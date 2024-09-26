Around the Circle This Week: September 26, 2024

There's Gold in Them There Hills … and Red, Orange & Brown

Our photographic friends around the Lake are giving us the alert – with beautiful photo evidence – that the autumn change is happening. So now may be the time to plan that Big Lake road trip to your favorite shore.

Ken Harmon posted this image of Sawtooth Highlands and gave us this Minnesota North Shore color report: I think the warm weather has delayed the colors a bit. I’ve been searching for pockets of good color, but much of the maple forest has a number of days until peak, north of Tofte to the Canadian border."

Over in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Isle Royale Seaplanes out of Hubbell is offering Michigan college students discounted seaplane flights – 15% off – to get up and away over the Keweenaw’s rugged shorelines. Others can also enjoy the color flights through Oct. 13. “New students at Michigan Technological University and visitors alike are in for a Keweenaw-singular experience,” said Brad Barnett, Visit Keweenaw executive director. “There’s nothing quite like soaring over the region’s rugged beauty and seeing vantage points you simply can’t see on foot. The gentle flight gives you sweeping views of the landscape that remains untouched, offering an unforgettable adventure.”

Looking for special ways to view the foliage? Check out the water tours, plane and helicopter flights and ski lift, gondola lift and options in your Big Lake neighborhood.

To check on the foliage before you go, here is the fall color finder site for Minnesota, for Wisconsin, for the Upper Peninsula, and the Ontario Parks' fall colour report.

Two Down, One to Go

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reported today that Phase 2 of the New Lock – the upstream approach walls – was “substantially completed.”

Next Thursday (Oct. 3), at 11:30 CT, there will be a free Virtual Visitor Center presentation giving an update on the New Lock project. Civil Engineer Rachel Miller will share highlights of the past year including completion of upstream approach walls, building coffer dams and starting demolition of the 100+ year old Sabin Lock. She will also describe what lies ahead for this mega project

“Phase 2 work focused on rehabilitating the upstream approach walls to guide vessels into the New Lock and will allow the vessels to moor on the wall,” New Lock at the Soo Project Engineer Ryan Berkompas said. “The old approach walls in the northern channel were the same age as the Sabin and Davis Locks, over 100 years old."

The Corps awarded the $117 million contract in September 2020 to Kokosing-Alberici, of Westerville, Ohio. “Minor electrical work is expected to be addressed through the end of October with a goal of financially closing the contract by end the of November,” said Ryan.

A total of 52 coffer cells were constructed, filled and capped with concrete to make up the eastern portion of the approach walls. A combined 4,800 linear feet of walls were rehabilitated and 62,000 cubic yards of concrete were used.

“Phase 3 construction began in late 2022 and given efficient funding and favorable weather is on track to be complete by 2030,” New Lock at the Soo Senior Project Manager Mollie Mahoney said. “The New Lock at the Soo will be constructed in the footprint of the Sabin Lock and will be the same size as the Poe Lock (1,200 feet long, 110 feet wide and 32 feet deep).”

The Soo Locks allow vessels to transit the 21-foot elevation change at the St. Marys Falls Canal. Over 88% of commodity tonnage through the Soo Locks is restricted by vessel size to the Poe Lock. The New Lock at the Soo project will construct a second Poe-sized lock.

Make Plans for the Hometown Fest with the Big Time Draw

Bayfield's Apple Festival livens up the shoreside city for the 62nd time next weekend (Oct. 4-6) with all of the charms and wonderful tastes. It already kicked off this week with the the Apple Pie and Dessert Contest on Wednesday … and we have, we believe, first announcement of those results …

Jerry Simons won first place for both Home Baked Apple Dessert (with Apple Italian Cream Cake) and Home Baked Creative Apple Pie; Janine Johnson of Pier Plaza won in the Commercial Apple Dessert (with an Apple Bread Pudding); Elana and Bethany Koch won in the Youth Pie & Dessert (with an Apple Pie); Jess Howard won in Home Baked All-American Apple Pie; and Beth Erickson of Erickson Orchards won in Commercial Apple Pie.

