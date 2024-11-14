Around the Circle This Week: November 14, 2024

Heading into 50 a Wassailing

Holiday activities are gearing up around the Big Lake and with the Old Rittenhouse Inn in Bayfield turning 50 next year, this might be a good year to check out one of its seven renowned Wassail Holiday Dinner Concerts.

"Half a century ago, Mary and Jerry Phillips left their jobs and home in Madison to become full-time innkeepers in Bayfield … transforming an 1890 Queen Anne Victorian Mansion into a bed-and-breakfast and gourmet restaurant. They dedicated their lives to creating memorable experiences for countless guests through their shared love of old homes, art, antiques and music. Over five decades, things have evolved yet remained consistent in Bayfield and at Old Rittenhouse Inn …" says the still family-owned inn announcing the upcoming holiday season.

The frequently sold-out concerts run Nov. 30-Dec. 21 and are performed at noon or in the evening. Guests can come just for the dinner or make it a weekend stay. Check the full schedule here.

"The Rittenhouse, adorned with twinkling lights and a grand Concolor Fir tree, presents the perfect backdrop for this event, a brainchild of Innkeepers Jerry and Mary Phillips. Experience the joy of the season in our three decorated dining rooms, relishing an unforgettable meal, seasonal cocktails and traditional carols performed by the Rittenhouse Singers," according to the innkeepers.

Hannah Stonehouse Hudson did a story about the Wassail Holiday Dinner Concerts in a 2011 issue of Lake Superior Magazine that you can read here.

The magazine also still publishes the Old Rittenhouse Inn Cookbook. Jerry has told us that the Phillips family’s favorite Christmas dish is the Christmas Apple Glazed Pork Chop. You can find that recipe here.

The Woolly Bear in Winter

Black bears are not the only "bears" hibernating in our Big Lake region for winter. The woolly bear caterpillar also seeks a dark, sheltered spot to wait out the winter, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). And why does the National Weather Service have a webpage about the black-and-brown caterpillar? Because many believe it is a predictor of our upcoming winter. Duluth photo enthusiast Nancy J. Lindberg found that out when she posted this image of a woolly bear at Jay Cooke State Park. Lots of her fans chimed in with ideas. So we thought we'd look up the prevailing thoughts.

According to the NWS, the caterpillar goes by several names, including fuzzy bear, woolly worm and "the Hedgehog Caterpillar, because it curls into a tight bristly ball and 'plays dead' when picked up or disturbed. Whatever name they go by, they are often found in the autumn after they have left their food plants (variety of grasses and weeds including plantain, dandelion, and nettles) in search of a dark and sheltered spot where they can hibernate as larvae for the winter."

The prediction depends on a couple of observations: "The longer the woolly bear's black bands, the longer, colder, snowier, and more severe the winter will be. Similarly, the wider the middle brown band is associated with a milder upcoming winter. The position of the longest dark bands supposedly indicates which part of winter will be coldest or hardest. If the head end of the caterpillar is dark, the beginning of winter will be severe. If the tail end is dark, the end of winter will be cold. In addition, the woolly bear caterpillar has 13 segments to its body, which traditional forecasters say correspond to the 13 weeks of winter.

Also, if its coat is very woolly, it will be a cold winter and if its crawling south, it's trying to escape the upcoming colder season or if north, it will be a mild winter, or so the folklore goes.

Alas, says the NWS, this particular forecaster might not be your best winter-planning source. "The woolly bear caterpillar's coloring is based on how long caterpillar has been feeding, its age, and species. The better the growing season is the bigger it will grow."

One thing is certain, if the caterpillar makes it through winter, it will emerge as an Isabella Tiger Moth (Pyrrharctia isabella), as seen in this photo by Anthony W. Thomas on the National Weather Service site.

It's Gonna Be a Blast

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District and New Lock at the Soo contractor Kokosing Alberici Traylor LLC (KAT) will host an in-person and virtual public meeting at 6 p.m. ET next Thursday (Nov. 21) to inform the public of test blasting activities needed for project construction. The image here shows The New Lock blasting radius. Marine traffic on the St. Marys River will not be allowed within 1,000 feet (shown in blue) at the time of any blast. Red Flag Vessels, transporting bulk fuel or other hazardous materials, will not be allowed within 2,000 feet (shown in red) during blasts. All exclusion zones are coordinated with the Soo Locks Lockmaster as well as the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Corps of Engineers contracted KAT to complete Phase 3 construction of the New Lock project. This work includes the excavation of bedrock scheduled for this year and 2025.

The public meeting will be in the Superior Room of Lake Superior State University’s Cisler Center or people can join virtually here (and you must join "Teams"). After the presentation, the slides will be made available online here.

Cold Days, Good Bread & Other Opportunities

• Just in time to make the long winter better – Yooper Mama's Community Supported Bakery in Marquette has a deliver-to-your-door offer that's local and tasty. For $15, $25 or $50 a week, you can have a fresh bakery delivery if you live in Marquette, Negaunee, Ishpeming, Gwinn, Harvey or Skandia. Enjoy the Flavor of the Week loaf, a sweet treat or a bag of granola.

• Looking for a unique gift for an elder living in the Twin Ports? The University of Wisconsin Superior offers a new 55+ Membership Pass ($100), granting access to the full 2025 spring season that includes Graceful Aging: Yin Yoga for Vitality · Snowshoeing Basics and Trail Practice · Evolution of Western Music Styles and Musical Forms · Disability Visibility Book Club · Navigating Family Conflict and Healing Inter-generational Bonds · Outdoor Skiing Essentials and Trail Practice · Nutrition for the Second Part of Life · Climb On: Tutorial and Practice Session · Music in the Movies: The Sequel · Exploring the Arts. You can also purchase individual workshops, which range from $20-$70.

