Around the Circle This Week: November 27, 2024

Breezy and flurries on the Roads to Grandmother's House

Expect blustery weather and maybe a few flakes – the snow kind – on your travels along the U.S. shores to Thanksgiving Day meals. This lovely image from northern Minnesota sets the mood – with our thanks to photographer Roxanne Distad.

Says the National Weather Service in Duluth for the Thanksgiving forecast: "Primarily cloudy skies, sub-freezing temperatures, and daily chances for light snow and flurries persists from today through the upcoming holiday weekend. Most of the widespread light snow chances will be on Thanksgiving, but lake-effect snow in far northern Minnesota and along the South Shore will be present on a daily basis."

The National Weather Service Marquette has this forecast and advice: "Lake effect snowfall may impact travel conditions this week in the west and northwest wind snowbelts, especially on Thanksgiving and Friday. This map shows the probability of at least minor impacts (winter driving conditions possibly including slippery roads and reduced visibility). Elsewhere, travel concerns should be minimal. Additional lake effect snow is expected this weekend. Stay tuned to the local forecast if you have travel plans!"

Join the Village People and Others Top Local Shopping

On Friday and Saturday (Dec. 6-7), Grand Marais hosts its Holiday Harbor Village. There will be a full schedule of events around town, including

saunas by the harbor, sled dog meet & greets at the backyard of Joy & Co., letters to Santa at the Lake Superior Trading Post, a winter market, an evening shop and stroll, sunset s'mores at Harbor Park, the Mukluk Ball, frozen fish toss, rock skipping competition, fiber show, pottery show and many more activities and shopping opportunities. Check out the full schedule and plan your fun. Check out the videos explaining the fish toss with Katie Slanga, winter rock skipping hosted by Eric Humphrey and the yoga goat meet & greet with Martha Williams from last year.

On Saturday and Sunday (Dec. 7-8), zip back down to Duluth for the annual Duluth Winter Village with its nifty little "cabins" for vendors along the waterfront by the DECC (shown in this photo from last year). There will be the outdoor vendors, plus hot drinks and fire pits. For munching, enjoy offerings from New Scenic Cafe, DECC Catering, Yes Cheese, Love Creamery, and baked goods from TBSP Waffles and Duluth's Best Bread and more. Craft beer will be available near the Yule Hall, plus themed cocktails at the bar made with Vikre spirits and other local favorites. See the llama video here and then come down to see the llamas and alpacas live.

On Saturday and Sunday (Dec. 7-8), Knife River, Minn., hosts its annual Julebyen (YOOL-eh-BE-en), which means Christmas Village and where the Nordic tradition is celebrated with ethnic foods, crafts, holiday decorations and music. There are vendors of gfits and foods at the outdoor market, plus train rides up from Duluth.

On Friday (Dec. 6), shops stay open late in Bayfield, Wis., and it's a great time to add to signatures on your Shop Hop Passport. Fifteen food and drink places, plus 36 retail shops are participating. It's all part of the Hometown Holidays festivities. You can download the passport here. Use it this Saturday (Nov. 30) during the Shop Small Holiday Market at The Club in Washburn (9 a.m.-3 p.m.); the Madeline Island Holiday Boutique (10 a.m.-3 p.m.) at the Madeline Island Museum in La Pointe; and before the Holiday Tree Lighting (5 p.m.) in at the Bayfield Lakeside Pavilion.

× Expand aaron peterson The holiday laser show on the lower harbor ore dock in downtown Marquette, Michigan.

Lights On!

Move over Paris – Marquette is becoming the city of lights this holiday season. Starting on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 28), Holiday Lasers on the Ore

Expand Marquette City Office of Arts and Culture Ore Dock Laser Light Show (600 x 503 px) - 25

Dock (in photo) lights up the Marquette waterfront from 6-8 p.m. on Thursdays-Saturdays with a final light show on Dec. 27. Then on Sunday (Dec. 1), the monthlong Winter Light Festival begins to, as Downtown Marquette notes, "fill the holiday season with light, art, and community events for all ages. A highlight of the festival is Oscillation, a new interactive art installation (seen in photo) to be located at the Marquette Commons that combines light, sound, and movement, offering a unique, engaging experience for everyone. Other partner-hosted attractions include the Holiday Lasers on the Ore Dock, Downtown District Lights, Downtown Holiday Parade, City Tree Lighting, the Downtown Farmers Market’s new Yule Market, and many more community hosted events."

