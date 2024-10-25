Around the Circle This Week: October 25, 2024

× Expand CO Rasmussen/GLIFWC GLIFWC workers monitor sea lamprey at the Bad River Falls on the Bad River Reservation.

A Great Achievement for the Lake Superior & All the Great Lakes

Since 1994, Lake Superior Magazine has given out its annual Achievement Award to individuals and groups who have contributed significantly to Lake Superior and its peoples. This year in the October/November issue, we honored the Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission for its long commitment to cultural and environmental preservation, to promotion of understanding and generous sharing of information of not just the Big Lake region, but the Great Lakes basin.

Known most widely as GLIFWC – pronounced "glif-wic" – the commission’s 75+ staff members represent expertise in science and environment, treaties and law, Ojibwe cultural, law enforcement, communications and education. Its powers are delegated by its member tribes. Environmental monitoring and care is part of its focus, such as the GLIFWC workers seen monitor sea lamprey at the Bad River Falls on the Bad River Reservation in this photo.

The award will be formally presented to GLIFWC on Nov. 7 at the Voigt Intertribal Task Force meeting on the Fond du Lac reservation.

Read here about the 2024 Lake Superior Magazine Achievement Award. You can find a full list of award winners since 1994 here.

To learn more about GLIFWC, link here.

New View Spots in the Keweenaw

Two new scenic lookouts are ready for visitation thanks to Visit Keweenaw’s Destination Development Awards, which funded the overlooks in Keweenaw County. The program is funded by a 6% room assessment tax on area lodging, and Visit Keweenaw puts a portion of that money back into outdoor recreation each year. Both projects have been completed and can be seen before the snow falls.

The Berry Picker Trail in Copper Harbor is complete, offering stunning fall views from Brockway Mountain. It supports two-way hiking and uphill-only biking (with a different path down). The wooded trail can be seen in the photo here.

The Open Skies Project also finished a new viewing platform at Mount Horace Greely, the Keweenaw’s highest natural point, as part of its restoration of the Calumet Air Force Station. The project installed a yellow heavy-duty safety rail – seen in the photo – around the top of its radar tower. The platform puts you at a high elevation around 1,500 feet. The last public tours of the season are free and taking place this Saturday (Oct. 26) at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and then Saturday, Nov. 2 at 1:30 p.m. Otherwise, you’ll have to request a private tour if you can’t wait again until spring.

Countdown on the Scary Season, Bwahahahahaha

They're creepy and they're kooky … Mysterious and spooky … They're all together ooky … the Halloween lineup around the Big Lake …

OK, those are not quite the full lyrics, but the sentiment holds true. We are in the final days of the thrill season some folks look forward to all year. Here's a wee round-up of what to do and see before Halloween, when it all gets spirited away. There are waaaaaaaay too many to mention, so please check your local events listings!

Minnesota

• Terror in The Depot on Wednesday is an adults-only costume party in the downstairs museum. The party is hosted by Mix108 and B105 and the Lake Superior Railroad Museum. The party starts at 6 p.m. with a live band, DJ, full bar with fun theme cocktails, games throughout the night, and a costume party with cash prizes – $500 for best costume, $250 for second and third places. Admission includes food from Holy Smokes BBQ, and one free drink ticket for the bar. Check out the "real" ghost picture at The Depot revealed on B105.

• It's the final Saturday of Boo at the Zoo in Duluth with discounted tickets online for both members and non-members. The event runs 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Lake Superior Zoo (plus an early members-only hour at 9 a.m.). The family-fun event lets folks explore the Zoo with endless trick-or-treating stations, a spooktacular craft Boo-tique, special Halloween-themed animal treats, food trucks, games and activities.

• The William A. Irvin remains the Duluth Haunted Ship through Halloween night. Check out times and tours online.

• The Haunted Shack in Carlton (billed as "Minnesota's Scariest Haunted House") continues tonight through Saturday. Sure, it's terrifying, but the proceeds support local charities. It's also part of the Ru-Ridge Corn Maze production and more.

• Castle Danger Brewing in Two Harbors on Wednesday hosts its Halloween Pet Costume Contest to raise fun and funds for the Lake County Humane Society. Each participant will receive a goodie bag and prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in each category. Check in starts at 5 p.m., judging starts at 5:30 p.m.

• Duluth Area Family YMCA celebrates Lights On Afterschool, the annual nationwide rally for after-school programs organized by the Afterschool Alliance. Come join the fun at the Duluth Y's 4th Annual Happily Haunted Hike on Tuesday 5-6:00 p.m. at Stowe Elementary School. Following the Haunted Hike is the 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat, 5:30-6:30 p.m., sponsored by the Stowe PTA. Meanwhile, this Sunday, the Y at the Woodland Community Center hosts its Spooktacular afternoon on 1-4 p.m.

