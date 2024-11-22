Around the Circle This Week: November 22, 2024

Plenty of Trout to Tout

Lake trout, the Lake Superior Committee announced this week, "are fully recovered in most of Lake Superior," according to Wisconsin Sea Grant.

The lake trout population had been decimated by the invasion of sea lamprey and overfishing, Sea Grant said. "Lake trout supported an annual commercial harvest of 4 million pounds (2 million kilograms) between 1920 and 1950. By 1964, however, only 210,000 pounds were harvested. Today’s announcement of a fully restored lake trout population in Lake Superior comes after nearly 70 years of concerted rehabilitation efforts. The LSC estimates the current abundance of naturally reproduced lake trout is at or above the best estimates of abundance before the sea lamprey invasion in 1938. Because of this, the LSC believes the lake trout population is restored, and has achieved the 2003 Fish Community Objective of a 'genetically diverse self-sustaining populations of lake trout that are similar to those found in the lake before 1940, with lean lake trout being the dominant form in nearshore waters, siscowet lake trout the dominant form in offshore waters and humper lake trout a common form in eastern waters and around Isle Royale.'"

The photo shows Captain Ross Lind of the Hack Noyes, the 55-foot Wisconsin DNR research vessel, holding an impressive lake trout during a standard Lake Superior fishery survey in 2022.

The Lake Superior Committee is coordinated under the Great Lakes Fishery Commission, consisting of fishery managers from Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, Ontario, and from U.S. tribal nations represented by the 1854 Treaty Authority, Chippewa-Ottawa Resource Authority, Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission and the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians.

Of the five Great Lakes, only Lake Superior is considered to have a "good" status for lake trout, according to the binational "State of the Great Lakes" report for 2022. Trout populations in the other Great Lakes are rated as "fair." According to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, "The Great Lakes lake trout recreational fishery is worth more than $7 billion annually and supports more than 75,000 jobs. Anglers come from all over the globe for quality fishing experiences, including angling for one of the largest apex predators in the Great Lakes - lake trout."

In for a Bit of Nasty Weather

Some residents in Lake and Cook counties in Minnesota lost power two weeks in a row due to high winds and the collateral damage they caused, reports Kirsten Wisniewski of WTIP radio in Grand Marais. See images, a video and Kirsten's full report here. Should be nippy with some snow around the Big Lake neighborhood in the coming week.

The timing of the blustery winds felt on many of the Lake's shore is a good reminder for this Winter Hazard Awareness Week in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The National Weather Service posted a series of informative pages on its website, including where to track winter storms, staying safe outdoors in winter, winter fire safety, maintaining indoor air quality in the closed-window season, and winter driving tips. The NWS full winter safety site is here.

Meanwhile … the NWS is looking to add folks to its CoCoRaHS (pronounced KO-ko-rozz) system. That's the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network – winter's almost over by the time you say that! The network uses volunteers to make accurate weather observations in various areas for precipitation, wind and other measurements. Training and tools are provided. See more here.

Braaaaad Alert! Sheep Takes a Big Lake Walkabout

It wasn't a bad – or should we abandon shame and say it wasn't a baaaaaad – Minnesota North Shore vacation. For two weeks or so, Brad the Icelandic sheep managed to see downtown Two Harbors, stroll along the lakeshore from there to Duluth's Brighton Beach, made a little visit to Glensheen, traversed Duluth and eventually moseyed on over to Midway Township north of the city, presumably on his way to Carlton, and to Ryan Osvold’s small farm from where he started. Ryan raises the sheep for their prized wool. He created a Facebook page for Brad the Sheep here.You can see from these "sheep shots" by various sources that Brad did get around.

Brad had been sold to folks in Two Harbors, but he bolted on Oct. 29 after being transported there and thus began his sheep odyssey. The 7-month-old (yup, just a lamb) was caught after being tranquilized by a veterinarian on Tuesday (Nov. 19) this week and will be returning, permanently, to his Carlton starting point. Shana Roberts, a volunteer at the Lake County Humane Society in Two Harbors, had been one of the volunteers working for a safe homecoming for Brad. Dan Hanger at Fox21 interviewed her after Brad was recovered. See that full story here.

