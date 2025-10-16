Around the Circle This Week: October 16, 2025

Targeting Land Preservation in the Arrowhead

In its largest land purchase in Minnesota in 25 years, The Nature Conservancy announced this week it has acquired 12,271 acres of forest and freshwater habitat north of Two Harbors adjacent to its 6,344-acre Sand Lake/Seven Beavers Preserve. The photo here by Laura Slavsky shows the land.

“This was a remarkable opportunity to conserve a significant piece of Minnesota’s Northwoods forever and expand our Sand Lake/Seven Beavers Preserve,” says Ann Mulholland, director of The Nature Conservancy in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. “By conserving the forests and waters here, we’re ensuring connected wildlife habitat, healthier forests, clean water and continued public access now, and for generations to come.”

Within the new preserved lands are 8.5 miles of shoreline, including part of the headwaters of the Rainy River, which flows into the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, and the St. Louis River, a tributary to Lake Superior. It also protects high-quality peatlands – unique, spongy wetlands that filter water, store immense amounts of carbon and provide habitat for species like the carnivorous pitcher plant in this photo by Derek Montgomery.

"The newly acquired land at Sand Lake/Seven Beavers Preserve will remain open to the public for hunting, fishing and recreation, though visitors should be aware that there are no developed trails or restrooms on the property," says the conservancy. "TNC will be paying property taxes on the land."

Read more about the Sand Lake/Seven Beavers Preserve here.

A Rescue Tale (Tail) Kalli Hawkins of WTIP radio on Grand Marais, Minn., reported this week about a inland lake rescue Monday on Poplar Lake up the Gunflint Trail in Minnesota. A couple out enjoying the day photographing the area spotted a mostly submerged car in the lake and soon realized that there was a woman and a dog inside. The Gunflint Trail Volunteer Fire Department and told Kalli that only about 8 inches of air remained in the vehicle. GTVFD Fire Chief Jim Morrison swam to the car and got the woman out. EMT Ruth Wagner from the volunteer department swam to the car and broke out the back window to rescue the dog from the back seat. The woman was airlifted to Duluth. Photos of the car and dog rescue are on WTIP. At this time, it's unknown how long the car was submerged or how it got there. Updates will be posted on WTIP.

Lighthouse of Doom

The Lake Superior neighborhood has plenty of eerie tales to tell both on and off the water. This month, the Thunder Bay Public Library Research Blog uploaded the frightening but true story of what happened to the first three – and only – keepers of the St. Ignace Lighthouse on Talbot Island. Without giving away details, let's just say if you got a keeper assignment to Talbot Island, Ont., back in the day, it would be a good time to consider a career change. The only survivor was the wife of one keeper and she made it thanks to skills and grit.

Read the full story of "The Lighthouse of Doom" here. The TBPL Research Blog covers all sorts of worthy history of the region. You can find a list of "back blogs" here.

Gothic Bayfield

All four of our Big Lake shores and extended neighborhood offer terrific – and sometimes terrifying – Halloween experiences this month. A new offering comes from Honest Dog Books and Bayfield Historic Walking Tours.

The haunted weekend starts Friday at the bookstore with "POE! An Evening of Mystery, Mayhem & The Macabre." Performers Jan Lee and Tom Mitchell bring to life the masterworks of Edgar Allen Poe with staged readings and sound effects starting at 7 p.m. Buy tickets online.

Then on Saturday, its a full day of Bayfield gothic when with a couple of two-hour treks: "Haunted Bayfield: A Literary Tour with Wendy Webb." Wendy has several gothic mysteries set in "Wharton," her fictional town based on Bayfield. Tours start at noon and 3 p.m. with historical tour guide Liz taking you to sites around town that are mentioned in Wendy’s books, such as “Harrison’s House,” “LuAnn’s,” “Ile de Colette,” and others. The tours begin and end at Honest Dog Books.

After the touring, comes the partying when Wendy joins a reception at the bookstore with live piano entertainment, appetizers and cocktails. At 6 p.m., Wendy will share insights into why she sets many stories in Bayfield, what inspires her to write her eerie tales, ghostly encounters she has experienced here and what she’s working on next. (Wendy, by the by, used to work here at Lake Superior Magazine before she became a full-time author. We know you'll love to meet her.)

