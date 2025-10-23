Around the Circle This Week: October 23, 2025

× Expand Duluth News Tribune Edmund Fitzgerald 50 Years Below DNT Podcast

The Tattle Tale Sounds

This 50th anniversary of the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald has brought numerous books, programs, commemorations and memorials around Lake Superior and the whole Great Lakes maritime community. Among them is an audio examination of the history.

The new five-part podcast, “Edmund Fitzgerald: 50 Years Below,” will not solve the mysteries surrounding the sinking of the freighter and the loss of 29 lives, says reporter/host Jay Gabler. But the year of traveling around Lake Superior and the research that went into its production will bring satisfying revelations about the Great Lakes maritime industry and community.

“We don’t exactly know how the water got in (the Fitzgerald). … It’s not going to be a murder mystery, a whodunit,” says Jay of the podcast. “It doesn’t take away that question, that uncertainty. …. But you will learn more about shipping, about Lake Superior, about these communities, about these men. … We’re telling the story of Great Lakes shipping.”

New episodes of “Edmund Fitzgerald: 50 Years Below” will be uploaded every Monday with the last one on Nov. 10. Next week’s episode will cover Nov. 10, 1975, when the Fitz sank. You can hear the episodes here or subscribe to the podcast on whatever usual platform you might use, including Apple.

Jay, a reporter for the Duluth News Tribune, which produced the podcast, started on the project after meeting Roger LeLievre,

publisher of Know Your Ships, last year at the annual Gales of November program put on by the Lake Superior Marine Museum Association.

“This is the first podcast that I have written and hosted from beginning to end,” Jay said. During the course of his reporting, he visited Thunder Bay for the first time on the western shore as well as, on the eastern shore, the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum at Whitefish Point and and the Valley Camp museum ship in Sault Ste. Marie, which has a lifeboat from the Fitz. In between, he interviewed nearly 20 authors, maritime experts, surviving family of the Fitzgerald crew members and Great Lakes sailors, some on the Lake that night. Many were older individuals whose stories had not been recorded. “We knew the clock was ticking,” Jay says. “We interviewed as many knowledgeable people as we could.

“I certainly did learn a lot while researching this podcast. The Edmund Fitzgerald is part of this much larger story,” he says. While some feel that ship and crew may get too much of the attention, given how many wrecks and lives lost there have been on the Great Lakes, but the Fitz’s longevity in cultural memory can be the catalyst for appreciating what crews have done and continue to do. That is why ceremonies, like the annual Nov. 10 commemorations at Split Rock Lighthouse and the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum hold such fascination. “It really is meaningful. … This is really more than just about that ship. … They are thinking literally about the Edmund Fitzgerald (and) they’re thinking about their connection to Lake Superior. It really does become sort of a focal point.”

Among those interviewed is former Duluth broadcast news anchor Dennis Anderson, who literally broke the story of the wreck on the evening of Nov. 10, interrupting the relatively new Monday Night Football. The first episode includes a visit to Thunder Bay, where Jay meets author Elle Andra-Warner, who wrote Edmund Fitzgerald,The Legendary Great Lakes Shipwreck, most recently published by North Shore Press in Minnesota. (Next week, ATCTW will have a story with Elle about her book.)

Ultimately, says Jay, the details of the Fitzgerald sinking will not be known, but the wreck, and its historic context on Lake Superior, is worth remembering. “The more you learn about (the Fitzgerald) community – their lives and what was going on with them – it still comes down to that night of Nov. 10, and there is still that huge question at the center of this story. It’s what we know and what we never will know. … At the heart of the story, those last moments, we just don’t know,” says Jay. The podcast does bring a sense, he adds, of “here’s what you can learn about the Edmund Fitzgerald and here is where the curtain is drawn.”

A Wave of Fitz Events

Among the most comprehensive examination of the Edmund Fitzgerald and its context within our maritime heritage is this year's Gales of November program in Duluth, put on by the Lake Superior Marine Museum Association, Nov. 7-8.

The Friday (Nov. 7) of the two-day event will focus on LSMMA's new acquisition of the red-roofed South Breakwater Outer Light in Duluth and its future preservation, as well as updates on the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center supported by the

Expand Lake Superior Marine Museum Association Gales of November Cover Gales of November program 2025

association and on the Duluth Seaway Port Authority. There will be a first presentation on the Fitzgerald, however, when maritime author and historian Fred Stonehouse addresses the wreck and the evolution of theories surrounding it. Those presentations run 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. in The Garden Event Center.

