuesdays, Thru March: The next Crafts & Croissants activity at Duluth’s Best Bread in downtown Duluth will create a Clay Key Lime Pie. The event is hosted by the Hucklebeary gift shop and the bakery. It happens 6-8 p.m. this Tuesday, with Crafts & Croissants continuing through the month.

Wednesday, Mar. 12: Help with the spring cleaning at the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center in Duluth. The Community Cleaning Day runs 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Supplies provided. Lunch catered by Bellisio’s. Call the museum for details (218-788-6430).

Wisconsin

Saturday, Mar. 8: It’s on! The Ultimate Jigsaw Battle #4 at the Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library in Hayward. Register your teams of 2-4 members at 715-634-2161 or at the front desk. The winning team gets bragging rights and a puzzle magnet.

Friday, Mar. 7: The Freeze Your Glass Off part at The Creamery Bar in Bayfield features, bingo, drink specials, mingling and the music of Danny Blake & Friends. Starts at 4 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 7: Earthlings and aliens are all welcome at the Out of This World Masquerade Ball in Greysolon Plaza, Duluth. Galactic gala attire recommended. All proceeds benefit CHOICE, unlimited, ARTS Program & BOLD-choice Theatre. Runs 6:30-10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 8: Legendary Waters Resort & Casino in Red Cliff features an Elder's Dance, 5-9 p.m. Free to the public with all elders 50+ welcome.

Saturday-Sunday, Mar. 8-9: Similar Dogs take the stage at Thirsty Pagan Brewing in Superior, 1-4 p.m. Saturday and 4-7 p.m. Sunday.

Ontario

Starts Tonight, Mar. 6-9, 12-15: It's the opening of "Home, I'm Darling" performed by the Cambrian Players in Thunder Bay.

Saturday, Mar. 8: Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre in Sault Ste. Marie hosts Hogan’s Homestead Maple Syrup Festival. In a family-friendly atmosphere, watch tree tapping demonstrations and learn how sap becomes syrup; step into the syrup-making process with hands-on activities; enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes drenched in pure, locally made maple syrup.

Now thru Dec. 31: The Thunder Bay Museum continues its 2025 first-floor exhibition reflecting the contributions of women at the Canadian Car & Foundry in Fort William during World War II. "Can-Car & The Rosies" explores the work of over 4,000 women who were nicknamed after cultural icon Rosie the Riveter. These women were hired from 1939-1945 to assist in the manufacturing of aircraft such as Hawker Hurricanes and Curtiss Helldivers for the war effort. They were led by the “Queen of the Hurricanes”, Elizabeth (Elsie) Muriel Gregory MacGill, OC, the first Chief Aeronautical Engineer at the Fort William factory. This exhibit is on display now until December 2025.

Sunday, Mar. 9: This week's Winter FunDays event in Thunder Bay features crafts at Prince Arthur's Landing plus Winter Science with Science North. Two Sundays remain in the winter series.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: 906 Images; National Weather Service Marquette; Minnesota DNR; Minnesota Film Festival; DECC; Spotlight, from left, Marquette Mountain/Cook County Curling Club/Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library/Hogan’s Homestead Maple Syrup Festival.