Around the Circle This Week: October 9, 2025

Haunting the Season

With the night temperatures dipping toward the frost-warning zone, we definitely have entered the season of changing leaves, chilly temps and plenty of ghouls for the visiting.

The Haunted Ship (aka the William A. Irvin) in Duluth sails into its 30th year with tours on Thursdays-Saturdays now though Halloween. This haunting is not recommended for the wee folk (children under 12 must be accompanied by a parent). "Last year 166 people needed to be escorted off the Haunted Ship — will you be one of them?" taunts the ship's website. Find more information and tickets online. See a photo gallery of the ghouls you may meet here.

This weekend only (Oct. 10-12), the Duluth Playhouse features its youth actors performing "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow," a play by John Heimbuch and Jon Ferguson based on the classic by Washington Irving. The infamous headless horseman gallops onto the NorShor Theatre stage.

In Marquette, the Marquette Maritime Museum hosts its fundraiser this weekend – "The Ghosts of Lighthouse Point" – today-Saturday (Oct. 9-11). There will be kid-friendly tours from 7-8 p.m. and scarier versions for 12 and older from 8-10 p.m. The spooky tours feature ghosts based on real people from the maritime history of Marquette and the Great Lakes. MyUPnow.com did a story about the event here. In addition throughout the month, there are Paranormal Lighthouse Tours.

Escape Reality in L'Anse, Mich., hosts "A Nightmare on Main Street," Fridays and Saturdays through the month. It all starts this Friday (Oct. 10) with the kiddie version from 4-6 p.m. and the spookier stuff from 7-11 p.m.

Paradise, Mich., takes a scary turn with its Haunted Trail in Sawmill Creek Township Park. Hike the Haunted Trail as ghouls, goblins and gremlins dance among the pumpkins, pines, and pitchforks on Friday-Saturday (Oct. 10-11). There will be concessions plus glow-in-the-dark clothing for sale.

The DesRochers Corn Maze in Baraga features the Field of Terror this Saturday (Oct. 11) and next (Oct. 18) from 8-10:30 p.m. How terrifying is it? You judge from what organizers say: "Laughing, crying, screaming, running, crawling…..an overall great time for all!"

Through the end of October, the Bayfield Ghost Walk by American Ghost Walks offers a spine-chilling 90-minute haunted history tour along the eerie shores of Lake Superior in Wisconsin.

Captain O Captain

Capt. Julien Lafrenière of Algoma Central recently shared a video glimpse into a day aboard the Algoma Endeavour as part of Imagine Marine and Canadian Geographic Education’s Marine Month in Canada program. Marine Month is October in Canada and June in the United States. You can watch the short video tour of Julien’s day here. You can see a YouTube video by Canadian Geo with host Eric interviewing Julien about the work of a Great Lakes captain here.

Flush with Excitement

Sorry, pun haters, you may want to sit this story out.

The Bear Head Lake State Park at Ely, Minn., was just crowned the head "head" of the year. Its restroom and shower building earned America's Best Bathroom from the Cintas Corporation, a Fortune 500 company that sells products and services to businesses, from safety and training to, yes, bathroom supplies.

"The restroom and shower building at the state park provides more than just function; it offers thoughtful design in a stunning setting," Facility Executive quoted Cintas in a story titled "Answering Nature’s Call At Bear Head Lake State Park."

"With a fully accessible layout that meets all ADA guidelines, the facility ensures comfort for all visitors. The exterior dishwashing sinks are a camper-friendly touch, providing a convenient space to clean up without trekking back to a waterless site."

If you're considering a trip to the park, there's much more to see than an award-winning bathroom. The park staff names its top stops in the park here.

“We are thrilled to receive the 2025 Best Restroom Award,” Jody Popesh, park supervisor said of the award. “People don’t always think about restrooms when they’re planning a state park trip, but restrooms play an important role in providing comfort, accessibility and a positive overall experience. This award affirms the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ commitment to creating welcoming spaces for all visitors, down to the smallest details.”

As this year’s winner, Bear Head Lake State Park earned a prize package that includes a Cintas UltraClean® restroom cleaning service, $2,500 in Cintas products and services for restroom cleaning or facility management.

