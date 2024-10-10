Around the Circle This Week: October 10, 2024

× Expand "Chandelier Room," Munising, Mich. • Scott Pearson, Eagle River, Wis.

Calling All Big Lake Photo Buffs

The end is near! The end of the time to submit your great images for our 30th Lake Superior Photo Contest that is. Monday, Oct. 14, is the deadline to submit images to our contest. The winners will be announced in our new special Lake Superior Travel Issue debuting in February.

This photo titled "Chandelier Room" by photographer Scott Pearson of Eagle River, Wis. won the Grand Prize in the 29th contest. It was shot in Munising, Mich. The kite surfing photo at Wisconsin Point in Superior by Paul Ostrum of Hayward, Wis., earned First Place for People/Humor (and also earned a warning to be careful on the Lake!)

The contest features five categories – Nature, Lake/Landscape, People/Humor, Artsy/Altered and Maritime. Restrictions are few, but they must be images from within the greater Big Lake neighborhood. The Grand Prize winner gets $200, First Place winners get the 2025 Lake Superior Wall Calendar and Second Place winners receive a 2025 Lake Superior Mini Calendar. All First and Second Place winners get a one-year subscription to Lake Superior Magazine.

× Expand FIRST PLACE Kite Surfer, Wisconsin Point, Superior* • Paul Ostrum, Hayward, Wis. *(and need we say, please always be careful)

Ranger Dies While Saving Others

U.S. Park Ranger Kevin Grossheim died on Oct. 6 on Namakan Lake in Voyageur National Park during a rescue of a family stranded by high winds and rough waters near Birch Cove Island, the National Park Service reported. “Kevin was much loved by all and always known to go above and beyond,” said Voyageurs National Park Superintendent Bob DeGross. “He will be greatly missed. Our hearts go out to his wife and their loved ones.” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ordered flags in the state to be flown at half-staff in his honor.

Kevin answered a distress call from the stranded family of three and was able to reach them by boat, but the boat overturned on the return trip. All of the family members reached safety, but Kevin did not. His body was recovered later that afternoon after about a three-hour long search done by personnel from the NPS, U.S. Border Patrol, St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and Kabetogama Fire Department.

Ranger Grossheim, 55, of Kabetogama, Minn., began his career as a seasonal ranger at Boston National Historical Park in 1993 and worked seasonally at Curecanti National Recreation Area. In 1995, Kevin became a permanent park ranger, serving first at Boston National Historical Park and Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore before beginning his 23-year tenure as a commissioned law enforcement park ranger at Voyageurs.

"Ranger Grossheim was a treasured member of the community and served at Voyageurs National Park for more than 20 years," the press announcement said. "He volunteered with the Kabetogama Fire Department in addition to his work at the park. He was a Motorboat Operator Certification Course (MOCC) instructor and experienced boat operator familiar with navigating the local lakes of the park."

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, (Oct. 13) at 1 p.m. at the Falls High School gymnasium in International Falls.

Happy Thanksgiving Monday

This Monday (Oct. 14) is Thanksgiving Day … which may come as a shock to any U.S. readers who might not keep up on Canadian holidays. The second Monday of October every year is when our Lake Superior residents on the Ontario shores take a day off to celebrate and give thanks with family.

Most aspects of the Canadian Thanksgiving sound very familiar to those who celebrate south of the international border on the fourth Thursday in November.

The menus match up with turkey and fixings as the go-tos for both, but there can be some culinary differences. Our Lake Superior Magazine Recipe Box writer Beth Dooley offered up a Canadian Tourtière recipe for those Thanksgiving leftovers, plus a side dish of Squash & Leek Gratin as examples in her story “Giving Thanks Twice.” You can link to those recipes here.

Sara Laux of Cottage Life, a magazine based out of Toronto, posted a story about why she feels the Canadian celebration might just be superior to the one in the United States. Most of the five reasons she cites have to do with timing – October vs. November. You can read all of her “5 reasons why Canadian Thanksgiving is superior” here. We love, though, her conclusion: “But the best thing about Thanksgiving in October? If we have American family or friends, we all get to celebrate twice!”

Meanwhile, for Thanksgiving farm fun …

Need ways to amuse your family on the long weekend? Two Thunder Bay area farms have launched their fall festivities just in time for Thanksgiving.