Wisconsin

• Washburn's annual Halloween Parade starts at 2 p.m. Saturday right down Washington Avenue. It's all part of the final days of Washburn Halloween Town activities, including the Haunted Basement and the 4th annual Slashwabay Haunted Trail, which ends Saturday night. Also on Saturday, Kiddiwink Kids celebrates three years in business with a free kids’ craft event, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Garland City Consort celebrates the spooky season with a selection of gothic and gloomy Baroque music at the South Shore Brewery Taphouse on Saturday at 6 p.m.

"Arsenic and Old Lace" at the Ashland High School Auditorium today-Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. The Alley Restaurant features a Halloween Party Costume Contest on today, 7-11 p.m. with prizes. Find the full-fun around-town list here.

• The Superior Spooktacular Parade wends its way north on Hammond Avenue from 28th Street to Hammond Park, starting at 2 p.m. Saturday. Superior is known for great parades and this 10th annual Spooktacular event no doubt will be another good one, put on by the city of Superior and the Sterling Silver Studio.

• Fairlawn Mansion in Superior opens its doors to little ghoulies on for a Spooktacular Saturday from noon-3 p.m., for a free, family-friendly Halloween event with games, crafts, a costume contest (with prizes), candy and an opportunity to wander around the first floor of the mansion.

Michigan

• The Quincy Mine 1918 Hoist House in Hancock transforms into the Haunted Hoist House with a theme of "Fears & Phobias" created by

Michigan Tech Theatre. Tours are today-Saturday, leaving every 15 minutes from 7-10:30 p.m. (This spooky miner image comes from Ethan Sommer.)

• The Valley Camp Haunted Ship launches on today and Saturday in Sault Ste. Marie with guided tours that will feature past favorite scares.

• In Marquette, the Ore Dock Brewing Co.'s Rock N Roll Halloween features local bands masquerading as more famous bands – Rubbed Raw will become HELMET; Bimbo arrives as THE GO-GO'S; Curfews becomes JOY DIVISION; and Fridge Buzz will be DAFT PUNK. It's Halloween night, starting at 8 p.m.

• Halloween means the start of Northern Michigan University Theatre and Dance's performances of Frankenstein at the Panowski Black Box Theatre in Marquette. Runs Oct. 31-Nov. 9.

• On Saturday, 4-7 p.m. the sidewalks of Downtown Marquette will be filled with ghouls, goblins, and other costumed kiddos for trick or treating.

Ontario

• Fort William Historical Park in Thunder Bay hosts its Halloween Hoot, noon-4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday. The family-friendly event transforms the historic site into a Halloween haven. Enjoy trick-or-treating, a costume parade, creepy crafts, a spooky scavenger hunt, and more.

• Korah Collegiate and Vocational School in Sault Ste. Marie presents its annual Singing & Sweets Concert, 7 p.m. Wednesday. This year enjoy performances by soloists, small groups, plus dancers, the Korahsters Choir, and a preview of the school’s upcoming musical theatre show "Mean Girls." SooToday reports on the event here.

• Sault Search & Rescue hosts its annual Haunted Maze on today-Saturday at the Sault Search and Rescue Building on Industrial Crescent Park. There is a Sensory-Friendly (lights on) version at 5 p.m. and the Full Haunted Experience comes on at 7 p.m. (with a half-hour change over in between).

Saturday its Halloween on Queen when downtown Sault Ste. Marie gets all spooky-ified with local businesses and other organizations providing the treats. Bring the whole family and even your furry friends to trick-or-treat.

• Saturday and Sunday, head to the pop-up Horizon drive-in movie theatre in Strathclair Park for four scary classics at Halloween with Horizon – on Saturday, A Nightmare Before Christmas at 8 p.m. and A Nightmare on Elm Street at 10 p.m. and on Sunday, Ghostbusters at 8 p.m. and IT at 10 p.m.

• Soo Blaster in Sault Ste. Marie offers its Halloween Spooky Party on Thursday, Halloween night, starting at 8 p.m. with live music, new games, and spooky fun.

• The Scare on Cronk (Road) in Kakabeka Falls continues 6:30-9:30 p.m. every night through Halloween.

• The Cursed Communities Tour in Thunder Bay explore the residential areas of old Port Arthur where you will discover the spirits, history and cruelty that surround them. Tickets may remain for 7 p.m. today and 8:30 p.m. Sunday, part of the Haunted Lakehead productions.

