Around the Circle This Week: November 6, 2025

Frightening Gales

The gales of November were indeed blowing on Lake Superior on Sunday (Nov. 2), washing a woman off the Grand Marais, Minn., breakwater into the harbor. She was able to get to shore and helped out of the water. The photos here are from a video from the Grand Marais Harbor Cam of the incident posted by NorthernNewsNow with a story by Sophia Lauber with the fisherman who helped to save her.

Kalli Hawkins of WTIP posted a story about the rescue. "At about 4:49 p.m. on Nov. 2, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls reporting that four people had walked out to the Grand Marais Lighthouse, and one of them had been swept into Lake Superior," Kalli wrote. "Cook County Sheriff’s Deputy Will Sandstrom responded to the call and, once arriving on scene, observed that members of the party, along with an individual who was fishing nearby, had pulled the woman from the lake." You can read Kalli's full story here.

The Minnesota Star Tribune also posted a story by Paul Walsh and Christa Lawler about the incident. "The 21-year-old woman was in the water for three to four minutes before she was back on shore, enduring a headache and weakness that required others to get her to an ambulance for a trip to a nearby hospital, according to the Sheriff’s Office," they wrote. "The woman struggled toward shore but had a way to go before a 29-year-old fisherman from Duluth called 911 and used his 20-foot-long pole net to pull the woman the rest of the way, the Sheriff’s Office said." The full story is here (it may require subscription).

The high winds continued around the Lake all weekend and into Monday, causing some freighters to head into shore to wait out the strong waves. On Tuesday, the U.S. National Weather Service Marquette posted a wind-gust graph showing gusts in the Upper Peninsula ranging up to 59 miles per hour (winds are considered hurricane force starting at 74 mph). That highest rate was recorded at Stannard Rock Lighthouse.

Look Quick! Another harbor cam video capture made the rounds this week. Bjornberg Photography posted a video from the Duluth Harbor Cam showing a meteor streaking across the night sky. According to the post: "Our second recorded meteor over Lake Superior in the last few days. This one streaking into the atmosphere minutes after the Polsteam Pile arrived. Thank you to follower Jerry Petska for the catch!" The first "fireball" was apparently spotted Oct. 29 on the harbor cam shooting in the sky behind the Aerial Lift Bridge. WCCO reported on that phenomenon and its likely source. "According to the American Meteor Society, there were nearly three dozen fireball reports in Minnesota on Wednesday between 10 p.m. and midnight, and more than 70 reports across Wisconsin."

Memorial to Unveil

Sunday (Nov. 9) at 2 p.m., the Friends of the Fitz group in Superior will unveil its memorial to the crew of the Edmund Fitzgerald. In this 50th anniversary year of the shipwreck, the group has worked to get a remembrance for the city from which the ship left on its final voyage.

Teddie Meronek of the group posted this photo and a note on Facebook:

"Every material used in the marker has a meaning behind it. The colors used in the base represent the colors of the stone of Lake Superior and of the ore boats that sail on this greatest of the Great Lakes. The posts represent the ore docks where the ship was loaded. Spread on top of the base are taconite pellets like the ones the Fitz was carrying when it left the Allouez docks on November 9, 1975. And along the pathway to the marker are 29 pieces of stone - one for every man on the Fitz."

• On Friday in Grand Marais, Minn., the Grand Marais Public Library will host local historian, diver, and lighthouse keeper Jim Shinners for Shipwrecked: Edmund Fitzgerald, a special 50th anniversary program exploring the story and legacy of the Great Lakes’ most famous shipwreck. Jim brings decades of maritime research and diving experience to this engaging presentation of history, personal stories, and reflection. The presentation begins at 5:30 p.m.

• On Friday-Saturday in Duluth, the Gales of November program put on by the Lake Superior Marine Museum Association will feature a number of speakers about the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald.

• On Saturday, the University of Wisconsin-Superior at 4 p.m. will host shipwreck historian Ric Mixter, followed by a musical tribute, including Gordon Lightfoot’s haunting ballad inspired by the disaster.

