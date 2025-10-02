Around the Circle This Week: October 2, 2025

The Harvest Is In

Bayfield Apple Festival offers its 63rd year as one of the Big Lake's most iconic celebrations of the region's bounty. The Wisconsin festival runs Friday-Sunday (Oct. 3-4), but the events already are happening. Last week, local pies – pro and homemade – competed in the Apple Pie and Dessert Contest, sponsored by Broad Street Brokers and Nordic Ware. There were 32 entries and the winners were …

Commercial Apple Pie: Winner, Beta Bodin, Sweet Sailing • Runner Up, Nestia from Moldova, Sweet Sailing.

Home Baked All-American Apple Pie: Winner, Beth Erickson • Runner Up, Nora Cadotte.

Youth Pie and Dessert: Winner Elana Bethany Koch.

Home Baked Creative Apple Pie: Winner, Marnie Krueger with a Cran-Apple Cheddar Holiday Pie • Runner Up, Serenity Walker.

Commercial Apple Dessert: Winner, Sharon Johnson of Pier Plaza with a Carmel Apple Custard Cake • Runner Up, Janine Johnson of Pier Plaza with an Apple Crumble Cake.

Home Baked Apple Dessert: Winner, Shelli McMullen • Runner Up, Michael Burg,

A few highlights of the three-day fest will be, first and foremost, the vendors with all those apple delights plus the tours of the local orchards. The traditional parade is Sunday afternoon and throughout the festival there will be live music at different venues, storytelling and other performances plus a Wake-Up Concert 10 a.m. Saturday from the Pipes and Drums of Thunder Bay at the Port Superior Marina. The Thunder Bay guests are a long tradition and you can see them in the parade, too. New at the fest this year, a Cider Garden on Rittenhouse Avenue with locally pressed hard cider from two Bayfield cideries: Apfelhaus Cidery (represented here by Dane Hauser on the left) and Bayfield Winery and Blue Ox Cider (represented here by Phil Bratsch on the right).

See the full Bayfield Apple Festival schedule, plus tips on parking and other details, here.

Meanwhile, in the Slate Valley in Ontario, the farms are gearing up for their traditional fall season activities. Belluz Farms has started its Fall Wonderland Weekends on Saturdays and Sundays (plus Thanksgiving Monday) from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. You can enjoy the Amazing 2 Acre Corn Maze and Giant Straw Bale Man, Farm Wagon Tours up to the mystical “Straw Henge" (in photo), Pumpkin Bowling, Corn Hole and Straw Bale Walk, a kids play area, a barnyard petting area and a photo op spot. This weekend it also hosts The Witches Walk from 3- 8 p.m. with hourly prizes, local craft and food vendors, old tales told on a haunted wagon ride, costume contest, crafts to make and more farm fun. Advance tickets are recommended for all events.

Gammondale Farm at the foot of Candy Mountain, groups can book an event with activities including the Pumpkin Train and the Duck Races, farm animal visits, Finger Fright in the Forest Maze, tractor pulled wagon rides and the Pumpkin Catapult.

For those in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, UpTravel.com has a list of local farms and what you can expect to find in this fall season. Check it out here.

In Minnesota, the Clover Valley Farm Trail wraps up its season this Sunday (Oct. 5) with the last self-guide trail tour from noon-5 p.m. The trail is part of a cooperative effort by small farms between Duluth and Two Harbors in the Clover Valley. You can find more info and each farm on the trail website.

Welcoming All the Great Lakes Folk

The Great Lakes Commission's 70th Anniversary Annual Meeting will be in Duluth this year, Oct. 28-30.

Highlights of the three-day event will be a St. Louis River Estuary Field Tour on the Duluth River Train and a screening of the Ripples of Plastic film on Tuesday. The 70th Anniversary Reception at Glensheen Mansion on Wednesday as well as the commissions business meeting on Wednesday and Thursday. Registration is open until Oct. 20.

The Great Lakes Commission was created by the eight Great Lakes states in 1955 via the Great Lakes Basin Compact. In 1968, U.S. Congress provided its consent to the compact and the interstate compact agency it created. The commission now has representation from the eight states plus two Canadian provinces connected to the waterways. According to the commission website, it "recommends policies and practices to balance the use, development and conservation of the water resources of the Great Lakes." It also has a daily newsletter linking to stories around the Great Lakes.

