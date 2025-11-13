Around the Circle This Week: November 13, 2025

One More Night?

The night skies around the Big Lake neighborhood – wherever they have been clear this week – have gifted us with amazing northern lights and stunning star gazing. These images from last night by Heidi Pinkerton in northern Minnesota shows what she termed an "Aurora Inferno! Incredible, to say the least. It was one of those nights where time stood still. Each frame captured felt like catching sparks from a celestial firestorm. Fingers crossed for clear skies tonight!" (Heidi, by the by, makes amazing jewelry from her images that you can browse and buy here.)

NOAA shows aurora activity still lingering around the edges or our region. "This is a prediction of the intensity and location of the aurora borealis tonight … over North America," NOAA notes. "It also shows a 'viewline' that represents the southern-most locations from which you may see the aurora on the northern horizon. This product is based on the OVATION model and uses the maximum forecast geomagnetic activity (Kp) between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. U.S. Central Time." You can check the NOAA prediction here to plan a sky viewing evening.

Craving more aurora images? Check out some from Superior by Nancy J. Lindberg, or from Thunder Bay by Chris Artist and Karen Ramsdale, or a few from Shawn Malone of Lake Superior Photo, who is kind of a northern lights guru in Marquette. Two great ones for boatnerds came from Scott Bjorklund (Scott's Canal Captures) of a tugboat under the aurora lights in Duluth and Nancy's photo of the new Edmund Fitgerald Memorial in Superior with a northern lights background.

The Burger Battle Is On The Ultimate Burger Battle is underway across the Ontario shore to raise funds for the United Way (and maybe cholesterol for the rest of us – but for a good cause). The battle lasts through November.

Local eateries create special burgers just for the event and then you get to visit the restaurants, order the burgers (thus supporting United Way) and vote for your favourites. Find photos the alluring burgers with fetching names like Thunder Smash and The Canuck Classic on the websites. This year there are 54 possible entries (eat fast!) from Thunder Bay, Nipigon, Terrace Bay, Manitouwadge and Kenora. Luckily, Canada's Thanksgiving is over for the year, so you can eat your way through the whole month without stopping for turkey and fixings.

Watch TBNewsWatch.com for descriptions and reviews of the competing "Burger Bytes."

Tracking Ticks, Moose Poop & Microbes

Cyndi Perkins of Michigan Technological University in Houghton wrote last month about Michigan Tech's Genomic Sequencing Lab that works tracking Lyme-carrying ticks across the Upper Peninsula to analyzing Arctic bacteria for U.S. defense projects, We're sharing some of Cyndi's story here and a photo of the lab lead, Aimee Marceau:

Michigan Tech's Genomic Sequencing Lab, part of the University's Health Research Institute, plays a leading role in tracking animal-borne illnesses in the Upper Peninsula region while also advancing multiple, varied areas of research.

To the novice eye, some of the equipment in the Genomic Sequencing Lab at Michigan Technological University resembles futuristic kitchen appliances. But these aren't air fryers or microwave ovens, and what's cooking isn't destined for a dinner plate. Local ticks, ice-dwelling Arctic bacteria, Isle Royale moose poop and lagoon wastewater from Copper Harbor have all been analyzed in the lab. As the facility extends its capacity, the hope is that additional impactful research collaborations will soon be on the menu.

The lab initially got its start during the COVID pandemic, when the need for community testing, contact tracing and data tracking was paramount. During that time, national health officials discovered a huge gap in the availability of genomic sequencing, especially in rural areas. To address the lack, states received and distributed funding to help design and build sequencing centers. Michigan Tech received $4.3 million of an $18.5 million federal grant awarded to four of Michigan's public universities to collect and analyze genomic data as a means to identify emerging infectious disease threats statewide in order to better respond to them.

While funding for the lab was prompted by the need for sequencing facilities in response to the pandemic, its mission didn't cease when the urgent demand for COVID tracing and testing was over.

Michigan Tech's lab, situated in the University's Health Research Institute, quickly pivoted to address the ongoing and growing need to track zoonotic diseases, which are infectious diseases that can spread from animals to humans through viruses, bacteria, fungi or parasites

Read Cyndi's full story here.

If you're interested in learning more about ticks and tracking the little devils, tap the university's "Tick Talk" here. Sure, they may be hibernating now, but spring (and ticks) will come.

Decoding Debris

The Marine Debris Monitoring and Assessment Project (MDMAP) recently announced an improved marine debris tracking app and updated interactive maps that lets us know the current state of coastal pollution on the U.S. coastal zones, including the Great Lakes.

The MDMAP tool (seen here), created by NOAA in cooperation with the Great Lakes Environmental Center, features 47 shoreline surveys and beach clean-ups completed on the Lake Superior coast conducted by the Superior Watershed Partnership (SWP) in Marquette and the Great Lakes Climate Corps (in photo) overseen by the SWP. “All totaled the SWP and GLCC removed over 12 tons of marine debris along 300 miles of coastline in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan ranging from the Wisconsin border on the west end all the way around the Keweenaw Peninsula to Sault Ste. Maire, Ont., on the east end,” the SWP reports.

Marine debris is a widespread pollution issue that can interfere with navigation; injure and kill wildlife; degrade habitats; and negatively affect recreation and fishing economies. In addition, a large percentage of marine debris includes plastics that degrade and contribute to microplastic contamination in the Great Lakes.

The SWP clean-ups were supported by a NOAA Marine Debris and local volunteers participated in Bay Mills Indian Community (4,420 pounds of debris collected); Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (1,540 pounds); the city of Marquette (8,072 pounds); and the city of Munising (7,011 pounds).

The MDMAP nationwide mapping tool provides detailed information regarding the amounts, sources, types and distribution of debris as well as documenting successful coastal clean-up initiatives. (Sadly, the map current is offline thanks to the government shutdown, but you can also connect with the Superior Watershed Partnership here.)

An Away Duty

lThe U.S. Coast Guard cutter Spar had an away duty this week, working on Lake Huron, as posted today on the U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes page:

"As the seasons change, so do our aids to navigation! ❄️" it says.

According to the site, the Spar (WLB 206) is on Lake Huron for Operation Fall Retrieve, hauling in the larger summer buoys and replacing them with smaller, more durable winter buoys, "ensuring safe navigation before the ice sets in."

Aids to navigation "provide boaters and mariners the same type of information drivers get from street signs, stop signals and traffic lights. These navigational aids promote safe navigation for everyone on the Great Lakes by mapping out isolated dangers, marking safe landfall and providing information on direction," the post continues. "The work our Coasties do is essential to maintaining and protecting maritime commerce for the nation."

This winter ice photo of the cutter was posted by the Spar crew in May this year. Have fun on Lake Huron, Spar crew, and we look forward to your return home to Duluth.

New Housing in a New Way

The Heights, Bluffs living complex in Grand Marais will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours of the new spaces on Wednesday (Nov. 19). The ribbon will be cut at 1 p.m. and tours will be available on a first-come basis until 5 p.m.

“We are excited to welcome the newest addition of housing for our community,” says Linda Jurek, executive director of the Cook County Chamber of Commerce, which is hosting of the event.

Project Manager Gary Latz adds “The Heights, Bluffs is the first phase of a much-needed housing project. The ability of Cook County to provide a range of acceptable housing options is critical to enable the area to attract talented workers.” Gary is part of an investment group called Cook County Real Estate Fund, Limited Partnership that includes 50 separate investors, who collectively invested over $3 million to launch this project.

The apartments will including studio, 1- and 2-bedroom units. They have been built with pre-fabricated modular units to speed construction. The image here is an artist rendering of the new spaces.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Saturday, Nov. 15: Visit the Marquette Holistic Health Fair, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Northern Center on the Northern Michigan University campus in Marquette. Explore an array of products and services plus connect with a community of like-minded individuals. Enter the door prize drawing; you must be present to win.

Saturday, Nov. 15: The Keweenaw Storytelling Center in Calumet hosts a Bigfoot Fest, 1-4 p.m. Bigfoot-themed activities. Embark on a outdoor scavenger hunt, unleash your creativity with unique crafts, and participate in our comical "big FEET" contest. Test your vocal prowess in our Bigfoot calling competition, bring your imagination to life at our Bigfoot animation station, and create lasting memories in our whimsical Bigfoot photo booth. Participants will have the opportunity to take part in our Keweenaw Cryptid contest. Plus, prepare to be inspired by the Bigfoot poetry of Martin Achatz, a true master of cryptid verse.

Saturday, Nov. 15: The Marquette Regional History Center with the city of Marquette Arts and Culture Center, hosts the 25th annual Holiday Art Sale, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with more than 35 vendors. In addition to shopping, enjoy the world-class museum exhibits, an old-fashioned bake sale, the history center's Spring & Third Gift Store, Dollhouse Day and a membership drive that includes discounts on museum memberships purchased this day.

Next Thursday, Dec. 20: Celebrate the shortest day of the year, Keweenaw style, at Mount Bohemia Ski Resort’s Nordic Spa during the Winter Solstice Pool Party. From noon to midnight, guests can soak, plunge and play their way through the evening with firelight, music and good vibes.

Minnesota

Friday-Saturday, Nov. 14-15: Book for Murder Mystery on the North Shore, two nights of entertainment and dinner theater. On Friday, it's "Showdown at the Kar-a-OK-e Corral" at Up Yonder on 61 in Grand Marais and on Saturday it's "The Private Eye 'Team" at Caribou Highlands Lodge in Lutsen.