• On Sunday, Cedar Lounge in Superior will present Remember the Fitz, a musical tribute with Superior native and Stevens Point–based singer/songwriter John Harry. The free show starts at 3 p.m.

• On Monday, the 50th anniversary date there will be a 2 p.m. public outdoor ceremony of commemoration at the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum at Whitefish Point, Mich. A private ceremony will be in the evening for the crew's families. There will be a live stream option

• On Monday in Minnesota at Split Rock Lighthouse, the commemoration ceremony and beacon lighting no longer has spaces available for the event, but it also will be live streamed, starting at 4 p.m. The Minnesota History Center in St. Paul will show the live-stream and will have a panel discussion about the wreck.

• On next Thursday (Nov. 13), Ryan Mihalak will talk about the Edmund Fitzgerald's history and last voyage and KBJR's Dave Anderson will talk about the weather conditions the night that led to tragedy. It starts 6:30 p.m. in the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior.

To Market to Market

'Tis the season of wonderful holiday markets to showcase local artists' work and where you can get the most memorable of gifts. Check out the ones in your Big Lake neighborhood.

On Saturday (Nov. 8), from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nipigon, Ont., features its Mistletoe Market in two locations – the Nipigon Community Centre and at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 32. Admission proceeds are donated to local food banks, school breakfast programs and the Deacon Dave Christmas Toy Drive.

On Sunday (Nov. 9), the Mistletoe Christmas Market in Terrace Bay, Ont., showcases handmade goods, local crafts and one-of-a-kind creations. The outdoor event takes place at Michael King Hall, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The photo here with the Lake Superior items shows one of last year's vendors, Liliworks by Leslie Josus.

The Keweenaw Art Affair Holiday Art Sale is Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at Houghton High School. It's the 19th annual fine art and craft sale at the school in Houghton.

On Drummond Island, the Holly Daze 2025 sets up 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday with artists and crafters from across the eastern Upper Peninsula.

On Saturday in South Range, Wis., the 10th annual Parkland Holiday Expo comes to the Parkland Town Hall from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., hosts its second weekend of the Holiday Gift & Craft Show with all new vendors.

Celebrating Regional Authors

The Northeastern Minnesota Book Awards will have an open-to-the-public celebration in the Great Hall at The St. Louis County Depot in Duluth. The free event runs 1-3 p.m. and the winners and honorable mentions in four categories – Fiction, Nonfiction/Memoir, Youth Literature and Poetry – will be announced. Find the full list of nominees online.

Tables will be set up for local book sales by authors and the Bookstore at Fitger's – great time to buy Christmas gifts! – and there will be snacks and sweets from Catering by Bellisio's. Our editor, Konnie, will be there and would love to see you helping to celebrate regional writers.

Meanwhile … another notable for book lovers: The Books & Buzzers Bash at the DECC in Duluth next Thursday (Nov. 13) will benefit Kids at the Library for the Duluth Public Library. The fun-filled night of trivia starts at 5:30 p.m. when it's table vs. table in smartphone trivia, a live auction, the Olga Walker Awards, and the headline event: Duluth Feud—a Family Feud-style showdown featuring local teams vying for glory in this live game show experience. Register for the event (which includes dinner) online.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Today-Sunday, Nov. 6-9: Superior Arts Youth Theater presents "The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition" at the Forest Roberts Theatre in Marquette. The Saturday matinee performance is a sensory-friendly production.

Starts Today, Nov. 6-16: Theatre North in Ironwood presents Edgar Lee Masters' Spoon River Anthology, an adaptation of Edgar Lee Masters’ collection of poems exploring the lives and deaths of the residents of the fictional town of Spoon River, Illinois in late 19th Century. Conceived and arranged by Charles Aidman. Showtimes are online.

Starts Friday, Nov. 6-16: "Little Shop of Horrors" takes the stage at the Soo Theatre in Sault Ste. Marie. Showtimes online.