Oh Ole Night … Grand Marais is Brightly Shining

Blah It's a Grand Marais, Minn., holiday tradition with a nod to its Scandinavian heritage. On Friday (Nov. 29), starting at 5:30 p.m., enjoy the

annual community holiday parade, treelighting and fireworks. The theme once again is “Oh Ole Night." Before the parade, head over to World's Best Donuts, the season business open specially from 3-7 p.m. for a fun skizzle night. The parade starts at 5:30 p.m., from the Senior Center parking lot on South Broadway, and will make two loops along Broadway, up Wisconsin Street, turning at First Avenue and back around to Broadway. On the second loop the parade ends up at Harbor Park for the Tree Lighting ceremony. Following fireworks, the city's unofficial mascot, Murray the Moose, will be taking photos with attendees at the holiday tree. At 6 p.m., tune in to WTIP's special one-hour program, Oh Ole Night: The Radio Special (which you can hear anywhere by streaming).

Happy Thanksgiving to all on the U.S. side of the Big Lake!

PLEASE REMEMBER that Nov. 30 is Small Business Saturday and a good day to visit local businesses, makers markets and other community-based shops. We at Lake Superior Magazine are pretty excited about all the events and opportunities around the Big Lake, and we have some to offer, too. Our Black Friday deal online is free shipping when you purchase just $40 in merchandise. And since our Skywalk location isn't open on Small Business Saturday, we're extending that online deal through Saturday. (Use the code: FREE40.) For Cyber Monday, how does 17% off any of our collection – online or in our store – for 24 hours sound? (Use the code: CYBER17.) Magazine subscriptions are not included in either discount.

Michigan

Thursday, Nov. 28: There are lots of U.P. Turkey Trots to join – in Marquette; in Sault Ste. Marie; and in Hancock.

Friday, Nov. 29: Hancock's annual Christmas Walk runs 6-8 p.m.on Quincy Street. A Christmas Parade begins at 6 p.m. plus enjoy dog sled rides, hayrides, Christmas cookie decorating, face painting, hot chocolate stands, food truck, craft stations and more. Santa Claus will light the city of Hancock’s Christmas tree at Memorial Park after the parade where families can visit with Santa. Visit the Hancock Business Association in advance to enter for a chance to win Hancock Bucks during its weekly drawing

Friday-Saturday, Nov. 29-30: Polar Bear Express is this year‘s celebration with the shopping, parade and all the pretty lights in Grand Marais for two days of fun.

Friday, Nov. 29: After a long morning of Black Friday door busters and heading into Small Business Saturday, take a load off in the Ore Dock Brewing Co. taproom in Marquette with Jakey Thomas, bustin' a groove from 3-6 p.m.

Minnesota

Friday, Nov. 29-Dec. 25: North Shore Artists League's Holiday Store is now open online with an amazing variety of gift options by artists from Minnesota's North Shore and North Woods.

Saturday, Nov. 30: Cedar Coffee Company in Two Harbors hosts coffee artists Andy and Angel with the latest of their works, 10 a.m.-noon. From North Shore and Nordic inspired to whimsical images, the reception is part of the shop's Small Business Saturday open house.

Starts Friday, Nov. 29-Dec. 30 Grand Marais artist Betsy Bowen hosts her annual Holiday Art Underground starting Friday in her studio. Look for fresh art from a great selection of local and regional artists as well as prints, paintings, calendars, and cards by Bowen.

Wisconsin

Saturday, Nov. 30: Touted as "the best holiday shopping event on Madeline Island," you can head to the Madeline Island Museum from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. to see a variety of local wares – all in one place for Small Business Saturday. The Island Boutique is free to the public and will feature a hearty soup lunch served by the La Pointe School PTA, with proceeds supporting local school programming. Guests who make a purchase on the island can also pick up a complimentary return ferry ticket at the museum. Beside the local artisans at the boutique, the museum shop will also be open for gift buying.

Friday-Saturday, Nov. 29- 30: Christmas in Hayward kicks off with an open house downtown event Friday and then the Christmas tree lighting in downtown Hayward lights up the season with a gathering starting at 5:30 p.m.

Ontario

Today-Friday, Nov. 27-29: Friends of the Library in Thunder Bay organizes a Holiday Gift Market with affordable gifts for sale. Goes on until 7 p.m. tonight and from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Friday. It's part of the Buck a Bag Book Sale for November.

Friday-Sunday, Nov. 29-Dec. 1: The Sault Film Festival starts 1 p.m. Friday with a sho