On Saturday (Nov. 8) in the DECC, the focus shifts mainly to the Fitzgerald. Among the day's speakers will be Hayes Scriven and Lee Radzak about the Split Rock Lighthouse beacon lighting on Nov. 10 (Hayes is the current light keeper there and Lee the former keeper who started the tradition); keynote speaker Ric Mixter on his "Fitzgerald Investigations," including his visit to the wreck in a submersible; Steve Ackerman, a professor of atmospheric and oceanic sciences at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, exploring the storm that sunk the Fitz; and author John Bacon, whose just-released book The Gales of November: The Untold Story of the Edmund Fitzgerald tracks its history with a perspective of the crew, including Capt. Ernest McSorley.

Also on Saturday, Lake Superior Magazine will announce the winner of its 2025 Achievement Award at the noon luncheon. As is tradition during the Gales program, there will be a silent auction of maritime items and regional gift opportunities. The Cruise of a Lifetime raffle tickets for a ride on a Great Lakes freighter – Great Lakes Fleet's Edwin H. Gott – will be sold with the drawing at the end of the day.

After the Gales of November program, the University of Wisconsin-Superior will hold a free community commemorative, "Commemorating 50 Years: The Edmund Fitzgerald," at 4 p.m. on the second floor of its Jim Dan Hill Library. The event will feature a lecture by shipwreck historian/author/diver/videographer Ric Mixter, followed by a musical tribute, including Gordon Lightfoot’s ballad inspired by the disaster.

On Monday, Nov. 10, Split Rock Lighthouse will have a lighting of its beacon and a ceremony to honor all 29 members of the Edmund Fitzgerald crew, as well as all mariners lost on the Great Lakes.

Also on Monday, Nov. 10, the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society will hold an outdoor public remembrance service for the 50th Edmund Fitzgerald Memorial at Whitefish Point, Mich., at 2 p.m. Following that event, the society will have its usual private ceremony for surviving family from the crew and related attenders inside the museum, which houses the bell taken from the Edmund Fitzgerald.

This Friday (Oct. 24), maritime historian Ric Mixter returns to his hometown of Marquette to join with musician Dan Hall for a special historical performance, "Storm" at 7:30 p.m. in Jamrich Hall 1100 on the campus of Northern Michigan University. The free event (donations appreciated) will tell the Edmund Fitzgerald story in a most unique way – with Dan’s custom music on key characters in the storm and with Ric’s exclusive interviews from those who were eyewitnesses to the search and discoveries made 550 feet below Lake Superior.

× Expand Burke Center Fish Creek A reflow project

Not Going with the Flow

In an effort to reduce erosion issues along the Fish Creek and sediment in Lake Superior’s Chequamegon Bay in northern Wisconsin, the Burke Center for Ecosystem Research in Ashland has successfully rerouted about 500 feet of the creek near Ino, Wis. Fish Creek is the largest sediment contributor to the bay.

“Excess sediment covers up fish habitat, turns crystal clear waters muddy, costs money when it needs to be removed from

Expand Burke Center Fish Creek, Wisconsin A reflow project

the local drinking water supply, and may contribute to the surprising emergence of blue green algal blooms in parts of Lake Superior,” the center reports on its website. The Burke Center’s Associate Director Matt Hudson leads a long-term effort funded by the federal Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI) to dramatically reduce sediment to Fish Creek and restore this important waterway for current and future generations.

The four-part $1.3 million project has been ongoing since 2018 (the photo with the logs along the banks is from after the first part to reduce sediment erosion). The shifting of the creek flow will contribute to reducing about two-thirds of the long-term sediment-reduction goal of 16,000 tons per year. The erosion from the bluffs has been an issue since logging from the 1800s.

Read details about the project on the Burke Center website here.

See a recent story on it by Sophia Lauber of Northern News Now here.

× Expand Ellen VanLaar Eastern Lake Superior

Tidbits & Topics … a Big Lake News Round-up

In Hot Water: Kyre Johnson from Northern News Now discusses the warming trend for Lake Superior, one of fastest warming lakes on the planet, with local and regional experts. She quotes NOAA meteorologist Ketzel Levens about current conditions: “This time of year, kind of late October, average Lake Superior water temperature across the whole lake should be about 48° (F). Currently, it’s sitting at 53.” As Kyre reports, "That’s the second warmest Lake Superior has ever been at this point in October." Read the full story with graphics here.

The beautiful image of the fall along the Ontario shore in eastern Lake Superior is from Ellen VanLaar who operates Arts and

Expand Alex V. Cipolle / MPR News NY Met Family and friends of artist George Morrison outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Adventure education and retreats in Sault Ste. Marie.

Big Lake to Big City: The works of the late George Morrison, an abstract artist and a member of the Grand Portage Band of Briand Morrison, a jazz musician who lives in Grand Portage, to Briand's mom, Hazel Belvo, also an artist, and George's grandchildren, some in from Sweden. The exhibition tracks George's work while he lived in New York – now 80 years ago.took this photo on the steps of the Met dozens of George's family members and friends to celebrate his first solo exhibition there. Alex joined Melissa Olson to cover a story on the exhibit, which runs until the end of May 2026. Read the full piece with Alex's photos here. Read about the exhibit on the Met's website here.

× Expand Glensheen Glensheen The grounds of Glensheen in fall 2025

Events that Go Bump in the Night (& the Day)

Glensheen and Halloween – It even rhymes! The Duluth mansion's lantern-lit tours continue for the next two Fridays and Saturdays (Oct. 24-25, Oct. 31-Nov. 1). Besides the spooky tour inside the mansion, you can stroll on the lantern-lit grounds to see what … or who … you will find.

On Saturday (Oct. 25) the Lake Superior Zoo in Duluth offers its final Boo at the Zoo, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Bring the whole family and explore the zoo with endless trick-or-treating stations, a spooktacular craft Boo-tique, special Halloween-themed animal treats, food trucks, games and activities.

Michigan's Keweenaw Peninsula has a lock on spooky with a series of events to satisfy every Halloween lover. Today-Saturday is the Haunted Mine: Descent Into Madness at the Quincy Smelter in Hancock. The smelter transforms from 7-10:30 p.m. into a ghoulish playground when Michigan Tech’s Visual and Performing Arts Department teams up with the Quincy Mine Hoist Association to present this year’s “Haunted Mine.” Expect spine-tingling sets, live actors, and atmospheric chills in one of the Copper Country’s most storied locations. Tickets required. Friday-Saturday starting at 5 p.m. each day, the Wolf’s Head Film Festival at the Orpheum Theater in Hancock is where cinema meets the supernatural. Guests will experience indie horror shorts, gripping documentaries, cult-classic screenings and filmmaker Q&As — all in the historic Orpheum Theater. Enjoy live music, pizza from 5th & Elm, and plenty of Halloween weekend atmosphere. On Saturday from 3-5 p.m., head to Oak Street for the Calumet Trunk-or-Treat & Pumpkin Carving when downtown Calumet turns delightfully spooky. Families are invited to Trunk-or-Treat along Oak Street and admire hundreds of glowing jack-o’-lanterns illuminating the steps of St. Anne’s red sandstone church — a truly picture-perfect Keweenaw Halloween moment.

There's a reason why Washburn, Wis., calls itself "Halloween Town." This weekend is packed with haunted

Expand Washburn Chamber of Commerce Washburn Halloween Parade

events. Kiddiwink Kids celebrates four years in business with a free kids’ craft event and store sale from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. on Saturday. This event will be held outside rain or shine so dress for the weather! Also on Saturday is the annual Halloween Town Parade down Washington Avenue at 2 p.m.. Watch … or watch out … for the zombies. The Halloween Kiddie Carnival is 2:30-4 p.m. Saturday after the parade at the Washburn Lions Club with treats and games. Then on Monday, enjoy a special Halloween edition of Classic Movie Night at the Washburn Public Library basement starting at 6 p.m.

In Marquette, head to the Spooktoberfest at the Ramada of Marquette by Wyndham with music from Ramble Tamble, costume contests, a steinholding contest, a brat buffet and games. Doors open at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Also on Saturday, the 10th annual Queen City Trick or Trot 5K/ 10K & Kids Monster Mile begin at 3 p.m. on the 100 block of Washington Street.

It's the last weekend for the Halloween Hoot at Fort William Historical Park in Thunder Bay. There will be trick or treating through Williams Town or you can travel along the storybook path and help rescue fairy tale characters, enjoy the sinister sites (graveyard, enchanted forest, and the Claustrophobia Tunnel (recommended for older than 8). Plus test your senses with the Frightening Feel and Find, visit the enchanting Harvest Hollow farm to meet the farm animals or join in Halloween-themed games, crafts, songs, and dances. It all happens noon-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The Haunted Ship (aka the Valley Camp) sails in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., on Friday and Saturday, 6-10 p.m., for the fifth year. There will be thrills and chills around every turn. Enjoy them all … if you dare. Also in Thunder Bay, today-Saturday, head to the Thunder Bay Museum for a scary "Phantoms of the Galleries" tour of the galleries, featuring vignettes from crimes in Thunder Bay's history, prepared in partnership with Science North.