Runners up in the categories were Mike Burg in Home Baked Apple Dessert (with an Apple Cheesecake); Karen DePerry and Beth Erickson in Commercial Apple Dessert (with a Caramel Apple Bread Pudding); Layla Carmon in Youth Pie & Dessert (with Apple Sauce Cookies); Debbie Allen in Home Baked All-American Pie; and Bonnie Bodin of Sweet Sailing in Commercial Apple Pie.

Some of the Bayfield Apple Festival royalty also has already been chosen. This year's Apple Festival Queen is Morgan Wroblewski, sixth generation of the Hauser family and who works in the farm store at Hauser's Superior View Farm. The Apple Festival Grand Marshal is Mike Berg, aka the Blueberry Man of Garage Mahal. The winning poster artist this year is Ed Vocke.

As to next weekend's event, there will be the usual wealth of outdoor tables lining the streets offering locally crafted items or tasty apple treats in an amazing variety of forms. There are also orchard events and tours, live music downtown, and the Spectrum Carnival. Like the ice cream topping the pie, the Apple Festival Parade on Sunday features local floats, regional school bands and the traditional visit by the Pipes and Drums of Thunder Bay.

Treasures on the Beaches

A bit of photographic beach-combing turned up these three images for Ellen VanLaar along the Ontario shore at Sawpit Bay, Pancake Bay and Mica Bay.

Ellen tells us that she doesn't know who the sand artist might have been that left what looks like a reproduction of Petra in Jordan or perhaps the cliff dwellings of Mesa Verde in Colorado. She posted these images on her Ellen VanLaar ArtsAdventure page on Facebook. This year Ellen sold her Arts and Adventure retreat, for which she did tours and getaways, but continues to live there at Old Mamainse Harbour, north of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. She also continues to post tons of great photos and to create lots of great artwork and music.

Darren Taylor of SooToday did a profile of Ellen in Feburary and you can read the full story here.

See Duluth. See Duluth Run. Run, Duluth, Run!

Around the Twin Ports of Duluth and Superior, it's a weekend-plus of races, walks and hitting the paths for good causes.

On Saturday at 10 a.m. at Hawk's Ridge, Duluth Women’s 10 Mile gets underway, created by Duluth Running to raise money for the Entrepreneur Fund to support women-run and owned businesses. The run ends at Duluth Running.

Sunday evening at 5:30, the Twin Ports Aruna Run/Walk 5K raises funds to help end human trafficking. The event starts at the University of Minnesota Duluth field house, and participants can register online. The fee goes to the Aruna Project.

On Wednesday, Northern Minnesota Track Club's Fall Series continues with a sunset run at Pine Valley in Duluth.

On your running radar:

• This Tuesday, Oct. 1, registration opens at 7 p.m. for Grandma's Marathon 2025. The popular Duluth weekend of races fills up with sprinter speed; for this year, nearly 10,000 signed up within five hours.

• The Wild Duluth Races on Oct. 19-20 feature a 100K and 50K run, plus the Harder 'n Heck Half Marathon and Terribly Tough 10K.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Today-Sunday, Sept. 26-29: Bessemer Pumpkinfest gives you a free carnival, craft fair and vendors, a U.S. Army climbing wall, contests, pancake breakfast, harvest dinner, music, a magic show, a street dance, dessert social, fire truck and law enforcement vehicle display, a kiddie parade, Trunk or Treat and a pet costume contest.

Friday-Saturday, Sept. 27-28: Ironwood's Wizarding World starts with Harry Potter and friends on the platform at the Historic Ironwood Theatre as he transfigures the theater into all things magical. There will be guided tours with in-character tour guides, Potter merchandise and more fun.

Saturday, Sept. 28: The 51st annnual Copper Country Color Tour is a scenic ride hosted by Michigan Tech’s Copper Country Cycling Club. A variety of routes covers many skill levels. Starts rolling through downtown Houghton and the 60K route goes to Calumet, 115K route goes to Gay and Allouez, with the 210K route going all the way to Copper Harbor.