• The Dandelion Cottage Short Story Contest, organized by the Upper Peninsula Publishers and Authors Association (UPPAA), is now open for teachers to submit short stories by students in the U.P. In its 8th iteration, the contest has no limit to the number of students that a given educator can sponsor for the contest.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Thru Saturday, Nov. 14-16: McArdle Theatre at Michigan Technological University in Houghton opens its 20245-25 season with "The Glass Menagerie" by Tennessee Williams. Performances start at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16: Marquette Regional History Center offers its Holiday Art Sale, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The event combines browsing a variety of works by talented local artists, visiting the world-class museum exhibits, an old-fashioned bake sale, educational toys in the Spring & Third gift store, plus Dollhouse Day and MRHC membership drive

Monday, Nov. 18: Yvonne Osborne reads from her novel Let Evening Come at 6:30 p.m. in the Peter White Public Library in Marquette. The story is a poignant tale of an Indigenous son displaced from the Tar Sands of Canada and a young Michigan woman grieving the loss of her mother. Together, they face the trials of suspicion, bigotry, and cultural divides, discovering that healing may come from the most unexpected places.

Minnesota

Friday, Nov. 15: The Big Lake gift shop and Lady Superior NA Bottle Shop are hosting a Holiday Open House in Grand Marais, 4-6 p.m. Indulge in samples of non-alcoholic beverages and savor gourmet chocolates while exploring festive gifts, ornaments and beverages.

Saturday, Nov. 16: Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra presents an eclectic evening of music at the DECC in Duluth, including the Celebratory Te Deum of Anton Bruckner. Starts at 7 p.m. and is one of the DSSO's Master Works concerts.

Tuesday, Nov. 19: Take It With You, an hour-long, originally scripted, live radio theater podcast complete with versatile voice actors, all original music, and old-school foley sound effects, will be performed in front of a studio audience at Zeitgeist Teatro in Duluth. They partner this year with 103.3 The North, which will air all of the episodes after they’re taped. Starts at 7:30 p.m. Speaking of The North 103.3, Luke Moravec of that station chatted with LSM editor and Lake Superior Writers Board Chair Konnie about NaNoWriMo - National Novel Writing Month. Check it out here.

Tuesday, Nov. 19: Join artist Sarah Brokke and poet Kyle Leia at 5-7 p.m. at Zeitgeist Duluth as they share their collaborative project "Irrevocable Wholeness," focused on healing and whole-hearted navigation of our humanity. Works on view include pieces inspired by Kyle Leia's writing, and, in turn, poems created based on Sarah Brokke's paintings – which will result in an upcoming publication.

Next Friday, Nov. 22: Those 21+ can join the Duluth Art Institute for its first Christmas City of the North Parade Viewing Party from its new downtown location overlooking Superior Street. Must purchase tickets by this Friday (Nov. 15).

Wisconsin

Saturday, Nov. 16: The Wild & Scenic Film Festival starts 6 p.m. at The Park Center in Hayward. "Hosted by the Wild Rivers Conservancy, this night of film aims to inspire outdoor recreation and a love for nature," say organizers. See nine films in one evening.

Saturday, Nov. 16: Superior Choice Credit Union in Hayward is spreading holiday cheer by giving away 100 free Thanksgiving dinner kits to families in the area. Each kit will include a frozen turkey, stuffing, cans of green beans, and potatoes. Stop by between 10 a.m.-noon (or until supplies last).

Saturday, Nov. 16: Local brews and live music set the stage for a great evening at Cheersfest, 5-9 p.m., in the Legendary Waters Resort & Casino in Red Cliff. Sample the beverages from Warrior Brewing, South Shore Brewery, Copper Crow Distillery, Adventure Club Brewing, Earth Rider Brewery, Apfelhaus Cidery plus Duluth's Best Bread will be offer its Big Fat German Pretzels and Backwood BBQ will serve up its award-winning ribs, cornbread, baked beans and cheesy hash browns.

Starts Saturday, Nov. 16-Dec. 21: The Holiday Shop Hop Passport kicks into action this weekend in Bayfield. Pick up your passport in Bayfield stores and galleries and shop away. Collect signatures from businesses with a $5 purchase and be entered into a drawing to win prizes

Ontario

Tonight, Nov. 14: It's Moonlight Magic in downtown Sault Ste. Marie, 4-10 p.m. with late-night shopping, exclusive deals, a tree lighting ceremony, a visit from Santa and more to kick off the holidays.

Friday, Nov. 15: Join in the Full Moon Monthly Mass Ride in Thunder Bay, starting at 6 p.m. Meet up at the Canadian Superstore near A&W to take an easy group bike ride in a loop around a different area of Thunder Bay each month. Bring your blinky lights, helmets, noise makers, your high visibility clothes.

Saturday, Nov. 16: The beloved Rotary Santa Claus Parade, a Thunder Bay tradition, starts at 10 a.m. along Memorial Avenue.

Sunday, Nov. 17: Juno-award-winning blues sensation Steve Strongman performs live at Soo Blaster in Sault Ste. Marie. Steve is also a four-time Maple Blues Award winner. Doors open for the matinee event at 3:30 p.m. The opening band will be Mudfoot Mike & the Muckrackers.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: Old Rittenhouse Inn; Lake Superior Publishing; U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; Anthony W. Thomas; Yooper Mama's; Spotlight, from left, Yvonne Osborne/Take It With You/Wild & Scenic Film Fest/Steve Strongman