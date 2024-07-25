Around the Circle This Week: July 25, 2024

A New Scientific & Natural Area to Explore

Minnesota DNR has added No. 11 to its pool of Scientific & Natural Areas (SNA) in Lake Superior's Minnesota neighborhood, it announced this week.

"The new 25 acre Icelandite Coastal Fen Scientific and Natural Area was acquired by the DNR with help from Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and Reinvest in Minnesota. The site is 11 miles northeast of Grand Marais and is one of only two known fens on coastal wetlands on Minnesota's North Shore." This aerial view by T. Ludwig for the DNR shows the beach and fen while the DNR photo by Kelly Randall shows evening primrose along the beach.

"This new SNA has very old and rare geologic and wetland features that provide a unique

experience for visitors of any interest," the DNR says in its announcement. On its site about the new SNA, it explains, "acquisition of Icelandite Coastal Fen has been long in the making. A recommendation was made to make this area an SNA as early as 1997. In a 1998 Minnesota Biological Survey ecological evaluation, the site was recommended for protection as an SNA. Issues such as boundaries, management responsibility, recreation opportunities and acquisition from the Minnesota Department of Transportation all contributed to decades of discussion, fact-finding, legal research and complex negotiations. In the end 25-acres from MnDOT were sold to the DNR in 2021 to become a Scientific and Natural Area the site was officially designated on

June 10, 2024."

SNA are open to the public, but because their purpose is distinct from other DNR-managed public lands, there are special visitation rules. Up until the new SNA, there were 10 Minnesota sites to visit near Lake Superior. In his story for Lake Superior Magazine, "10 for the Road Trip," Bob Berg listed those sites.

"SNAs protect the best of Minnesota’s remaining rare species, native prairies, old-growth forests, geologic features and other exceptional aspects of the state’s natural heritage," says the DNR. "Recreational activities consistent with protection of natural conditions are allowed. SNAs are ideal for activities, such as photography, nature observation, education and scientific research."

Dedication of the Icelandite Coastal Fen SNA, with guest speakers and a guided walk through the site, will start at 1 p.m. Sept. 7. Everyone is invited.

The Mystery of the Washed Up Sturgeon

Last week, Mary Utyro Russom was walking her dog on the sandy beach of Wisconsin Point in Superior when they came across a fish lying on the shore. She posted a couple of photos on North Shore Vibe, a private group on Facebook along with this note:

"Found this washed up on Wisconsin Point this morning. I estimate it was about 3.5 feet long.

The photo with my dog in it is deceiving because of the angle, but for reference my dog weighs about 85 pounds. Any idea what it is? The only wound was the large hole near its tail fins. Must have just happened, as when we walked back a half hour later it was covered in flies."

Speculation in the comments on the page ranged from it being hit by a boat propeller to an overly ambitious eagle trying to nab it and not getting very far.

Wisconsin Sea Grant has a wonderful page about sturgeon here.

Mary agreed to let us use her photos and so we sent them to Minnesota Sea Grant to see if the researchers there had any ideas. Fisheries biologist Don Schreiner tells us it’s a lake sturgeon, and although a "hole" might lead one to think "sea lamprey," Don says the wound is not from a lamprey. Sturgeon scales are tough, he adds, and a lamprey would be unlikely to be able to penetrate them. So the mystery remains … even if the sturgeon remains do not.

From Another "Washed Up on Shore" Story

Last week we talked about a kayak that had washed up in eastern Duluth. The U.S. Coast Guard was called and the Northern Great Lakes Sector posted pictures, but it was determined that an

accident was unlikely. In a follow up with the sector HQ based in Sault Ste. Marie, Lt. Joseph Snyder tells us "I confirmed with Station Duluth that the Coast Guard did not take custody of the kayak since it was found on shore and did not present a hazard to navigation." The good lieutenant had some sound advice, though, about small watercraft. He suggests getting a free "If Found" label to fill out (with waterproof marker) and attach so authorities can contact you if your kayak goes rogue. It helps make certain you're safe. "I appreciate your help educating the public on the importance of labeling kayaks, canoes and paddle boards," Joseph says. "A free 'If found' sticker should be available anywhere that sells these types of watercraft, or can be picked up from a Coast Guard Station or by contacting the Coast Guard Auxiliary."

