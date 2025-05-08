Around the Circle This Week: May 8, 2025

Jumping into Spring

Thunder Bay photographer Chris Artist has been posting some trout-run shots this week and a nice video. Now is the time for trout-jumping watchers to keep an eye on the temperatures … and on the creek, says Chris, plus he adds a note to anglers for preserving the trout population.

“Viccars Creek, located in Thunder Bay, Ontario, is a small urban tributary of Lake Superior that experiences seasonal steelhead (rainbow trout) spawning runs. Each spring, typically from late March through May, steelhead migrate from Lake Superior into local streams like Viccars Creek to spawn. Despite its modest size, Viccars Creek provides accessible fishing opportunities within the city.

“However, the creek's limited space and shallow pools can lead to challenges. Some anglers have expressed concerns about unethical fishing practices, such as snagging, which can occur in these confined areas. It's important for all anglers to adhere to ethical fishing practices to ensure the sustainability of the steelhead population

“For those interested in observing or fishing, just look for people standing near the river pointing or cheering, or even saying there's one … There is a lot (of them), and if the temps are right you can watch quite a few jumping up the rapids.

Chris’ video – with music – is posted here.

Hanging with the Peeps It’s happening already (at least around the Duluth Heights neighborhood in Duluth), the sound of boy frogs “catcalling” girl frogs looking for a date.

Paige Filice and Alexa Warwick of Michigan State University Extension did a delightful story about regional amphibians, focusing on one of the smaller froggies, Spring Peepers. Our Peepers breed March-June during snow melt, according to the Minnesota DNR, and hang out throughout most of the Lake Superior shores.

“A sure sign of spring is hearing ‘PEEP! PEEP! PEEP!’ near ponds, marshes, and other flooded areas,” Paige and Alexa write. “The chorus you hear is the mating call of the spring peeper (Pseudacris crucifer). At only 1 to 1.5 inches, they are Michigan’s smallest frog species. Their scientific name ‘crucifer’ refers to the dark ‘X’ shape on their backs. The rest of their body is brownish gray allowing them to easily camouflage in leaf litter where they are normally found. They are often hard to see due to their small, camouflaged bodies and because they are most active at night. But they are definitely easy to hear when they call!” Read more here. The Wisconsin Citizens Monitoring Network has a video about Peepers here. Or check out the call of the Peeps from an audio link, at the Toronto Zoo page, courtesy Adopt-A-Pond Wetland Conservation Programme here

Castles on the Sandy Shore

Over by Marquette, photographer Shawn Malone recently discovered that Lake Superior makes its own sand castles.

“When the ice shelf melts,” she posted, “sand sculptures appear. The black sand here is said to have gold in it.”

Gold or not in the sand, Shawn makes splended images and is especially known for her aurora photos. Her Lake Superior Photo gallery is in downtown Marquette, where it’s entering its 13th year in business.

Entering the season of Fire Dangers

While this spring has brought some snows and rain, the greater Lake Superior neighborhood is largely considered a wildfire risk area. A U.S. Geological Survey map from May 5 shows the U.S. shores in higher risk conditions.

All of the Wisconsin shore is in the “Very High” risk category on the current WisBurn map, which means wildfires can start easily, spread fast with increased intensity and are difficult to control. The Wisconsin DNR has placed restrictions on the entire area except for a small sliver by Superior.

In Minnesota, the Arrowhead and across the entire northern tier of the state, the Minnesota DNR ranks it as “High” to “Very High” for fires starting easily and spreading fast. Some areas have fire restrictions in place.

Most of Michigan's Upper Peninsula is within either a “High” or “Very High” fire danger zone, as shown on the MesoWest Great Lakes Fire & Fuels map linked to the Michigan state page. The Michigan DNR is not giving out permits for open debris burning anywhere within the U.P.

A wetter than average April in Ontario has put much of Lake Superior’s northern shore into a “Moderate” ranking for fire danger, but west of Thunder Bay and Kakabeka Falls to the Manitoba line ranks “High.” The Thunder Bay Chronicle reported, though, that an Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services agency bulletin late Monday said, “The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources is advising the public that forested areas are very dry . . . with areas of extreme hazard in the Red Lake sector and along the Manitoba border.”

Opportunities & Kudos

• A shout out to Pinehurst Inn B&B in Bayfield, Wis., for earning top reviews and thus has been recognized in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards, Best of the Best for 2025. It ranked in the top 25 Bed & Breakfasts in the United States. Here’s what Tripadvisor says about the awards: “The Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best title celebrates the highest level of excellence in travel. It’s awarded to those who receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period. Out of our 8 million listings, fewer than 1% achieve this milestone.” This is the third time in five years that Pinehurst Inn B&B has won this award.

• Shoppers might want to “run” on down to Wild State Cider in Duluth on Friday (May 9) from noon-7 p.m. for the Grandma’s Marathon Blowout Sale. There will be short sleeves, long sleeves, quarter zips, sweatshirts from marathons past, plus a $25 “fill a gear bag” deal and new 2025 merch to boot. A food truck will be on site. The sale is in the cidery’s next-door warehouse, 2515 W. Superior St.

• Want to learn a new fling(ing) thing? Lake Superior Kubb is hosting a Beginner’s League to welcome amateur players of the traditional Swedish sport. It has a five-week run with shorter pitches (you throw wooden sticks at wooden pegs – and, yes, it is more complicated than that) and modified rules to ensure fun for newbies. The gatherings will be Tuesday nights at 5 p.m. starting May 20-June 17 at Earth Rider Brewery’s Cedar Lounge in Superior. Check out LakeSuperiorKubb.com for details.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Friday-Sunday, May9-11: The TV6 Mother’s Day Craft Show in the Superior Dome in Marquette. Each crafter is juried to ensure that all items are handmade by the crafter.

Friday-Saturday, May 9-10: The Dead Carp Run offers a beautiful 5K or 20K course along Lake Superior, passing over both the Dead River and Carp River in Marquette.

Saturday, May 10: Red Bull 400 returns to Copper Peak near Ironwood for the “world’s steepest race” up 400 metres to the top of the ski jump.

Saturday, May 10: At the Finnish American Folk School Open House & Fundraiser in Hancock, you can tour the folk school fiber, wood and ceramics studios, find Mother’s Day gifts, browse the rummage sale and watch demonstrations, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Save the Dates, May 23-25: Ride the Keweenaw (May 23-25) and Back 9 Endurance in Copper Harbor (May 24-25).

Minnesota

Friday, May 9: In anticipation of World Migratory Bird Day (May 10), the Natural Resources Research Institute at the University of Minnesota Duluth will have a presentation, 10:30-11:30 in the NRRI, by experts on birds. Alexis Grinde, NRRI avian ecology team leader and avian ecologists Annie Bracey and Steve Kolbe will give the short talks. Learn more about Duluth's "internationally renowned Avian Ecology Team" in a video here.

Saturday, May 10: Bent Paddle Brewing Co. in Duluth hosts its annual Festiversary outdoor block party with two stages of live music, curated food trucks and vendors, games and family-friendly activities and entertainment, 2-8 p.m.

Thru May 18: The Hovland Arts Guild Spring Show at the Johnson Heritage Post Gallery in Grand Marais runs through May 18. The gallery is open Wednesday-Sunday.

Saturday, May 10: Step into spring at the Mother’s Day Craft & Plant Sale at the Lake Superior Zoo, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sunday, May 11: Thrill to a live performance of the Oscar-winning score from “Star Wars: A New Hope” while watching the movie at the DECC in Duluth, 2 p.m., with the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra.

Friday & Monday, May 9 & 12: Celebrate spring with free seedlings, apple trees and shrubs with free seedlings and shrubs on Friday, 9 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Grand Marais and free 5-foot-tall apple trees (Macoun and Honeycrisp) Monday, 9 a.m. at the home of Carolyn Dry, 406 2nd Ave. East in Grand Marais (up from the Post Office). These events courtesy of Carolyn Dry's "Johnny Appleseed Project" (sponsors of the annual Grand Marais Apple Festival).

Next Friday-Saturday, May 16-17: Hayes Scriven and Nicholas Narog offer a two-day Waterfall Photography Workshop at Gooseberry Falls with editing at Larsmont Cottages. Geared to all skill levels.

Wisconsin

Next Saturday, May 10: Chequemagon Area Mountain Bike Association presents the Hungry Bear Gravel 100, “the event that defines endurance,” based in Cable. For more than 100 miles, cyclists test their limits as they navigate the gravel roads of northern Wisconsin. There’s also a Snacking Bear Gravel 60.

Saturday, May 10: St. James Social in Bayfield invites you for an intimate night of music with S. Carey, celebrated solo artist and longtime member of Grammy-winning band Bon Iver. With a background in classical percussion and a deep love for the natural world, S. Carey’s music is "atmospheric, soulful, and deeply reflective."

Saturday, May 10: Benoit Cheese Haus near Ashland sets up the grill for its famed Ooey, Gooey, Deluxe Gourmet Grilled Cheese Sandwiches. Says the Cheese Haus folk of the sandwiches: "They are made with the finest of ingredients; including bread from Ashland Baking Company and three, yes THREE, award-Winning freshly sliced cheeses from our finest of cheese makers in Wisconsin. These famous Sandwiches were Taste Tested by Hand Selected Professional Grilled Cheese eaters in Northern Wisconsin!"

Saturday, May 10: Legendary Waters Resort & Casino in Red Lake hosts Brett & The Little Big Show for a Mother's Day weekend jam, starting at 8 p.m.

Ontario

Saturday-Sunday, May 10-11: The Bushplane Home Show features welcomes those planning a renovation, refreshing a space, or just wanting to see what's new. Explore exhibits, chat with vendors, and while you're there, take a stroll through the museum or check out the gift shop. (Among the vendors will be Little Beach Stones and you can see the cute little stone "picture" in the Spotlight photos.) It opens 10 a.m.-4 p.m. both days at the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre in Sault Ste. Marie.

Saturday-Sunday, May 10-11: It's a truly special Mother's Day event – a two-day exhibit showcasing more than 250 historic cradleboards from across Turtle Island. The free exhibit comes from a partnership of the Thunder Bay Museum, Ingaged Creative Productions and the Cradleboard Collective. The free display will be 11 a.m.-4 p.m. each day at The Outset, 610 Simpson St.

Saturday, May 10: The Zorya Ukrainian Dance Association will give its last performance of the season, “Baba’s Traditions," at the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium at 7 p.m.

