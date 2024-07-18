Around the Circle This Week: July 18, 2024

Think Fresh on Sunday … Fresh Water & Lake Superior Day

This Sunday is the third Sunday in July … and that means it is Lake Superior Day.

Our Big Lake is the only Great Lake with its own designated day, thanks to a group of Thunder Bay residents who started it in the 1990s and revived a decade later by the late Bob Browne of Superior, who had served on the Lake Superior Binational Forum. The forum has since been sunsetted, but Lake Superior Day continues and some shoreside communities plan events to celebrate our watery backyard holding 10% of the world's fresh surface water (some of it seen here in this photo by Christian Dalbec).

In Superior, the Lake Superior National Estuarine Reserve have partnered with other groups over the years to organize a big fun bash at Barker's Island for Lake Superior Day. Setting up tables are regional folk with interactive activities, games and learning opportunities. There will be guided tours of the SS Meteor whaleback ship (reserve your time in advance online), you can visit the Lake Superior Estuarium. Food vendors featured are Sweeden Sweets, Superior Cubans and Giinawiind Giginitaawigi’gomin, Together We Grow through the American Indian Community Housing Program (AICHO). Before the official start of the event at 11 a.m., there will be a walking tour of the waterfront at Barker’s Island (9:30-11 a.m.) and the 7th annual Paddle for the People hosted by North Shore Stand Up Paddleboarding (tentatively at 10 a.m., but check in the morning).

Gooseberry Falls State Park in Minnesota gets the celebration going a day early, filling Saturday (July 20) with activities. The Lost Forty band will perform at Lady Slipper Lodge from noon-1 p.m. Free showings of "A Sea Change for Superior," a 60-minute documentary, will play at the theater room in the visitor center at 1:30, 3 and 4:30 p.m. Various information stations will include Paint Your Water Story and Competitive Water Walking; Water Sensory Play and Invertebrate Sampling; Get the Lead Out Nature Cart; Aquatic Ecosystem Trivia and 1854 Treaty Authority.

U.S. Coast Guard Seeks to Solve Mystery

On Wednesday, U.S. Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes out of Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., posted several images of a mystery kayak that washed ashore in eastern Duluth.

The Coast Guard posted: "This afternoon, a Duluth resident contacted the Coast Guard with a report of an unmanned yellow tandem kayak with a paddle on board washed ashore near The Ledges. If you have any knowledge of the kayak's owner or of a missing person in this area, please contact the Sector Northern Great Lakes command center at 906-635-3319 immediately."

Concerns are for the safety of anyone who might have been in the kayak, or, best cases, it simply wash offshore and headed out on its own adventure or the owners stopped to catch the Wednesday night concert on the pier at Glensheen. Please help the Coast Guard if you recognize the kayak or know any information.

The Fests are on in Ironwood

Ironwood, Mich., is celebration central once again this summer and this weekend in particular offers plenty of reasons for a roadtrip.

Emberlight Festival already is underway there and continues through Aug. 24. This weekend, the festival that showcases creative arts here. It has works from folks like Steven Holt and Brenda Moseley (seen in these photos). A special photography event – Click, Capture, Create – will be July 31 in the Depot.

The overall theme of this festival is “Torch Songs & Rhapsodies” and it brings performers from Broadway and beyond to the local stage throughout the summer. The International Film Festival will wrap events in August. Tap the full schedule online to make plans; many events are free. A video preview is here.

Meanwhile, Festival Ironwood is on the grounds of the Depot this weekend featuring art, youth volleyball, tours of the Historic Ironwood Theatre plus the Wood-fired Chicken Feed. As part of the festive feel, local business Stormy Kromer features its 11th annual Warehouse Sale through Saturday with one-of-a-kind samples & prototypes, discontinued colors & styles, factory seconds and such up to 80% off.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Now-Sunday, thru July 21: The Great Lakes Sea Kayak Symposium in Grand Marais give kayakers of all skills the chance to learn more about one of the premier sea kayaking destinations in the country, say organizers. There are courses, tours, gear vendors and displays.

Friday-Sunday, July 19-21: Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival, organized by Hiawatha Music Co-op, takes place at Tourist Park in Marquette and features traditional music styles like bluegrass, old-timey, Cajun, Celtic, acoustic blues and folk. Find the schedule online.

Saturday, July 20: Canal Run in Hancock features a half marathon, 5-mile walk, 5-mile run, 10-mile walk and its signature 10-mile run. There are wheelchair and blade divisions, too.

Thru Friday, July 19: Lake Superior Theatre in Marquette presents "Escape to Maragaritaville," a heartwarming hilarious musical featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics including “Cheeseburger in Paradise."

Minnesota

Today-Sunday, July 18-21: Lutsong Music Festival in Lutsen kicks off this evening for a weekend, where the Caribou Highlands great lawn will host artisans and food sales at a vendor village, plus musicians on two stages.

Starts Today, July 18: Grand Marais Playhouse celebrates 50 years with its Summer Theater Festival starting tonight. "Curtain Up!," a farcical comedy that tells the story of 5 women who inherit a dilapidated old theater, has performance tonight through Aug. 11. "I’ll Be Back Before Midnight" offers a rollercoaster ride with "stomach-dropping twists" that take you from out loud laughter to jawdropping suspense. Performances through Aug. 10.

Friday, July 19: Silver Bay's Music In The Park Concert Series kicks off Friday with The Big Wu and will conclude Sept. 6 with Martin Zellar & the Hardaways at City Center Park. Special this series season will be Minnesota rock legends, The Jayhawks on Aug. 23.

Saturday, July 20: Bayfront Reggae & World Music Festival in Duluth for the 18th year pairs an amazing array of world-class musical talent to the outdoor stage along with international foods and artisans booths. Performances start at noon. This year's feature talent is Rotimi, Gramps Morgan, Alaine, Tanto Metro & Devonte, Motto, Diatoti and DJ Sound of Fujun. See the full lineup online.

Wednesday-Sunday, July 24-28: FinnFest USA brings Nordic culture and learning to Duluth, mainly at the DECC. Plan now for workshops, music, the Tori Market and more.

Wisconsin

Friday-Sunday, July 19-21: Lake Superior Big Top Chautaugua in Bayfield hosts "Pickin' on Rock," on Friday for a night of classic rock songs interpreted in the bluegrass and alternative string stylings of the Blue Canvas Orchestra. On Saturday, Mináǧi kiŋ dowáŋ (My Spirit Sings): A Zitkála-Šá Opera, a 30-minute cinematic opera telling the story of Zitkala-Ša, a Yankton Nakota woman through Dakota words and original music. Then Lyle Lovett and his Large Band take the stage on Sunday.

Saturday, July 20: Barks, Barrels & Buckles horse show is a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Douglas County. The Free Spirit Riders Saddle Club opens the event to riders of all ages at the Head of the Lakes Fairgrounds in Superior. There will be exhibitions and competitions.

Sunday, July 21: Join South Range's Family Fun Day with all-you-can-eat tacos, a bounce house, obstacle course, petting zoo, games and such. Runs 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Ontario

Today-Saturday, July 18-20: It's three days of full out fun in Sault Ste. Marie as Rotaryfest takes over the town. The highlights are the Ribfest already underway; the 101st Rotary Community Day Parade (starts at 11 a.m. on Bay Street); two outdoor stages of performances in Clergue Park and a third stage at the Downtown Plaza; more than 70 vendors at a Makers Market; the Miracle Mile Colour Blast, a car show; carnival rides and games plus an inflatable park. Find out the full range here.

Sunday-Sunday, July 21-28: Sault Pride Fest features events throughout the week, starting with a Rotary Day Parade Float on Saturday and including a flag raising and Pride Walk in the Civic Centre, activities at Roberta Bondar Pavilion, Pride Stride & Ride at Clergue Park, Family Queeraoke at the Moose Lodge and too many more to mention. Check online for the weeklong schedule.

Saturday-Wednesday, July 20-24: Romeo where are thou? At the Magnus Theatre in Thunder Bay with performances of Romeo and Juliet through Wednesday at the troupe's outdoor stage.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: Lake Superior NERR; Christian Dalbec; U.S. Coast Guard; Emberlight Festival; Spotlight, from left, Great Lakes Sea Kayak Symposium/Bayfront Reggae & World Music Festival/Lake Superior Big Top Chautaugua/Rotaryfest