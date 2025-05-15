Around the Circle This Week: May 15, 2025

Wildfires Raging

Nearly 40,000 acres and 140 structures have been burned by three fires in Minnesota, all in St. Louis County, about 25 to 40 miles northwest of Duluth. The forecast for northern Minnesota, meanwhile, is of the "good news, bad news" kind, likely with needed rain but also severe weather.

"A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will move across parts of the Northland on this afternoon and evening with large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes all possible, with the greatest severe weather risk in northwest Wisconsin," the National Weather Service in Duluth posted. "The hail and tornado risk will be greatest as storms develop, with the threat transitioning to damaging winds as storms evolve into the late afternoon and evening." St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsey said in a video this afternoon that if predicted high winds are not accompanied by rain, "That could be a game changer" in spread of the fires. See his video here.

As of this morning, the U.S. government's Wildland Fire Information Portal reported that the Camp House Fire near Brimson has burned 14,979 acres, the Jenkins Creek Fire northwest of the Camp House Fire, has burned 15,570 acres and the Munger Shaw Fire about 10 miles south of Cotton has burned 1,600 acres. All three are considered 0% contained as of this morning, with long-term effects of a spruce budworm infestation and winds, including Lake Superior-effect winds, affect the firefighting.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation order for certain areas and some areas of Lake County have also been impacted. That map can be found here. Fox9 posted an update this morning and the story can be found here.

Parts of the Superior National Forest have also been closed. The U.S. Forest Service lost some 10% of its staff nationwide due to firings, though it is unclear exactly how many were lost from Superior National Forest and whether that affects firefighting abilities, according to news reports. Wildland firefighters have arrived from around the country to help, including the aptly named Earl Watters, an aerial firefighter from Arizona with Billings Flying Service who has posted several videos of his work in Minnesota this week. The shot of the fire behind a house is was taken Monday at the Munger Shaw Road Fire. Firefighters were able to protect the home and other nearby structures and this photo comes courtesy of the Ellsburg Fire Department, posted by Friends of the Northland FireWire. The St. Louis County Sheriff's office posted the third image, praising the helicopter pilots waterbombing the flames.

The United Way is collecting donations to help those who lost homes. No human deaths have been reported but one dog did die in connection with the fires. To help in St. Louis County, you can link here. To help in Lake County, you can link here. The Lake County Chamber of Commerce had sought material donations to help victims and firefighters, but reached capacity for those goods, it posted this morning.

Meanwhile, wildfires have also started in several locations northwest of Thunder Bay with evacuation and travel alerts in the Fort Frances and Sioux Lookout districts. The two most eastern fires are not under control, according to the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources. Link to its Forest Fire Info Map here. Find the CBC's story by Olivia Levesque posted this morning here.

Turning the Page on 15 Years

Nothing jazzes up a main street like a local bookstore (or at least that’s our opinion).

For 15 years, Apostle Islands Booksellers downtown on Bayfield’s Rittenhouse Avenue has welcomed visitors

and residents to browse its curated selections that prominently feature regional authors and topics and to join in its book signings and discussions.

Next Thursday (May 22), the bookstore celebrates its quindecinnial anniversary, headlined by national best-selling authors Peter Geye and Nickolas Butler. Peter’s most recent novel, A Lesser Light, “is widely considered his best yet,” notes Store Manager Kristen Sandstrom in her announcement of the event. Peter is a longtime friend of Apostle Islands Booksellers and has visited almost every year since its opening in 2010. “His haunting new tale explores an ill-fated marriage on the rugged North Shore of Lake Superior – another evocative masterpiece from one of the store’s favorite authors,” Kristen writes. Nickolas will interview Peter at the event. Nickolas’ own latest novel, A Forty-Year Kiss, “is a poignant and powerful love story set in small-town Wisconsin. Though different in tone and setting, both authors are known for their deeply rooted sense of place and richly textured storytelling.”

The free event, open to the public, will be at Wild Rice Retreat in Bayfield, starting at 7 p.m. The featured authors discussion will be followed by cocktails, sweets and celebratory toasts. A cash bar will also be available.

Kristen, in an interview with our editor, has been with the store since it opened in 2010. She says local, independent bookstores' main values come down to two things. “The first is community, it really does become a gathering place – we are supporting our local organizations, our local schools, our local libraries. And that goes into the second point: We are keeping the money local.”

Read the full story about the bookstore and the interview with Kristen on Lake Superior Magazine's website here.

Are Ducks the New Raptors?

Viewers turning into the Minnesota DNR's EagleCam got a bit of a surprise this year when instead of a bald eagle couple, they found a mallard pair settling in.

"Gone to the Ducks!," the site notes. "Our EagleCam has temporarily become DuckCam. A female mallard has taken residence in the unused nest formerly occupied by the eagle pair. … A female mallard was seen on the nest on Sunday, April 13. Staff noticed eggs beneath her on Wednesday, April 16. Mallards delay their incubation, so all of the eggs will hatch on the same day, roughly 28 days from now. That same day, the mother will lead them to water. Mallard chicks are resilient and should survive the drop to the ground."

The DNR did have a note of caution, though, for viewers and for the ducks. "However, this nest is within a few hundred yards of an active bald eagle nest, so we do advise caution when watching the camera. She blends into the sticks very well, but these are wild animals and anything can happen. But for now, we are enjoying our surprise DuckCam and we hope you will too!"

Wings crossed for a happy nesting season for the duck family.

Meanwhile … Good news from the FalCam on the International Bridge between the two Sault Ste. Maries, Ontario and Michigan. "The peregrine falcons have returned to the International Bridge! And we have great news, three adorable falcons have hatched!" Peregrine falcon nest boxes were installed on the International Bridge in 2010 on both the U.S. and Canadian arches. Peregrines have been active at the International Bridge since 1999, the site notes. A full range of videos from 2018, including banding of the baby falcons, can be found here.

Nice & Notable – A Few "Newsy" Items

• The seasonal barriers are gone, the snow is cleared, and the 9-mile stretch of roadway that is Brockway Mountain Drive welcomes vehicles to motor to its iconic panoramic views of Lake Superior and the Keweenaw Peninsula. The drive is within Eagle Harbor Township. Constructed during the Great Depression in the early 1930s, Brockway Mountain Drive offers multiple pull-offs, two major scenic viewing areas and frequent visits by hawks and eagles, making it a favorite for birdwatchers, photographers and nature and Lake lovers.

• It's a fare-thee-well to Apostle Islands National Lakeshore Superintendent Lynne Dominy, who has headed the national park since 2019. Before coming to Bayfield, she had positions at Acadia National Park, Carlsbad Caverns National Park, Grand Canyon National Park, Point Reyes National Seashore, Bandelier National Monument and Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument. Friends of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore posted a Q&A with Lynne about her time at the lakeshore in a conversation with Friends board member and former National Park Service Ranger Neil Howk. You can read it here.

• Red Cliff Tribal administration and community members gathered on last Saturday for a dedication ceremony for the new Leo LaFernier Sr. (Bezhigogaabaw) Cultural Center. "Bezhigogaabaw was a respected elder of the Red Cliff Band, and dedicated his life to service and advocacy, freely contributing his time, energy, and abilities to improve the Red Cliff Community," the center's announcement notes.He served the Red Cliff a tribal council member and vice chairman for about 15 years and was also a spiritual leader, upholding Anishinaabe traditions as a pipe carrier, fire keeper, flag carrier, and traditional dancer.

• Seagull Outfitters and Cabins, the Gunflint Trail-based outfitter and lodge on Sea Gull Lake, is under new ownership. Grant and Christina Hopke have purchased the operation in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. The outfitter has been in business since 1984. "For us, this isn’t just a business. It’s a return to the place that shaped us," say the couple. "Grant worked here back in college, primarily as a towboat driver and trip planner. Now, we’ve returned with our family to continue the legacy Debbie and Dave built over decades."

Make Plans: Many farm markets open this weekend. Check out your area, plus here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Saturday, May 17: Downtown Marquette Farmers Market officially opens for the season from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The weekly markets continue to Oct. 25 and the Wednesday Night Market (5-8 p.m.) runs June 11-Aug. 27.

Saturday, May 17: Partridge Creek Farm needs volunteers to help with a major revitalization of its Community Garden in downtown Ishpeming, 9 am.-5 p.m.

Saturday, May 17: In a course that stretches from Marquette to Big Bay, the Big Bay Relay teams accept the challenge for the 47th time.

Next Friday-Sunday, May 23-25: Ride the Keweenaw is three days of non-stop mountain biking, from a cavern tour ride in Adventure Mine to a family-friendly pedal by Swedetown.

