Around the Circle This Week: November 20, 2025

Great Lakes, Great Careers

The Emmy-award winning, youth-oriented Wisconsin program Into the Outdoors premiered an episode Nov. 8 that featured various careers in research and education on the Great Lakes. The program, which partners with the Wisconsin DNR and is available on YouTube, concludes with a visit to the Bad River area near Ashland and to Superior. "Mapping the Mysteries: Great Lakes Careers" does a visit with some crew from the Burke Center for Ecosystem Research and talks about the recent rerouting of a creek to prevent devastating bank erosion and then "venturing to the frozen north of Superior" (their words!), the program visits with the Lake Superior National Estuarine Research Reserve to chat about its research and preservation work along the St. Louis River.

A Glad Reunion

Trooper Lucas Lahnala with the Michigan State Police post in Calumet got the chance for a heartfelt thank you from Rosie Danley last Thursday (Nov. 13). Lucas "met" Rosie in August when he responded to a medical emergency at a local campground. "He arrived to find Rosie unresponsive from cardiac arrest and her son already starting to administer care," MSP posted. "Trooper Lahnala quickly took over, began CPR and connected her to an AED until EMS arrived. Yesterday, Trooper Lahnala and Rosie shared a heartwarming reunion, where she thanked him for saving her life."

My UP Now added to the story with its post. "Thanks to the quick actions of her son and Trooper Lahnala, she regained her pulse, recovered, and is now back to work as a nurse."

As the MSP noted, "As troopers, we respond to emergencies daily, but moments like this remind us why we serve." Indeed.

The Gift of the Jamboni

Sometimes just asking is enough ... though the Two Harbors Youth Hockey Association didn't really think much would come of its offer to name a new Zamboni "The Pearl Jamboni" if the band Pearl Jam would help with its purchase.

A correspondence was sent, and in two weeks, the band responded saying that a Jamboni would be of interest to them. “The brainstorm came about to ‘go big’ and request from Pearl Jam,” Stephanie Aho, the association’s secretary told Xavier Walt of Fox21. “We really didn’t have super high expectations of reaching out to them, that their response was going to be ‘Yes’."

Association Executive Director Jesse Lundgren said the band was not fazed by the fact that this is a small community and not a large scale arena. "That actually appealed to them," he told Xavier. Read Xavier's full story here.

In its reporting, B105 pointed out that Zambonis can cost upwards of $50,000, though the actual cost of the Jamboni was not disclosed.

Now the hockey association is laying claim to bragging rights for "the coolest Zamboni in all the land."And, of course, Pearl Jam has an open invitation to see the Pearl Jamboni … and the Two Harbors hockey players … in action.

Pups & a Cup

The HQ of Village Media in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., got a famous visitor named Stanley this week … the NHL Stanley Cup. "Office dogs steal the show as the famous Stanley Cup makes an appearance this afternoon," posted Village Media founder David Helwig. The Sault Area Hospital Foundation arranged for the SooToday crew to get the visit. We suspect that "Lord Stanley" made the trek to the Sault thanks to Florida Panthers' head coach Paul Maurice, born in Sault Ste. Marie. The Panthers won the Stanley Cup this year, making it two in a row for the team. The staff also got to pose with the special guest.

Village Media is something of a winning phenomenon itself, owning and operating digital news operations on Lake Superior's Ontario shore (including SooToday and Northern Ontario Business) as well as around Ontario (including Toronto) and partnering 144 local news operations. And it allows dogs in the office to boot. Gotta love that.

SAVE THE DATE: Start planning now for how you will shop local this holiday season, starting with Small Business Saturday (Nov. 29). Watch next week for deals right on your shore, not far from your door.

Michigan

Friday, Nov. 21: Hailing from Brooklyn, N.Y., the award-winning Brass Queens will be performing 7 p.m. at the Lake Superior State University Arts Center in Sault Ste. Marie. The all-female brass band fuses the energy of New York with the soul of New Orleans.

Starts Friday, Nov. 21-Dec. 15: The work of Northern Michigan University's graduating seniors from the School of Art and Design will be on display in the DeVos Art Museum in Marquette starting Friday. A closing reception will be Dec. 15, 7-9 p.m., with awards announced at 8 p.m.

