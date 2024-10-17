Around the Circle This Week: October 17, 2024

Super Moon + Comet = A Good Dark Sky Night

Technically, the October full moon and super moon happened this morning at 7:26 a.m. EDT, according to NASA, but this evening will still be a great time to watch the full Hunter's Moon rise, especially over Lake Superior. The moon, which already has appeared full or nearly full, will maintain that round countenance through Friday evening. While "Hunter's Moon," says NASA, was first used in 1710, as identified by the Oxford English Dictionary. For the Anishinaabe people, this is known as the "Binaakwii-Giizis – Falling Leaves Moon."

The big bright moon rising in the east, though, may make it tough to view the Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS shooting across the sky in the west after sunset, which is a bit after 6 p.m. in our Big Lake neighborhood. The comet comes close enough to the Earth to be seen every 80,000 years or so. Astro Bob King here in Duluth as mapped the where and when of the comet (see the graphic), but admits, "The moon has been both a gift AND a comet-killer these past few nights. … While many of us will want to photograph Tsuchinshan-ATLAS again tonight (Oct 17), it also happens to be the Full Hunter's Moon and the closest full moon of the year — a supermoon. The moon will shine a little brighter and appear a little bigger than normal this evening." Read more about Astro Bob's advice and sky adventures here.

Meanwhile … just a reminder that we have four designated Dark Sky Parks within the greater Lake Superior neighborhood. The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness between Minnesota and Ontario has been designed the "largest dark sky sanctuary" by DarkSky International in 2020 and Voyageurs National Park in Minnesota also was so designated that year. Quetico Provincial Park in Ontario was designated in 2021. There are 127 such designations worldwide. The most recent in our region is the Keweenaw Dark Sky Park at the top of the Keweenaw Peninsula in Michigan, recognized in 2022.

Helping Horses

A September fire at Grey Raven Ranch on the Seine River First Nation in Ontario has put at risk the endangered Lac La Croix Ojibwe horses that live there. The fire did not hurt any animals or people, but it did destroy the hay barn and its winter storage of hay for the small herd. Fewer than 200 of the plucky winter-hardy breed are said to remain worldwide. The fire is considered suspicious, according to a story this week by Olivia Browning for TBnewswatch. You can read Olivia's story here.

A GoFundMe site has been set up to help replace the hay and structure. Money has come in for about half of the needed hay, according to Kim Campbell, who with Darcy Whitecrow operates the ranch.

Lake Superior Magazine published the story, "The Horses Nobody Knows, Saving the Past through Ojibwe Horses," by Marie Zhuikov about the ranch and the horses in 2023. You can read her story here.

The horses have been visiting Quetico Provincial Park to explain how the unique horses are intertwined with the Ojibwe history of that area. The photo of Serene Whitecrow of Grey Raven Ranch leading a Lac La Croix Ojibwe horse in the water was taken in the park. Nicky Shaw of CBCNews wrote about the ranch's most recent visit there. You can read Nicky's story here.

Watching the Levels

As of Oct. 11 (the last weekly water level report date), Lake Superior was projected to be about 6 inches below its long-term average for this time of year, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Lakes Michigan and Huron were expected to be 1 inch below their long-term averages while the remaining Great Lakes were above their monthly averages. Lake Superior's outflow through the St. Marys River is also expected to be below average for the month. ""The lakes are in their period of seasonal decline," says the Corps, "and are forecast to continue their declines in the coming month. By November 11th, water levels are forecast to decline on Lakes Superior and Michigan-Huron by 2 to 3 inches, while Lakes St. Clair, Erie, and Ontario are forecast to drop about 5 to 6 inches." Current Lake Superior water surface temperatures, according to various NOAA buoys around the Lake, are ranging from 42.1° F at Dodgeville in Michigan's Keweenaw Peninsula to 58° F in Duluth.

Notable Passings

Bruce Todd Kerfoot, son of the legendary Justine and Bill Kerfoot, grew up on the Gunflint Trail in Minnesota. He attended Cornell University and served as an officer in the U.S. Army before returning home to northern Minnesota to run Gunflint Lodge with his mother. He and Susan married in 1968 and traveled the world. They continued to operate the lodge, taking it over in the 1960s. According to his obituary, "He had a great passion for the Chik-Wauk Museum where he served on the board for many years and participated in the many building projects with the “Sawdust Seniors” as they came to be known. The Chik-Wauk Museum holds his family history which was deeply important to him. The Boy Scouts of America was another important cause throughout his life, culminating in being awarded the Silver Beaver award in recognition of his lifetime of support of Scouting." Bruce died unexpectedly on Oct. 12 at the age of 85. The family has asked for charitable donations be sent to the Chik-Wauk Museum & Nature Center (Grand Marais, Minn.) in his name.

Theodore "Ted" Robert Smith was perhaps best known in this region as the former owner of Marine Tech, a marine construction company based in Duluth that works around the Great Lakes. But Ted, who died Oct. 6, traveled and worked around the world, far from his home state of Iowa and included managing a farm outside Dangriga, Belize, with his wife, Laura. "Throughout Duluth and the local maritime scene, Ted was well loved and respected for his years serving the Twin Ports and seeing to its many dock and dredging needs," notes his obituary. "Even following retirement, he stayed extremely active in the local industry and continued to make his mark on Duluth and its port, which will remain for years to come." He loved sailing, waterskiing and boats of all kinds, especially his saiboat Primera Vista. Among his many activities, Ted served on the Lake Superior Marine Museum Association board and with the Duluth-Superior Maritime Club.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Tonight-Saturday, Oct. 17-19: Marquette's Haunted Hayride at the county fair grounds – Scare Grounds! – continues through Saturday.

Today-Sunday, Oct. 17-20: Fresh Coast Film Festival in Marquette kicks off today, 5-7 p.m. with Fresh Coast Free at Lower Harbor! Food trucks, a book-mobile, film-focused art activities, beer and music. The event showcases documentary films “celebrating the outdoor lifestyle, water-rich environment and resilient spirit of the Great Lakes and Upper Midwest.” The full weekend schedule of showings and events can be found here.

Saturday, Oct. 19: How do you roll … cheese roll, that is. The real question is do you love great cheese enough to roll down Marquette Mountain in a competition where the first one at the bottom gets the cheese. Marquette Mountain Cheese Roll has categories for men and women. Registration ends Friday, 4 p.m. If you just want to watch the "roll" unroll, get to the mountain by noon.

Saturday, Oct. 19: Marquette Regional History Center welcomes an Archeological Fair, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., with a look at archaeology in our region and worldwide, plus hands-on learning for all ages. Multiple booths both indoors and outdoors.

Saturday, Oct. 19: Takka Saunas in Hancock welcomes you to its grand opening, with a ribbon-cutting, refreshments and the Takka Team showing off the saunas and its new location on the Portage Canal.

Minnesota

Thru Saturday, Oct. 19: It's the last few days to enjoy "Within the Waves,"Craig Blacklock’s captivating exhibition at the Joseph Nease Gallery in Duluth. The gallery is open noon-4 p.m. Thursday- Saturday.

Now thru Halloween, Oct. 31: Three more weekends are available to visit the popular Haunted Ship – the annual October transformation of the William A. Irvin, a retired Great Lakes freighter, into a ship of thrills and chills. The DECC, keeper of the freighter, suggests its a great night out with a friend: "Make your Date Night a little closer. A tour through the 700 feet of the Duluth Haunted Ship will definitely require hand-holding. You're sure to experience elevated heart rates, dark spaces & all our creepy on-board residents."

Saturday, Oct. 19: The Mesabi Trail near Ely hosts a Halloween Costume Dog Walk, starting 8 a.m. at the Eagles Nest Trailhead. A professional photographer can take pics of you and your pooch. Treats, snacks and poo bags will be provided; pets must be on a leash. Rain or snow will cancel the event – and as we know, either can happen this time of year.

Tuesday, Oct. 22: Zenith Bookstore host Métis storyteller, poet and author Chris La Tray, who will present his debut memoir Becoming Little Shell: A Landless Indian's Journey Home at 7 pm. The event is free and will include a reading, conversation, audience Q&A, and book signing.

Next Thursday, Oct. 24: Take It With You: Live Radio Theatre comes again to Zeitgeist Teatro in Duluth, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin

Now-Nov. 1: See Bayfield in a whole new light … after lights out … with the Bayfield Ghost Walk. The guided ghostly tours of Bayfield's spookier history – including the story of the city's very own Bigfoot – start at the parking lot of the Old Courthouse, now home to Apostle Islands National Lakeshore headquarters. The tours are part of the American Ghost Walks, based in Wisconsin.

Tonight, Oct. 17: Join Friends of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore at 6:30 p.m. in the Bayfield Carnegie Library to learn about some of the darkest night skies left in the Upper Midwest (among the Apostles). The group's executive director, photographer/author Jeff Rennicke, brings photographs and explains exploring and protecting the treasures of our island skies.

Saturday, Oct. 19: Madeline Island Family Fall Festival is a day packed with fun, food and festivities. Enjoy artisan boots, demos, face painting, wine and specialty food tastings, a car show, a carnival at the elementary school, plus birdhouse making and pumpkin carving. See the full schedule online.

Saturday, Oct. 19: Join singer-songwriter Molly Dean and ambient soundscape artist Splithand for a magical night at Ghost Ship Gallery in Bayfield. The performances start at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20: Rabbit, Bird & Bear: Fine Art & Gifts in Bayfield hosts Poets, Pirates and Pumpkins, 3-5:30 p.m.

Thru Halloween, Oct. 31: Washburn wears Halloween well every year – and this one is no exception. It turns into Halloween Town all month. Tonight is a Trunk or Treat gathering, 4-7 p.m., with the residents of Northern Lights Services. On Saturday (Oct. 19), there is a free Halloween-themed baby and toddler music/movement class with Lynda Warren at the Washburn Meditation Center, starting at 9:30 a.m. Later head over to the Washburn Public Library for a free craft event with Kiddiwink Kids, starting at 10 a.m. On Monday (Oct. 21), check out the seven mobile meal options at the Food Truck & Treat on Central Avenue downtown. There will be great meals from seven food trucks plus live music.

Ontario

Friday, Oct. 18: It's the 13th annual Soo Zombie Walk at the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre in Sault Ste. Marie, so you know it's your "lucky year" to join the zombie mob. The spooktacular family night features Halloween-themed games and activities, a spooky vendor market, eight Zombie Passport games to stamp for a chance to win the door prize, Jell-O brain eating competitions and many more Halloween-fun options. Doors open at 4 p.m.

Friday-Sunday, Oct. 18-20: Experience the darker side of history with Science North and the Thunder Bay Museum for “Phantoms of the Galleries,” spine-chilling guided tours of the museum featuring the terrifying history of Thunder Bay. The evening tours on Oct. 18-19 are hair-raising, the ones on the afternoon of Oct. 20 are family-friendly.

Now-Saturday, Oct. 16-19: The 8th annual Terror in the Bay Film Festival continues at The Paramount in Thunder Bay with independent horror films from around the globe. Check out the festival trailer here … if you dare.

Next Weekend, Oct. 26-27: Save the dates for Fort William Historical Park’s Halloween Hoot, which runs noon-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Enjoy trick-or-treating, a costume parade, creepy crafts, a spooky scavenger hunt, and more.