The Art of Craig Blacklock

Minnesota photographer Craig Blacklock, long known for stunning realistic depictions of the Lake Superior lakescapes and landscapes, has been focusing on more artistic endeavors in recent years. Now a special exhibit, "WITHIN THE WAVES – A Work in Four Movements," will open Friday in the Joseph Nease Gallery in Duluth. The exhibition will remain in place through Sept. 28 and Craig will do an artist talk on Aug. 8 from 5-7 p.m.

Says the gallery about the work: " Craig Blacklock's work has undergone a stunning metamorphosis, much like a butterfly emerging from a chrysalis. These new abstract images shimmer with bold shapes and colors, capturing the beauty and complexity of nature in ways never seen before. The exhibition is composed of photographs from his book, Light Waves: Abstract Photographs of Reflections from Lake Superior, which form the foundation of the first movement.

"Throughout the subsequent movements, Blacklock employs advanced techniques that took months to master, blending AI sharpening and enlarging with traditional editing software. His work reflects on the disorienting state of the world during the pandemic and our yearning for nature, posing critical questions about our future and the environmental challenges we face."

In 1994, Craig earned the first ever Lake Superior Magazine Achievement Award for his significant contributions to the Lake and its peoples. The magazine will be announcing its 31st recipient in the October/November issue.

World Games Much Closer to Home

Paris isn't the only city hosting international games. Thunder Bay welcomes the 2024 WBSC

Women's Baseball World Cup Finals next week, July 28-Aug. 3, at the Port Arthur Stadium. Teams from around the world, including the United States, will be there to compete. Check out the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) coverage online. Thunder Bay is one of two Canadian cities to have hosted the Women's Baseball World Cup. Edmonton hosted the inaugural event in 2004 and the fifth edition in 2012, according to the WBSC. Other facts about the world cup are here.

According to Melissa Verge of Baseball Canada, "The top baseball players in the world will be in Canada next week to take the field for a World Cup that almost didn’t happen. For months, the outcome of the WBSC Women’s Baseball World Cup Finals - which gives the best players across the country a purpose, and young girls a tangible goal to strive for - was uncertain due to a lack of funding. It was a generous $300,000 contribution from Baseball Canada, and many long hours from the staff, that ensured the event was still able to take place in Thunder Bay." Read Melissa's full story in English here or in French here.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Friday-Saturday, July 26-27: The two-day CopperFest showcases the area mining, logging and outdoor activities that have drawn people to the region. The fest features many events, including Ontonagon Lighthouse tours, beach bonfires and a Boat Parade from the Ontonagon Marina out to Township Park, along the Lake Superior beach, a cookout at the VFW, a kid's bouncehouse and old-fashioned games, a trail ride, a classic bike and car show … and just too many fun things to mention here. Check out the full schedule online.

Friday-Sunday, July 26-28: Fort Wilkins State Park in Copper Harbor hosts the Battery D, 1st Michigan Light Artillery Encampment re-enactors, a Civil War era living history group. Activities are 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. each day.

Friday, July 26: It's a day of blueberries in downtown for the Marquette Blueberry Festival. There will be sidewalk sales and a wide variety of blueberry-themed food and drink. Runs 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday-Aug. 14: The annual Tour Da Yoop, Eh ride, started by U.P. native James Studinger, features a 1,200 mile bike tour around the Upper Penisula, starting and stopping in Manistique, James' hometown. Ride with others or plan your own journey.

Minnesota

Friday-Sunday, July 26-28: The 44th annual Blueberry Art Festival in Ely features 237 booths filled with artists and crafters, 25 food vendors, a beer garden, and freshly baked blueberry pies … plus Operation Blueberry (which starts today). Check out the festival map and vendor list, plus the Operation Blueberry map online.

Now-Sunday, July 24-28: FinnFest USA continues through Sunday, mainly at the DECC in Duluth where you'll find the Tori Marketplace, special presentations and performances. You can buy a pass for the week. Check out the events you want to see here.

Friday, July 26 & 31: Large Lakes Observatory offers its Science on Deck will offer tours the research vessel Blue Heron from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., docked at Pier B Resort in Duluth. At a 1:30 presentation, scientist Jessica Seiber will speak on "Diversity of techniques to elucidate microbe-microbe and microbe-host interactions.” See future presentations online.

Saturday, July 27: WendyUpNorth presents a woman-made local art and gift fair at Peace Church in Duluth, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Saturday, July 27: Ojibwe elder Billy Blackwell will present "History of the Anishinaabe Families of the Area" at Chik-Wauk Museum & Nature Center by Saganaga Lake from 2-3:30 p.m.

