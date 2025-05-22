Around the Circle This Week: May 22, 2025

Happy Maritime Day

May 22 is National Maritime Day in the United States. Congress officially designated the date in 1933 to commemorate the start of steamship Savannah’s voyage from the United States to England on May 22, 1819. The Savannah made the first successful crossing of the Atlantic Ocean with steam propulsion.

The day also honors the work of those on the freighters transporting goods worldwide. "During World War II more than 250,000 members of the American Merchant Marine served their country, with more than 6,700 giving their lives, hundreds being detained as prisoners of war and more than 800 U.S. merchant ships being sunk or damaged," notes the U.S. Department of Transportation. The DOT in Washington, D.C., had a special commemoration this morning. You can see the speakers, which includes Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, a native of Hayward, Wis., and Mark Barker, president of Interlake Steamship Company, here.

In Duluth, the Maritime Club hosted a special luncheon with speaker Deb DeLuca, the retiring executive director of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority. The event also featured a Service of Remembrance for those lost at sea by the Rev. Doug Paulson of the Twin Ports Ministry to Seafarers.

David Schauer's photo, taken on the Duluth waterfront, shows the outbound John G. Munson hauling a load of iron ore for Indiana Harbor while in the background the inbound James R. Barker is coming to load ore at CN dock. To get a taste of the power of the Great Lakes from the deck of a freighter – and the kinds of conditions the sailors on board endure – we invite you to link to this video on the Wilfred Sykes Facebook page showing it in a storm on Lake Michigan. Watch it and give a little "thank you" to those moving our goods on the great waters, salty or fresh.

News & Notes from Around the Circle

• Tahquamenon Falls State Park posted a video of the fully flowing Upper Falls with this note: "From November through April, snow totals reached 231.4 inches, or just under 20 feet. With all that melting snow, the flow at the Upper Falls is an impressive sight. Today's flow rate is just over 32,000 gallons per second!" (Editor's note: That flow rate is impressive ... but so is 20 feet of snow. Uff da!)

• On Monday, one of the three fires in northern Minnesota – the Munger Shaw Fire – was considered 95% contained and the Minnesota DNR said it would no longer post updates on that fire. Unfortunately, the other two, bigger fires – Jenkins Creek and Camp House – continued to rage. The Jenkins Creek Fire, which has burned 16,748 acres as of Wednesday, is considered only 13% contained and the Camp House Fire, which burned 12,071 acres, was considered 73% contained on Wednesday. Between those two fires, more than 580 personnel have been involved in fighting the fires, some from across the country. Weather forecasts call for a spat of cold temperatures for the rest of this week, including frost warnings tonight, but dry conditions. The winds have somewhat subsided for now. Lydia Morrell of Kare11 reported Wednesday that the the Eastern Area Incident Management Team linked the Jenkins Creek fire to human cause and the Camp House Fire to ignition on private property with the cause still under investigation. More than 150 structures have been damaged. The Minnesota DNR has issued a Red Flag Warning today, stating that fire danger will increase in northern Minnesota today due to low relative humidity and strong winds. The DNR advises: Don’t burn and check any recent burning for lingering heat. Campfires are strongly discouraged. Use caution with any outdoor activity that creates heat or sparks.

• On Wednesday, a brush fire caused the closure of Thunder Bay's Twin City Crossroads between Arthur Street West and Highway 11/17 and the cancellation of Thunder City Speedway races that evening, according to a story by the TBNewsWatch.com staff. Thunder Bay Fire Rescue, Oliver Paipoonge firefighters and the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources responded and the highway was reopened about 7 p.m. This was one of multiple fires in the Thunder Bay and Oliver Paipoonge areas, according to Gary Rinne of TBNewsWatch. As of this morning, the MNR wildfire map listed a fire near Thunder Bay as "not under control." There were also nine fires indicated between Thunder Bay and Kenora, most listed as "not under control."