The Carnegie Museum of the Keweenaw in Houghton does an Armistice Day commemoration at 6:30 p.m. titled "World War I and the Copper Country Home Front 1917-1918."

Next Thursday, Nov. 13: Crystal Falls Community District Library in partnership with the U.P. Publishers & Authors Association hosts special guest for the UP Notable Book Club at 7 p.m. Patricia Graham will talk about the work of her husband, Loren R. Graham, who wrote A Face in the Rock: The Tale of a Grand Island Chippewa. The event will be on Zoom, too. See details online.

Minnesota

Thru Saturday, Nov. 8: The North Shore Readers & Writers Festival is underway in Grand Marais with 13 regional authors doing readings and classes.

Tonight, Nov. 6: The Salute to Heroes Gala at The Garden is a fundraiser for the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center. Starts at 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 7: The Johnson Heritage Post Art Gallery will host a reception at 5 to open the 14th annual Spirit of the Wilderness Episcopal Church Community Art Show, themed "Transitions: Navigating Change." The event includes an artists' round-table discussion at 6 p.m. The exhibit continues to Nov. 29.

Friday, Nov. 7: Head to the Silver Bay Public Library for an artist meet-and-greet with Wayne Pruse. The prolific master airbrush and acrylic painter's work will be on display at the library through Dec. 30. The Friday reception is 5:30-7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 7: Local watercolor artist Sandy Maxwell will open her show, “Watercolor Landscapes of the North Shore” at Tettegouche State Park Visitor Center, starting at 7 p.m. Sandy’s art will be on display in the visitor center throughout the month of November.

Friday-Saturday, Nov. 7-8: The Duluth Junk Hunt indoor market at the DECC is filled with rusty, chippy, vintage goodness. Vendors come from all over the state of Minnesota and beyond bringing cool finds in furniture, home decor, jewelry and more.

Saturday, Nov. 8: The North Shore Music Association resents "Bizhiki," a multidiscipinary performance of contemporary Ojibwe music, storytelling and culture at the Arrowhead Center for the Arts in Grand Marais. The performance brings together the vocals and drumming of Dylan Bizhikiins Jennings (Bad River Ojibwe) and Joe Rainey Sr. (Red Lake Ojibwe) with the modern soundscapes of S. Carey, a songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist known for his work with Bon Iver and as a solo artist.

Wisconsin

Starts Saturday, Nov. 8: Fall pottery classes begin at Eckels Pottery in Bayfield. Saturday mornings from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Pete will host the Introduction to Wheel Throwing and Deanna will be the host Tuesday evenings at 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 7: Come to the Scandinavian Dinner & Bake Sale at First Lutheran Church in Hayward. The 30th annual event will feature lutefisk, lefse, Swedish meatballs and all the trimmings.

Saturday, Nov. 8: The Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library in Hayward hosts The Ultimate Jigsaw Puzzle Battle from 10 a.m.-noon. Teams of up to four people will compete to see who can make the same 500-piece puzzle together the fastest! Limit of 10 teams. The winning team will have bragging rights and a surprise.

Ontario

Saturday, Nov. 8: The Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra performs "The Name's Bond," a pop concert in the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium starting at 7:30 p.m. It showcases the music from the James Bond films.

Tuesday, Nov. 11: The James Barker Band takes the stage 7:30 p.m. at The Machine Shop in Sault Ste. Marie with James Barker (lead vocals/guitar) and Connor Stephen (drums), Taylor Abram (guitar/background vocals) and Bobby Martin (bass), The concert is part of the band's Buckle Up Tour with special guest Zach McPhee.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: Grand Marais Harbor Cam; National Weather Service Marquette; Duluth Harbor Cam; Friends of the Fitz; Mistletoe Christmas Market Terrace Bay; Northeastern Minnesota Book Awards; Spotlight, from left, Superior Arts Youth Theatre/North Shore Music Association/Eckels Pottery/The Machine Shop