To Sunday, July 28: The Gunflint Trail Volunteer Fire Department fundraising online auction ends Sunday. See what you can buy and how you can help here.

Wednesday, July 31: Soulhead. a Twin Ports "energy-blues, rock, funk group," takes the stage for the Courtside Concert Series at Pier B Resort Hotel in Duluth from 7-9 p.m.

Next Thursday, Aug. 1: Authors Tony Dierckins and Jeff Lemke will launch their newest book, Twin Ports Trains, at the Lake Superior Railroad Museum in The St. Louis County Depot in Duluth starting at 7 p.m. A Q&A session will follow the presentations along with an authors' signing. Free with refreshments and a cash bar.

Next Thursday, Aug. 1: The Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra starts its month of Bridge Sessions concerts featuring the Americana blues of Boss Mama & the Jebberhooch, arranged by Greg Moore. Starts 7 p.m. in The Depot Theatre in Duluth.

Wisconsin

Friday, July 26: Pianist, vocalist, dancer and award-winning singer-songwriter Yazmin will perform at The Park Center in Hayward, starting at 7:30 p.m. Yazmin, based in northern Wisconsin, has toured nationally with her current group, the bilingual rock/jazz Latin-fusion Beat Zero, which will also be there.

Friday, July 26: Madeline Island Chamber Music presents the Artist Faculty and Fellowship Young Artists at the Clubhouse on Madeline Island, 7:30-9:30 p.m. See the full evening lineup online.

Friday & Sunday, July 26 & 28: Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua in Bayfield has a couple of interesting productions this weekend. On Friday at 7:30 p.m., "Song for the Wild" is a multi-media concert created by Warren Nelson to celebrate the legacy of Sigurd Olson. On Sunday at 7:30 p.m., "Chief O'Neill & the Lost Tunes of Ireland," is an original production by Severin Behnen and Stevie Matier that journeys into the exploration of one of Ireland's most celebrated sons, Francis O'Neill, diving into his contributions to Irish music.

Saturday, July 27: Madeline Island Wilderness Preserve invites you to "Meet the Raptors" from the Minnesota Raptor Center with shows at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Free and open to the public at the Harry Nelson Recreation Center, you can see owls, hawks, falcons and eagles live and up close. Discover what a raptor is, how to identify in the wild and meet the birds.

Saturday, Tuesday, Thursday, July 27, 30 & Aug. 1: Bayfield Maritime Museum invites folks down to the Bayfield waterfront at 5 p.m. to row its just-launched St Ayles skiff. Drop in to be part of a crew of four rowers and a coxswain. "No experience is necessary (in fact, it might just cause you frustration)," say organizers. "﻿Have enough friends for a whole crew? Arrange another time for an outing by stopping in the museum for contact info. Want to be part of a rowing group that uses the boat regularly? Leave your contact info at the museum!"

Thru Saturday, July 27: The Brownstone Block Party continues in Washburn with presentations, an arts & craft show, tournaments, a playground fundraiser, a car show and loads of fun stuff from belly dancing to learning to be a Bee Scientist. Check out the schedule online.

Tuesday, July 30: Michael Shynes is the featured performer at Bayfield's Concerts by the Lake at 7 p.m. at the Pavilion in Memorial Park. Guests are invited to bring blankets or lawn chairs. Leashed dogs welcome.

Ontario

Friday-Saturday, July 26-27: Confederation College Performing Arts Club in Thunder Bay presents "NEVER, NEVERLAND ~ The Chronicles of Peter Pan" in performances at 7:30 p.m. both nights.

Friday-Sunday, July 26-28: Wawa Music Festival is a 3-day live music event that feature regional and local musicians plus community events, local crafters, artisans and cultural practitioners at Lions Beach on the Jamie Charbonneau Memorial Stage.

Saturday-Sunday, July 27-28: The 9th annual Bay & Algoma Buskers Festival in Thunder Bay offers a chance to see 17 area street performers and sample the goods of food vendors. See the featured performers list online for who you might meet in the Bay and Algoma District from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: Minnesota DNR; Mary Utyro Russom; U.S. Coast Guard; Craig Blacklock at Joseph Nease Gallery; World Baseball Softball Confederation; Spotlight, from left, CopperFest/Ely Blueberry & Art Festival/Madeline Island Wilderness/Bay & Algoma BuskerFest

Around the Circle This Week editor: Konnie LeMay