Bear Head Lake park's win was not a slam dunk. It was up against the self-cleaning restrooms of city of Fruita, Colo.; a whimsical, locally inspired barn-themed restroom at Footprints in Lawrence, Kan.; the iconic Pink Restroom at Little America Hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah; the striking black-and-white tiling, gleaming gold accents, and elegant marble countertops of the bathroom at the Moderne Bar in Orlando, Fla.; the expansive, luxurious restrooms with panoramic views at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York; the warm wood tones of the restrooms at Rosebrook Lodge in Bretton Woods, N.H., the crystal-clear mirrors and polished fixtures in the bathrooms at Tatsu in Dallas, Tex., and the eight all-gender restrooms including two spacious, ADA-accessible family restrooms at Tecolote Shores in San Diego, Calif. You can read more about the stiff competition here. The Best Bathroom Hall of Fame is here, where you'll find two other Minnesota facilities … at Varsity Theater in Minneapolis and the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Authors & Achievements

Advocate and public speaker, folk musician and NPR "Tiny Desk" concert winner, Broadway composer and now published author Gaelynn Lea of Duluth has an excerpt of her memoir, It Wasn't Meant to Be Perfect, on the People magazine website. The work, published by Algonquin Books, will be released next year.

"One afternoon, when I was about 9 years old, my mom needed to attend a meeting a few blocks away, and she left my older sister, Corry, to babysit Greg and me," writes Gaelynn. "Corry wasn’t often put in the command zone, let alone for two whole unsupervised hours. It felt electric, almost dangerous, as we watched my mom drive away from the house.

"My wheelchair had no battery power and was plugged into its bulky wall charger. But the exact minute my mom left, we three kids began discussing how it was absolutely necessary that we buy candy at the neighborhood gas station.

"Saddled with Greg and me, Corry knew she couldn’t be so irresponsible as to leave us behind to load up on sweets. But how could we make the three-block journey together without my wheelchair? The perfect plan began to crystallize."

Read the full exploit here.

Meanwhile … author Brian Freeman will talk about his 34th novel – Photograph – released on Tuesday this week as well as his future plans for his character Jonathan Stride, a Duluth police lieutenant, at a virtual Book Club for Writers, sponsored by Lake Superior Writers and the Duluth Public Library. Brian's Duluth-base series has 13 books, and he also recently became the author of the highly popular Jason Bourne series. He has lots to talk about and our editor, Konnie LeMay, will be host with the questions.

Besides the virtual connection, there will also be an in-person gathering to see Brian on the big screen in the Green Room of the library. It all starts at 1 p.m. CT Saturday (Oct. 11). You can come to the library or register here for the virtual link. Brian has a little video preview of the new book, which takes place in Florida, here.

More meanwhile … photographer/author Dudley Edmondson will be at Jay Cooke State Park near Duluth and will discuss, among other topics, the just released a 20th anniversary edition of his groundbreaking book, Black and Brown Faces in America’s Wild Places. The book explores African Americans whose passion for the outdoors inspired them to work and enjoy the natural world around them. Dudley will discuss how his work has evolved and the changes he has noticed on how people recreate. Dudley is also a skilled and avid birder and will head outdoors after a short indoor session to offer up birding tips on World Migratory Bird Day. It all happens Saturday (Oct. 11) at the River Inn Visitor Center, beginning at 1 p.m.

Walking for Water The final leg of a seven-year journey by the People of the Heart Water Walkers will end this weekend. Water Walkers will have walked nearly 90 miles through the Keweenaw Peninsula along Gichigami. The route this year begin with a 7 a.m. sunrise ceremony at Astor Shipwreck Park in Copper Harbor and conclude at the Sand Point Lighthouse in Baraga. "The Water Walk is conducted through Anishinaabe ceremonial protocol with traditional understandings of the natural environment. Anishinaabekwe from the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community will assist in the walk. In this work, women lead the ceremony carrying a copper vessel filled with "nibi" (water). The water continually moves through the 1842 ceded territory throughout the day beginning at sunrise and into the afternoon. An eagle staff is carried beside them as protector. Find the schedule of events, free for all, here. The conclusion of the three-day event coincides with Indigenous Peoples’ Day. This annual day of celebration, which falls on Monday, Oct. 13, honors the peoples, histories, and cultures of Indigenous populations across the Americas. Among the walk sponsors are the Indigenous Peoples’ Day Campaign of Upper Michigan and the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Friday, Oct. 10: Beethoven and Banjos concert series will feature Icelandic classical and folk music with musicians Saeunn Thorsteinsdottir (cello) and Haldor Smarason (keyboard). Saeunn and Haldor, along with Evan Premo (bass) and Laurel Premo (guitar). It starts 7:30 p.m. at Reynolds Hall on the Northern Michigan University campus in Marquette.

Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 11-12: The 9th annual UP200 Dryland Dash starts at 9 a.m. each day at Negaunee Township Park with races for wheeled rigs, scooters, bikes and cani-cross with 1-, 2-, 4- and 6-dog teams, all competing on a beautiful two-mile loop.

Saturday, Oct. 11: With "Gods, Ghosts, and Legends," the Keweenaw Symphony Orchestra dedicates an entire concert to the fantasy-opera music of Richard Wagner, with selections from his 15-hour opera, The Ring of the Nibelungen, including Ride of the Valkyries. The concert starts 7:30 p.m. at the Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts on the Michigan Technological University campus in Houghton.