Opening Doors

Rethos, a nonprofit organization working nationwide for the use of old buildings and sites, launches its inaugural Doors Open Duluth on Saturday (Oct. 4) from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. to help residents and visitors learn about the history behind the city's historic buildings. "Building owners and caretakers will share what makes these places – and the people behind them – essential to Duluth’s identity," Rethos notes. The event is free, but registration for advanced tickets is encouraged, as are donations. This year the tours center in the Lincoln Park and Rice's Point areas with Aerostich, Clyde Iron Works, Duluth Art Institute Lincoln Park Building, Duluth Cider, Duluth Folk School / Dovetail Cafe, Duluth MakerSpace, Duluth Pottery Gallery and Warrior Printress Letterpress, Duluth Press Building, Kraus-Anderson Construction / Historic Duluth National Bank and Trinity Masonic Lodge. Read about the sites here. Rethos recently acquired the North Pier Lighthouse in Duluth as its caretakers. Meanwhile … in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., 19 sites around the city will be open for touring as part of Open Doors on Saturday. The sites can be visited in-person or digitally.

About Our Parks

The National Parks of Lake Superior Foundation put out a press release with some advice for those heading to the parks in the Lake Superior region in light of the government shutdown. (This photo by foundation Executive Director Tom Irvine shows the Sand Island Boardwalk Project in the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore,) "Lake Superior’s national parks include natural areas and shorelines without entrance gates. You will still be able to enter park land during the shut down but it won’t be business as usual. "The majority of National Park Service staff in all five of our national park units will be furloughed, with the exceptions made for a small number of staff deemed "necessary to protect life and property" and basic sanitation services, including law enforcement, fire safety, and custodial staff. "The staff, including those who continue to work in the park, will not be paid until the shutdown ends. "While there are slight differences among the parks, in general: • Park buildings, including visitor centers, will be closed. • There will be no staff to help visitors with interpretation, route planning, or other needs. • With minimal park staffing during the shutdown, response time in case of emergencies will be impacted. Boating safety could be precarious at this time."

Raising Support

Several opportunities have been launched to support various organizations and arts activities around the region. Here are a few …

The Depot United Campaign kicked off on Tuesday with performances and presentations for a month+ fundraising effort that covers not one, but six organizations – The Lake Superior Railroad Museum, the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra, the Minnesota Ballet, the Lyric Opera of the North, the St. Louis County Historical Society and the Depot Foundation. All of those organizations call The St. Louis County Depot in Duluth their home base. "It's a campaign to raise support and awareness," says Jason Young, executive director of the Depot Foundation. "We want a vibrant community."

The actual fundraising runs from Oct. 1-Nov. 19, and those who donate, even at smaller amounts, get a gift – a copy of the painting "Gateway Bridge" (in this photo) by the late Duluth artist Cheng-Khee Chee from 1974. The Depot Foundation was recently gifted the original of the painting, which shows the back side of The Depot. Those who donate $25 up to $250 will receive a 4x6-inch copy of the art print and those at that level and above will receive an 8x10-inch print. While it's unusual for various nonprofit groups to cooperate in fundraising for all, it isn't that unusual for The Depot community of organizations, Jason says. "We help each other. We collaborate with each other. We work really well together."

Northern Lakes Arts Association in Ely has opened its 40th Anniversary Auction for online bids, with items that include a weekend stay at an off-grid northwoods cabin • a four-course gourmet dinner inspired by Ely lore, cooked by Ian Lah & Vlad Perez Vacalla • fresh bread delivered monthly for a year • a metal print of a wild bobcat photo by Ken Hoopla • hand-dyed scarf by a local artist • garbage truck ride-along (yes, you get to pull the lever) • Ely Folk School experiences like pottery with Wade Pharr • baskets of coffee, outdoor gear, candles, carved wood, jewelry and more. Bidding continues now until 8:30 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 4) when the group hosts its Anniversary Gala at The Boathouse in Ely that starts at 6 p.m.