Keeping that River Train Rolling

The Lake Superior & Mississippi Railroad in Duluth is winding down its 45th anniversary season – its longest season so far – and there is still plenty of time to hitch a ride, according to a story by WDIO. The two-hour Duluth River Train ride beside and over the St. Louis River usually starts in June, but thanks to a mild spring, rides began in May and will continue through October with the last ride on Oct. 26.

The trains run 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and features on-board narration during the trip. During the kayaking season, there is a Choo-Choo Paddle Shuttle for the St Louis River Estuary National Water Trail and there are drop-off tours for hiking and biking on the Waabizheshikana: Marten Trail.

The Lake Superior & Mississippi Railroad was the first railroad between St Paul and Duluth, arriving from the Twin Cities to Duluth in August 1870. The latest incarnation of the tour service opened in 1980. It's operated by a group of volunteers from the Lake Superior Transportation Club. See the latest tour conditions on the group's Facebook page here.

Meanwhile … at the Lake Superior Railroad Museum, you can hitch a ride on the annual Great Pumpkin Train, today-Sunday, with three options a day for a train ride and a chance for families to pick a pumpkin.

Don't Miss the Madness … Moose Madness, That Is One of the funnest annual festivals in Grand Marais, Minn., starts today – and that's saying something given the wealth of festivals in the town. Moose Madness Family Festival runs through Saturday with a family-focus on activities like the Moose on a Stoop educational scavenger hunt, the Grand Marais State Bank Moose Medallion Hunt, the Moose Madness Mountain Bike Race on the Pincushion Bike Trails, plus rock skipping, art creating, author meeting and vendor browsing throughout the event. Not to mention donut bingo at World's Best Donuts. You can earn Moose Bucks during the event to spend by Saturday. Meet mascot Murray the Moose at formal meet-and-greets at 2 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday at the Visit Cook County Information Center or spot him around town. If it's "real" moose you'd like to spot, check out Visit Cook County's advice and map on the best moose driving routes. The suggested two-hour, self-guided drives take you through prime moose country. Seeing a moose is not guaranteed, but traveling through the forest with spectacular scenery is.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Today-Sunday, Oct. 16-19: The Fresh Coast Film Festival in Marquette showcases documentaries celebrating the outdoor lifestyle, water-rich environment and resilient spirit of the Great Lakes and Upper Midwest. Catch the full schedule online, including staff favorites.

Today-Saturday, Oct. 16-18: The Marquette County "Scaregrounds" in Gwinn offers Haunted Hayrides, 7:30-9:30 p.m. tonight and 7:30-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Fridays-Saturdays, thru Oct. 31: Zwart Farm near Calumet offers its seasonal fresh cider, warm donuts, local goods, pumpkins and with still some fall colors to boot. The fun runs 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nearby, Mayflower Pumpkin Farm has photo ops, plus offerings of outdoor décor like pumpkins, squash, hay bales, corn stalks.

Saturdays, thru Oct. 25: Take that, zombies! At the Gelblaster Zombie Hunt on the Hulkkonen Farm in Nisula, you get the chance to shoot paintballs at the oncoming horde, 8:30-11 p.m. For the farm fun without the horde or the blasters, arrive between 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturdays for the Hulkkonen Farm Pumpkin Patch with inflatable slides, a bounce house, seasonal décor to buy, animals to feed, a corn and a hay maze, hayrides and tasty concessions.

Saturday, Oct. 18: What's on your plate for International Archaeology Day? Marquette Regional History Center has it all planned for you. From 11 a.m.-3 p.m., drop into the center to join the celebration of archaeology and the thrill of discovery. Activities and hands-on learning for all ages will be set up throughout the building – in the exhibit galleries, gathering hall and outdoors as well. Multiple booths feature various displays; there is something new each year. There will be exciting new activities this year and special custom prizes.

Saturday, Oct. 18: Shelden Avenue in Downtown Houghton turns into Treat Street from 3-5 p.m. with the street closed from 4-6 p.m. for safe trick-or-treating at local businesses, plus shopping and the 3rd annual Haloweenie Race to raise money for the Copper Country Humane Society.

Next weekend, Oct. 23-25: Visit the Haunted Smelter, if you dare, from 7-10:30 p.m. at the Quincy Smelter near Hancock. The Quincy Mine Hoist Association partners with the Visual and Performing Arts Department at Michigan Tech for a haunted experience open to all ages.