Saturday, Oct. 11: The Marquette Mountain Fall Fest in Marquette offers music, food, fall color tour lift rides and the Cheese Roll for all ages.

Starts next Wednesday, Oct. 15-Dec. 15: Devos Art Museum in Marquette will launch its newest exhibit, "Same As Never [anything to get out of here, right?]" at noon Wednesday with a meet-and-greet with the three artists – Piper Hill, Zerek Kempf and Shori Sims. Then next Thursday at 6 p.m., the curators from Snake House VT and the artists will give brief talks, followed by a panel discussion and a reception.

Minnesota

Friday, Oct. 10: Join apple historian and author Daniel Bussey in person or virtually for an engaging presentation on his lifelong quest to uncover and preserve the rich history of apples in North America. "An Apple a Day for 47 Years: My Search to Know America’s Favorite Fruit" runs 6-7 p.m. at Cook County Higher Education in Grand Marais. The event is free; register here.

Saturday, Oct. 11: Two Harbors-based artist Kayla Schiltgen uses dance, film, live projection, editing and sound in her performances. She will merge live dance with screendance projections for "is this magic" at 7 p.m. on the Vermilion campus in Ely of the Minnesota North College. Earlier in the day, 10 a.m.-noon, she will host a workshop.

Saturday, Oct. 11: Come to the Grand Marais Art Colony's Studio 21 from 1-4 p.m. for the Art Supply Swap to trade and network.

Friday-Saturday, Oct. 10-11: Split Rock Lighthouse is hopping this weekend with art and photography. Photographers John Gregor and Hayes Scriven (who is also the Split Rock Lighthouse keeper) will host a two-day "fall color photography" workshop, starting Friday evening and then all day Saturday. Also on Saturday, Photography & Art at the Rock features author/artist Shelly Getten, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Shelly is the featured artist this month with an exhibit at the lighthouse station.

Next Friday-Sunday: The Minnesota Media Arts School at Zeitgeist in Duluth features online classes, including Create Your Online Portfolio: Website Essentials for Filmmakers and Creatives with Katie Lindow and Film & Story Workshop: Script to Pitch.

Wisconsin

Friday, Oct. 10: Friends of the Fitz presents The Gordon Lightfoot Tribute at 8 p.m. at the World of Accordions Museum–Harrington Arts Center in Superior. Mackinaw City guitarist Mike Fornes assembled a band of four backing musicians for a salute to Canadian balladeer Gordon Lightfoot. The group’s work has developed into a theater show that replicates the full Lightfoot concert experience. The show is being presented as part of Superior’s Year of the Fitz, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Edmund Fitzgerald’s final and tragic port call to the city of Superior.

Friday-Saturday, Oct. 10-11: Tamarack Health WhistleStop Marathon and Half-Marathon comes to Ashland this weekend. There are plenty of fun events, including the Loose Caboose for kids at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. See the full event schedule here.

Saturday, Oct. 11: Kara Hakanson's "Dirty, Flirty, Thirty and Out of Work" traverses her life in her 20s with an honest, yet hilarious approach. Starts 7:30 p.m. at The Backstage in Bayfield.

Next Saturday, Oct. 18: Ashland hosts its 2nd annual Harvest Fest in Hodgkins Park with an art and farm vendor market, a beer garden, various food trucks, games, live music, and the Great Harvest Bake Off.

Ontario

Friday, Oct. 10: The concert "Prologue to Pride and Prejudice" melds the classically sublime with jazz innovation, 7:30 p.m. in The Loft at the Algoma Conservatory in Sault Ste. Marie.

Saturday & next Friday, Oct. 11 & 17: Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, will be celebrated in Thunder Bay and in Sault Ste. Marie this month. This Saturday starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Moose Hall in Thunder Bay, there will be cultural performances, a three-course Indian meal, a Bollywood dance workshop, children's games, sparkle firecrackers and more. Next Friday, Soo Blaster in Sault Ste. Marie will feature cultural and high-energy band performances, authentic Indian food stations, a dance party, giveaways and other fun.

Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 11-12: Take a medival turn at the Thunder Bay Renaissance Faire at the Murillo Fairgrounds. Enjoy all the costumed attendees (like yourself), live entertainment, games, demos, the artisan booths and food vendors plus war horse rides and a joust or two.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: William A. Irvin/DECC; Duluth Playhouse; Marquette Maritime Museum; DesRochers Corn Maze; Canadian Geographic Education; Bear Head Lake State Park; Cintas Corporation; Gaelynn Lea; Brian Freeman; Dudley Edmondson; People of the Heart Water Walkers; Spotlight, from left: Devos Art Museum/Northern Lakes Art Association/Ashland Harvest Fest/Algoma Conservatory