At Gammondale Farms, the annual PumpkinFest is already underway and will continue on weekends through Oct. 27, plus Thanksgiving Monday. Enjoy a try at Canada’s largest pumpkin catapult or pumpkin sling shots or a corn cannon, take a ride on the Pumpkin Train, hike the three-acre Monster Nature Trail or just hang out with the friendly farm animals. Pick up your jack-o-lantern starter kit (aka a pumpkin) while you’re there. Book online for the popular activity. This year, the farm is offering a chance to win a group sleigh ride this winter. You just

need a favorite photo from a past PumpkinFest to enter, like this one of the Pumpkin Train by Marie Peltonen or this “first PumpkinFest” shot by Samantha Rose Stafford.

At Belluz Farms the Fall Wonderland Weekends continue through the last weekend of October and also include Thanksgiving Monday. Treat yourself and your family to “hot apple cider, take a wagon ride, cuddle a bunny, get lost in the corn maze… grab some really cute pumpkins and squash for your front step,” invite the farm folk. There is also a Giant Straw Bale Man, tours to “Straw Henge,” plus Pumpkin Bowling and a Hidden Pumpkin Hunt. The old-fashioned play area beckons children for time away from screens.

Write, Write, Write Your Way to a Novel

Lake Superior Writers and the Duluth Public Library are partnering on a series of free events between now and the end of November to encourage regional writers to commit to a word count toward their writing project for NaNoWriMo – National Novel Writing Month.

It all kicks off on Tuesday, Oct. 15, with a "Prep-tober" event. Gina Ramsey, a self-described "authorpreneur," podcaster and all-around funny person from Superior, kick starts the series with "Leveraging NaNoWriMo to Write that Book." Gina did just that, committing to complete her now published book, Burnt Gloveboxes: Embracing Life When It Goes Up In Flames. Her inspiration session starts at 6 p.m. in the Green Room of the Duluth Public Library and our editor, Konnie LeMay, will serve as host. (Full disclosure, Kon is also on the Lake Superior Writers board.) Gina, when not writing, joins Debbie Turrise on the podcast "Laugh Lines and Turbulence" helping women navigate life after 50 with humor, wisdom and inspiration. The talk can be enjoyed by writers and non-writers, but after (or at) the event, it's hoped writerly types will commit to a certain number of words to write – up to 50,000 (a novel length worth)

– in November.

NaNoWriMo is a national non-profit organization that presents itself as a resource to writers.

Other Duluth events at the library lined up for November include:

Nov. 7, 6-7:30 p.m. – speculative fiction author Carter Meland explores the elements of world-building, character development and plot construction in "Exploring Genre: Speculative Fiction & Indigenous Futurism." A writer of Irish, Norwegian, and White Earth Anishinaabe heritage, Carter will examine the relationship of Indigenous- and Afro-Futurism to speculative fiction and how that can make for transformative stories. Hosted by Rain Newcomb, head of Fond du Lac Tribal & Community College's Animikii Mazina’iganan: Thunderbird Press.

Nov. 12, 6-7:30 p.m. – "Research Like a Librarian – for Writers!" brings in a history library expert to give tips about the ins and outs of the research process, tour the library's history resources and explore databases accessible at the library. There will be time for question and direction for writers.

Nov. 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m. – For writers who signed up to finish a project in November, this is a time to join other on the deadline. It's a NaNoWriMo Write-In at the library for seasoned writers and NaNoWriMo newbies. Enjoy a quiet work space, a cup of coffee, and camaraderie with fellow writers while hitting your word count goals. (Suitable for ages 13+.)

Another Kind of Storm Alert

While hurricanes are devastating parts of the United States and elsewhere, another kind of storm began arriving this morning with effects logging nearly 1.5 million miles per hour. Luckily, those are not winds, but a "coronal mass ejection (CME)" that shot from the Sun on Tuesday to arrived at Earth today. NOAA warned that the CME, an eruption of solar material and magnetic fields, could create a severe geomagnetic storm in our atmosphere with consequences like challenges for technological infrastructure. It might negatively affect recovery efforts for hurricane ravaged areas. It could also create beautiful auroras visible as far south as Alabama to northern California tonight and into tomorrow. This amazing photo of the northern lights over Palisade Head in Minnesota was taken last week by Nicholas Narog, who operates Nicholas J. Narog Photography.

On a nerd note … an office mate sent us to Wikipedia's page on The Carrington Event, the most intense geomagnetic storm in recorded history, peaking on Sept. 1-3, 1859. Read about it here.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list. Happy Thanksgiving to our Canadian readers!

Michigan

Friday-Saturday, Oct. 11-12: The Haunted Trail at Sawmill Creek Park in Paradise features wandering zombies and other spooky sights, plus concessions and souvenir clothing, 7-10 p.m. Organized by the Paradise Chamber of Commerce.