Minnesota

Fridays-Saturdays, Thru Oct. 25: Klatt's Korner Haunted Trail in Embarrass opens 7-11 p.m. through the month with plenty of ghoulish fiends to meet along the way. After the first-ever weekend, the scary reviews are in. Says one trail walker, "I am an adult, and I screamed worse than the teenagers!"

Saturday, Oct. 18: The 2nd annual Two Harbors Stone Stash starts 10 a.m. at the Two Harbors Lighthouse and lets participants seek out the hidden art. Local artists create and hide painted stones in the town. Each hunter has a "catch" limit of one and is encouraged to catch-and-release all other rocks. Swapping is acceptable. Also Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., check out the art at the Craft Show at Two Harbors Community Center.

Tonight but really Oct. 31 & Nov. 1: Duluth Playhouse Underground performs "The Shark Is Broken," a comedy co-written by Ian Shaw (son of Robert Shaw) and Joseph Nixon about the "Jaws" filming. The short tempers of Richard Dreyfuss, Roy Scheider and Robert Shaw take center stage as they bond, argue, drink, gamble and pray for an end to the shoot. A great way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the movie. The two dates listed – Oct. 31 & Nov. 1 – are the only ones with seats remaining as of today.

Saturday, Oct. 18: Meet local author and artist Betsy Bowen at Drury Lane Books in Grand Marais, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., to celebrate her newest book, Leaf Town Forever.

Wisconsin

Saturday, Oct. 18: The Madeline Island Fall Festival celebrates local art, fall colors and our community. The event features a farmer’s market, art vendors and food booths, artist demonstrations, vintage car show (MAD I Metalworks), along with free activities for families including pumpkin decorating, birdhouse making, a bird watching hike, face painting, balloon art, a straw hay pile competition with prizes. Stop by local shops and restaurants to enjoy special activities and sales. It's worth a ferry ride to see.

Saturday, Oct. 18: The Cranberry over Superior in Herbster features its Oktoberfest from 2-8 p.m. with music all day, stein holding contests, sausage catching shenanigans along with German fare like handmade giant Bavarian pretzels (bigger than your face) with homemade beer cheese, spaetzle with mushroom gravy, pork shanks and Jim's bratwurst with homemade German potato salad and ending with an apple walnut strudel.

Next Saturday, Oct. 25: Mark the date and get over to the Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library in Hayward for the Roctober!, when the new cairn sculptures created by CHARAC and Dragonfly Studio will be unveiled. The event starts at 10:30 a.m. There will be Pumpkin Painting with Grassroots Garden Gurus and a presentation by Carsyn Ames on "Deep Time: How to think like a Geologist."

Ontario

Today-Sunday, Oct. 16-19: What better time than now to have the Lake Superior Paranormal Convention? Hear the 16 guest speakers and browse the 50 vendors. The presentations are all around town, from Fort William Historical Park to Delta Hotels by Marriott (a sponsor) to an undisclosed location for the Sasquatch Expedition.

Friday-Saturday: Oct. 17-18: The 3rd annual Northwest Climate Gathering takes place at Lakehead University in Thunder Bay.

Sunday, Oct. 19: Quit It! will perform at The Speakeasy in Sault Ste. Marie. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the opening band starts at 7 p.m. The concert is part of the band's October tour for the release of its album "Through the Debris."

Next Friday-Saturday, Oct. 24-25: Sault Search and Rescue presents its annual Haunted Maze at 246 Industrial Park Crescent in Sault Ste. Marie. The all-new, spine-chilling maze 5-6:30 p.m. for a sensory-friendly experience and 7-9 p.m. for all the haunted thrills.

Editor's Pick: The Duluth News Tribune launched a five-part podcast this week about the tragedy of the Edmund Fitzgerald and about the Lake's maritime heritage beyond the boat. One year in the making, reporter Jay Gabler and crew traveled around the region while interviewing local experts and maritime-connected people for Edmund Fitzgerald: 50 Years Below. Read next week's Around the Circle This Week where we chat with Jay about gathering information and insight. You can subscribe to the podcast on all of the major podcast sites, including Apple. Read the DNT's announcement of the series here.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: Laura Slavsky/TNC; Derek Montgomery/TNC; The Nature Conservancy; ; Lake Superior & Mississippi Railroad; Spotlight, from left, Marquette Regional History Center/Klatt's Korner Haunted Trail/Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library/