Around the Circle This Week: November 8, 2024

Where's the Beef? Here's the Beef!

Better bring your appetite – it's burger eating for a good cause in Thunder Bay throughout November, er, Novemburger.

There's a mind-boggling 40 restaurants in Thunder Bay that have created special Novemburgers. Now it's up to community members to eat their way through as many as possible throughout the month. The restaurants donate $2 from every burger to The United Way of Thunder Bay. Diners get to vote on their favorites and restaurants get to compete in three categories: Top Novemburger of the Year; Most Novemburgers Sold and People’s Choice Novemburger (Top 3).

If you live in Thunder Bay – or if you just want to dream about eating a Novemburger there – check out NovemburgerUWayTBay.ca to see the yummy entries.

Early Tracking

The CPKC Holiday Train will be arriving across Lake Superior's Ontario shore in the early days of December this year. The first stop is White River on Dec. 1, and from there it crosses all of the Lake on Dec. 2 with stops at Mobert, Heron Bay, Marathon, Schreiber, Nipigon and Thunder Bay.

This is the 26th year for the train to spread holiday cheer while raising money, food and awareness for people struggling with food insecurity. And it brings a trainload of professional performers to small towns in both Canada and the United States.

In 2020, Molly Hoeg wrote "Christmas Spirit Rides the Rails" for Lake Superior Magazine, following the train across the shore. You can read that full story here.

On a New Note

The new Chamber Music Up North, in partnership with the North Shore Music Association and Nordic Center Duluth, offers its inaugural concerts this weekend, Nov. 8-10. Tonight's concert is 7 p.m. at the Nordic Center in Duluth and on Saturday, the group takes the stage 7 p.m. at the Arrowhead Center for Performing Arts in Grand Marais. Sunday's concert is a matinee, starting 3 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Two Harbors. Both nights feature Paul and Marikay Dahlin (Swedish traditional) and the Third Coast Chamber Collective quartet of Erin Aldridge, Irina Mueller, Pedro Oviedo, Magdalena Sas.

A Conversation about NaNoWriMo

Lake Superior Magazine Editor Konnie LeMay put on her Lake Superior Writers hat recently for an interview with Luke Moravec of The North 103.3. The two talked about National Novel Writing Month when writers across the country commit to putting a certain number of words – 50,000 suggested – toward their writing projects. Hear the full conversation here.

Two events remain for the partnering of Lake Superior Writers with the Duluth Public Library to encourage participation. On Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m., learn to "Research like a Librarian," when library researchers tell us about finding resources. On Nov. 19, the library will host a "NaNoWriMo Write In," a space for writers to work in the company of each other with snacks and beverages. It runs 5:30-7:30 p.m. Both events are at the library.

Make Plans: On the U.S. side of the border, Monday is Veterans Day and in Canada it is Remembrance Day. Please look in you local listings for events and gatherings to honor those who served our countries.

Michigan

Sunday, Nov. 10: The Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum’s annual Edmund Fitzgerald memorial ceremony will be offered as a livestream ceremony at 7 p.m. ET. The memorial ceremony at the Whitefish Point location is closed to the public and is for family survivors of the crew and others by invitation only. Livestream on Facebook or on YouTube.

Monday, Nov. 11: Drifa Brewing Company in Marquette features its Open Mic night with Double G, starting at 6 p.m.

Minnesota

Thru Saturday, Nov. 8-9: Its the Duluth Junk Hunt Fall Edition until 7:30 p.m. today and from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the DECC.

Today-Sunday, Nov. 8-10: Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre presents "Anastasia: The Musical." Enjoy the opulent sets, dazzling costumes and soaring score featuring songs from the animated film.

Sunday, Nov. 10: Split Rock Lighthouse hosts its annual remembrance of the crew lost on the Edmund Fitzgerald. Ceremonies include a lighting of the tower beacon. The historic site is open from 10 a.m. and the ceremony begins at 4:15 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 10: Frisky Otter in Ely brings back its "Breakfast with The Beatles" by popular demand. Breakfast served starting at 7:30 a.m. Live Music starts at 9:30 a.m. Stay and watch your favorite NFL game after.

Monday, Nov. 11: Veterans Day ceremonies at the St. Louis County Depot's at the Veterans Memorial Hall will be followed by lunch and the premiere of PBS-North's documentary “Cold War Secrets of Northern Minnesota." Full day runs 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. It features patriotic music and guest speaker, Mayor Roger Reinert, Taps and a 21- Gun Salute.

Wisconsin

Saturday, Nov. 9: Rabbit, Bird & Bear: Fine Art & Gifts in Bayfield hosts an opening reception, 2-4 p.m., for an exhibit of 11 original artworks by Rabbett Strickland. Rabbett is a member of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe and his work often is inspired by traditional stories of his heritage. The works will be exhibit for two weekends only, ending Nov. 17.

Saturday, Nov. 9: There will be an Honor Guard Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park at Red Cliff beginning 10 a.m. followed by a full program at Legendary Waters Resort & Casino.

Next Friday, Nov. 15: The Richard I. Bong Veterans Center in Superior will host its 21st annual Salute to Heroes Gala fundraiser at The Garden event center in Duluth.

Ontario

Saturday, Nov. 9: The Sault Blues Society hosts its third annual Blues, Brews & BBQ at the Tap Room and at Angry Joe's BBQ in Sault Ste. Marie. Barbecue starts 5 p.m. at Angry Joe's. Blues Lagoon performs 6-9 p.m. at the Tap Room with Keith Conway, Michael DiSanto & Cliff Alloy.

Saturday, Nov. 9 & 10: Thunder Bay offers a couple of get-em-early gift shopping opportunities. West Arthur Community Center hosts a Holiday Craft & Vendor Market from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. Vallhalla Inn hosts the 49th annual Artisans Northwest Art and Fine Craft Show on Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

