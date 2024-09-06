Around the Circle This Week: September 6, 2024

The Economics of a National Lakeshore

How much is a nationally protected lakeshore worth to its local community? Quite a lot according to the number crunching done recently by the National Park Service for the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore near Munising, Mich.

According to a release from the lakeshore administration, 910,939 visitors came to Pictured Rocks in 2023, spent nearly $45.8 in communities near the park, that spending supported 544 jobs in the local area and had a cumulative benefit to the local economy of nearly $48.7 million.

“People come to Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore to learn, relax, and experience the beauty of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula – and end up supporting the U.S. and local economies along the way,” Lakeshore Superintendent David Horne said in the release. “We’re proud that Pictured Rocks supports 544 jobs and generates over $45 million in revenue to communities near the park.”

The numbers come from the recently released 2023 National Park Visitor Spending Effects, posted by the National Park Service here.

According to the study, "In 2023, the National Park System received 325.5 million recreation visits (up 4% from 2022). Visitors to national parks spent an estimated $26.4 billion in local gateway regions (up 10% from 2022). The estimated contribution of this spending to the national economy was 415,400 jobs, $19.4 billion in labor income, $32 billion in value added, and $55.6 billion in economic output. The lodging sector saw the highest direct effects, with $9.9 billion in economic output directly contributed to this sector nationally. The restaurants sector saw the next greatest effects, with $5.2 billion in economic output directly contributed to this sector nationally."

Lake Superior's U.S. shores host five protected areas within the National Park Service system – Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Isle Royale National Park and the Keweenaw National Historical Park in Michigan; Apostle Islands National Lakeshore in Wisconsin; and Grand Portage National Monument in Minnesota.

Looking at the NPS study statistics for "labor income" generated via the parks, Pictured Rocks contributed $15 million; Isle Royale $3.9 million; Keweenaw $603,000; Apostle Islands $17.2 million; and Grand Portage $2.1 million. You can find more specifics with pie charts showing affects on camping, gas, groceries, hotels, recreation, restaurants, retail and transportation for each park here.

Congratulations Are in Order …

There's a few "congrats" that we can hand out around the region.

Wisconsin Sea Grant brought home top honors for its "Eat Wisconsin Fish" video series during Sea Grant Week recently in Savannah, Georgia. The nine-part series features several commercial fishing operations on Lake Superior, including Craig Hoopman Fisheries and Hoop's Fish Market (in photo), Red Cliff Fish Company, Bodin Fisheries and Halvorson Fisheries. The award honors high-quality, innovative communication products or projects that reach audiences in new ways. The team project featured the work of Bonnie Willison, a Wisconsin Sea Grant video and podcast producer who made the videos under the direction of Sharon Moen, who runs the Eat Wisconsin Fish initiative. Marie Zhuikov, science communicator, created four “Fish Dish” podcast episodes out of the interview audio, and Moira Harrington, Emma Hauser and David Hart provided guidance and editorial support.

Kudos to the organizers of the Point to La Pointe Open Water Swim Race between Bayfield on the mainland and Madeline Island. In a little more than eight hours after opening registration, all 650 places were taken for the Aug. 2, 2025, race with participants from across the globe, "all eager to take on the challenging course across Lake Superior," said organizers. Not only is the race a highlight for open water swimmers, but it also serves as the Rec Center's largest annual fundraiser, playing a crucial role in supporting its programs and services. "We are thrilled by the overwhelming response to this year's race," Jacob Kaiser, executive director at the Bayfield Rec Center, said of the enthusiastic response. "The sell-out speaks to the event's reputation and the dedication of our participants. We're excited to welcome swimmers and spectators alike to experience the natural beauty of Bayfield and the Apostle Islands."

Author William Kent Krueger's 20th novel in the Cork O'Connor mystery series, Spirit Crossing, made its into third place on the New York Times Best Seller List for its debut. "This is the highest initial outing for any of my Cork O’Connor novels, and I couldn’t be happier," Kent posted. "I’m sending out my love and my thanks to everyone who’s purchased a book and to all those wonderful booksellers who’ve done their best to get the novel into the hands of their patrons." Kent's series is set in northern Minnesota, so we love to see that top sell record, too.

