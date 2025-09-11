Around the Circle This Week: September 11, 2025

A Few Fall Forecasts

September is Waatebagaa-giizis or "Bright Leaf Moon," as Ojibwe author and professor Anton Treuer translates it … or "Turning Leaf Moon" as others translate the name. And the leaves are already changing (at least some patches) around the Big Lake shores and predictions of what we will – or won't – see this fall season are starting to come out.

The Minnesota DNR says it could be a colorful season. "In contrast to last year’s extremely wet spring and prior years’ severe droughts, this year, much of Minnesota had a relatively dry May with decent precipitation from June through August, resulting in more leaves staying on trees than in recent years. Barring any extreme cold snaps, this bodes well for great colors this fall."

It also launched its Find Fall Colors map. According to the DNR, "Fall color in Minnesota typically peaks from late September through mid-October, starting in the far northwest and north-central parts of the state and working toward the southeast corner. Peak fall color usually lasts about one week in a given area but can vary widely depending on location and weather." Read more about what caused color changes and the upcoming Minnesota season here.

In Ontario – and mind you, the province covers most of the Great Lakes – Andrew Cruickshank of Cottage Life reports that the colours will be there, but perhaps not quite as brilliant. “Fall enthusiasts may be disappointed with this season’s changing leaves. Drought conditions are likely to leave Ontario’s trees less than vibrant,” Andrew writes. He quotes Ian Laidlaw, the Ottawa area manager of the Davey Tree Expert Company: “With both the heat and the drought this summer, the colours most likely will be more dull. Because of our ever changing climate, the temperatures are going up and down like crazy, so it’s really starting to impact the trees in a negative way.” Read Andrew’s full report, including the effects of long-term drought on trees, here.

A story by Elissa Robinson of the Detroit Free Press predicts the peak color around the Minnesota, Wisconsin and Upper Peninsula shores around the week of Oct. 6. She used SmokyMountains.com as a source and that site has a nice explanation of the whys and hows of fall leaves. Elissa's story includes U.S. map predicting colors throughout the fall. You can find her full story here.

Yup, That Counts

The annual fall migration count and banding is underway by the folks Hawk Ridge Bird Observatory in Duluth. The Live Fall Count started Aug. 15 and continues through Nov. 30. There are opportunities to join in presentations, enjoy bird spotting and watch the banding process. The annual Hawk Weekend Festival is coming up next week (Sept. 19-21). The keynote speaker will be Dr. Neil Paprocki, an ornithologist studying differential migration in rough-legged hawks and other avian species with the Idaho Cooperative Fish & Wildlife Research Unit with the University of Idaho. Find out about the festival here.

Meanwhile … while the Hawk Ridge crew is known for tracking raptors, they count more than just eagles, hawks and falcons. This photo was posted on the observatory's Facebook page this week with this note: "It's a Blue Jay day! Yesterday, September 10, a record number of Blue Jays flew past Hawk Ridge! Our counters dutifully tallied over 15,000, smashing the previous record by well over 1,000 birds. This is also the new Minnesota state high count! The morning hours were dominated by clouds of jays stretching along the shoreline and ridgetop. These kind of experiences help make Hawk Ridge what it is. Thank you Blue Jays!"

Thank you, Hawk Ridge Bird Observatory, for teaching more about our wild neighbors. You can donate to the organization here.

Whoosh & They're Gone!

The 29th annual NorthShore Inline Marathon, called the world’s largest point-to-point inline marathon, swooshes by from Two Harbors to Duluth this Saturday (Sept. 13) with shorter races on Friday (Sept. 12). The event features a marathon, half-marathon, 10K and combined races, as well as races for roller skaters (not inline skates). It draws about 2,800 racers, including Olympians, pro hockey and speed skaters as well as first-time skaters. This year, looks like there are skaters from almost all 50 states. (Come on Nevada, New Mexico, Mississippi and Washington, D.C. – whip up some skaters for next year!)

About 12,000 come to watch the races, but you have to look fast. The average completion time for the 26.2 mile marathon is just under 2 hours and the fastest time was just under 1 hour. (The average time for Grandma's Marathon is just over 4 hours.) The course, which follows closely the one used by Grandma's Marathon, borders the Lake shore.

"The 2025 race features one of the deepest elite rosters in event history, promising world-class competition and thrilling finishes in both the men’s and women’s divisions," say organizers. The race was founded in 1996 by a group of dedicated inline skaters.

If you see some skaters in costumes, that's because there is a Chilly Billy's Costume Contest, with the winner chosen by popular vote and the prize of $300 in MadHouse Burgers.

In addition to the races, there is a 2025 Skate & Health Expo at the Pioneer Hall in the DECC on Friday, noon-9 p.m., with more than 70 vendors. The Aggressive Skate Demo & Jam takes place at the Expo at 5:30 p.m., with a Rail Jam at 6:30 p.m. "It free to watch, free to join, and full of tricks you won’t want to miss. The winner takes home a 2026 NorthShore Inline Marathon entry!"

Find the full event guide to the weekend here.

