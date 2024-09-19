Around the Circle This Week: September 19, 2024

Reducing the Carbon Footprint

The National Parks of Lake Superior Foundation has been working to help the five sites along Lake Superior under the National Park Service stewardship to "transition their buildings, operations, and transportation off fossil fuel and onto clean electricity," the NPLSF notes.

Now they are providing a guide for homeowners to use the same ideas.

“Many of our park buildings are the size of homes so their approach to decarbonizing with efficiency, air-source heat pumps, and renewable electricity are directly applicable for the public,” says NPLSF Executive Director Tom Irvine. “Electric chain saws, mowers, leaf blowers, and other tools also have counterparts people can use at home.”

The foundation posts a downloadable guide for homeowners here.

Waatebagaa-Giizis Rising

It was a mind-blowing configuration of lunar events this week when the full moon was also a Supermoon (modestly closer to Earth) and was also a partial lunar eclipse. The crew from the deck of the Joseph L. Block took this shot on Lake Superior. In Anishinaabemowen, the name for the full moon in September is Waatebagaa-Giizis, or Leaves Changing Color Moon. This close up of the moon comes from Michael Peters of Duluth.

Last week on Thursday, photographer Heidi Pinkerton took spectacular images of auroras dancing across the sky. See her still photos here or her video here.

The night sky spectacular earlier this week offers the perfect kick start for Starry Skies North, a weeklong celebration with star parties, storytelling, planetarium shows, trivia and other activities around the Twin Ports of Duluth and Superior. All week at the Great Lakes Aquarium you can learn about the importance of dark skies for our plants and animals. On Friday at Barker's Island in Superior, starting at 9 p.m., there will be a Star Party with telescopes at the ready. Find the full schedule, Sept. 20-27, here.

The Laker Launch of Boatwinkle

Boatwinkle, the stuff moose mascot of DRE Designs - Great Lakes Marine Products, is taking his first freighter ride this week. Boatwinkle is the brainchild of Andrea Guerriero, and she willingly let her friend board the James R. Barker when it arrived in Sault Ste. Marie earlier this week. This photo of the Barker comes from Melody Miron of Escanaba, taken on Sunday, the same day Boatwinkle later boarded (we think).

"Boatwinkle boarded the James R. Barker this evening and will be having his first laker adventure with Captain Newland and the JRB crew!" Andrea posted. "He’s been on four salties but never a laker… until now!!! Captain Newland sent me this photo saying my Buddy arrived safe and sound… You can see him here with the sunset reflecting in his sunglasses as his new friends Barker the Moose and Barker the pup are with him and will show him around I’m sure."

Northland Students Back on Campus & In Classes

The beleaguered Northland College in Ashland, Wis., has a great

restart last week with students returning to classes. Earlier this year in March, the 132-year-old private college with an environmental focus announced it needed $21 million by April 3 or faced closure. Despite an outpouring of support, that goal was not met, but under encouragement from the community, the college's board retooled the college, with a leaner staff and narrowed educational focus.

Co-publisher of Lake Superior Magazine Passes On

It is with sadness and shock that we announce the death of Beth Bily, co-publisher of Lake Superior Magazine and our sister publication, BusinessNorth.

Mary "Beth" Bily, 57, died on Friday, Sept. 13, at Essentia-St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth surrounded by family. She is married to Dave Bily and they have two daughters, Alli and Katie Bily.

Beth was born March 25, 1967 in Alexandria, Ind., the daughter of Ilona “Lonnie” Curtis and Kenneth Heller.

She and Dave met at a restaurant where they both worked in Muncie, Ind. They also both were students at Bell State University at the time. They later married and moved to northern Minnesota for work. "The first full winter we spent here was the winter of the Halloween storm, which dumped something like 39 inches of snow on the region in an epic storm that began on Halloween," recalls Dave. "I remember thinking something along the lines of, 'What were we thinking when we decided to move here?' We purchased our first pairs of Pac boots that year. We became familiar with the term 'survival kit.'" The two adjusted to winter and their Hill City, Minn., area. "We like the seasons here. We liked the recreational opportunities here, and we liked raising our family out in the country, and we like the slower pace of life in rural Minnesota," Dave says.

Beth spent most of her adult life sharing the stories of the people and communities of northern Minnesota. She began her journalism career in 2000 at the Aitkin Independent Age and remained highly involved in the news and publication industry for the rest of her life, serving as a freelance writer, reporter, and editor for several regional newspapers and other publications.

Beth and business partner, Ron Brochu, purchased BusinessNorth in 2010 in Duluth. Beginning in 2018, they purchased and became co-publishers of Lake Superior Magazine. She helped to oversee the magazine and its retail and wholesale operations.

Lee Bloomquist, a friend of Beth's and longtime reporter/editor in northern Minnesota, recalls "Everybody there who dealt with the media had a lot of respect for her. … Beth was what I would call an old-school reporter. She would write stuff without an agenda. … She was the consummate professional. I think her work is going to have a lasting impact.”

Felicia Schneiderhan, who worked for Beth and Ron as managing editor of BusinessNorth, remembers Beth for her kindness in the office. "To me, Beth valued family first and foremost – both in her own family with her husband and daughters, and in her employees. She was always so welcoming, kind, and generous with my kids, and this made an important impact for my family. My kids knew they were welcomed and valued by my employer."

Find a full story about Beth on the BusinessNorth website here. A story about Beth can also be found in the Mesabi Daily News here.

Services for Beth will be Monday, Sept. 23, at the Cremation Society of Minnesota chapel in Duluth. Visitation will be at 9 a.m. with a 10 a.m. service followed by a reception. Find Beth's full obituary here.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Today-Sunday, Sept. 19-20: Munising Bay Cruisers hosts its annual Munising Bay Car Show. Most events take place in downtown Munising, but there is also a cruise along the nearby highway on Saturday.

Friday, Sept. 20: Downtown Grand Marais hosts its Cruise In Block Party on the Bay, 1-7 p.m. Enjoy a DJ, local eateries, shops and the beautiful bay. Bring your customs, hot rods, street rods, classics, trucks and muscle cars. This event is open to the public and free. No prior registration is required.

Friday, Sept. 20: Ontonagon Theater of Performing Arts will present a Historical Music concert featuring Kathryn Summersett, PhD, soprano, and Kathleen Alatalo-Arten on piano/harpsichord, starting a 7 p.m.

Friday-Saturday, Sept. 20-21: YOOP! Fest returns for its fourth year. The two-day concert event takes place at the historic Calumet Theatre, showcasing underground music from the Upper Midwest and across the United States.

Saturday, Sept. 21: Join in the Michigan Tech Parade of Nations for its 35th year in Houghton. This year’s theme is "Holidays From Around the World" and celebrates unity and multiculturalism, featuring a parade plus food and entertainment reflecting the international diversity of the local population.

Minnesota

Thru Sept. 29: The Duluth Playhouse presents "Jersey Boys – The Story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons," the Tony Award-winning musical, at the Norshor Theatre in Duluth. See times online, including ASL Interpretation and Audio Description performances.

Friday, Sept. 20: Enjoy the Moonlight Music & Market in downtown Two Harbors, starting at 6 p.m. Live music in the street will come from The Northwood’s Band.

Saturday, Sept. 21: "Jan Sivertson – Once Upon an Isle: The Story of Fishing Families on Isle Royale" featured Sivertson Gallery co-founder Jan presenting the paintings of her dad, Howard Sivertson and his artistic focus in the early '80s telling his story of life on Isle Royale. The presentation is 2-3 p.m. at the Chik-Wauk Museum and Nature Center outside of Grand Marais.

Saturday, Sept. 21: Chester Bowl Improvement Club presents its Fall Fest for building community with friends and neighbors in Duluth's Chester Park. Enjoy music, food, crafts, locally grown fresh produce, vendors, and informational booths about local programs, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Entry fee.

Tuesday-Wednesday, Sept. 24-25: The Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota (bikeMN) will offer bicycle classes for adults and kids in Duluth. Find out the schedule at Zeitgeist, Gloria Dei Church and the Woodland Y.

Tuesday, Sept. 24: "Take It With You," returns to Zeitgeist in Duluth to kick off its 8th season. "Take It With You" is an hour-long, originally scripted, live radio theater podcast "complete with versatile voice actors, all original music, and old-school foley sound effects performed in front of a studio audience." Starts at 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin

Thru Sept. 30: Still time left to participate in the Bayfield Poetry Trail. Twenty-seven Bayfield Chamber members from Cornucopia to Ashland have selected a poem to post 24/7 for your reading enjoyment during the month of September. Pick up an entry form at the chamber or any participating business, and write down the titles of at least 22 poems at those locations to enter in the drawing. Ends Sept. 30.

Friday & Saturday, Sept. 20 & 21: Join the Walk For Tomorrow to call attention to suicide awareness and mental health. There are two opportunities to participate. : 4 p.m. Friday at the Hayward High School Track and 5 p.m. Saturday at the School District of Winter. Organized through Sawyer County Public Health.

Saturday, Sept. 21: Hayward Fall Festival promises something for everyone, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. in downtown Hayward. Take in the sidewalk sales, kids games, food vendors, arts & craft booths, live music, a brat & beer tent and a scarecrow contest.

Sunday, Sept. 22: Join Warren Nelson & Friends for Autumn Fancy, a musical celebration at Harbor Table in Washburn. Doors open at 4 p.m.

Ontario

Starting Friday, Sept. 20-Oct. 13: Thunder Bay celebrates its Culture Days, launching Friday with an evening of Arts & Culture Under the Lights at Marina Park. There will be a cultural performance/dance stage; a literary/storytelling stage; a Community Group Expo; an artisans market; street performances; The Art of the Mushroom Exhibit & Crafts; art demos and food vendors. And that's just one night! Check out the full schedule of events through mid-October online.

Friday-Sunday, Sept. 20-22: Vividartfest in Sault Ste. Marie offers workshops, film showings and other activities all weekend, including a showing of The Shaman's Apprentice at the Sault Ste. Marie Museum during the "Short Film Block" on Sunday at noon. Find the full packed weekend schedule online.

Friday-Saturday, Sept. 20-21: Thunder Bay Truck Centre Dirt Track Nationals features WISSOTA Modifieds, Super Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Street Stocks and Hornets. Racing action starts at 5 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday, Sept. 21: The Toys for Tots Motorcycle Ride starts at the Harley Davidson Thunder Bay at noon and wends its way to the The Salvation Army Journey To Life Centre Thunder Bay to raise money and toys for holiday donation.

Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 21-22: The annual Bushplane Days at the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre in Sault Ste. Marie will feature a flyover by the Canadian Forces on Saturday and a demonstration of an Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources & Forestry water bomber on Sunday. Plus there will be games and activities for the kids, and BBQ and beer for the adults and all of the exhibits to see.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: National Parks of Lake Superior Foundation; Joseph L. Block Facebook; Michael Peters; Melody Miron; DRE Design; James R. Barker Facebook; Northland College; Lake Superior Magazine; Spotlight from left, Cruise In Block Party on the Bay/Jan & Howard Sivertson/Hayward Fall Fest/VIVIDartfest