Saturday, Nov. 15: Fitger's Complex in Duluth is celebrating its Winter Fest starting at 11 a.m. with prizes, speakers, activities, gear, wine tasting and more. At the Bookstore at Fitger's, join two authors for book signings: Sam Tschida will be here signing copies of her newest book, Undead and Unwed, from noon-2 p.m. and then Margi Preus will be there signing books, including her brand new children's book, Snowshoe Kate and the Hospital Built for Pennies, from 3-5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15: Duluth Fiber Guild hosts its annual Fiber Fair & Sale at First United Methodist Church (the Coppertop) in Duluth, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15: Grand Marais Playhouse presents "No Matter What You Tell Me" at 7 p.m. in the Arrowhead Center for the Arts. On Sundays through Dec. 21, the center hosts Drop In Improv starting at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 15-16: The 36th annual Festival of Trees is an arts, crafts and gift show tradition in Duluth, held at the DECC and organized by Junior League Duluth. More than 170 vendors show their stuff. Plus there will be tree displays, Santa, an auction, a raffle, music and more.

Tuesday, Nov. 18: Join the Two Harbors Public Library at Castle Danger Brewery for Books & Brews. From 6-8 pm, bring the book you are currently reading and chat with fellow book lovers. No specific genre, no specific title. Anything you are reading is welcome. Every book lover who brings their book to chat about will receive $1 off their first beer.

Wednesday, Nov. 19: The final antiques appraisal for the year by the St. Louis County Historical Society will be noon-3 p.m. at The St. Louis County Depot in Duluth. Denny Mager of Northern Specialty, an expert in antique appraisal, will be in the rotunda.

Save the Dates, Nov. 21-23: North House Folk School in Grand Marais hosts its Arctic Film Festival plus presentations and skill demonstrations to get you in the mood for the season.

Friday, Nov. 14: The Christmas City of the North Parade is next Friday (Nov. 21) in Duluth, but if you want a warm, above-the-crowd view, you can sign up by this Friday for the parade watch party hosted by the Duluth Art Institute in its digs on the fourth floor of the U.S. Bank Building. Tickets sales to the fundraising event have been extended to noon this Friday. Find out more here.

Tuesday-Thursday, Nov. 18-20: The Ely-Bloomenson Community Hospital will host a series of gatherings next week to disucss the results of its 2025 Community Health Needs Assessment and how EBCH plans to serve its communities in the future. The presentations will be 8 a.m. Tuesday in Tower; 5 p.m Wednesday in Babbitt; and 5 p.m. Thursday in Ely.

Wisconsin

Thru Tuesday, Nov. 18: For one week, the Silver Star Market in Hayward is hosting a Holiday Drive. It needs essential baby items, health and beauty products and non perishable food items. When you donate, you will receive 20% off your purchase at the market.

Saturday, Nov. 15: The Hayward United Soccer Club hosts a SportsSwap to buy or sell Nordic ski, bike and other sports gear and clothing. The sale will be at the Hayward Wesleyan Church with equipment drop off starting 7:30 a.m. and shopping from 9-11 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15: The 41st annual Lutefisk and Swedish Meatball Dinner at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Bayfield, 4:30-7 p.m., will be serving lutefisk with white sauce and butter, Swedish meatballs and gravy, boiled potatoes, green bean casserole, rutabagas, cranberry relish, homemade lefse, homemade bread, and dessert. Proceeds to benefit The Brick Ministries and Bayfield Ambulance.

Tuesday, Nov. 18: The Duluth Camera Club welcomes all for a presentation by landscape photographer Ken Harmon, 6:30 p.m. in the University of Wisconsin-Superior Yellowjacket Union. No need to be a member to attend (though you might want to sign up after you've heard the talk).

Ontario

Friday-Saturday, Nov. 14-15: “Savour the Rapids” is an evening of flavour and folklore with a 4-course dinner and wine in the summer kitchen at the Ermatinger Clergue National Historic Site with special guests Peter White and Joel Syrette.

Saturday, Nov. 15: The 33rd annual Rotary Santa Claus Parade starts 10 a.m. at the Real Canadian Superstore and heads north along Memorial Avenue to the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium. Kick off the season right with community floats, fun plus Santa.

Next Thursday, Nov. 20: The Sault Ste. Marie downtown holiday season begins at Moonlight Magic. Festivities will include the annual tree lighting ceremony (7 p.m.), pictures of Santa, live music, late-night shopping, hot chocolate, carolers, joyful holiday decorations, s’mores and more. Queen Street will be shutting down to traffic at 2 p.m. and Moonlight Magic runs 4-10 p.m.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: Heidi Pinkerton; The Ultimate Burger Battle; Michigan Technological University; Superior Watershed Partnership; Heights, Bluffs Grand Marais; Spotlight, from left, Keweenaw Storytelling Center/Festival of Trees Duluth/Bethesda Lutheran Church Bayfield/Moonlight Magic