Minnesota

Friday, May 16: The Grand Marais Ole Opry VIII at the Arrowhead Center for the Arts in Grand Marais hosts Cactus Blossoms, Clare Doyle and Lynden Blomberg. Starts at 7 p.m., presented by the North Shore Music Association.

Friday-Saturday, May 16-17: The Benedictine Living Community-Duluth Auxiliary Hosts the 28th annual Pre-owned Jewelry & Purse Sale with costume, vintage and fine jewelry and gently used purses at Somers Hall, The College of St. Scholastica, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.

Saturday-Sunday, May 17-18: "The Wonderful World of Chris Monroe" is a fun, interactive theater experience exploring the quirky characters from local author Chris Monroe's popular children’s books. Come meet the sneaky sheep (Rocky and Blossom), Sasquatch and Squirrel, Cookie the Walker, and of course the famous Monkey with a Toolbelt, Chico Bon Bon. Performances at 1 and 4 p.m. both days at Zeitgeist in Duluth, presented by Renegade.

Saturday, May 17: The 4th annual Historic Green Door Smelt Fry in Beaver Bay is a long-held tradition brought back in 2022. There will be music, fun and smelt.

Wednesday, May 21: Marshall School’s annual Fine Arts Showcase in Duluth features artwork from K–12 students, live musical performances, and a hands-on pottery wheel demonstration. Open house style, 5-7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 21: The Grand Marais Public Library hosts “Going to Bartalina: Songs & Stories of Commercial Sailing on the Great Lakes,” a folk concert by songwriter and performer Charlie Maguire. This free show will take place from 6-7 p.m.

Wisconsin

Friday-Saturday, May 16-17: Lake Chippewa Campground welcomes a two-day event with hundreds of volunteers assisting up to 150 anglers with various disabilities. It's a unique fishing and community-building experience. The Fishing Has No Boundaries organization offers evening meals, adaptive equipment and more.

Today-Sunday, May 15-18: Copper Crow Distillery in Red Cliff celebrates eight years with Bayfield BBQ Company food truck, new patio furniture and fun tastings and activities.

Saturday, May 17: It's a big one. The Ashland House-to-House Garage Sale features 50 households with goods to sell. Find a map at the Ashland Chamber of Commerce, Circle K (Holiday), Midland Cenex, Wagner Shell and the Kwik Trip gas stations.

Starts next Thursday, May 22-24: The Chequamegon Bay Birding and Nature Festival offers field trips, presentations and expert observations, with locations from the Cable History Museum to the Frog Bay Tribal National Park and all around the region. You might even end up near Marengo where a Crested Caracara like the one by Ryan Brady in the Spotlight photo above was seen. (It usually is only in Mexico, south Texas and Florida.)

Monday, May 19: Enjoy Claudia Schmidt in concert at Honest Dog Books in Bayfield. Concert starts at 7 p.m., the Book Bar opens at 6 p.m. Advance tickets advised.

Save the Date, May 25: If you haven't seen it yet, put it on your calendar to enjoy or join in the Magic Smelt Parade in Duluth from the Paulucci Building along the Lakewalk. It's the 12th edition of the community parade featuring puppets, masks, costumes and brass music.

Ontario

Starts Today, May 15-25: The Soo Pee Wee Arena in Sault Ste. Marie hosts Campbell Amusements for family-fund carnival rides and attractions.

Monday, May 19: Monday is Sea Shanty day at The Foundry in Thunder Bay. The singalong starts at 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 21: Cantation Women's Choir presents its spring concert at the Algoma Conservatory of Music's Loft in Sault Ste. Marie. From swinging harmonies of girl groups to modern day Barbie, the songs are from movie hits A League of Their Own, The Barbie Movie, Buck Privates, Coco, Cruella, Deadpool, Encanto, Father of the Bride, Hotel Transylvania 2, Jolene, LA LA Land, Sex and the City 2, Shrek and Trolls.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: Ellsburg Fire Department/Earl Watters/St. Louis County Sheriff's Office; Apostle Islands Booksellers; Minnesota DNR; International Bridge Administration; Visit Keweenaw; Apostle Islands Lakeshore; Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe; Seagull Outfitters; Spotlight from left, Downtown Marquette Farmers Market/Renegade/Ryan Brady/Cantation Women's Choir