Maritime Cargo Updates

Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes continued a down trend in August, totaling 5 million tons, a 9.1% decrease compared to last year, according to the Lake Carriers’ Association. Shipments were below the month’s 5-year average by 2%. Year-to-date, the iron ore trade totals 26.7 million tons, a decrease of 13.9% compared to the same point in 2024.

Through August, iron shipments are 6.4% below their 5-year average for eight months of the year, except for Duluth, where the chart shows a slight increase over the average. Some 5.3 million tons of iron ore have been shipped so far out of Duluth, an increase over the approximately 5.0 million average.

Limestone shipments totaled 3.6 million tons in August, a decrease of 3% from 2024, reports LCA. Limestone cargoes were also below the month’s 5-year average by 4.4%.

Loadings from U.S. quarries totaled 2.95 million tons, an increase of 1.8% compared to a year ago. Shipments from Canadian quarries totaled 647,403 tons, representing a 20% decrease.

Year-to-date the Lakes limestone trade stands at 16.3 million tons, a 4.6% decrease compared to last year. Loadings from Michigan and Ohio quarries total 13.4 million tons, a decrease of 2.1%. Shipments from Ontario quarries total 2.9 million tons, a 14.3% decrease compared to 2024.

The photo here by David Schauer shows the John G. Munson departing Duluth last week ahead of a thunderstorm line. The laker was headed to Marquette for ore after delivering limestone to C. Reiss.

Schedule a Day at the Beach … to Help Clean

Volunteer with the Friends of the Lake Superior Reserve at its fall beach cleanup next Saturday (Sept. 20) at 9:30 a.m. at Lot #1 on Wisconsin Point in Superior. Volunteers will gather for a brief introduction to Wisconsin Point and then will spread out to collect any trash along the beaches and shorelines. Light snacks, water, gloves, trash pickers, and trash bags will be provided. Dress for the weather, and wear comfortable shoes

The beach cleanup coincides with the first day of National Estuaries Week, the first day of Wisconsin Stormwater Week, and the Alliance for the Great Lakes coastal cleanup day. The Friends of the Lake Superior Reserve have adopted the beaches of Wisconsin Point as part of the Adopt-A-Park program through the City of Superior

Registration is not required, but requested. Register here.

To see if a Lake Superior beach near your is on the Alliance for the Great Lakes coastal clean-up day, check out the alliance's Adopt-a-Beach page here.

Just a Reminder!

Don't miss the chance to join a livestreamed underwater exploration of Superior Shoal, the mountain beneath Lake Superior's waters, this Sunday (Sept. 14).

An underwater drone launched from the Large Lakes Observatory's research vessel Blue Heron will examine the area of the shoal in "Exploring the Freshwater Everest," streaming live from 3-5 p.m. ET (2-4 p.m. CT). Find the YouTube link here. The event will be hosted by Yvonne Drebert & Zach Melnick, award-winning filmmakers, underwater drone explorers, and Fellows of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society, and by freshwater ecologist, Dr. Michael Rennie.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Now-Sunday, Sept. 14: The Soo Film Festival showcases the work of independent and emerging filmmakers from the Great Lakes and brings movies back to downtown Sault Ste. Marie to the historic Soo Theatre. There are narrative and documentary features, animation and an impressive array of narrative shorts. Find the full festival selection here.

Friday, Sept. 12: DeVos Art Museum at Northern Michigan University in Marquette features an afternoon and evening of talks, performances and an exhibition featuring 30 artists who participated in Nido (Italian for “nest”), an artist residency in Monte Castello di Vibio, a hill town in the Umbria region of Italy. From noon -5 p.m., artist misael sota will perform outside the Art & Design building. At 6 p.m., there will be a panel discussion with Mark Jeffrey and Kelly Kaczynski giving their insight into their individual and collaborative practices, including Living in the Play artists' residencies at The Poor Farm in Little Wolf, Wis., and Nido in Monte Castelli di Vibio, Italy. Then from 7-9 p.m., there will be a reception, featuring performances and activations by Mark Jeffery, Heather Lyon, and Kristin Mariani.

Friday, Sept. 12: The Marquette City Band will present a Fundraising Concert starting 5:30 p.m. at Blackrocks Brewery (weather permitting). Along with selections played by the city band, there will be special performances by other Marquette area musical artists.With the proceeds going toward the building of the Peg Hirvonen Bandshell.

Friday, Sept. 12: As part of the village of Calumet's 150th anniversary celebration, the Calumet Theatre will host "Friends of Fashion" for a look back at 150 years of elegant style. Starts at 7 p.m.

Friday-Saturday, Sept. 12-13: The 47th annual Lake Gogebic Fall Walleye Tournament brings two days of fishing to the lake with an annual tournament open to anglers of all skill levels. First place for largest walleye is $1,000; second place is $750 and third place is $500.

Saturday, Sept. 13: The Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum at Ishpeming hosts its Fall Festival with food, vendors and activities.

Next weekend, Sept. 19-20: Next Friday and Saturday, Yoop! Fest brings Midwest underground and indie sounds to at the Orpheum Theater in Hancock, curated by Kitschy Spirit Records.

