Around the Circle This Week: May 29, 2025

Sunshine Capital of the Eastern Half?

OK, you likely sun skeptics … we just had to share this release from Visit Keweenaw about the Michigan peninsula's "sunny" disposition. Whatever your take, it is a great shore to explore in summer …

"It’s official (sort of): Michigan’s Keweenaw Peninsula shines brighter than anywhere east of the Mississippi during the summer months.

"This cheerful distinction was brought to light by Michigan Technological University professor Steven Voelker, who observed that the Keweenaw consistently tops the charts for low cloud cover during the summer season. His insight is backed by data from a peer-reviewed cloud cover study published in PLOS Biology in 2016 – a paper that has been cited over 400 times.

"The data, originally hosted on EarthEnv.org, includes geospatial datasets of monthly average cloudiness around the globe. And yes, the Keweenaw – especially near Lac La Belle – shows up as one of the sunniest spots in the entire Eastern United States in the summer.

"Forget Florida, or the East Coast – why is the Keweenaw so sunny? It comes down to a fascinating interaction between the land and the

largest body of the Great Lakes.

1) Storm-Stopping Lake Superior. Early summer storms often fizzle out as they pass over the cold depths of Lake Superior. Its cold surface suppresses storm development – and the Keweenaw, jutting into the lake, gets the most benefit.

2) Cool Breezes = Fewer Clouds. When the land heats up and Mother Superior stays cold, cool lake breezes rush inland from both shores of the Keweenaw. These breezes warm up as they move, creating dry, stable air that’s less likely to form clouds. This is unlike other areas of the U.P. farther inland.

3) Farther North than You! The Keweenaw’s latitude is further north than most places in the US, so during the summer when the northern hemisphere points more toward it, we get more hours of sun. (Like on the longest day of the year, the Juhannus Summer Solstice Celebration - June 20-21.)

"These “summer lake effects” peak in June and can continue through much of July and August. This gives the Keweenaw a strong summer streak of clear, sunny skies. But, when Lake Superior finally warms up in September, the script flips and the region braces for the gales of November.

"So, next time someone questions your sun-drenched Keweenaw adventure, point them to the data – or better yet, bring them here and let the sunshine prove it to you." – Visit Keweenaw

In Memoriam for a Historic Tug

Just a note for the passing of the James Whalen tug in Thunder Bay. Photographer Michael Hull caught a few final pictures of the historic tug before the beginning of its dismantling last week. We've written before of the difficulties of finding stewards who can afford to preserve our maritime treasures, from tugs to lighthouses.

"On May 23, 2025, the iconic James Whalen tugboat, which has stood as a symbol of the city’s rich shipping heritage, began the process of being dismantled and scrapped after decades of faithful service and years of retirement," Michael posted. "Built in 1905, the James Whalen was a powerhouse of its time, constructed to navigate and manage the bustling waters of the Great Lakes. For much of its operational life, the James Whalen tugboat served as a steadfast workhorse in the Port of Thunder Bay, assisting ships in docking, navigating challenging weather, and ensuring the smooth flow of goods through one of Canada’s busiest inland ports. Though retired from active service, the James Whalen found a new role as a beloved artifact of local history, sitting as a landmark and photo favourite for residents and visitors alike. However, years of exposure to the elements took their toll, and despite efforts to preserve her, scrapping the Whalen has become the final chapter."

Connor Kilgour on the Facebook page Museumships posted pictures of some of the dismantling. The Thunder Bay Transportation Museum is being allowed to save some pieces of the tug, according to a story posted this week by Jessah Clement of TBnewswatch.

Let the Music Begin

The summer season of free outdoor music has landed … often with weekly concerts from small towns to cities. Here is a sampler of venues to watch and to visit during your travels this year.

• Cole Diamond (seen in the photo) leads the Park Center's summer sessions on Saturday (May 31) at 7:30 p.m. in Hayward, Wis. Find the full schedule for the summer – along with other Hayward events – here.

• Bayfield, Wis., kicks off its Concerts by the Lake on June 10 with the folk rock and Americana band Two Below Zero. The concerts are in Memorial Park on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the season. Find the full schedule here.

• In Michigan, the Copper Harbor Improvement Association sponsors weekly Performances in The Park. The roster is not yet posted, but the concerts in the Donny Kilpela Memorial Park park general start in late June. Keep watch here.

• The Keweenaw Peninsula, in fact, offers multiple weekly concert options. In Houghton, there are concerts set downtown on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, June-August, and on Thursdays in August at the Ray Kestner Waterfront Park. In Hancock, Porvoo Park hosts concerts on select Fridays, June-August. Watch for those schedules here.

