Around the Circle This Week: November 27, 2025

The Season of Lights

The northern lights a couple weeks ago got the season of lights going, but now some annual spectaculars are underway until Christmas for a holiday glow around the Big Lake neighborhood.

In Marquette, the Holiday Lasers on the Ore Dock have already begun, with dazzling laser displays by Fresh Coast Light Lab every Thursday-Saturday from 6-9 p.m. on the north side of the dock. The displays run through Dec. 27 with a special added showing on New Year's Eve. This photo is from Travel Marquette, which also has details about the laser show.

In Duluth, the mega walk-through light display of Bentleyville USA also has begun at the Bayfront

Festival Park. Sadly, the lights had to be turned off on Wednesday as the organizers worked on "significant damage" caused by a storm with gusts to 45 mph. You can see the damage on the Bentleyville Facebook page. The display is back open tonight for the U.S. Thanksgiving evening thanks to efforts by workers and volunteers. Bentleyville is recreated every holiday season mainly through the aid of volunteers and under the organization of founder Nathan Bentley (who started it in his backyard). The free display offers amazing lights plus complimentary hot chocolate, coffee, cookies, popcorn and marshmallows to roast at one of the many firepits. Children 12 and younger who visit Santa will receive a Bentleyville knit hat and a bag of cookies. This season is its 22nd year and will continue until Dec. 27.

Another kind of holiday lights can be found in the annual Christmas Candlelight Tours at Glensheen in Duluth. Tours begin Friday and continue through Dec. 27. The self-guided tours run 5-8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. You can choose the Classic version, from lower level to second floor or the Full Mansion tour, which includes up to the third floor and the attic.

Lake Superior Zoo in Duluth plans its Zoo Lights after-hours visits during December, from 5-7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 5-20. Enjoy ginormous inflatable animals, an intimate light display, free s'mores and crafts, visits from Santa, live music and a chance to gift shop at the Tiger’s Paw Gift Shop.

Come for the Filming, Stay for the Coffee – A Filmmaker's Journey

You might not expect the Los Angeles-based producer/director of a psychological thriller about a small-town police chief tracking a serial killer to have a soft spot for northern Minnesota … and

small-town bakeries … but then, you haven’t yet met Robert Enriquez (in portrait here).

Robert’s latest production, “Stone Creek Killer,” was filmed around Chisholm. It will be released Friday (Nov. 28) in theaters and as a video on demand through such platforms as Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, Fandango, Vudu or Plex.

Folks on the Iron Range will be among the first to get a chance to view it in theaters. Mann’s Cinema 8 in Hibbing will show the film starting Friday for at least until Dec. 3. Deadline talks about the film here.

“I first found out about Minnesota at the end of 2021,” says Robert. “I flew up for a location scout.” He fell in love with Chisholm as a locale (and with its bakery; more on that later). Since then, “I’ve pushed writers toward location in Minnesota. That’s how ‘Stone Creek’ came about. I got the script in 2004. It’s been a long journey.”

The writer of “Stone Creek Killer,” Clint Elliott, is from Maine, where it was originally set. They explored versions in Louisiana, Missouri and finally Minnesota. “We got financing together, and that’s how we chose that area,” Robert says of northern Minnesota.

Film incentives have become critical to attracting productions to our region, says Riki McManus,

chief production officer of the Upper Midwest Film Office in Duluth. Besides as 25% tax rebate from the state, there are incentives for filming in St. Louis County, on the Iron Range, in Duluth and in Superior. Those incentives can be combined.

As a producer and director, Robert is delighted about much in our region (including those incentives). “People who live in town, people in local government are willing to help and grow it,” he says of the region’s blossoming film industry.

The close-knit communities are a plus, too. Robert says if he needs something for the productions – like say a red car – he can usually gather up items quickly with just a few local texts. “Everyone knows everyone.” In a larger metropolis, like say L.A., such accumulations take much longer. In Chisholm or Hibbing, “I can make my list for the week (send it out) and by noon, I’m already done.”