Minnesota

Now-Saturday, Sept. 13: Plein Air Grand Marais Competition Week wraps up on Saturday. The opening exhibit from the competition will be Friday, 5 p.m. at the Johnson Heritage Post Art Gallery. That exhibit will run through Oct. 5.

Now-Oct. 25: The Grand Marais Art Colony's fall exhibition, "Hazel Belvo: Walking the Croftville Road," continues at Studio 21 in Grand Marais through most of October. Hazel is an artist, art educator and feminist leader whose latest body of work, "Walking the Croftville Road," features paintings that capture the small detail of that road in Cook County.

Friday, Sept. 12: It's going to be a toe-tapping day in Ely. The jamming starts at 4 p.m. at the Ely Folk School with an Old Time Strings Jam Session. Bring along your fiddle, banjo, guitar, mandolin, dulcimer or bass to play. The jam is over at 5 p.m., but the music doesn't stop. At 7 p.m. the folk school presents a Community Barn Dance at Ethel's Acres, featuring some of the same musicians you'll probably meet at the jam.

Starts Friday, Sept. 12-28: The Duluth Playhouse season kicks off with "Million Dollar Quartet," based on a Dec. 4, 1956, twist of fate that brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley together at Sun Records for one of the greatest jam sessions in music history. Buy tickets here.

Saturday, Sept. 13: The Grand Portage Lodge and Casino hosts a Classic Car Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13: Join Creative Spirit of the North Award winner Rachael Pace for a hands-on workshop in printing with natural textures – leaves, lace, and found objects, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Vermilion Fine Arts Theater in Ely.

Friday-Sunday, Sept. 12-14: Duluth Oktoberfestival at Bayfront Festival Park brings cold German bier, delicious Bavarian food, authentic live music, Der Kinderplatz with tons of games and activities for youngsters.

Saturday, Sept. 13: The Duluth Children's Museum hosts a mini Harvest Festival at its West Duluth location with presentations to learn about where food comes, make your own apple juice, live music with Zeb or Zeke and the Runaway Screamings and more with our community partners, Essentia Health, Duluth Cider, Native Wise and Duluth Community Garden.

Wisconsin

Now-Sunday, Thru Sept. 14: Art Escape in Bayfield continues through the weekend with activities, sales and open studio visits. See the schedule here.

Today, Sept. 11: Friends of the Madeline Island Museum show a video, "Fall & Winter, 1946-1948," at 5-6 p.m., as a tribute to Gary Russell and Howard Russell Jr. It features island life in the late 1940s and was filmed by Howard Russell Sr. and narrated by the Rev. Walter Ralph. The showing is at the museum.

Friday, Sept. 12: Rabbit, Bird & Bear: Fine Art & Gifts hosts An Evening with Michael Horse, featuring his ledger art and beautiful jewelry. The opening reception will be 4-6 p.m. with Michael giving a brief talk about his long career as an actor and an artist.

Friday, Sept. 12: Legendary Ojibwe musician Keith Secola performs at St. James Social in Bayfield, starting at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13: Learn how to ethically and sustainably harvest late season mushrooms on Madeline Island at the Madeline Island Wilderness Preserve. The free session meets at the Schoolhouse Trailhead in the North End Forest. Samantha Dobson: naturalist, educator, forager and year-round island resident teaches about trees, edible mushrooms and how to find them on this guided hike, starting 10 a.m.-noon. Finding mushrooms is not guaranteed.

Saturday, Sept. 13 & 20: Molly & The Danger Band perform folk and blues with a splash of Celtic vibe at The Park Center in Hayward. Next Saturday, Prudence Johnson & Dan Chouinard along with Randy Sabien bring "Gershwin!" to the center.

Saturday, Sept. 13: Popular mystery writer William Kent Krueger comes to Bayfield 3-4:30 p.m. for an afternoon of reading and discussion at the Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua offices. Kent writes the New York Times bestselling Cork O’Connor Mystery series set mainly in northern Minnesota. His latest novel in the series is Apostle's Cove. The event is presented by Apostle Islands Booksellers. As the folks at the Booksellers tell us, "For readers in the Chequamegon Bay area, fall wouldn’t feel complete without a visit from New York Times bestselling author William Kent Krueger."

Saturday, Sept. 13: Honest Dog Books in Bayfield celebrates its sixth anniversary with deals, prizes, pupcups and cupcakes.

Ontario

Friday, Sept. 12: A Musical Theatre Rave is coming to the Grand Gardens Downtown in Sault Ste. Marie. Expect to dance and sing along to all your favorite show tunes in this unique blend of theatre and rave.

Friday, Sept. 12: Celebrate the release of "Do You Think of Me?" by Sara Kae, 7 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre in Thunder Bay. You'll hear from local artists Cassidy Houston, Fae Alexander, Morningstar Derosier and Carly Martin, and get a first listen to the song coming out the next week on Sept. 19. Sara Kae is an Ojibwe and Cree artist, writer and performer from the Lake Helen First Nation near Nipigon.

Sept. 15-Nov. 2: The Thunder Bay Museum announced the upcoming launch of its 50/50 Raffle fundraiser, offering the community an opportunity to support the preservation of local history while entering to win a growing cash prize. The draw takes place Nov. 3.

