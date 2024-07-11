Around the Circle This Week: July 11, 2024

Returning a Clean Spirit to Spirit Lake

Debra Shore, the Environmental Protection Agency's Midwestern office leader, called it one of the largest, most complex projects conducted under the Great Lakes Legacy Act in announcing the opening of the Spirit Lake hiking trail to the public and the lake to swimming. Spirit Lake has been part of the St. Louis River Area of Concern (AOC). "Over a decade in development, this cleanup is the result of a $92 million investment from EPA, the remediation of more than 1.3 million cubic yards of soil and sediments, and habitat restoration of over 138 acres," the EPA posted on its Facebook page.

The former U.S. Steel site clean up included partnerships with Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency,

Minnesota DNR, the city of Duluth and U.S. Steel Corporation, according to the EPA. Representatives from those organizations were in attendance to see official completion of the four-year, $186 million sediment cleanup and habitat restoration project. EPA contributed $92 million to the project, including funding provided through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, in a cost-sharing partnership with U.S. Steel, the EPA says in its press release.

The St. Louis River AOC is one of 31 U.S. Areas of Concern across the Great Lakes, created under the 1987 Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement. Link here for information about the clean up projects in the area.

"The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and members of U.S. Steel confirmed the portion (of the AOC) surrounding Spirit Lake is now contaminant free," Drew Kerner reported for Fox21.

"The Superfund site that was closed to the public for decades has been transformed into acres of rolling green space with a new, walkable peninsula, a 2-mile extension of the Waabizheshikana Trail and safe habitat for both aquatic life and woodland creatures," reports Jana Hollingsworth for the StarTribune. "The $186 million cleanup and restoration of the Spirit Lake portion of the Lake Superior estuary – where chemicals and heavy metals were dumped for 50 years – took four years to complete." Read Jana's full story here.

Find more background about the Spirit Lake site on Great Lakes Mud, hosted by Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant here.

Yo, Ho, Ho & a Dead Man's Fingers?

Fungus, you say! Photographer Michelle Lutke has a favorite, one that she found reaching out of the ground in late June in the Ottawa National Forest in the western Upper Peninsula. "One of my favorite forest fungi finds … Dead man's fingers," says Michelle. It's quite easy to see from where the name hails and it is cool, in a creepy sort of way. Dead Man's Fingers can be found June-October around our Big Lake neighborhood.

Naturalist/photographer Sparky Stensaas wrote in Lake Superior Magazine about Dead Man's Fingers (Xylaria polymorpha) and other mushroom mates in "Finding Fabulous Fungi." Not all of them are Ew!-worthy, but there is a Brain Fungus (Gyromitra esculenta) that looks like a brain, but doesn't get in your brain. If you see it, of course, it does get into you head … mawhahahah. Find more fungus facts and photos from that story here.

Kudos All Around!

👍 Duluth made CNN's inaugural list of America's 10 Best Towns to Visit 2024. Under the title "Making the Most of Life on the Lake: How This Town Got Its Cool Reputation," the media company praises up the city through a story by Kathleen Murphy and videos by McKenna Ewen and Lacey Russell. In boasting (just a bit) about the designation, Visit Duluth points out that "The 10 towns were selected by CNN Travel editors, where they looked at “each destination’s attractions, food and beverage offerings, nightlife and cultural scene, sense of identity, proximity to other interesting spots and wow factor.” They also looked at lodging options and the ease of getting to and around the destination. … Duluth made the list thanks to its “lakeside setting, outdoor activities and creative spirit.” It also highlights Duluth's thriving craft food and beverage businesses, arts and music scene, and the city's overall "cooler by the lake" vibe.

👍 "Near-complete solitude in an archipelago on the … edge of the largest Great Lake, where wolves and moose abound? Hard to argue with the magic of that." So say the editors of Outside magazine in choosing Isle Royale's 42-mile Greenstone Trail as one of the magazine's 10 Best Short Thru-Hikes (do-able in two weeks or less). Visit Keweenaw posted a great little video about Isle Royale National Park, narrated by National Park Service Ranger Liz Valencia.

FinnFest USA Gears Up for Its Second Consecutive Year in Duluth

Sign up for a full five-day package Festival Pass before July 17 and get an early-bird discount plus a chance for a free trip to Finland.

The festival, centered mainly in the Duluth DECC, will feature experts under the themes of health and wellness, foreign affairs, art and music, environment and nature, Indigenous, education, plus the Tori market, food, saunas and with new opportunities for "Nordic Walking" and "Floorball." There are also area tours and seminars. Find the full schedule of events for each day here. You can buy a full pass to all or just to one or two events.

Get a taste of the presentations with virtual talks and video-recorded past presentations that you can find here.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Saturday, July 13: The city of Hancock's Porvoo Park hosts another Canal Rock summer concert at 6 p.m. featuring Uncle Pete's Red Hot Revue.

Saturday, July 13: Keweenaw Storytelling Center in Calumet hosts the Red Jacket Jamboree featuring the Copper Cats starting at 7 p.m. The Jazz Lover's Dream Show puts the RJJ Stage band, top Midwest jazz recording artists, the Copper Cats, front and center for a spectacular night of jazz standards and show tunes.

Monday, July 15: The free Concert on the Steps series gets into some serious pickin’ with local bluegrass musicians, led by Marquette Art Awards Performing Artist of the Year Troy Graham, Gretchen McKenzie and Jake Coolman. Starts 7 p.m. on the Peter White Public Library front steps … or in the library community room, should weather not cooperate.

Minnesota

Today-Sunday, July 11-14: Two Harbors will be hopping this weekend, starting today. Two Harbors Heritage Days is a four-day fest with vendors, entertainment, helicopter rides, bounce houses, parades, car show, and a street dance featuring country music duo The Bellamy Brothers and guest Ricky Carl. Within that for the first time, the Two Harbors Pride Fest at Thomas Owens Park fills the afternoon with food, crafts, art, a discussion panel with Fletcher Kasell and Jesse Montgomery (3 p.m.), a fashion show and live music by Robin Sunquiet.

Saturday-Sunday, July 13-14: The Grand Marais Arts Colony showcases 60 juried artists for the Grand Marais Arts Festival, in its 33rd year. Enjoy the artists and their artwork from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

Saturday, July 13: Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth features Festival by the Lake with music, exhibitors, food and fun from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday, July 13: Join the author talk with Leif Enger at Drury Lane Books in Grand Marais. At 6 p.m. he'll read, sign and discuss his newest novel, I Cheerfully Refuse.

Sunday, July 14: Dr. Anton Treuer will present his debut novel for young readers Where Wolves Don't Die in conversation at The Depot Theatre with Duluth author Tashia Hart. The free event, sponsored by American Indian Community Housing Organization (AICHO) and Zenith Bookstore, starts at 4 p.m.

Wednesday, July 17: The St. Louis County Historical Society has arranged for Denny Mager of Northern Specialty, an expert in antique appraisal, to review up to two of your antique/collectible pieces in the rotunda of The Depot in Duluth. Arrive before 2:30 p.m. to register in person. Such informal oral identification and evaluations occur once a month, with the upcoming events on Aug, 21, Sept. 18, Oct. 16, Nov. 20 and possibly Dec. 18. If the piece you'd like reviewed is too large or fragile to be hand-carried, clear photographs with a description of any marks and labels will be sufficient.

Wisconsin

Now, July 11: The Cable - Namakagon Historical Museum in Cable recently opened three new exhibits on the Telemark Resort/American Birkebeiner ski race, the Cable School and the unique Cattail Dolls Collection by Native artist Ramona Morrow an Ojibwe of Lac Courte Oreilles, Hayward. Ramona taught doll making at the Smithsonian Institute National Museum of the American Indian in New York and has won numerous state and national awards for her artworks. The Cattail Collection exhibit showcases two horses with riders, one Ojibwe woman, "Sabe" Bigfoot and Clan animals including; fish, martin and deer. The dolls are made from dyed muslin, stuffed with cattail fluff, dressed in beaded regalia. All are signed and numbered and will available for purchase.

Saturday, July 13: Author/professor Anton Treuer will be the focus of two events on Madeline Island in La Pointe. From 3-4 p.m. at the Flicker House, he will do a reading and discussion of his new young adult novel, Where Wolves Don’t Die, hosted by the Friends of the Madeline Island Museum. Then at 6:45 p.m., he will be the speaker for the 2nd annual Capser Tribute: Madeline Island’s Anishinaabe Culture, History, and Language at the Madeline Island Museum.

Friday-Sunday, July 12-14: The Big Lake Orchestra alights at The Washburn Club with "Looking Back: Celebrating Great Works of Classical Nostalgia" featuring works from Ludwig van Beethoven to Edvard Grieg. Concerts are 7-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3-5 p.m. Sunday.

Wednesday, July 17: Bayfield Winery and Blue Ox Cider in Bayfield features Lost in the Woods Improv night, starting at 7 p.m.

Through July 31: Even though you'll find an ad in this edition for the Experience Washburn Giveaway, we thought it worthy of our own plug. If you visit Washburn from June 1-July 31, you are then eligible to fill out a form online and enter for a $500 grand prize package. The prize includes two nights at the Washburn Inn, pottery painting at Kiddiwink Kids, a glassblowing workshop at Scarlet Fire Glassworks, a gift certificate to Suri Fina Alpaca Farm and a tour at South Shore Brewery ... just to name a few. So have fun in Washburn, good luck (and let us know if you win!).

Ontario

Saturday-Sunday, July 13-14: StokedMTB hosts its Sault Ste. Marie camp this weekend with instructors teaching you how to conquer the challenging trails of Hiawatha Highlands.

Wednesday-Thursday, July 17-18: Mary J.L. Black Library in Thunder Bay hosts Northern Nature Trading, a special swap shop where you bring items you found in nature to trade for things in Northern's collection. Trade things like rocks, shells, fossils and pine cones and get trading points as you (and your kids) learn more about the world around you. Trading opens 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and 2-4 p.m. Thursday.

SAVE THE DATE: The third Sunday in July is Lake Superior Day and many towns plan celebrations in and around that Sunday. Plan to make a trip up to the Lake … we'll have more in the July 18 Around the Circle This Week. Meanwhile, we'll try to post happenings to the Lake Superior Day/s Facebook page. Send the link to your community event to edit@lakesuperior.com

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: U.S. EPA; Fox21; Michelle Lutke; CNN; Visit Keweenaw; FinnFest USA; Spotlight, from left, Troy Graham/Festival in the Park/Ramona Morrow for Cable Namakagon Historical Museum/Northern Nature Trading