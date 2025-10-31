Around the Circle This Week: October 31, 2025

A Few Inches Shy of an Average

As of Oct. 22, Lake Superior is nearly 2.5 inches shy of its average load … meaning that water levels are down from the average, but well above record lows, reports SooToday.

"As of late October, most of the Great Lakes are experiencing lower-than-average water levels, with Lake Superior and Lake Michigan-Huron showing some of the most notable declines," SooToday writes. "Data collected Oct. 22 shows Lake Superior sitting at 183.45 metres, about six centimetres below its long-term average and 15 centimetres lower than the same time last year."

Surfers at Stoney Point near Two Harbors, Minn., didn't seem to notice the missing inches as shown in a series of photos (like the one here) by Thomas J. Spence.

Entering the winter with lower than average water levels on the Lake is something to note. The main way water exits Lake Superior is through the St. Marys River – it's only outflow – or via evaporation. In years of low ice cover, that evaporation can be significant during the months when the Lake's water is much warmer than the air temperature.

The University of Michigan has a great page explaining the ins and outs of Lake Superior water. It also has a graphic identifying the "water budgets" of all the Great Lakes.

Still, for maritime traffic, Lake Superior is certainly not as worrisome as Lake Erie. On Oct. 21, the National Weather Service urged inexperienced mariners to stay off Lake Erie, predicting a bad combo of high winds and low water, reported Anna Skinner of Newsweek. "The NWS offices in Detroit, Michigan, and Cleveland, Ohio, issued an urgent low water advisory for sections of Lake Erie’s Michigan and Ohio waters on Tuesday in response to strong winds pushing water levels below critical safety thresholds. This warning comes as hazardous wave and wind conditions pose significant risks for mariners and small vessels," Anna wrote. See her full story here.

A New Memorial to Lost Sailors

Washburn, Wis., has erected a new memorial in town commemorating the loss of the Edmund Fitzgerald and with particular note of the mariners on it who were from the region. This Saturday (Nov. 1) at 5:30 p.m. on the Lakefront Trail near the Harbor Table restaurant the memorial will be officially dedicated. The event will include surviving Fitz family and the public is welcome.

The Washburn Heritage Association tapped local artists to help create the memorial. "During this 50th anniversary year, we are creating and erecting a unique memorial on the Washburn waterfront near the marina to remember those we lost," the association posted. "Local artists Jamey Penney-Ritter and Matt Tetzner have worked together to create a striking tribute to those lost in this tragedy. The top is a functional weather vane featuring a profile of the Fitzgerald. The base is a repurposed tower from the Ashland Oredock."

Jamey posted this photo of how the memorial currently stands. The image with the flowers is the vision for it in the coming year after landscaping. Jamey did the poster naming the regional crew on the Fitz as well as the other lost crewmen. She also has a Edmund Fitzgerald poster on her Bemused Creative website.

On the Canadian Side

When the Edmund Fitzgerald sank on Nov. 10, 1975, it was sailing on the Canadian side of Lake Superior. The song that would later make it a legend was penned and sung by a Canadian singer-songwriter. Yet, among the few dozen books about the Fitz, only one was written by a Canadian author who lives on Lake Superior.

Thunder Bay author Elle Andra-Warner’s popular Edmund Fitzgerald: The Legendary Great Lakes Shipwreck has continued in print since its first publication in Canada in 2006. In 2009, it was taken on by Northern Wilds Media just across the border in Grand Marais, Minn.

In this year of the 50th anniversary of the sinking, Elle reflects upon the lure of the tragedy for her and for others. As she researched her book, which spends time setting the context for the wreck as well as telling its details, she says the details of other wrecks also fascinated her. Two other earlier wrecks of Great Lakes freighters – the 639-foot Carl D. Bradley on Nov. 18, 1958, on Lake Michigan and the 603-foot Daniel J. Morrell on Nov. 29, 1966, on Lake Huron – were equally devastating in the losses. Only two crew survived the Bradley and one on the Morrell. “There’s more now, I think that has come out about both of those,” Elle says.