The 2nd annual Finland Halloween Festival brings the Minnesota community together for free goody bags for the first 50 entrants, a costume contest for kids age 0-17, cake walk, fortune teller, haunted house, 50/50 raffle, carnival games and food. It's 4-7 p.m. at the Clair Nelson Community Center.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Today-Sunday, Oct. 23-25: Northern Lights Quilting Guild presents its popular Quilt Display, featuring a diverse selection of quilts, ranging from traditional to modern styles, and sizes from king to miniature. This year, a special highlight is the collection of Dresden Village quilts. It's all at the Historic Ironwood Theatre, open 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25: The Historic Ironwood Theatre brings Nosferatu a Symphony of Horror to the screen at 7 p.m. The original 1922 German silent expressionist film is an unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula. Its portrayal of the vampire Count Orlok as a rat-like plague carrier, rather than a suave nobleman, created a new and influential image. This isn't just a movie; it's a one-of-a-kind experience because the show will feature a brand new, original score composed and performed live by the Historic Ironwood Theatre’s own favorite, Tim Mesun, on its magnificent Barton Organ.

Minnesota

Today, Oct. 23: The 18th annual Taste of Hermantown takes place at the AAD Shrine in Hermantown for a delicious night out that supports local scholarships and community projects. All-you-can eat service is from 5-7 p.m. The popular event benefits the Hermantown Legacy Fund and invites guests to sample signature dishes, desserts,and beverages from some of the region’s most beloved restaurants and eateries. Find the full lineup online. There is also a silent auction, a cash bar, and a chance to connect with friends and neighbors.

Friday, Oct. 24: "They Brought Their Songs: International Folk Music in Minnesota" with Caleigh is a one-hour program suited for adults and children that weaves together stories and history of Minnesota with musical genres that highlight the diverse ethnic make-up of the state. Starts 5 p.m. at the Grand Marais Public Library.

Saturday, Oct. 25: Ely Community Resource Center offers its winter clothing swap/giveaway from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. to pick up new or used winter clothing for you or your kids.

Tuesday, Oct. 28: Naomi Yaeger launches her new book, Blooming Hollyhocks: Tales of Joy During Hard Times, at 6:30 p.m. in Wussow's Concert Cafe in Duluth. Naomi will sit down with award-winning author Linda LeGarde Grover to talk about storytelling, resilience, and the ties that bind communities together. As a special treat, Naomi’s husband, Terry Larson, will bring a bit of the era to life on his banjo with some American folk favorites

Wisconsin

Saturday, Oct. 25: The Twin Ports Veterans Expo at the the U.S. Army National Guard Armory in Superior will feature four types of vendors: veteran-owned businesses, veteran-discounted businesses, veteran employment opportunities and veteran resources. The event is co-sponsored by Douglas County Veterans Service Officer, University of Wisconsin-Superior Veteran and Nontraditional Student Center and the Department of Student Support and Engagement.

Saturday, Oct. 25: Head to the Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library at 10:30 a.m. in Hayward for Rocktoberfest and the unveiling of its new cairn sculptures created by CHARAC and Dragonfly Studio. Plus there will be a presentation by Carsyn Ames on "How to Think Like a Geologist."

Saturday, Oct. 25: Thomas Peacock celebrates the release of his latest book, The Naming of Aki, a retelling of a traditional story that celebrates what First Human and First Wolf see, taste, hear, smell and touch as they wander Aki, the Earth, to be the namers of things. Starts at 11 a.m. in Honest Dog Books in Bayfield.

Ontario

Friday-Saturday, Oct. 24-25: Step into the golden age of radio for a thrilling live dinner murder mystery, "It Was a Dark & Stormy Flight," at the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre in Sault Ste. Marie. Just as the show is about to begin, a shocking crime unfolds and the audience must help uncover the truth. Suspense, intrigue and classic 1940s drama come together for a night of unforgettable entertainment. Will you solve the mystery before the final broadcast?

Sunday, Oct. 26: The 55 Plus Centre hosts its annual Harvest Craft Market with more than 50 local vendors, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.. Check out all the wonderful artisans and get a jump on your Christmas shopping.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: Duluth News Tribune; Dan Williamson / Duluth Media Group; Lake Superior Marine Museum Association; Burke Center for Ecosystem Research; Ellen VanLaar; Alex V. Cipolle / MPR News; Glensheen Estate; Washburn Chamber of Commerce

Around the Circle This Week editor: Konnie LeMay