Update on the Tischer Creek Fish Kill

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency sent out an update on the Tischer Creek "fish kill" in Duluth that sparked questions and concerns among residents who spotted hundreds (upward of 1,400) dead fish floating in the creek on July 31. This photo by by MPCA watershed ecologist Jeff Jasperson show the creek after reports of the fish kill.

The MPCA continues to investigate. It notes that the city of Duluth drained an estimated 1.7 million gallons of chloraminated water into the creek from the Woodland Reservoir over a 15-hour period as part of a maintenance operation for the city’s drinking water system. (Chloramine is added to drinking water to disinfect it and kill germs.)

An initial report indicated a release of an estimated 500,000 gallons, but the city revised that amount in its update to the MPCA. "While this release did not pose a risk to human health, it created conditions that were potentially toxic to fish and other aquatic life," the MPCA states. "On Aug. 13, a smaller leak at the same reservoir was reported by the city. The city performed an emergency excavation and routed the leaking water into the sanitary sewer. Field crews collected invertebrate samples on Aug. 13 at five locations along Tischer Creek. These samples will provide another biological indicator to determine the impact of the fish kill and the rate of recovery time. Results for those tests will take several months and will inform future choices about what steps can be taken to help the creek recover."

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Today! It's 906 Day: Birthed by U.P. Supply Co. – we hear from a simple glance at the 9-6 on the calendar - comes a day to celebrate all within the 906 area code, which is basically the Upper Peninsula. On the Keweenaw Peninsula, Michigan Technological University has its own version with K-Day, starting at 1 p.m. in Chassell Centennial Park. Find the history of the day here. Then check your local listings for fun stuff in your 906 neighborhood.

Today-Saturday, Sept. 6-7: Copper Peak Trails Fest takes place at Copper Peak, the largest ski jump in North America located just north of Ironwood. Check out the full schedule here.

Tonight, Sept. 6: The city of Marquette will unveil the "Seven Grandfather Teachings" sculpture by artist Jason Quigno with an evening of celebrations. The sculpture has been commissioned by the City of Marquette Public Art Commission. Jason, an Anishinaabe contemporary stone sculptor and tribal citizen of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe, has carved seven locally quarried boulders to represent each of the Seven Grandfathers and the cultural wisdom they embody. The stones will be placed in a circle at the entrance of the recent Spear Dock walking pier renovation in the city's lower harbor. The unveiling ceremony with the artist will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. and an Honor Song will be performed by the Summer Cloud Singers. At 8 p.m. at Mattson Lower Harbor Park, Waawiyeyaa, a local Anishinaabe-based rock band),will open the evening’s festivities with original music. Then the Big Drum and Teal Lake Singers will perform traditional Ojibwe music, accompanied by a laser light show projected onto the Ore Dock, produced by Indigenous artists and storytellers in collaboration with Fresh Coast Light Lab.

Saturday, Sept. 7: Hancock hosts its End of Summer Celebration, starting at 2 p.m., featuring family-fun activities for kids of all ages, like a pickleball tournament, tennis tournament, corn hole tournament, ping pong ball drop, beer garden, food and other vendors, bouncy houses, plus a street dance with Next Myle.

Saturday, Sept. 7: GeekU.P. Chibi celebrates the geek culture with comics, cosplay, video games and more, all while raising money for the local food shelf. The mini-con offers an artists' alley, vendors, cosplay, workshops, panels, gaming tournaments and break-out events

Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 7-8: Grand Marais Rock and Mineral Show hosts dealers selling rocks and minerals from all over the world, as well as others selling mineral art and jewelry. Tap your inner rockhound and enjoy all the variety geology has to offer.

Minnesota

Starts Today, Sept. 6-14: Plein Air Grand Marais launches today for a week of workshops, activities and, of course, the plein air competition. Works will be exhibited Sept. 13-Oct. 6. Check out the full week of art action online.

Tonight, Sept. 6: Come out and meet artist Marissa Saurer for an opening reception of her exhibit "Wild Things" at the Tettegouche State Park visitor center, starting at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7: It's an epic Race Across Duluth along the Duluth Traverse. The 45-mile, point-to-point urban singletrack race goes through the heart of Duluth. All proceeds from race fees will be donated to COGGS (Cyclists of Gitchee Gumee Shores) to create more trails and uplift the biking community in Duluth.