She was intrigued by the small details she found in researching the book, like the history of the first “Fitz” – the E. Fitzgerald, a wooden schooner-barge that sank on Nov. 14, 1883. She also discovered that Gordon Lightfoot’s song was not the first one about the wreck. Charles “Charlie” Frederick, an assistant professor at the University of Minnesota Duluth, wrote a country-style song the night he heard about the wreck titled “29 More Men.”

The sentiments of Capt. James A. Wilson of the U.S. Marine Board at the 1992 memorial touched her. The captain noted, says Elle, that “sailors are fortunate in the gifts they receive. … They have a love for the lakes and the oceans. They face the forces of nature. … The Fitzgerald storm could have been their storm.”

Read the full story about Elle and her book at LakeSuperior.com here.

In the current October/November issue of Lake Superior Magazine, writer Felicia Schneiderhan interviews five other authors about the enduring legacy of the Edmund Fitzgerald. Order a copy here.

Taking in the End of the Season

Brockway Mountain Drive in Michigan is the tallest scenic drive between the Rocky and Allegheny Mountains, according to Visit Keweenaw. The nine-mile drive is closed once snow makes it impassible. Until then (and in the Keweenaw, that may come quickly!) you can enjoy the seasonal panoramic views of Lake Superior, the hiking and biking as well as – and this is a good suggestion – kite flying.The drive also offers great night sky watching.

Bayfield Chamber and Visitor Bureau reminds everyone now is the wrap up for the season of the apple. Many of the area's orchards and farms have closed their shops for the season. Others close today or Saturday and a few remain open all year. Take a look at the Berry Farm & Orchard report for details.

Festive Events for Readers & Writers • It happens every other year, and this is that year! The North Shore Readers and Writers Festival features visits and presentations by 13 well-known authors plus classes and other events in Grand Marais. The festival, put on by the Grand Marais Art Colony, runs Nov. 5-8 (Wednesday-Friday). Workshops include writing novels to nature writing to children's picture books, plus one of our favorites "How to Write Sinister, Horrible People Well" (to combat our usual Minnesota Nice). Find the full festival schedule here. • Another treat for book lovers will be next Sunday, Nov. 9, when Lake Superior Writers and its partners hosts a celebration to announce the Northeastern Minnesota Book Awards. The free event will be 1-3 p.m. in the Great Hall of The St. Louis County Depot in Duluth. Lee Radzak, former keeper of Split Rock Lighthouse, will give the keynote presentation about how his NEMBA-award winning memoir, The View from Split Rock, came to be. Lee won the NEMBA for memoir in 2022. Find the details and the full list of nominees online.

Make Plans: Dress warmly tonight, little Trick-or-Treaters!

Michigan

Today, Oct. 31: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Visitor Center at the Soo Locks closes for the season today at 7 p.m. It welcomed more than 210,000 visitors this year, SooLeader reports. The center reopens in May and generally opens in March for a day when the first freighter of the 2026 season passes through the Soo Locks.

Saturday, Nov. 1: Marquette Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet performs "Dances for Brass" at 7:30 p.m. in Reynolds Recital Hall on the campus of Northern Michigan University in Marquette.

Tuesday, Nov. 4: Ore Dock Brewing hosts its History on Tap with a program about the 50th anniversary of the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald. The evening begins with Michael Waite performing Gordon Lightfoot's, "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald". Next, Meteorologist for the National Weather Service, Joseph Phillips, will talk weather and shipwrecks to help explain what happened. Finally lcoa Maritime Historian Fred Stonehouse will present post loss of the Edmund Fitzgerald to close the evening.

Next Thursday-Sunday, Nov. 6-9: Get ready to be delighted and amazed at the 11th year of the 41 North Film Festival at the Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts in Houghton. The festival showcases award-winning independent films and filmmakers with film showings, music and presentations all weekend. See the full schedule online (and don't miss "Best Day Ever" seen in the first Spotlight photo).

