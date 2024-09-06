Around the Circle This Week: September 12, 2024

Sharing the Stanley Cup with Thunder Bay

If you have friends in Thunder Bay, it’s likely you’ve seen a lot of selfie poses of them with a silvery sidekick on their Facebook pages.

The famed hockey trophy, the Stanley Cup, visited Thunder Bay this week thanks to a trip by Jamie Kompon, the Florida Panthers assistant coach born in Nipigon and whose mother, Sharon, lives in TBay. Leith Dunick, who took this photo of Jamie and Sharon, did an interview with him for TBnewswatch. You can read the full story here.

It was the third time Jamie has been part of a cup-winning team. The Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers this year and previously he was with the winning Los Angeles Kings in 2012 and the Chicago Blackhawks in 2013. Thanks to a sunny day, the Stanley Cup was settled for public viewing and selfies with the hockey’s famed trophy at the Port Arthur Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

"It means a lot," Jamie said on CBC's Superior Morning about the chance to bring it to Thunder Bay. "It's not necessarily about me — it's about community, it's about my family, it's about friends that have helped me along the way, and just to share this moment with everyone.”

The Stanley Cup is a frequent visitor to Lake Superior’s most populous city, probably thanks to it being the birthplace of more professional players per capita than any other city. Among recent visits were one with Jordan Staal, centre for the Pittsburgh Penguins, in 2008; with Matt Murray, goalie with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2017; and with Robert Bortuzzo, defenceman for the St. Louis Blues, in 2019.

A Rare 3-sided Experience & Shifting Iron Ore Shipments

Duluth Maritime photographer and president of the Lake Superior Marine Museum Association, David Schauer, posted this image on Sept. 8 with the observation of a rare experience in triplicate.

“I can't recall a time in recent years when active vessels occupied all three sides of the Graymont/Lafarge dock in Superior,” he posts. “On the left is the Hon. James L. Oberstar waiting to unload coal from Midwest Energy, tug/barge Samuel De Champlain/Innovation unloading cement powder, and on the right is the John J. Boland unloading limestone.”

In other shipping news … Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes in August went down 1.5% for the month compared to 2023, but remained above the 5.4% above the five-year average for the month, reports the Lake Carriers’ Association. For the year-to-date, the iron ore trade totals 31 million tons, a decrease of less than 0.5% compared to the same point last year. Through August iron shipments are 7.4% above their five-year average for eight months of the year.

USFWS Announces Lampricide for Bad River

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service personnel will apply lampricides to the Bad River (Ashland and Bayfield counties) to kill sea lamprey larvae burrowed in the stream bottom. The lampricide will be used Sept. 24-Oct. 3. Dates may change depending on weather and other local conditions.

“Sea lamprey larvae live in certain Great Lakes tributaries and transform to parasitic juveniles that migrate to the Great Lakes and kill fish,” the USFWS

said in its announcement. “Failure to kill sea lamprey larvae in streams would result in significant damage to the Great Lakes fishery. Infested tributaries must be treated every three to five years with lampricides to control sea lamprey populations.”

During the time of the chemical applications, the USFWS advises caution with possible contact. “The U. S. Environmental Protection Agency and Health Canada Pest Management Regulatory Agency have reviewed human health and environmental safety data for lampricides, and in 2003 concluded that the lampricides (Lampricide and Bayluscide) pose no unreasonable risk to the general population and the environment when applied at concentrations necessary to control larval sea lampreys. However, as with any pesticide, the public is advised to use discretion and minimize unnecessary exposure. Lampricides are selectively toxic to sea lampreys, but a few fish, insect, and broadleaf plants are sensitive. Persons confining bait fish or other organisms in stream water are advised to use an alternate water source because lampricides may cause mortality among aquatic organisms stressed by crowding and handling. Agricultural irrigation must be suspended for 24 hours, during and following treatment.”

Despite the devastation of sea lamprey within the Great Lakes system, in their own ecosystems, they are kind of cool. “Agnathans (a superclass of cartilaginous jawless fish including lampreys and hagfish) have been on earth since before the dinosaurs. And they haven’t changed much. Fossil lampreys that are 360+ million years old look like modern species — a true testament to their success throughout the eons,” says Katrina Liebich for the USFWS. Learn more about lampreys here.

A Historic Undertaking Comes to Fruition

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum is bringing out everything – including the brass band – for its dedication on Saturday (Sept. 14) of the USCG 36381 motor lifeboat and the motor lifeboat house at the historic station on Whitefish Point.

During the event that starts at 1 p.m., the U.S. Coast Guard Color Guard will be there and the Coast Guard will bring along the boat used by its aids-to-navigation team. There will be a historical presentation, the unveiling of a short documentary on the motor lifeboat and, yes, the Dodworth Saxhorn Historical Brass Band. For those not able to attend in person, there will be a livestream available.

“These are two long-term historic restorations projects that are finally done,” says Bruce Lynn, executive director of the museum and the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society. On Saturday, residents of Paradise, Mich., get free admission to the museum.

See a short video of that lifeboat arriving on the life station site here.

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society also received a prestigious award earlier this year, earning the "Superior Award” from the Historical Society of Michigan. Learn more about that award here.

Back in 2020 Lake Superior Magazine had a story about supporters of the Keweenaw County Historical Society who also undertook restoration of an old sailing surfboat for the the Eagle Harbor Life Saving Museum. The story of "Rescuing the Rescue Boat" can be found here.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Now-Feb. 1, 2025: The Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center has its newest exhibit, “Northern Tapestry: 125 Years of Stories” celebrating a century plus at Northern Michigan University in Marquette. It examines the unusual, unknown, odd and sometimes challenging experiences at NMU that have helped make it the university it is today.

Friday-Saturday, Sept. 13-14: Quincy Mine hosts Railroad Days this weekend. Check out the recently restored Quincy and Torch Lake Railroad's Locomotive No. 6 and the newly renovated Roundhouse. Meet some of the crew that were involved in the restoration process and climb aboard the engine and some of its stablemates on the property. Visit the QTLRR locomotives that brought rock down to the mills and coal back up to the hungry boilers, and relive the life of a trackworker and try pumping the handles on a handcar.

Sunday, Sept. 15: Head to Kitschy Spirit Records in Calumet for a Grand Slam - Open Mic hosted by Shannon and Scott Perkins. Kitschy provides the guitar amp, bass amp, drum kit and mics. You provide the talent, from 1-4 p.m.

Minnesota

Friday-Sunday, Sept. 13-15: Grand Portage Fishing Tournament runs out of the Grand Portage Lodge & Casino. Participants will fish for lake trout and salmon (king and coho) to qualify for the $5,800 in cash prizes.

Friday, Sept. 13: Join the opening reception, 5-7 p.m., for the Plein Air Grand Marais exhibit at the Johnson Heritage Post Art Gallery.

Saturday, Sept. 14: Celebrate the 15th anniversary of Zeitgeist Duluth at the Times at Zeitgeist starting 6 p.m. Saturday. Enjoy live music and entertainment, a myriad of local creative talent, unique silent and live auction items, delicious food and drinks. Plus get full access to the Zeitgeist Arts Building, with behind the scenes sneak peaks, and a sidewalk patio party.

Saturday, Sept. 14: Learn from the experts … in axe and knife throwing. North Shore Adventure Park in Silver Bay hosts demo and practice sessions with champion throwers from the International Axe Throwing Federation. Dustin Kerr, owner of Perplebunny’s Axe House in the Twin Cities, will be there. Limit of 20 in the class, ages 14 and up.

Saturday, Sept. 14: Come celebrate a 60-year milestone with PBS North at Chester Park in Duluth from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Local artisans from its Making It Up North show will be on hand as well as various food trucks, a craft beer garden (1-4 p.m.) and a performance from Grammy Award-winners The Okee Dokee Brothers. Also performing will be The Stearns County Pachanga Society, Minneapolis performer Nicholas David, and the Woodland Sky Native American Dance Company. Meet and take a photo with PBS KIDS characters Daniel Tiger, Clifford, Donkey Hodie, and Peg+Cat.

Sunday, Sept. 15: The Duluth Preservation Alliance for the annual Historic Properties Tour. Duluth is a city rich with architectural history. That history will be on full display during the Duluth Preservation Alliance’s Annual Historic Properties Tour. The tour runs from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., where people can wander inside and out of seven historic gems around the Zenith City.

Wisconsin

Friday, Sept. 13: Toddlers and parents are welcomed to join artist Dana Johnson at the Bayfield Carnegie Library for a storytelling collage workshop. The free event, part of the Art Escape in Bayfield, begins at 10:30 a.m. and registration is not required.

Thru Sunday, Sept. 15: Bayfield’s Art Escape continues through Sunday with events, workshops, open houses at art studios and galleries and more activities of a creative nature. Find the full schedule online.

Saturday, Sept. 14: All in one night at Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua in Bayfield: Them Coulee Boys craft a brand of Americana that blends folk, punk, bluegrass and rock & roll. The band earned Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s 2020 Band to Watch. Also there will be Tin Can Gin, born and brewed upon the shores of Lake Superior in Duluth with its unique blend of string band music. Topping it off will be Molly Brandt with her powerful vocals, compelling storytelling, and unforgettable performances. Starts at 7 p.m.

Ontario

Saturday, Sept. 14: Wake the Giant Music Festival returns to the Thunder Bay waterfront for its fifth year. On the docket: Canadian rockers the Arkells, world- renowned DJ Galantis, and Indie pop band Walk Off the Earth, are set to headline the 2024 event, joined by DJ Shub Presents War Club Live, Coleman Hell, Chester Knight, Ira Johnson Band, and Thunder Spirit.

Next Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 21-22: Rev up your engines and fly – or drive – to Sault Ste. Marie next weekend for the annual Bushplane Days at the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre. Special this year will be a flyover by the Canada Forces Snowbirds, buzzing Lake Superior for a second time this year. (They came to Duluth in July as another part of their 100th anniversary year.) The Snowbirds fly on Saturday and on Sunday will be a Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources & Forestry demonstration of a water bomber scooping up water as it does to fight wildfires. Plus there will be games and activities for the kids, and BBQ and beer for the adults and all of the exhibits to see.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: Leith Dunick/TBnewswatch; David Schauer; Steve Martarano/USFWS; Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission; Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum; Spotlight, from left, Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center /Duluth Preservation Alliance/Bayfield Carnigie Library/Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre