Around the Circle This Week: September 25, 2025

Guardians of the Coast

Chuck Olsen recently wrote and photographed a fine story for WTIP radio in Grand Marais, Minn., about a new set of guardians on that Lake coast.

“When the U.S. Coast Guard closed its Grand Marais station in 2022, it left a significant gap in safety coverage along a large stretch of Lake Superior,” Chuck writes. “For the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, the answer was clear: step in to protect the waters they have long called home.

“Now, the Band has launched what the tribe says is the first Indigenous-led coast guard in the nation. With state funding, new boats and volunteer crews in training, the program is already rescuing stranded vessels and benefiting communities and visitors to Minnesota’s North Shore.”

Chuck writes about Grand Portage securing $3 million from the state to fund four state-of-the-art rescue boats, two to remain in Grand Portage and the others to be gifted to the Cook and Lake County sheriffs’ departments.

“Our tribal chairman, Bobby Deschampe, was concerned about aquatic safety on Lake Superior,” said Dr. Seth Moore, director of natural resources for Grand Portage and one of the captains (and in this photo). “We had had a number of rescues every single season up until that point, and we were worried with no backup resources from the federal government that people might not have enough capability to be rescued on the Lake.”

You can read Chuck’s full story and photos here, including more images of the rescue vessel Genawaaboonagak – "Keeping watch while on the water" – in this photo. This boat, delivered on a Friday, already accomplished a rescue mission to a disabled vessel at Isle Royale the next day.

WTIP, by the by, is one of our region's public radio stations affected by cuts in federal funding, so we encourage folks who appreciate their coverage – including its award-winning news stories and as a community focal point for information in disasters like the Ham Lake Fire – to keep in touch and donate if you can.

Bear Out There

The Ontario shores have experienced a number of bear encounters, some aggressive, this month and experts around the Lake are warning people to be bear aware this fall.

The latest was three bear sightings Wednesday (Sept. 24) near schools in Thunder Bay this week, as reported by Gary Rinne of TBnewswatch, is just the latest note that bear-people encounters may get a bump this fall. According to Gary, one bear climbed a tree in the yard at St. Margaret Elementary School and bears were spotted at Bishop Gallagher and Bishop EQ Jennings school. Students were kept inside until the end of the day at the schools, when protocols for safe exit were used, including contacting families for transportation rather than having students walk home.

Two bears had to be killed after encounters at Nipigon, Ont. On the evening of Sept. 16, a Nipigon couple was attacked by a bear in their home when they opened the door to let in their dog. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released information about the aggressive bear. According to reports, the couple barricaded themselves in a bedroom while their dog kept the bear downstairs by barking at it from the top of the stairs until police arrived. The bear was killed by police, and the couple and dog all had non-life-threatening injuries that were treated. Andrew Cruickshank of Cottage Life had a story about the encounter, and more information about bear activity this season. You can read Andrew's story here.

The other Nipigon incident was on Sept. 10, according to a report by the Ontario Provincial Police. "At approximately 11:30 p.m. officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Nipigon Detachment, responded to reports of an aggressive bear in the Brompton Road area. The bear had reportedly charged at and growled at residents, causing concern for public safety. Despite efforts to deter the animal, it could not be safely scared away or relocated." The bear had to be killed.

"With the cooler temperatures approaching, fall time is an important time to be aware of bears," the police said in the press release, while reminding people that not every bear sighting is an emergency. "There have been many sightings recently as bears are starting to bulk up for winter. With bears preparing for winter hibernation, fall is when people need to be the most aware. Bears tend to find their way into residential areas this time of year in search of food."

The Ontario Provincial Police posted a Bear Wise advice page with advice on what to do when encountering a bear at home, while camping, at school, etc. and also with tips on how to avoid attracting bears. Find more information about preventing bear encounters from the OPP here.

Collecting Critter Cards

The Lake Superior Zoo in Duluth invites folks to join its Conservation Quest to learn more about wildlife and to collect its critter trading cards along the way.

The quest is done online here … and once a participant has completed a quest, they can complete a form and then stop into the zoo gift shop to receive a card about one of the zoo residents. Currently the quests are for Coyote, Capybara and Burmese Python. The quest and cards are thanks to support by the Charles and Carolyn Russell Family Foundation.

Matt McConico of Fox21 did a story about the program that you can see here.

Don't Make Bigfoot Tell You Twice … Actually, you may want to watch both new videos from videographer Marty Anderson and the Superior Hiking Trail Association that feature Bigfoot as the spokes-cryptid for "Leave No Trace" on the trail. Both are under the tongue-in-cheeky titles of "Know Your SHT," one about litter and the other about human waste on the trail. Check them out here.

Write This Down!

The Twin Ports will have a wealth of writerly events this weekend, starting with a special twist on the monthly Type-In at the Studio Café in downtown Duluth and featuring a first-ever opportunity to meet, greet and buy books from local authors, self-published to traditional published.

On Friday, the Type-In Flash Fiction Contest encourages writers to swarm the Studio Café after 5 p.m., when the contest topic is announced. Those who enter can then type away – bring on your own manual typewriter or use one that's there – and finish your story by 8 p.m. Judges (and the audience) will choose a winner … and the grand prize is a vintage typewriter! There will be drawings every half-hour for fun and type-y prizes. Watch a video with some event details here.

Saturday is full of author action, starting at 1-3 p.m. with the Local Authors Fair in the Duluth Public Library's Green Room. The library, partnering with Lake Superior Writers, will showcase local authors and their works. You can browse the books, chat with the authors and find great reads for the long nights or for gifting during the holiday season. Bring cash, since some authors may not be able to take credit cards. And don't forget to cross Michigan Street for the Bienvenue Coffee Festival at The St. Louis County Depot (see more in Spotlight).

After a visit to the fair, head over to the Quaker Meetinghouse for the readings and refreshments hosted by poet Deborah Rasmussen who is celebrating the release of Always Room for Interpretation, The event runs 2-4 p.m. Saturday, and you can purchase the book there.

From 1-3 p.m. Saturday, author Erika Lynn Adams will be at Foxes & Fireflies Booksellers in Superior with her newest book, an autobiographical novel, Allie's Adventures on the Wonder. She’s also known for her children’s book, “New Moon’s Family.”

More to Write Home About Felicia Schneiderhan, a frequent contributor to Lake Superior Magazine, will be teaching a five-part course for anyone wanting to start or boost a freelance career or who is researching a non-fiction book or memoir. The virtual workshop, “How to Write & Sell an Article” taught by Felicia, a published Duluth author and writing coach, will give you all the right tools for getting your work done. The workshop will be Thursdays in October – the 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30 – from 7-8:30 p.m. and it’s based on a popular college course for non-fiction writers. Classes take you through the entire process of brainstorming ideas, researching markets, pitching, writing, working with editors, all the way through contracts and publishing. Every participant will actually walk through all these steps with their own materials, so by the end you’ll have generated a lot of usable pitches, research, and a network of other freelancers. The class will feature guest appearances by editors (including one from Lake Superior Magazine) and successful freelancers talking about their work. Felicia is an award-winning writer of memoir, fiction and magazine articles. As the daughter of a former Catholic nun "caught" by a fisherman, she grew up writing in notebooks along the backwaters of the Mississippi River. Her memoir Newlyweds Afloat describes three years of living aboard a trawler in downtown Chicago. Her artistic process as a writer, teacher and editor focuses on collaboration among individuals and artistic mediums. The classes is presented by Lake Superior Writers and there is a fee discount for members. Find out the details and register here.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 27-28: For the first time since 2019, the Sault International Festival of Races returns to Sault Ste. Marie. Among the weekend races is the 5 Mile Bridge Run across the International Bridge between the two Saults. The race will temporarily close the bridge to vehicle traffic from 7:45-9 a.m. on Saturday.