Minnesota

Saturday, Nov. 1: Cook County Curling Club hosts "Fall Back into Curling," a social bonspiel to start the season in Grand Marais, starting at 9 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 1: Join the fun at the Wildwoods Open House & Tour in Duluth. The wildlife rehab center invites you to warm up around the campfires while enjoying some s’mores, popcorn, and hot cocoa. Kids in Halloween costumes are welcome. There will be face-painting, coloring and stuffed-animal exams (for your child’s stuffed-animal). Learn about beavers and wolves and talk with staff and volunteers about the animals that pass through Wildwoods. Starts at noon.

Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 1-2: The new Bass Pro Shops in Duluth will open its Santa's Wonderland with an appearance from the Jolly Old Elf himself. Santa arrives at 5 p.m. Saturday and there will be children's acitvities and treats. On Sunday, he will be ready for selfies with Santa.

Saturday, Nov. 1: Author Margi Preus will be at a launch for her new children's book, Snowshoe Kate and the Hospital Built with Pennies. Starts at 11 a.m. in Zenith Bookstore in Duluth.

Saturday, Nov. 1: Janis A. Fairbanks discusses her new memoir, Sugar Bush Babies: Stories of My Ojibwe Grandmother starting at 2 p.m. in the Duluth Public Library.

Sunday, Nov. 2: Josephine’s Bridal in Duluth's Bagley Building will celebrate its first anniversary celebration with "Falling for Our Brides" from 2–4 p.m. at the boutique in Duluth. The afternoon will feature a mini runway highlighting Mother-of-the-Bride/Groom looks and bridal mini dresses, light bites and beverages, attendee-only specials, and a Duluth Wedding Show ticket giveaway.

Wisconsin

Tuesday, Nov. 4: Check out Michael "Laughing Fox" Charette at the Sawmill Saloon in Hayward 6:30-8:30 as he engages and delights with traditional flute music and storytelling that weave Indigenous teachings into a modern-day context. Arrive early to enjoy dinner and drinks. Preregistration appreciated. It's part of Cable Natural History Museum's Science at the Sawmill series.

Wednesday, Nov. 5: The Jim Dan Hill Library at the University of Wisconsin-Superior hosts an Edmund Fitzgerald 50th Anniversary Social, 4-6 p.m., with a reception featuring the unveiling of a new poster remembering the SS Edmund Fitzgerald, a traveling shipwreck exhibit, music and refreshments. It is put on by Leadership/Superior Douglas County class of 2025.

Save the Date, Nov. 20: Sign up now for the Wave Board Pour class done in partnership with Wyld Creek boutique and White Winter Mead, Cider & Spirits in Iron River. In this hands-on workshop, you’ll learn how to use resin art techniques to create stunning ocean-inspired wave designs on a wooden serving board. Starts at 6 p.m. Register in advance online.

Ontario

Now thru Nov. 15: Magnus Studio Theatre in Thunder Bay performs "Chase the Ace," a comedy by Mark Crawford.

Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 1-2: The Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre features its Holiday Gift & Craft Show from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and again Nov. 8-9. Organizer say it's northern Ontario’s largest holiday shopping show with more than 90 unique vendors each weekend, from handmade crafts to seasonal treasures. Admission is by donation.

Saturday, Nov. 1: The Sault Community Theatre Centre invites children to enjoy "Frozen in Time," to join two favourite (and famous) princesses for an afternoon of storytelling and sing alongs. The family outing starts at 11 a.m.

Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 1-2: The 30th annual Country Christmas Craft Fair at Vanderwees Garden Gallery in Thunder Bay brings 70+ tables featuring local vendors. Free admission.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: Thomas J. Spence; GLIS/NOAA; Jamey Penney-Ritter; Northern Wild Media; Visit Keweenaw; Grand Marais Art Colony; Spotlight, from left, 41 North Film Festival (Best Day Ever)/Wildwoods/White Winter Mead, Cider & Spirits/Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre