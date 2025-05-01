Around the Circle This Week: May 1, 2025

Washouts around the Shores

The Ontario Provincial Police - North East Region posted a photo showing Tuesday washouts along Highway 17 and advising the public that Highway 17 from Pinewood Drive in Wawa to Highway 552 in Goulais River is CLOSED due to a washout near Jones Landing. Length of closure unknown. An update will be provided when the highway reopens." This photo is Jones Landing north of Sault Ste. Marie. On Wednesday, the OPP announced that Highway 17 from Wawa to Goulais River is open to one lane for alternating traffic, but to expect delays near washout sites.

The Ontario shore was not the only one to experience fallout from Monday's weather. Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan posted a photo Tuesday of a washed out bridge with this note: "The Munising Falls Trail within Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is closed until further notice. An approximate 75-foot section of the paved trail was washed out the evening of April 28th from recent heavy rainfall and seasonal snow melt. As a result, there is currently no safe access point to view Munising Falls. Travel in the Munising Falls area is strictly prohibited to protect both visitor safety and sensitive natural resources." The National Park Service press release and a map showing the closed areas can be found here.

Canal Park Construction Alert

A $3.5 million construction project to improve the lakeshore near the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center in Duluth will start next week. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' project will construct a shoreline protection system to decrease the adverse effects of weather and wave damage. The improvements will upgrade 200 feet of the pedestrian walkway and ultimately connect the city's Lake Walk structure to the Duluth Ship Canal North Pier, reports BusinessNorth. “We are excited to begin this important project for the resilience of our federal structures in Canal Park and the opportunity to improve the access experience for the millions of visitors coming to the property each year,” said Monica Anderson, Corps of Engineers, Duluth Area Office project engineer. “While there may be a temporary inconvenience during the construction period, these improvements will keep the area accessible and safe for years to come.” The work is anticipated to continue through November. The Duluth Ship Canal North Pier will remain accessible to the public, but the remainder of the grounds adjacent to the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center will be restricted during construction. The visitor center will remain open throughout construction. Read the full story here.

Now You Seiche It, Now You Don't

Around the Circle This Week reader Dave Rasmussen sent us great shots showing what he recognized as a "seiche" in the Upper Peninsula along the shore not far from the Porcupine Mountains this week, apparently from the same weather patterns that caused the washouts. "I hope you mention the seiche that happened on Monday … It was awesome. Sorry to say I never caught it at its lowest point. But a rock about 30 inches tall 15 yards off shore between Ontonagon and the Porkies was almost out of the water. Then in 5 minutes you couldn't see the rock. It was totally underwater. We saw this happen about four times yesterday."

Over on the eastern side of the Lake in Ontario, artist Ellen VanLaar noted the same effect up from Pancake Bay Provincial Park, posting "Seiche (5 ft.?) water displacement caused by atmospheric pressure, Roussain Island on Monday." Ellen also posted a couple of photos you can see here.

A seiche occurs when atmospheric pressure on one part of the Lake pushes water toward another – like sloshing water in a bowl. It can quickly change the water level by a few inches or feet. Check out the Weather Terms and Phenomena on our Lake Superior Magazine website here. The International Joint Commission explains that a "seiche (pronounced saysh) is a long wave that can be caused by any weather pattern pushing on water and stacking it on one end, like water in a bathtub."

Back in 2014, a seiche threw enough water at Sault Ste. Marie to cause some flooding and power outages, with the Lake returning to its normal self within 90 minutes. SooToday reported on the event here.

And on another weather note … Due to continued snow and ice coverage, Lake Superior Provincial Park in Ontario has delayed the opening day for Backcountry and Day Use Areas from this week until May 9. "All affected campsite reservation holders have been contacted and offered a full refund or the opportunity to change their reservation without any penalty. We are monitoring conditions daily and will open Backcountry and Day Use Areas as soon as it is safe to do so. Check back for updates."

Tons of Turtles

Grand Marais area photographer (and retired Gooseberry Falls Park manager) Paul Sundberg was greeted with quite the sight while biking beside Arrowhead Lake. "What amazed us was the number of turtles in the lake. It was so amusing biking along seeing hundreds of turtles sunning themselves on just about every log available."

Near a campground, he also came across the nests of some Canada geese with goslings. Among the wild geese was a very aggressive, white male domestic goose, helping to guard the nesting area. Nice to get cooperative help from the neighbors when pesky photographers arrive.

All of the images from Paul's "Photo of the Week" blog can be found here, along with his archive of weekly images from this region and beyond.

A Big Splash from a Big Lake Author

Each year, the Canada Council for the Arts chooses awards in seven categories for the national honour. This year, a Thunder Bay author shares the Governor General’s Literary Award for Young People’s Literature – Illustrated Books for Skating Wild on the Inland Sea. Jean E. Pendziwol received the award at a ceremony in Rideau Hall in Ottawa and posted photos and this note about the honor:

"Growing up on Lake Superior and along her shores, I rarely saw the place I lived reflected in the stories I read. But it’s a place that shaped me as an artist and a person – a place that inhabits me. I’ve been inspired to capture the inland sea, the boreal forest, the people, places and history of Northwestern Ontario, and bring them to life through words. I am so privileged to be able to share my stories with readers from here —who can see their own backyard reflected in my work — as well as those from the far corners of the world who can only imagine the sound of singing ice.

"It is such an incredible honour to have Skating Wild on an Inland Sea recognized with the Governor General’s Literary Award for Children’s Literature. I’m grateful to Groundwood Books for giving this story a home; to the book’s co-creator, Todd Stewart who spent time next to the inland sea listening to her sing and whose images partnered with my words to create something magical that neither could have captured alone. My gratitude as well to the Canada Council for the Arts, the Peer Assessment Committee and Her Excellency the Right Honorable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, for honouring Skating Wild on an Inland Sea with this award."

The group photo here was taken by Louis Dubé. From left are Barbara Mitchell (Jean's sister), Todd Stewart (the illustrator), the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, Emily Keenlyside (Todd's wife) the author herself. The specially bound copies seen here of the book are part of the ceremony.

Lake Superior Magazine had a chat with Jean after the book was published and you can find that conversation here.

A Notable Passing We want to note the passing of Gary William Russell, a lifelong resident of Madeline Island, Wisconsin, who died at home on Apr. 17, 2025, surrounded by family. He was 85. Born on May 29, 1939, in Ashland, Wisconsin, Gary grew up on Madeline Island and dedicated his life to the place he loved most. He worked in the family business, the Apostle Islands Ferry Service, where he became a cornerstone of island life and a familiar face to generations of residents and visitors alike. The Apostle Island Ferry Service (Russell family) joined with Nichevo Ferry Line (Nelson family) to form Madeline Island Ferry Line in 1970. Read Gary's full obituary here.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Saturday, May 3: Join the Big Bay Stewardship Council in a Dash for Trash, the community clean where teams or individuals clean up roadways, trails and parks and compete for prizes (team spirit, most trash, most unique find). Meet at Draver Park in Big Bay at 8 a.m. to pick up your equipment, garbage bags and a cup of coffee.

Starts Monday, May 5-24: Northern Michigan University’s DeVos Art Museum celebrates area schools with an annual exhibition that features the work of talented elementary students in all media, organized by art teachers. Exhibit continues through May 24 with a public reception, 5-7 p.m., May 22.

Next Thursday, May 8: The Marquette Regional History Center presents its 20th annual Cemetery Walk: V.E. Day 80 Years with two tours, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Park Cemetery. The Victory in Europe Day happened on May 8 eight decades and the center honors local World War II heroes by recognizing several, military and civilian, who are buried at the cemetery, both military and civilian. Meet near the main gate off Seventh Street. $5 suggested donation.

Next Saturday, May 10: The Dead Carp Run offers a beautiful 5K or 20K course along Lake Superior, passing over both the Dead River and Carp River in Marquette. A 1-mile Little Carp race for children is at 6 p.m. Friday (May 9), free with adult entry. The 20K is the first race in the 2025 UP Challenge Race Series.

Minnesota

Friday, May 2: Come and celebrate the publication of the new cookbook at 5 p.m. in The Angry Trout Café in Grand Marais. Get your own copy of The Angry Trout Cookbook and have it signed by the illustrator Corrie Steckelberg.

Friday-Saturday, May 2-3: DeWitt-Seitz Marketplace in Canal Park celebrates its 40th anniversary with specials offered by its 12 locally owned business throughout the weekend. There will be a ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. Friday, plus giveaways, music, artist demos and talks and more on Saturday. Ed Newman did a story about the history of the marketplace and a rundown of the businesses there now for Lake Superior Magazine. You can read it here.

Friday, May 2: Cultures, Humanities and Arts on the Iron Range (CHAIR) celebrates its grand opening at 510 Chestnut St. in downtown Virginia starting at 5:30 p.m. The event features an artist open house for the annual Open Water exhibit, a ribbon cutting at 6:30 p.m., special performance by select member of CHAIR’s production of “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” at 7 p.m., a free concert by PK Mayo at 7:30 p.m. and disco dance party at 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 3: The Wilder Woodshop, Britt Malec, Wilderness and Lake and Tabla Bake Lab present a Mother’s Day Market at The Big Lake and Lady Superior Bottle in Grand Marais. There will be your favorite female artists and small businesses along with food and beverage treats. 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Friday-Saturday, May 2-3: Great Lakes Academy of Fine Art presents its 9th annual Student and Instructor Exhibition with a Friday opening from 5-9 p.m. and on Saturday, noon-5 p.m. The Oasis Del Norte food truck will be on site all weekend, and on opening night Gavin St Clair will be performing music.

Saturday, May 3: Split Rock Lighthouse and the Bell Museum team up for a Community Science Day, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. for kids of all ages.

Friday-Saturday, May 2-3: The Duluth Jigsaw Puzzle Contest is back for a full day of speed puzzling at the DECC in Duluth. The day before the puzzling, there will be a Social and Swap at Wild State Cider from 4-9 p.m. Friday.

Thru Sunday, May 4: Homegrown Music Festival continues at full force with musical acts at venues around the Twin Ports area and featuring a Variety Show@Studio 4 in the Minnesota Ballet space in The St. Louis County Depot, Duluth, 7:30 p.m. Friday (May 3) with nine different performances.

Wisconsin

Friday, May 2: Lost in the Woods Improv brings its special brand of comedy to the Book Bar at Honest Dog Books in Bayfield at 7 p.m.

Friday, May 2: Pop in to Harbor Table in Washburn to enjoy songs from “Riverpants” with Anglin’ Wayne and the Trollers, aka Warren Nelson & Friends, at 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 3: Join author Jackie Bennett and Sasquatch Publishing at Weeping Willow Heartfelt Gifts in Superior for a book signing from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Jackie’s books include the Silver Creek Trilogy and the Great Lakes Mystery Series.

Saturday-Sunday, May 3-4: The 3rd annual Honoring Our Youth Pow Wow hosted by the Red Cliff Boys and Girls Club of Gitchigami in the Bayfield High School takes place this weekend. This year's theme is "Smoke Fish Not Drugs" and all are welcome.

Next Saturday, May 10: Chequemagon Area Mountain Bike Association presents the Hungry Bear Gravel 100, “the event that defines endurance,” based in Cable. For more than 100 miles, cyclists test their limits as they navigate the gravel roads of northern Wisconsin. There’s also a Snacking Bear Gravel 60.

Ontario

Friday, May 2: Algoma Festival Choir presents its spring concert, “Up, Up and Away” at The Machine Shop in Sault Ste. Marie starting at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 2: The Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra performs “Resurrection” at the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 4: The Spring 2025 Craft Revival from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. brings a galaxy of handmade treasures from artisans, featuring everything from one-of-a-kind jewelry and pottery to textiles, woodworking and more across the Waterfront District and Prince Arthur’s Landing in Thunder Bay.

Sunday, May 4: May the Fourth, er Force, be with you as you watch a Star Wars Saga Marathon: Episodes IV–IX (no breaks) starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 9 p.m. Geek out at the Sault Downtown Plaza in Sault Ste. Marie.

Saturday-Wednesday, May 3-7: The Thunder Bay 55 Plus Centre hosts its annual Spring into Art show with displays of works from the centre’s art classes.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: Ontario Provincial Police-North East Region; Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore; Dave Rasmussen; Paul Sundberg; PO 2 Louis Dubé, Rideau Hall © OSGG, 2025; Spotlight, from left, DeVos Art Museum/Duluth Jigsaw Puzzle Contest/Hungry Bear Gravel 100/Algoma Festival Choir