Also kicking off a fundraising, membership drive is WTIP Radio with supporter gift options at certain funding levels.

Don't Forget: Upload you photos for the 31st annual Lake Superior Photo Contest by Oct. 20. Enter in our Lake/Landscape; People/Humor; Nature; Maritime and Artsy categories.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Friday-Saturday, Oct. 3-4: The Canal Color Festival is on in Houghton with Brew Street on Lakeshore Drive Friday, celebrating craft brewing, and Plaidurday, part of an international celebration of plaid. On Friday evening, you should wear plaid for the 7 p.m. photo. On Saturday it's the Keweenaw Color Run, with its splash of colorful powders, and Houghton’s Fall Fest with tractor rides, apple cider pressing, food vendors and such.

Thru Oct. 12: In Hancock, the Mont Ripley Ski Area continues its weekend fall color ski lift viewing through next Sunday (Oct. 12).

Saturday, Oct. 4: Join the 6th annual ATV/UTV Wilderness Adventure, a tour that will take you through Baraga County to see the fall colors, the wonderful waterfalls and all the scenic beauty on the trails. This is a guided tour onto lands not accessible to the public. Register online in advance. Organizers thank Lyme Great Lakes Timberlands and The Nature Conservancy for allowing us to travel on their land. See the TV6 report about last year's ride on a video here.

Saturday, Oct. 4: A must-do event, 3-11 p.m. … Chrysalis at Lakenenland Sculpture Park near Marquette lets you see the world with a new set of eyes. This year’s edition of the park's Fall Phantasm portal takes you into the metamorphic realm of tiny winged things, where mushrooms and flowers tower above you and caterpillars munch along at eye level. The Fall Phantasm is an immersive event that invites artists and attendees alike to come together and create a world of dreams. Wander through the festival grounds to discover art installations, interactive characters and games, and unique performances brought to you by the local community.

Friday-Sunday, Oct. 3-5: The Marquette Fall Enduro sends bikers out on the Noquemanon Trail Network with beginner, sport and open race classes all weekend. Volunteers still needed.

Saturday, Oct. 4: The Marquette Regional History Center hosts the 4th Biennial Lake Superior Fiber Festival, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. where the fall colors outside are rivaled by the colorful displays of quilts, knits and other fiber arts inside. Watch creative and educational demos and submit your own creations to the Fashion Show. Win door prizes such as books, patterns and yarn. Take home free hands-on arts and crafts activities.

Minnesota

Friday-Sunday, Oct. 3-5: The first ever Gourd Days on the Baywalk near the DECC in Duluth brings you the popular annual "Winter Village" without the snow. There will be activities, food, local maker vendors and all-around fun. Pet friendly for friendly pets on leashes. (Yes, there will still be a Winter Village, Dec. 6-7.)

Friday, Oct. 3: Tettegouche State Park near Silver Bay hosts its monthly art shows at the Visitor Center, with artist Jess Lindell. Says the artist about her exhibit, her first solo show: "Wild North is a series of watercolor portraits of the creatures that call the North Shore of Lake Superior their home. From the tiny jumping spider to the massive moose, each one is significant and a beautiful part of the wild north." The reception is 7-8:30 p.m. and the exhibit remains in the visitor center to the end of the month.

Saturday, Oct. 4: Bring your pup for the Beargrease Fur-K fall fundraiser at Spirit Mountain in Duluth. You and your pooch can join a 15-mile mountain bike ride and/or a 5K walk/run. Later enjoy live music, beer tastings, raffles and a chance to meet some John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon mushers. Even if you don't join a walk, run or bike, you can bid in the silent auction.

Saturday, Oct. 4: Up Yonder’s 2nd annual Car Show in Grand Marais features cash prizes, trophies, food and lots of cool cars. Registration starts at 11 a.m. and judging at noon. See car show details, including prizes, here.

Thru Sunday, Oct. 5: It's the final weekend for the Art Along the Lake: Fall Studio Tour, the self-led art tour from Tofte to Grand Portage and up the Gunflint Trail.Check out the participating artists online.

Saturday, Oct. 4 & 11: Photographer and printmaker Shelley Getten opens her monthly long exhibit at Split Rock Lighthouse this Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and another visit the same times next Saturday.

Saturday, Oct. 4: The St. Louis County Depot in Duluth hosts A Slovenian History, Culture and Cuisine Festival starting at 10 a.m. The festival is split into two sections, one open to the public with presentations and a concert and one requiring a ticket and features ethnic food and songs.

Sunday, Oct. 5: Glensheen in Duluth hosts Fall Children's Day, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., to explore the estate in the brightest fall colors and enjoy three activities set up on the grounds – Giant Tic Tac Toe, a Leaf Scavenger Hunt and Pumpkin Bowling. In addition, Glensheen starts its October Lantern Tours, each Friday and Saturday evening starting this week-Nov. 1. The guided, 45-minute family-friendly tours of the mansion are lit by guides carrying lanterns. All tour tickets include a tour, access to the grounds and a souvenir Glensheen flashlight.

Wisconsin

Now-Winter: The federal shutdown has temporarily closed the doors of the David R. Obey Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center, but a display, "Apostle Islands A-Z," on the second floor is still getting some public views on the center's Facebook page thanks to Linda Mittlestadt, archivist with the Wisconsin Historical Society. Linda created a gallery of historic photos for the center display that offers a glimpse of island life over the decades."Many who lived, worked and played in and around the islands may be gone, but their stories and legacies live on," the center notes. The third photo above in Spotlight shows the fisherman named “Julian” after whom Julian Bay on Stockton Island is named. (That would be the J is for Julian.) See more of the Apostle Islands alphabet images daily here.

Friday, Oct. 3: Honest Dog Books in Bayfield hosts a Pint-sized Concert with Bach to Pop Strings at 7 p.m. It's part of a series sponsored by WPR.

Tuesday, Oct. 7: The St. Louis River Alliance invite all to its Full Moon Gathering on Wisconsin Point, a free, family-friendly event from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Registration requested. The evening includes self-guided walks and ends with two speakers: Ashla Ojibway will share about the efforts to bring Ishkode, or fire, back to the point and Mark McConnel, an elder with the Fond du Lac Band, will share stories of Wisconsin Point and why this place is so important to local Ojibwe people.

Ontario

Saturday, Oct. 4: Grab your guitars and drums and git to the Downtown Plaza on Bay Street at noon in Sault Ste. Marie for "The Sault's Largest Rock Band." The idea is for community musicians to join for a performance of Bachman-Turner Overdrive’s "Taking Care of Business." Brandon Walker of SooToday talks with music shop owner Jake Rendell about the event here.

Sunday, Oct. 5: The 14th annual Soo Zombie Walk isn’t just about the groans and moans, say organizers, "it’s a canned food drive with a twist!" Bring a canned food item for each member of your zombie crew and save a buck on your admission to the Zombie Walk. Pre-walk festivities start at 1 p.m. with vendors, food & cash bar, a Halloween movie screening, a costume contest and prizes plus ghoulish games, face painting, a photobooth and a Jell-o brain-eating contest. It all takes place at the Sault Downtown Plaza.

Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 4-5: Fort William Historical Park hosts its Artisan Workshop Weekend. You can learn a unique skill and craft lifelong memories. Work alongside one of the park’s heritage artisans in a small group setting to create your very own 19th century inspired items. Workshop pre-registration is required and remaining spaces are limited. Register here.

Saturday, Oct. 4: Atom Econ's 2nd Annual Spook-Tacular Vendor Market takes place 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. in the CLE Heritage Building. Browse the tables of many local vendors or with Halloween treats for kids, all in support of the one and only Northern Reach Network.

Sunday, Oct. 5: The Algoma Fish and Game Club invites families to the Kinsmen Park Pond at Sault Ste. Marie from 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. for the Fall Kids Fishing Day, a free event that introduces sports fishing to kids.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: Bayfield Apple Festival; Belluz Farms; Great Lakes Commission; Rethos; Tom Irvine/National Parks of Lake Superior Foundation; Cheng-Khee Chee/The Depot Foundation; Spotlight, from left, Plaiduraday/Jess Lindall/Wisconsin Historical Society/Fort William Historical Park