• The Crisp Point Lighthouse Historical Society reposted a note from Bonnie Tiedt. Bonnie mentioned meeting one of the two sisters, – Leslie Roy from Nebraska and Lee Wright from Oklahoma – who visited the site in April 2015 only to be stranded for 13 days. Bonnie did not identify which sister, who said it was her second time there since the stranding, but the post showed her and the sign on the lighthouse site about the survival story. CBS News did a story at the time and we love that Leslie, despite the ordeal, said, "It was uplifting to finally get to the lighthouse. It was beautiful." The women survived on snack foods (including Girl Scout cookies, a good endorsement there) and "love," according to the CBS story. At the time, the women said they would not come back in the winter (no doubt believing April was spring like it is elsewhere but not always by Lake Superior). Crisp Point Lighthouse just opened for the 2025 season. The site, which has no cell phone service, now has an emergency phone.

Kudos & Kool Stuff

• Off-beat, but true, Gunther Volvo Cars Delray Beach, Fla., surveyed 3,012 families to uncover the best hidden gem BBQ spots across each state, "places locals know and love from personal experience, where the food tastes better outdoors and the crowds are blissfully absent." Two Lake Superior sites made the cut – Temperance River State Park near Schroeder in Minnesota and Amnicon Falls State Park outside of Superior in Wisconsin. (Editor's tongue cluck: Given the fire dangers, make sure you check about grilling ... but you can bring a picnic lunch and still enjoy the great scenery and trails.)

• It's come to our attention that in April, the U.S. Coast Guard announced that MK3 Bennette Swanson, (center in photo) a native of Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., and on the Aids to Navigation Team in the Sault, was its 2024 Enlisted Person of the Year. (MK3 indicates "Machinery Technician Petty Officer 3rd Class.) The USCG said this about Bennette's honor: "He serves as the unit’s Competent Person for Structure Climbing, Rescuer and Trainer – a key and hefty responsibility to inspect all climbing gear and conduct a thorough risk assessment prior to any climbing. This is particularly crucial during operations during the winter months when the structures are surrounded by feet of snow and ice. PO Swanson’s bias for action was not restricted to on duty hours. He happened across a vehicle collision one day driving home from the gym. Discovering an unconscious person in the locked vehicle, he broke the rear window, entered the car, and provided initial first aid and a calming presence when she regained consciousness until emergency medical services arrived. In true humble Coastie fashion, PO Swanson did not tell anyone about the incident until the unit received a letter from the local fire chief detailing his bravery and thanking the Coast Guard." Sector Northern Great Lakes, also in the Sault, noted that Bennette "achieved his required qualifications in record time, led the ANT to remove 109 pieces of aid to navigation in advance of the ice season, and spent 100 hours volunteering in his community, including coaching youth sports and promoting boating safety and conservation as president of the St. Marys River Walleye Club." He was presented with the award in April at Coast Guard Headquarters by Vice Adm. Peter W. Gautier, vice commandant of the Coast Guard, and Master Chief Petty Officer Heath B. Jones, master chief petty officer of the Coast Guard. His father, mother, sisters, grandparents and girlfriend attended.

• Thunder Bay author and poet Marianne Jones won the Kouhi Award, presented annually by the Northern Ontario Writers Workshop (NOWW) at its NOWW LitFest. Marianne wrote Maud and Me, a literary novel published by Crossfield Publishing, and is an award-winning poet and author of seven other books, including The Serenity Stone Murder and Death on the Water. The Kouhi Award "recognize outstanding contributions to the literature of Northwestern Ontario." NOWW also awarded the Margaret Philips Award to writer, poet and book reviewer Michael Sobota as a "tireless supporter of local writers" through his work via Entershine Bookshop and the WALLeye magazine.

• Just in time for Memorial Day Weekend fishing, a Bass Pro Shop officially opened Wednesday in Hermantown. There will be grand opening giveaways today, Friday and Saturday. The location, 4275 Haines Rd., used to be the site of Gander Mountain and Camping World. In the photo here, Joe Thompson, Bass Pro Shop Duluth's general manager, gives a tour to local media.

A Tour with Inspiration in Mind

A first-time, free “Elegant Home Tour” is being offered in Duluth to inspire home projects and home building.

The tour, done by Bruckelmyer Brothers, was inspired by the Parade of Homes that ended during the pandemic years, says Jace Ali, head of marketing with Brucklemyer. “The idea originated from the Parade of Homes. We had a lot of traffic and created some buzz, but that ended with COVID and never fired up again. We decided we’re going to kind of do our own tour of homes.”

The tour will feature three different homes built by Bruckelmyer Brothers, including an A-frame structure. All of the homes showcase modern styles with clean lines, but Jace says, “There’s a lot of warmth to each of these homes.” Each also features good views and outdoor spaces.

Team members from the company will be on hand to answer questions about the various designs. “They can even start a design project there,” he adds.

The tours will run from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday (May 30) and Saturday (May 31). Addresses will be provided to those who register, and the free registration can continue up until Friday, May 30. You can register with the link here.

Bruckelmyer Brothers has been in business for 35 years and builds custom homes across northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. It was founded by brothers Ed and Dennis Bruckelmyer and now includes other family members, too.

Make Plans: It's Memorial Day Weekend! Don't forget to check for local events. Here are a few coming up to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Today-Saturday, May 22-24: Fresh Coast Light Lab and Travel Marquette present Lasers on the Ore Dock starting 20 minutes after sunset, 9-11 p.m., as part of the Memorial Day Weekend celebrations.

Starts Friday, May 23: Let the tours begin! The Marquette Maritime Museum & Lighthouse offers its first Paranormal Lighthouse Tours of the season this weekend and next week launches its Sunrise and Evening Tours for summer. Find a tour that suits you here.

Saturday, May 24: Moosewood Nature Center in Marquette joins U.P. Native Plants to present "Butterfly Bonanza: Native Plants for U.P. Moths & Butterflies." The 11 a.m. presentation will be followed at noon by a two-hour plant sale.

Friday-Sunday, May 23-25: Ride the Keweenaw offers guided tours and other biking-riding adventures centered on the Copper Harbor trails. Also in Copper Harbor, the Back 9 Endurance Run is a 12/24-hour endurance race at the historic Keweenaw Mountain Lodge. Final registration is Saturday; race is Saturday-Sunday.

Saturday-Sunday, May 24-25: Meet 2 p.m. at the fact shack (by the black bear display) at the Upper Falls in Tahquamegon State Falls Park to join an interpretive ranger on a 45-minute walk to see the largest waterfall in Michigan. Check out the Junior Naturalist Programs both mornings at 10 a.m.

Minnesota

Friday, May 23: Join Neil Sherman, Grand Prize Winner of the 2024 Plein Air Grand Marais Competition, at 5 p.m. for the unveiling of a special exhibit of his latest works at the Johnson Heritage Post Art Gallery in Grand Marais. Light refreshments will be served.

Friday-June 1: "Home, I’m Darling" opens at the Norshor Theatre in Duluth, pulling back the gingham curtains on a 1950s couple's "perfect" life.

Saturday, May 24: The annual Run Smelt Run Parade brings out lots of fun and families. The Magic Smelt Puppet Troupe hosts the event along Duluth's Lake Walk starting at 3:30 p.m. at the Aerial Lift Bridge. (Don't be late or you might miss it.) There will be masks, large puppets, the Twin Cities brass band the Brass Messengers and a Smelt Queen, all lead by a stilt-walking Royal Guard of smelt. See a Minnesota Historia episode about smelt and the parade here.

Saturday, May 24: The Northland 5K for Food Allergy starts and ends at the Endion Station in Duluth, plus a Kids’ Fun Run. Enjoy the lawn games, vendor allergy-aware information and samples plus representatives from Duluth firefighters and EMTs. Starts about 9 a.m.

Saturday, May 24: Chik-Wauk Museum and Nature Center on the Gunflint Trail opens its doors for the season (until Oct. 19). There will be authors Timothy Cochrane and Staci Drouillard plus new exhibits, like one about the Gunflint Trail Historical Society, plus a new Live Loon Cam.

Saturday, May 24: Split Rock Lighthouse offers a couple of great special events. Artist Jill Beim will be on hand to talk about her works on display there from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. At 1 p.m., there will be a Meet & Greet book signing with Emily Vikre, owner of Vikre Distillery in Duluth with her book Camp Cocktails, The Family Camp Cookbook, New Camp Cookbook Fireside Warmers, and On the Trail.

Saturday, May 24: Sacred Heart Music Center in Duluth welcomes "Shelter from the Storm," a Bob Dylan tribute concert at 7 p.m. It also happens to be Bob's 84th birthday.

Tuesday, May 27: The Good Harbor Hill Players in Grand Marais hosts Puppet Workshop Kick-Off Party for the Summer Solstice Pageant (in June), 6-8 p.m. There will also be Puppet Workshops at the Cook County Community Center Indoor Area starting on May 29.

Now-June 19: The Ely Folk School continues to host the We Are Water traveling exhibit along with its story collection and public events. The exhibit, sponsored by the Ely Area Community Foundation, is at the HUB on Miners Drive, open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. with some special evening hours.

Monday, May 26: Are you writing fantasy or speculative fiction and are looking for others to talk about the genre and to review your current work? Join the Fantasy/Spec Fiction Writing Circle, sponsored by the Lake Superior Writers, at the Studio Cafe in Duluth. Gather at 4:30 p.m.

Save the Date, May 31: Twin Ports Wind Orchestra presents its concert "Honoring Big Dreamers" at the Weber Music Hall at 7 p.m.

Wisconsin

Friday, May 23: Head to Lynne’s Custom Meats & Catering near Hayward, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and enjoy a brat, hamburger or hot dog with chips, cookie and a soda for just $7 to benefit the Northwoods Humane Society.

Friday-Sunday, May 23-25: The Madeline Island Museum hosts a Community Open House to kick off its 2025 season. See new additions to the Passages exhibit, meet with the staff, nibble on light snacks and beverages, and learn more about this season’s programs and events. Then on Saturday and Sunday, check out the opening of the Aagimaak: Ash Trees and Lacrosse Sticks with Joseph Gokee, a member of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe. The exhibit continues through June 30. During special artist visitation in June, Joseph will discuss how Native communities in the Great Lakes region have rekindled their connection to play and evolve the game of lacrosse, his path to becoming a stick maker, his many artistic inspirations and his ties to the Ojibwe community and Ojibwe culture.

Saturday, May 24: The Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior invites all to a Family Fun Day with live music by Siggy's Sound Garden, a bouncy house, food trucks, K9s and treats, sidewalk chalk art contest, and featuring the public debut of a brand-new flight simulator, awarded by Students in Aviation.

Sunday, May 25: Take the ferry over to the Bi-Annual Silent Auction and Wine, Beer & Bourbon Tasting Fundraiser in support of the La Pointe Center for the Arts on Madeline Island. Head to the Bell Street Tavern and be ready to bid on a guided fishing trip on the Kenai River in Alaska, a lakeside farm-to-table dinner for six, or a day cruise for eight with wine and food on a luxury boat on Lake Superior – plus other great items. The event runs 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Ontario

Friday-Sunday, May 23-25: The Great Benjamins Circus is in town in Thunder Bay at the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition over the weekend. Under the Big Top you'll witness high-flying aerial acts head-spinning jugglers, death-defying high-speed motorbikes in the cage of death, stunning acrobatics and hilarious clowns.

Saturday, May 24: The Frankie T Band takes the stage for this week's Crossroad Music Rocking the Rez free concert series at Fort William First Nation, 2-8 p.m. The series continues all summer.

Saturday-Sunday, May 24-25: Elite Dance Force's 11th annual Dance Production brings an afternoon filled with performances from dancers in Sault Ste. Marie (starting from 3 years old!). Performed in The Sault Community Theatre Centre at 2 p.m. each day.

Thru Sunday, May 25: It's a big weekend for theatre in Thunder Bay. Paramount Live and the Bandani Theatre Company present "SpongeBob the Musical," with the last performance on Saturday. The Cambrian Players offers its own musical, "A Year with Frog and Toad," which continues this weekend and next, through June 1.

Sunday, May 25: The Sault Cycling Club's Red Rock Gravel Grinder offers a short and long version at Crimson Ridge. Registration closes Friday.

Next Friday-Sunday, May 30-June 1: The Great Benjamins Circus moves to Sault Ste. Marie at the Station Mall lot with the same great acts seen earlier in Thunder Bay (see above).

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: David Schauer; Tahquamenon Falls State Park; Bonnie Tiedt; U.S. Coast Guard; Dee Munson; Bruckelmyer Brothers; Spotlight, from left, Fresh Coast Light Lab/Magic Smelt Puppet Troupe/Madeline Island Museum (Joseph Gokee)/Cambrian Players