Saturday, Oct. 12: The Grand Marais Women's Club Color Tour Craft Show at Burt Township School showcases local artists, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Lunch will be available along with all of the other crafty items and a raffle to boot.

Sunday, Oct. 13: Darrius Morton, one of the most active solo classical recitalists in the Upper Peninsula, is among those set to be honored at the 27th City of Marquette Annual Art Awards. The event takes place at the Ore Dock Brewery, starting at 5 p.m.. Being honored are: Arts Advocate: Laura Songer; Arts Business: Graci Gallery; Arts Educator: Deborah Choszczyk; Arts Innovation: Kelly Gilligan; Arts Volunteer: Marlene Wood; Visual Artist: Shawn Malone (a frequent contributor and friend of Lake Superior Magazine!); Performing Artist: Darrius Morton; Writer: Lynn Domina; Special Recognition: Jim Supanich; Arts Organization: Marquette Fringe; Youth: Sophia Burkhart

Minnesota

Tonight-Sunday, Oct. 10-13: "Wait Until Dark" returns to the Spirit Stage at Fitger's in Duluth for its final weekend run. It's done by Boat Club Productions and you can buy tickets online.

Friday, Oct. 11: At Split Rock Lighthouse, check in with naturalist Mic for fall hiking suggestions and information about local plants and animals, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12: Safe Haven Shelter and Resource Center, along with the family of Allisa Vollan, is hosting the Allisa Vollan Memorial Walk at 10 a.m. at Gichi-ode’ Akiing Park in downtown Duluth. The walk will honor Allisa's memory and to raise awareness about domestic violence, which cut her life short.

Saturday, Oct. 12: The Cook County Local Energy Project hosts a Fall Solar Home Tour, 1-4 p.m. with visits to four homes in Grand Marais that have PV array systems. The tour will start at 987 Old Ski Hill Road and caravan over to the next stops.

Saturday, Oct. 12: Head over to The Green Door in Beaver Bay where the Baptism River Barbecue Co. and The Green Door iare hosting the 3rd Annual Beaver Bay Octobeerfest and Herring Fry, featuring locally caught herring, live music, beer samples, and games.

Sunday, Oct. 13: Head to the GND (Gary-New Duluth) Rec Center at noon for the official opening and ribbon cutting of "the greatest skatepark north of the Twin Cities." The skatepark was designed by Wizard Works and completed by Grindline Skateparks. Mayor Roger Reinert will cut the ribbon and say a few words, there will be food trucks, including Room at the Table serving world famous smash burgers and Oasis Del Norte serving authentic Mexican food.

Wisconsin

Saturday, Oct. 12: The University of Wisconsin-Superior welcomes all to its evening of fun and fundraising to benefit UWS students and alumni. The Superior Soirée starts at 5 p.m. in the Yellowjacket Union. There will be a dinner, the 2024 Alumni & Friends Awards Ceremony followed by a DJ and dancing plus a silent auction, raffles and more. Buy tickets in advance or tap into the online auction.

Saturday, Oct. 12: The Tamarack Health WhistleStop Marathon and Half- Marathon along Chequamegon Bay in Ashland happens this Saturday. The marathon course begins in Iron River and finishes in Ashland. Find details online for spectator viewing in this downloadable guide.

Saturday, Oct. 12: Ammo's Evergreen Tavern in Cable hosts its Fall ATV Ride. Meet at the tavern by 10 a.m., 75-person limit.

Next Thursday, Oct. 17: Head to downtown Hayward for the city's 2nd Annual Fall Sip & Shop with extended hours to shop, socialize and have fun. There will be happy hour offers, menu specials, one-day-only deals, treats, entertainment and prizes (which you can be eligible for by entering with completed Sip & Shop Passport).

Ontario

Sunday, Oct. 13: Billed as the "world's happiest event," the Festival of Colour at the Roberta Bondar Park and Tent Pavilion in Sault Ste. Marie features colour throws, interactive dances and delicious food. Runs 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Thru Saturday, Oct. 12: "Gaslight" closes its run this week on the Magnus Theatre Mainstage in Thunder Bay. You can see a behind-the-scenes video of the set here.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: Scott Pearson; Paul Ostrum; National Park Service; Lake Superior Magazine; Marie Peltonen, Gammondale Farms; Samantha Rose Stafford, Gammondale Farms; Belluz Farms; Gina Ramsey; Carter Meland; Nicholas Narog; Spotlight, from left, Darrius Morton, City of Marquette Arts Awards/GND Rec Center/James Netz Photography/