WDIO posted a Brad as fugitive video (taken by Dusty Johnson) with some dramatic music. Check that one out here.

Finally, of all the punny headlines, we're partial to the one this week by MPRNews – "Brad the Sheep back home after three weeks on the lam." Read the story under the headline here.

Installing a New Eagle Eye

On Thursday, the Minnesota DNR launched its new live cam on an eagle nest.

The new mating pair starring in this DNR version reality TV has been nesting for four years. Admittedly, it's a little lonely in the nest right now, with the eagles off hunting most of the time. You can tune in here.

It's no small task to install one of these cams up where eagle live. The DNR posted images and a video of the installation, including the one here, on its website. See all the photos here.

The reason for the need of a new eagle cam is that the former nest covered by a live cam toppled, likely because of high winds, in spring 2023. The pair from that nest had chicks again this year after rebuilding a new home in the area, but too far from electricity to make a new web cam possible. (These chicks are from a hatch a few years ago.) You can still tap the old live cam up in its tree, but pointing toward the wooded landscape in general. You get some nice wind and other nature sounds. Tune in at the same cam site, but click on the "Eagle Habitat" tab.

Triple Christmas Launch This Weekend for Duluth

It starts this evening at 6:30 p.m. - the official holiday season in Duluth with the traditional Christmas City of the North Parade down Superior Street. Among the highlights this year, we are told, will be the unveiling of the name on a city snowplow after its first plow-naming contest earlier this fall. The

Top 10 finalists were: Enger Plower, Blizzard Wizzard, Dewaagonebidood (Ojibwe for "the one who is pushing snow"), Lake Snowbegone, Sled Zeppelin, Snow Dozer, Edgar Allen Plow, Plowus Maximus, D'Lhut Drifter Lifter and Plowabunga. Hmmmm … we wonder if Santa will be on the plow here with a link to the 45's B-side, "The Song of the Christmas City." (Hands up, who's old enough to know what a "45" is? Or to know what a "B side" is for that matter.) Both songs were written by Don Peterson of Hibbing.

Today (Nov. 22) with the estate halls fully decked, Christmas Tours begin at Glensheen, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Hundreds of feet of garland, 27 trees and thousands of Christmas lights adorn the rooms and halls throughout the house. The Classic Christmas tour is a self-guided on the lower level, first and second floors. Christmas Tours will last until Jan. 5. The estate will closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Then on Saturday, the free Bentleyville "Tour of Lights" opens in Bayfront Festival Park after weeks of volunteer preparation. Santa and Mrs. Claus will fly into Bentleyville via helicopter around 4 p.m. the opening night and there will be fireworks at 5:30 p.m. The tour opens every evening – including Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas night. It offers a number of special events until Dec. 28. A few include the Jolly Zuk Brothers performing Nov. 25; live reindeer Dec. 2; an acoustic performance by Chris Hawkey on Dec. 6; jugglers Dec. 9, Hotdog Night Dec. 16 and Closing Night fireworks Dec. 28.

Coming on Board

Former Duluth Mayor Emily Larson joins the National Parks of Lake Superior Foundation Board of Directors, it was announced this week. Emily will be the only current representative from Duluth on the board of the nonprofit organization, which works "to protect, preserve, and enhance Lake Superior’s five U.S. national parks" – Isle Royale, Grand Portage National Monument, Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, Keweenaw National Historical Park and Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. (On the Ontario shore, there is Pukaskwa National Park.) “NPLSF is investing in and caretaking our Lake’s outstanding national parks,” Emily says. “What attracted me to the organization is that they are not just working to keep the lights on, they are changing out the light source altogether through innovative programs like 'Decarbonize the Parks.'” Read more about NPLSF here.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Today-Sunday, Nov. 22-24: Theatre North in Ironwood continues its "Plaid Tidings" for a second weekend with The Plaids quartet. Evening shows tonight and Saturday and a matinee on Sunday.

Saturday, Nov. 23: The Native American Student Association at Northern Michigan University hosts the Learning to Walk Together Traditional Pow Wow at NMU's Northern Center in Marquette. Grand entries at 1 and 7 p.m.