Saturday, Sept. 7: You know you want to … join the Guided Tree Hugging at Gooseberry Falls State Park, 1-1:30 p.m. Have you ever actually hugged a tree? Experience the benefits of tree hugging, which include lower stress hormone levels that positively influence circulation, immune system function and overall mood. Try this form of meditation with Park Naturalist Mic. You will learn basic meditation techniques in 30 minutes. "We will be taking a short walk to find trees to hug," the park promises.

Saturday, Sept. 7: The Lake Superior Harvest Festival, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in Duluth's Bayfront Festival Park, is a free, family-oriented event featuring local food, live music, art & crafts, educational demonstrations.

Saturday, Sept. 7: The Grand Marais Art Colony's Studio 21 features an opening reception for its September artist Margie Helstrom, 1-3 p.m. The exhibit runs through Sept. 28. See Margie's work here.

Sunday, Sept. 8: the 12th annual Bev Bright Memorial Pet Walk at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Two Harbors brings an afternoon of fun activities, including pet training tips, live music and, of course, the fundraising pet walk that begins at 2 p.m.

Wisconsin

Starts Saturday-Sept. 7-15: Head to Bayfield for nine days of art, activities and artistic creations. The 61st Bayfield Festival of the Arts (Saturday & Sunday) kicks it all off at the waterfront in Memorial Park with dozens of booths. In the park, check out the Magical Bubbles with the kids. Then Art Escape offers art classes, artists' demonstrations and open houses throughout the week. Don't forget to sign up for the drawing – attendees can add their names for a chance to win local art. Check out the full schedule and participating galleries, studios and other business; plan for something new each day or evening.

Thursday & Friday, Sept. 12 & 13: The Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior will host two different activities next week. On Thursday, Carl Wahl, a 29-year veteran of the Secret Service, will speak at 6:30 p.m. Carl was sworn in as a special agent with the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s U.S. Secret Service in 1975. He was later assigned to the George H.W. Bush family at their summer home in Maine and worked on the Vice Presidential Protective Division in Washington, D.C. He retired in 2014 after serving over 39 years in federal law enforcement. His presentation will cover the agency from its beginnings during the Civil War to today. He will examine assassinations and assassination attempts over history. On Friday, it's Rock the Bong! with the U.S. Air Force's Roots in Blue performing at 6:30 p.m.

Tonight-Saturday, Sept. 6-7: Wasko's Campground Plus in Lake Nebagemon celebrates Northern Wisconsin Metalfest's 20th Anniversary, with non-stop heart-pounding music every evening.

Ontario

Starts Saturday, Sept. 7-Nov. 3: Bus to bike (or hike)! That's the idea behind the Sault Transit Adventure Bus, which will run every Saturday and Sunday until Nov. 3, weather permitting. This service provides access to Kinsmen Park/Hiawatha Highlands and operates twice daily, with the stops and times found here.

Thru Saturday, Sept. 5-7: The 2024 Canadian XCM National Championship is underway, marking the first time Thunder Bay is hosting a national mountain bike race through Saturday. The events will help to celebrate the newly built trails at Shuniah Mines in the Trowbridge Forest at Kinsmen Park. Riders from across Canada will compete for national titles testing their skills in this grueling cross country event hosted by the Blacksheep Mountain Bike Club and presented by Tbaytel. You can find the full schedule of race excitement here (and don't forget the after parties, the vendors displays and the live entertainment). At 7:30 p.m. tonight, you can catch a showing of "Anytime" at Kinsmen Park, a premiere screening of a new movie by Anthill Films. Hosted in conjunction with the national championship is the Shuniah Forty Miner, an annual, family friendly, XC mountain bike marathon.

Saturday, Sept. 7: Ukrainian-Canadian Heritage Day will be hosted, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Ermatinger-Clergue National Historic Site in Sault Ste. Marie. There will be interactive cultural displays; tastings of traditional Ukrainian food; activities and crafts for children plus music and dance performances.

Saturday, Sept. 7: The 16th annual Salmon Derby hosted by the Red Rock Indian Band near Nipigon is open to all. The Dorian Band will perform at the Chalet Lodge on the Lake Helen Reserve.