• Marquette offers its monthly Music on Third Street with concerts all along the sidewalk in July-September, 6-8 p.m. every third Thursday. Watch the Downtown Marquette Facebook page for reminders and details here.

• Downtown Ironwood, Mich., First Fridays Summer Concert Series starts off with Joy Scout on June 6. It's more than a concert, though, with a movie at the Historic Ironwood Theatre (Kinky Boots) and food vendors and fun throughout downtown. The series continues on the first Fridays in July, August and September.

• Silver Bay Music in the Park will start its summer series with Charlie Parr, July 18, at City Center Park Stage in Silver Bay, Minn. Although tickets are free, registration is requested to judge attendance.

• In Duluth, Glensheen will again host its weekly Concerts on the Pier starting in July. Watch for the schedule here.

• Live on the Waterfront 2025 in Thunder Bay kicks off July 16 and continues to Aug. 20 every Wednesday in Marina Park. Watch for updates here.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Saturday, May 31: The Iron Range Roll is a 16-mile downhill point-to-point family friendly yet competitive race from the historic Cliffs Shaft Museum in Ishpeming to the iconic Ore Dock in Marquette on the Iron Ore Heritage Trail. all ages and abilities are welcome. Proceeds from the race support the YMCA of Marquette County's Youth Programs and other local community groups including Aspen Ridge Middle School.

Friday-Saturday, May 30-31: The 6th Annual Monte Carlo “Season Kickoff” Walleye Tournament on Portage and Torch Lakes opens registration Friday at the Monte Carlo Lounge in Hancock.

Sunday, June 1: Famous Soo Locks Boat Tours and Sault Historic Sites invites Eastern U.P. residents for a third-annual Family Fun Day. For a monetary donation of your choice to each site, EUP residents with proper ID can enjoy access to the Museum Ship Valley Camp, Tower of History, River of History Museum and a Famous Soo Locks Boat Tour. This year, donations go to the Chippewa County Family Project.

Minnesota

Friday, May 30: Siiviis Gallery in Duluth celebrates 30 years with "Glowing Forward," the opening reception for an Artist Collaborative Exhibition, 5-7 p.m.

Friday, May 30: The Arrowhead Regional Arts Council honors Joan Farnam, Karen Savage-Blue and Giizh Agaton Howes at a ceremony that starts at 5:30 p.m. in the Johnson Heritage Post Art Gallery in Grand Marais. An earlier ceremony was held at the Fond du Lac Tribal & Community College. Joan earned the Maddie Simons Arts Advocate Award; Karen the George Morrison Artist Award, and Giizh the Award for Transformational Art. Learn more about each of them here.

Friday, May 30: Boreal Waters Community Foundation hosts a ribbon cutting at its offices on the seventh floor of the Medical Arts Building in Duluth at 9 a.m. to celebrate its new name and branding.

Friday, May 30: Drury Lane Books in Grand Marais welcomes author Kent Nerburn for a talk on his new release, Lone Dog Road. Starts at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 4: The Grand Marais Public Library hosts Arnold R. Alanen for a reading and discussion of his new book The Scenic Route: Building Minnesota’s North Shore, at 6 p.m.

Save the Date: June 8: Minnesota’s own Okee Dokee Brothers perform at the Discovery Center in Chisholm. This Grammy Award-winning duo packs their signature blend of bluegrass and American roots and nature-inspired, adventure-filled songs, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wisconsin

Friday-next Saturday, May 30-June 7: Bayfield in Bloom is a weeklong celebration of the change of season with special events that include a live broadcast of Garden Talk with Larry Meiller, Garden Tours and the annual Blessing of the Fleet … plus 50,000 daffodils to admire.

Sunday, June 1: Enjoy brunch to the music of Squid City Slingers at St. James Social in Bayfield. This dynamic trio brings a blend of folk, bluegrass and gypsy jazz.

Ontario

Saturday, May 31: Sault City Cycling Club hosts the Pump Track Festival at Esposito Park in Sault Ste. Marie from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Come ride the track, test your skills, and enjoy music by DJ Seith, snacks, and family-friendly activities.

Saturday, May 31: All the DAZE Productions in Thunder Bay brings alive Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and all of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters onstage in Seussical the Musical, starting at 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 1: Take that Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis – the Gutsy Walk brings a day of fun to raise awareness and funding to cure these diseases. It all centers at Roberta Bondar Park & Tent Pavilion in Sault Ste. Marie. Registration starts at 10 a.m. While there is no specific gathering in Thunder Bay, families are encouraged to take on the walk themselves. Check for details here.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: Visit Keweenaw; Michael Hull; Park Center (Cole Diamond); Spotlight, from left, Iron Range Roll/Okee Dokee Brothers/Bayfield in Bloom/The Gutsy Walk