Next Friday-Saturday, Oct. 3-4: Houghton’s waterfront explodes with colorful events – all on one weekend. This mash-up features the Canal Color Festival, heralding the fall season; Brew Street, a celebration of craft brewing; Plaidurday, yes, a day to wear plaid with a 7 p.m. photo to prove it; the Color Run, with its splash of colorful powders; and Houghton’s Fall Fest for family fun like tractor rides, apple cider pressing, food vendors and more.

Minnesota

Today-Oct. 4, Sept. 25-Oct. 4: The next two weeks, Thursday-Sunday, at Zeitgeist in Duluth see a provocative, fully contemporary re-imagining of Arthur Schnitzler’s notorious play "Reigen." "La Ronde," adapted and directed by Robert Lee, offers evening performances at 7:30 p.m. with a Sunday matinee (Sept. 28) at 2 p.m.

Starts Friday, Sept. 26-Oct. 5: Art Along the Lake is a 10-day, self-guided art tour from Tofte to Grand Portage to the Gunflint Trail. Meet local artists in their home studios and gain insights into their creative processes. Many locations showcase guest artists’ work, and all venues are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find an interactive map here.

Friday, Sept. 26: Join the opening reception for the MUSE 12 x 12 Member Show Exhibition at Grand Marais Art Colony's Studio 21, 4-5:30 p.m. Celebrate the artwork of art colony members; all submissions are 12 x 12-inches or fit within 12 cubic inches.

Friday-Sunday, Sept. 26-28: The 2025 ATV MN Ride & Rally offers a variety of trail rides through the Sawtooth Mountains, exploring vistas of river canyons as well as scenic overlooks of Lake Superior. Events are centered around Silver Bay.

Saturday, Sept. 27: Bienvenue Coffee Festival merges coffee and culture at a community gathering in the St. Louis County Depot from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The festival blends coffee, art, community and activities. New this year: the short film "Coffee Needs People" and a puppet show from Good Puppet Bad Puppet. Plus the event showcases industry experts with seminars and demos, latte art competitions, children's activities and vendors.

Monday-next Friday, Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Duluth joins in the Week Without Driving, encouraging public transport, walking, biking or other modes of getting around. On Monday at 10:30 a.m., there will be an unveiling of an art installation by Tiffany Fenner at Sixth Avenue East and Eighth Street as part of the Twin Ports Bus Shelter Art Project.

Wisconsin

Tonight, Sept. 25: Check out the WPR Music Bingo at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Center in Superior, starting at 5:30 p.m. Bring friends and family to test your music trivia and earn cool swag.

Saturday, Sept. 27: Alchemy in Superior presents its Fall Frolic, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with music, food and vendors.

Saturday, Sept. 27: Head to Honest Dog Books in Bayfield for a drink with author Peter Nordgren, who will talk about new his book, A Place on Water, joined by his musician friend Paul Ehlers. The book is an intimate look at the natural world of far northern Wisconsin. The event is free with a casual setting where you should feel free to come and go as you like. As always, dogs and kids welcome. The bar will serve wine, beer, cider and non-alcoholic drinks.

Ontario

Now-Saturday, Thru Sept. 27: The Fall Rendezvous & Highland Fest at the Ermatinger Clergue National Historic Site in Sault Ste. Marie brings re-enactors from the War of 1812 era, demonstrations, cannon fire every 15 minutes (feel the boom!) and family activities.

Saturday, Sept. 27: The 6th annual Autumn Rendezvous in Neebing showcases artists from around the Slate Valley region. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. There will be a gift basket drawing.

Virtual

Saturday, Sept. 27: Finlandia Foundation's first Finnposium of the fall features explores Paavo Nurmi’s 1925 American tour, where he raced 53 times, and set 40 records, as detailed in Kalle Virtapohja’s acclaimed book, Phantom Finn. Kalle is joined by Jari Salonen, CEO of the Paavo Nurmi Games, and host Anne-Mari Paster, former Turku resident now living in the United States. The event is noon EST. Register here. You can hear a brief video about the book here.