Today-Dec. 3: Starting today, the Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts in Houghton opens "The Journey: A Fall Student Art Showcase" on the Michigan Technological University campus. There will be an artists reception the closing night, 5-8 p.m. The gallery is open 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Friday, and 1-8 p.m. Saturdays.

Saturday, Nov. 23: Annual Craft Fair & Pancake Breakfast at Dollar Bay Schools is 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23: Marquette Mountain's season Kick-off Party runs 1-6 p.m. with live music, libations and chance to pick up a season pass.

Next Thursday, Nov. 28: UP Portage Health System hosts it annual Turkey Trot 5K Run or Walk. Join the gang by 9 a.m. at UPHS-Portage in Hancock.

Minnesota

Saturday, Nov. 23: The 6th annual Twilight Holiday Parade and Fireworks in Virginia wends along Chestnut Street. The parade is short, but sweet and lines up at 4 p.m.

Today-Sunday, Nov. 22-24: It's the last weekend for "The Lady Pirates of Captain Bree," performed by the Grand Marais Playhouse at the Arrowhead Center for the Arts, 7 p.m. Friday & Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Saturday, Nov. 23: Native American Heritage Day is celebrated by the St. Louis County Historical Society in the St. Louis County Depot in Duluth, running 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with a theme focused on Native American citizenship, in recognition of the 100th anniversary of the Indian Citizenship Act of 1924. There will be a free lunch of frybread tacos from The Food Stand along with open museum galleries and craft activities.

Saturday, Nov. 23: Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland comes to the DECC in Duluth. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23: The Chisholm Holiday Market & Chamber Expo runs 9 a.m.-4 p.m. throughout downtown and at the Discovery Center. Get stamps at the various locations for a chance to win $100 in Chamber Cash.

Saturday, Nov. 23: Up Yonder in Grand Marais puts on a Up on the Yonder Holiday Market, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. with local crafts and artists' work for gifts or your own home.

Monday, Nov. 25: Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce hosts the 2024 Spirit of Unity Parade, 6-7 p.m. Come down early for the kick-off of the Chamber Market Monday, starting at 4 p.m.

Wisconsin

Saturday, Nov. 23: Head to St. Joseph Church in Hayward for its Recycled Christmas rummage and clothing sale. Doors open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Find outdoor equipment plus other winter items.

Saturday, Nov. 23: Kiddiwink Kids in Washburn kicks off the holiday season for kids with a free Cookie Painting & Christmas Wish List party. Runs 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26: Don Johnson Auto Group hosts Ladies' Night Out at its locations in Rice Lake and Hayward, 5:30-7:30 p.m., showcasing more than 40 local vendors plus offering food and fun. It's free.

Next Thursday, Nov. 28: The Washburn Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot is a fun run that starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Washburn Area Chamber of Commerce office. You can register the day of, but there's a discount if you register early – plus there are knit hats while they last.

Sunday, Nov. 24: Learn how to make Krumkake at the Chequamegon Food Co-Op in Ashland, 2-3:30 p.m.

Ontario

Tonight & Monday, Nov. 22 & Nov. 25: Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland comes to GFL Memorial Gardens in Sault Ste. Marie. Doors open at 6 p.m. On Monday, the troupe goes to Thunder Bay for a 7 p.m. performance in the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium.

Saturday, Nov. 23: the Rotary Santa Claus Parade on Bay Street in Sault Ste. Marie starts at 6 p.m. You can see the parade route online and cheer for your parade favorites … they may win the $500 grand prize!

Saturday, Nov. 23: Home for the Holidays Vendor Market at Lakehead University in Thunder Bay runs 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with handmade goods and one-of-a-kind locally made products.

Saturday, Nov. 23 & Dec. 21: The Heritage Building on the Thunder Bay waterfront hosts two VendorFest Markets before Christmas. This Saturday it is 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and on Dec. 21 it is 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. in both the Heritage and Coliseum buildings.

Saturday, Nov. 23: Bawating Babes & 2Spirit Organising Committee offers their Holiday All Ages Drag Brunch, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Feeding Your Soul Cafe in Sault Ste. Marie.