Saturday, Sept 28: The 31st Lake Superior Shore Run in Marquette's Little Presque Isle is "the most scenic Trail Half-Marathon in the Midwest," claim organizers. There's also a Trail 5k, a 5-mile hike and a 1-mile kids race.

Minnesota

Friday-next Sunday, Sept. 27-Oct. 6: Art Along the Lake 2024 features artist studios and galleries, open every day from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., from Tofte to Grand Portage to the Gunflint Trail. Meet local artists in their home studios and gain insights into their creative processes. Find details and an artist directory online.

Saturday, Sept. 28: Beaver Tales: A Community Storytelling Event at Ely's Historic State Theater is a special celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Wilderness Act. Ely-area residents will share their unique Boundary Waters experiences. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28: Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Lester River Rendezvous at Lester Park in Duluth. Immerse yourself in the atmosphere of the 18th and 19th centuries at the Voyageur Village, a re-enactment of a northern Minnesota camp. Witness skilled re-enactors demonstrating the daily life of a Voyageur and offering hands-on activities. Plus craft and food vendors.

Saturday, Sept. 28: If you notice an unusually large number of planes heading into the Grand Marais/Cook County Airport, it's just the Arrowhead Eagles Aviation Organization's annual Fall Color Fly-in Pancake Breakfast. Food is on the table starting at 7:30 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28: Duluth Studio Market's 5th annual Art in Autumn Outdoor Market runs 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with local vendors offering hand-made crafts, art, and delicious food.

Saturday, Sept. 28: Western Lake Superior Sanitary District (WLSSD) will host a Materials Recovery Center Open House from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. to celebrate the 50th anniversary of WLSSD’s Solid Waste Authority. There will be giveaways and fix-it clinics, live demonstrations of injection molding and a chance to meet local upcyclers and reuse innovators.

Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 28-29: Move over Bayfield (maybe just a little, though) for the Duluth Apple Palooza at Beaver River Farm Weddings & Events. There will be live music both days, a craft fair, apples and cider, food trucks, a petting zoo, pony rides and all you need for family fun.

Wednesday, Oct. 2: Giant Voices Inc. hosts its 4th mobile blood drive outside the Giant Voices office and in partnership with Memorial Blood Centers from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Schedule a donation online.

Wisconsin

Starting Friday, Sept. 27-Nov. 9: Scarlet Fire Glassworks in Washburn will be offering classes to make mini glass pumpkins. Check out the schedule and fees online.

Friday-Tuesday, Sept. 27-Oct. 1: Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa commemorates the 1854 Treaty with a series of activities throughout the weekend, centered on Mooningwanekaaning (Madeline Island). There will be food, gatherings and games. See the full schedule online.

Friday-Saturday, thru Sept. 29: Tap into the last days of Storm Water Awareness Week in Superior. The city's Environmental Services Division offers information and programming links.

Friday, Sept. 27: Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua presents its final show of the season at 7 p.m. with Elephant Revival and guests Two Runner. Elephant Revival is a collection of multi-instrumentalists who blend elements of Celtic, Americana, Folk and Indie Art Rock. The American roots duo of Two Runner bring a folk music mix with their harmonies, banjo pickin', dirt kickin' sounds.

Ontario

Thru Oct. 13: Canada's Culture Days are packed with events and activities all around the country. In Thunder Bay, you can join the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium open house and tours (Sept. 28); do a "pay what you want" performance at Magnus Theatre (Sept. 29) or drop-in activities at the Thunder Bay Art Gallery (multiple days); Cambrian Players' performance of "A Green Room" (Sept. 28) and events at the public library. In Sault Ste. Marie, drop by the Art Gallery of Algoma's Open Studio or it Summer Art Series activities; check out the multiple installations around town of "Dibaajimo. she tells a story."; or see the Fall Rendezvous at the Ermatinger Clergue National Historic Site. Find the full activity list for the province online.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: Ken Harmon; Kati Anderson/Bayfield Apple Fest; Ellen VanLaar; Duluth Women's 10 Mile; Spotlight, from left, Copper Country Color Tour/Beaver Tales/Scarlet Fire Glassworks/Thunder Bay Culture Days