• Hauntober at the NV Music Hall in Thunder Bay on Saturday features a DJ and cash prizes all night, starting at 10 p.m.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Saturdays, Oct. 26-Nov. 23: The Calumet Cool Season Market takes place at the Copper Country Curling Club. There’s plenty of produce plus local craft to peruse and purchase.

Today, Oct. 25: Singer/songwriter Jack Sneff with opener Michael Waite take the stage at the Keweenaw Storytelling Center at 7 p.m. in Calumet.

Now thru Feb. 1, 2025: The exhibit of Northern Tapestry: 125 Years of Stories continues through January at the the Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center in Marquette. Northern Tapestry" celebrates the 125th anniversary of Northern Michigan University by looking at the unusual, unknown, odd and, sometimes, challenging experiences at Northern that have helped make it the university it is today.

Minnesota

Today, Oct. 25: The Grand Marais Film Society kicks off a new season of monthly film showings at the Arrowhead Center for the Arts. The promised "classic Halloween comedy" will feature "A Green-Haired Ghost," "Big City Yuppies," and "A Black and White Striped Suit." Can you guess the film? Starts at 7 p.m.

Today-Sunday, Oct. 25-27: What organizers say is the largest, longest-running Ski & Snowboard Swap in the Northland takes place at the Spirit Mountain Lower Chalet in Duluth this weekend. Team Duluth puts on the swap for the 53rd year. Read the details online.

Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 25-26: Enjoy a Superior Dark Sky Experience in Silver Bay and Finland. Bring your telescope, binoculars or just come to appreciated the night sky. Organizers promise you can view objects in our solar system, the Milky Way, and beyond through optical and digital telescopes. Astronomers will guide you with a laser tour of constellations and deep-sky objects. There will be presentations, too. Today at 3:30 p.m. meet in the Mary MacDonald Building in Silver Bay; Saturday at 3 p.m. head to the Finland Community Center (Claire Nelson Center) in Finland.

Monday, Oct. 28: The Lighthouse Center for Vital Living in downtown Duluth hosts an open house, 3-6:30 p.m. with a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. in its new center at 309 W. First St. Speakers will include Ryan Swor, president of Lake Superior Consulting, Natasha Jerde, director of Minnesota State Services for the Blind, and Amanda Paszak, a former Lighthouse client who will speak about how Lighthouse services changed her life.

Wednesday, Oct. 30: The West Theatre in Duluth hosts John McEuen, co-founder of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Wisconsin

Saturday, Oct. 26: Enjoy an afternoon of crafting with Rocky from White Dragon Paper at Honest Dog Books in Bayfield. An open collage station with tutorials features four autumn and winter postcard patterns using scrap paper and cereal boxes. Open to all ages.

Wednesdays: The Brownstone Centre in Bayfield invites you to come from knitting and camaraderie, 1-4 p.m. on Wednesday afternoons at the Sit n’ Knit. No experience is necessary.

Wednesdays: Open Mic Nights continue all year round at the Big Top Chautauqua’s The Backstage in Bayfield. Join the fun every Wednesday evening, 6-9 p.m.

Ontario

Saturday, Oct. 26: The Soo Finnish Nordic Club ski swap opens its doors at the Water Tower Inn in Sault Ste. Marie at 9 a.m. Equipment intake and drop off is today. There will also be a bake sale table.

Fridays (including Tonight): Join Mood Indigo for an evening of spectacular scenery, smooth jazz, special guests and incredibly crafted cocktails and food at Thunder Bay's Anchor & Ore in the Delta Hotels right on the waterfront. Jazz & Old Fashioned Fridays happens every Friday, 6-9 p.m.

Today-Sunday, Oct. 25-27: The Sault Ste. Marie Rock N’ Gem Show at the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre features vendors from across Canada with over 400 tables of crystal and mineral treasures including jewelry, beads, gemstones, fossils and home décor. today-Saturday at 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tuesdays: Bring the youngsters to Brodie Resource Library in Thunder Bay for Tinkering Tuesdays throughout the day, 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Children 6 and older will love exploring the Northern THINK Hub activities in our Programming Room. (The THINK Hub contains small parts and heavy pieces, not suitable for babies, toddlers, or children still mouthing objects. Adult supervision required.) Younger children can enjoy puzzles, a scavenger hunt, and more in the Children’s Department.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission; Terror in The Depot; Castle Danger Brewing; Washburn Halloween Parade; Quincy Haunted Hoist; Halloween on Queen; Spotlight, from left, Calumet Cool Season Market/Superior Dark Sky/Sit n Knit/Sault Rock N' Gem Show