Thru Saturday, Nov. 21: "Men on Boats," play by Jaclyn Backhaus that tells the true story of John Wesley Powell's 1869 expedition down the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon, is being performed at Michigan Technological University's McArdle Theatre in Houghton.

Minnesota

Friday-Sunday, Nov. 21-23: Winterers' Gathering & Arctic Film Festival hosted by North House Folk School in Grand Marais will feature speaker Dr. Paul Bierman, a geoscientist, environmental historian, and writer focused on the interaction of people and Earth’s dynamic surface, especially in Greenland and other climate hotspots. Plus there will be films, courses and gatherings.

Friday, Nov. 21: Since 1958, the Christmas City of the North Parade has officially launched the holiday season for Duluth. The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. from the Fitger’s Complex and travels down Superior Street to Fourth Avenue West. Live Broadcast: Can’t make it in person? The parade is broadcast live on KBJR-TV (channel 6.1) and online.

Friday, Nov. 21: Life House in Duluth is hosting a 10 a.m. ribbon cutting and open house to celebrate its new Mental Health and Wellness Center, a welcoming space dedicated to providing accessible mental health support for youth ages 14–24.

Saturday, Nov. 22: Burlington Station in Two Harbors invites the community to its Vintage Christmas Market, a one-day holiday event filled with handcrafted treasures and festive fun for all ages, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 22: The Bookstore at Fitger’s in Duluth welcomes author/editor Jay Gabler from noon-2 p.m. Jay will talk about and sign his book 100 Things to Do in Duluth Before You Die.

Wisconsin

On Now: The Hayward Holiday Raffle is on. This year’s raffle features 40 prizes totaling $6,000, including a Grand Prize of $1,500 drawn on Dec. 23 – just in time for Christmas. Find details online; sponsored by the Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce and Superior Choice Credit Union.

Saturday, Nov. 22: South Shore Brewery Taphouse in Washburn welcomes Free Range Rick & The Slick Chickens, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 22: Duluth-based comic Danielle Thralow brings her act to Honest Dog Books Outback theater in Bayfield. She.has performed at venues across the United States, earning awards such as Miami’s funniest and placing second in the Twin Cities funniest comics. Read more about Danielle here.

Ontario

Tonight, Nov. 20: The Community Auditorium of Thunder Bay will host the Historical Film Festival for the third year. The event is organized by local historical societies to show history related films, which include this year “The Lighthouse Trail” (sponsored by the Canadian Lighthouses of Lake Superior); “Nipigon Brook Trout, Fish of Legends” (sponsored by the town of Nipigon and in the Spotlight photo at right); “Logging in a Time of Transition” (sponsored by the Thunder Bay Museum); “Standards and Processes of Grain Handling” (sponsored by Friends of Grain Elevators); and “The PBY-5A Canso” (sponsored by the Northwestern Ontario Aviation Heritage Centre).

Tonight, Nov. 20: Downtown Association Sault Ste. Marie hosts Moonlight Magic 2025, 4-9 p.m. Your favourite Queen Street shops will be open late with great deals and specials. Moonlight Magic will feature the annual Treelighting Ceremony at the Courthouse, entertainment at the Downtown Plaza, s'mores at the fire barrels along Queen Street, a visit from Santa, holiday markets, and more!

Saturday, Nov. 22: Santa Claus is coming to town in Sault Ste. Marie and is bringing the annual Rotary Santa Claus Parade with him, starting at 5 p.m. The parade attracts more than 35 entries each year with thousands of spectators lining Queen Street. Just before the parade for the first time ever will be the Santa Run to support Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Saturday, Nov. 22: The Creekside Nursery & Garden Centre in Thunder Bay hosts its Mingle & Jingle Open House with crafts, giveaways, games and discounts. The Grinch will visit from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Enjoy complimentary coffee, warm apple cider and sweet treats.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: Into the Outdoors; Michigan State Police; Two Harbors Youth Hockey Association; David Helwig/Village Media; Spotlight, from left, DeVos Art Museum/Christmas City of the North/Free Range Rick & The Slick Chickens/Thunder Bay Historical Film Festival