That same ease is true for filming at different set locales. “In L.A., you pick two things today and you’re lucky to get them done,” Robert says of film sets. In northern Minnesota, “I can do four different locations in day. That is unheard of in L.A., but in Chisholm, that’s not a problem.” If a new location is 15 miles away on the Range, he says, “it’s 15 minutes, not two hours” from set to set.

This film is the second one Robert’s directed in the Chisholm area. “Cash for Gold,” filmed in 2022 and released in 2024, is a heart-tugging Christmas drama about a woman struggling to save her home from foreclosure and to save herself from alcoholism after her military husband’s death. Going to work for the only Muslim family in her small town of Chisholm forces her to face the demons chasing her. You can read about the film in a Duluth News Tribune interview with co-producer, Ahmos Hassan, done by Jay Gabler here.

That film remains on Rotten Tomatoes, something that tickles Robert, and it earned a “100% Tomatometer” ranking from audience reviewers. “As a filmmaker, to me it’s a home run,” Robert says of “Cash for Gold.” Audiences have been touched by it and people were in tears at the Chisholm opening. “Just hearing how people have reacted to that; you can’t put a price on that.”

During production of "Cash for Gold," Robert says Chisholm was dressed in snow and ready for its Christmas closeup. “The timing couldn’t be more perfect,” Robert recalls. “This place was already decorated. It was just meant to be. Everything I looked at was like a sound stage – so timeless and awesome. It’s so picture perfect.”

While filming “Cash,” Robert found himself caught up in what easily could be the plot for another Christmas-themed movie. As the filming was underway, Robert says, “I wanted to sit somewhere and work other than in my hotel room.” A fast-food joint wasn’t going to cut it for long. A member of the crew mentioned the Black Bear Bakery was up for sale; its owner had been diagnosed with cancer. Robert liked the idea of investing in the community and partnered with film crew member Lloyd Show, a Chisholm resident, to take over the bakery and expand its offerings. “We’re going to make you proud,” Robert says he promised the former owner. Laura Lee of Northern News Now did a story on the purchase here.

Robert does work in the bakery when he’s in town and enjoys the thought of hanging out “with a fritter in one hand and a Boston cream in the other.” His fritter options have expanded. He and Lloyd opened a second Black Bear Bakery and Cafe in Hibbing this spring.

“Stone Creek Killer” is a tense story with twists and turns and is not for the faint of heart. The main character, who reluctantly teams with a local psychic, himself comes under suspicion. “I don’t typically watch that type of movie,” Robert admits, “but I’ve made a few now.” The genre continues to be popular and financing them tends to be “evergreen.” That said, Robert adds, “I particularly like this one because I think the characters are interesting – a slow burn. … It’s such a fun collaboration; I’ll forever tip my hat to Clint.”

The film features actors Clayne Crawford (walking with Robert in photo from the Chisholm set), Lyndon Smith, Britney Young (pictured in uniform with Robert on the set), Wilmer Calderon, Andrew J. West and Adam Hicks. Learn more about them here on the film’s Apple TV page.

The indie production of “Stone Creek Killer” has been chosen by Vertical, a distributor that also

handles major productions such as the upcoming “We Bury the Dead” starring Daisy Ridley and Brenton Thwaites, “Rosemead” starring Lucy Liu and “Dracula: A Love Tale” by French director-writer Luc Besson. Vertical also representing the thriller “Dead of Winter,” starring Emma Thompson, with a full-blown Fargo-esque Minnesota accent. It was shot in Finland during a weirdly snowless Minnesota winter, and we wrote about it in an earlier Around the Circle This Week (scroll down to it from the link).

Robert is pleased with Vertical’s representation. “To me it’s extremely exciting, and I’ve made a good number of films. From what I see within the industry, they really feel comfortably on the rise. This is great timing for us.”

Small Business, Big Impact

Whatever shore you are on around the Big Lake, we guarantee there are local businesses that would love your support this holiday season. This is just a reminder that Saturday (Nov. 29) is Small Business Saturday and we offer a sampler. Otherwise, check your local chambers and visitors bureaus for specials by you.

Here in the offices of Lake Superior Magazine in Duluth, we will be open to show off – and sell! – our Lake Superior Collection (with some samples pictured here) from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. There will be snacks and our editor, Konnie, would love to chat with you about your story ideas for upcoming issues. PLUS – we will have 20% of everything in our Skywalk-level store and a free gift with every purchase. Elsewhere, see what's up at our neighboring stores on the Downtown Duluth website. Downtown has free on-street parking on Saturday or free parking in the Tech Village, HART District and Lakeside (Medical District) parking ramps.

Downtown in Bayfield, Wis., the annual Shop Small Crawl on Saturday will run 10 a.m.-6 p.m. It's

part of the monthlong Hometown Holidays and is a great time to gather signatures from businesses on your Shop Hop Passport for a chance at gift baskets and gift cards. The passport info also features area businesses and the deals you'll find. Or cross the Lake in the ferry for the Madeline Island Holiday Boutique at the Madeline Island Museum with local apparel, jewelry, decor, books and more.

The Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce in Houghton, Mich., will host a Welcome Station in its office, where you can grab a coupon booklet featuring local businesses and deals, plus enjoy donuts and refreshments, 9-11 a.m. Free Shop Small swag will be up for grabs until it’s gone.

Downtown Marquette lists dining, shopping and experience options for its Small Business Saturday opportunities.

× Expand CPKC Holiday Train CPKC (Canadian Pacific Kansas City) Holiday Train

The Train! The Train!

The CPKC (Canadian Pacific Kansas City) Holiday Train is in its 27th year of transporting good cheer and music while collecting food and raising money for food insecurity, the Holiday Train. It will come across the Ontario shore of Lake Superior on Dec. 1-2. Performers this year include Barenaked Ladies, Smash Mouth, Tyler Shaw, Brittany Kennell, Jade Eagleson, JJ Wilde, American Authors, Pynk Beard, Teigen Gayse, Lanco, Tiera Kennedy and Dylan Marlowe (musicians change). This year the train reaches Lake Superior’s Ontario shore neighborhood starting Dec. 1 at Chapleau (4:15 p.m.), White River (9 p.m.); Dec. 2 at Mobert (9:15 a.m.), Heron Bay (11:15 a.m.), Marathon (12:30 p.m.), Schreiber (3 p.m.), Nipigon (5:45 p.m.) and Thunder Bay (8:45 p.m.).

Make Plans: Have a Happy U.S. Thanksgiving!! Here's are fun ideas for the upcoming week:

Michigan

Friday-Saturday, Nov. 28-29: Starry Starry Night in Grand Marais features late shopping Friday (4-8 p.m.) plus the Christmas Light Parade and tree lighting. Then, in addition to Small Business Saturday shopping, there is kids crafts at the community center and bingo in the evening.

Saturday, Nov. 29: The Sault Area Arts Center will host its Holiday Open House, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. with unique gifts and special items for everyone one on this year's Nice List.

Friday-Saturday, Nov. 28-29: The OutBack Winter Art Fair at Lakeview Arena in Marquette opens 10 a.m.-6 p.m. with local vendors.

Friday, Nov. 28: From 6-8 p.m. Friday, enjoy the the 54th annual Christmas Walk presented by the Hancock Business Association and the city of Hancock. Enjoy a Christmas Parade beginning at 6 pm with dog sled rides, Christmas cookie decorating, hayrides, hot chocolate stands, crafts stations and more along Quincy Street in downtown Hancock. Santa Claus will light the city’s Christmas Tree at about 6:10 pm. Join forces with the City of Hancock Police Department to support Toys for Tots and “Cram the Cruiser” with new, unwrapped toys in front of City Hall. Visit HBA businesses to enter for a chance to win Hancock Bucks during their weekly drawings each Friday through Dec. 20.

Minnesota

Starts Friday, Nov. 28-Dec. 24: Santa starts his seasonal photo experience at the Miller Hill Mall in Duluth through Christmas Eve. The list of photo hours can be found here. And you can book a photo op time in advance here.

Starts Friday, Nov. 28-Dec. 21: The Christmas City Express train leaves from the Lake Superior Railroad Museum and takes a half-hour journey along the shore with holiday music, singalongs, some narration, twinkling lights, and a promise for all the warm fuzzy feelings of the holidays. Check the schedule online.

Friday-Saturday, Nov. 28-29: The Ely Music Boosters Garage Sale is the group's biggest fundraiser. On Friday, doors will open for early birds that want to pay $5 at 9:30 a.m. and for everyone else for free at 10 a.m.-2 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.

Friday, Nov. 28: Lutsen Mountains celebrates its opening day. Find all the details online.

Friday, Nov. 28: The start of the Oh Ole Night holiday season for Grand Marais begins with the annual community holiday parade, treelighting, storefront decorating contest and fireworks. This year there is a Winter Window Wonderland Award for best business display. The fun begins at 5:30 p.m.

Next Thursday, Dec. 4: The St. Louis County Historical Society (SLCHS) and Veterans Memorial Hall (VMH) invite the community to the 20th annual Remembrance Dinner, a special event dedicated to honoring our nation's history and service members. Dave Anderson (Northern News Now, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary), who will deliver the keynote address sharing his powerful interviews with local Pearl Harbor survivors. The dinner’s purpose is to continue to remember December 7th, 1941 – the "Day that will live in Infamy" – 84 years ago. This year's dinner also celebrates the spirit of the armed forces with a theme recognizing several major milestones, including the 250th anniversaries of the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps, aligning with the country’s 250th birthday year in 2026.

Wisconsin

Friday-Sunday, Nov. 28-30: The 3-day early season ski festival – the Turkey Birkie – at Mt. Telemark Village in Cable lets you test out gear from leading ski manufacturers, take a ski lesson, and join family and friends in a healthy way on a holiday weekend.

Saturday, Nov. 29: Naturalist Emily Stone will join a reception and signing at Honest Dog Books in Bayfield for Small Business Saturday with her latest book Natural Connection. Emily is the naturalist/education director at the Cable Natural History Museum in Cable. She has earned several Excellence in Craft awards from the Outdoor Writers Association of America.

Saturday, Nov. 29: The 5th annual Shop Small Holiday Market opens from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at The Club in Washburn. Stop and shop the smallest of small businesses with local vendors from all over the Chequamegon Bay area selling unique products just in time for the holidays. Enter to win door prizes and admission is free. There will be a free Kids Holiday Craft this year while supplies last sponsored by the chamber and Kiddiwink Kids.

Next Thursday, Dec. 4: Performers Jan Lee and Tom Mitchell bring their entertaining and emotionally powerful two-person rendition of Charles Dickens' holiday classic to Honest Dog Books in Bayfield at 7 p.m.

Ontario

Today, Nov. 27: The Thunder Bay Art Gallery hosts a 6:30 p.m. reception to celebrate the generosity of the Sharon and Ken Whent Joint Family Trust and their donation of works by artist Norval Morrisseau to the gallery's permanent collection. The exhibit, “Copper Thunderbird Survives with the Help of Water Spirits.”

Friday-Sunday, Nov. 28-30: The Sault Film Festival at the Grand Theatre in Sault Ste. Marie showcases local Northern Ontario talent, diverse genres and cinematic styles. See the full schedule here.

Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 29-30: Vanderwees Garden Gallery in Thunder Bay features it Salute to Christmas Craft Fair with more than 50 tables of handmade goods from local vendors. Free admission from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 29: The Sleeping Giant Brewing Co. in Thunder Bay hosts "Crafts and Draughts," 10 a.m.-9 p.m. with crafting activities throughout the evening.

Saturday, Nov. 29: Women of the Moose Chapter 1338 of Thunder Bay hosts its annual 2bit Auction with gift baskets to buy, prizes to win, refreshments to sample and charities to support. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. at the Moose Lodge on Fort William Road.

Starts Next Thursday, Dec. 4-6: The Sault Community Theatre in Sault Ste. Marie presents Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, a musical adaptation of the beloved television animation special.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: Travel Marquette; David Schauer; All "Stone Creek Killer" photos courtesy Robert Enriquez; Lake Superior Magazine; Bayfield Chamber of Commerce; CPKC Holiday Train; Spotlight, from left, Hancock Christmas Walk/Turkey Birkie/Thunder Bay Art Gallery, Chondon Photography

Around the Circle This Week editor: Konnie LeMay