Around the Circle This Week: Aug. 8, 2025

× Expand Trans Superior International Yacht Race Trans Superior 2025

The biennial Trans Superior International Yacht Race is done for 2025, with the winners racing with the wind from Sault Ste. Marie to Duluth. The race officials announced the winners in each category on the Facebook page (ORC or Offshore Rating Congress is the rating system used):

First to Finish: Catapult

Expand Trans Superior International Yacht Race Trans Superior 2025 winners

ORC A 1st Place: Stripes

ORC A 2nd Place: MC^2

ORC A 3rd Place: Catapult

ORC B 1st Place: Janine

ORC B 2nd Place: Elevation

ORC B 3rd Place: Notorious

Barthel Trophy: Fast Tango

Besides the winning of the race, based on the yacht categories, there are also awards for the Barthel Trophy, which is a

Expand Trans Superior International Yacht Race Trans Superior 2025 Starting the race in the Soo Locks

tri-lakes honor for the vessel with the best total after competing in the Chicago Mac, the Port Huron to Mac and the Trans Superior and an award for the Bagley Trophy, the best performance by a Duluth Yacht Club boat. You can see the results for all classes here.

The event has an awards ceremony this evening (Aug. 7) at The Garden in Duluth, starting with a social hour at 5 p.m.The ORC awards were bestowed at The Garden on Tuesday.

Felicia Schneiderhan did a story about what it's like to participate in the race for the June/July issue of Lake Superior Magazine. You can read that full story, "Come Together: Crew Dynamics Rule the Trans Superior International Yacht Race" here.

× Expand David Schauer Duluth Ship Canal Piers Lighthouses at the end of the ship canal in Duluth with the Wednesday night races underway.

Happy National Lighthouse Day

August 7 is National Lighthouse Day, commemorating passage of the 1789 law that authorized the first federal lighthouse in the United States. The special day was designated by Congress in 1989.

At the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center in Duluth, the day will be celebrated with lighthouse walking tours on the Duluth Ship Canal piers (seen in this photo by David Schauer during the Wednesday night races), showing of lighthouse films, fun family activities and the chance to create a lighthouse postcard.

For a wee bit of history, you can check out our past stories on the Lights of Michigan's Shipwreck Coast (story circa 2003), Western Lighthouses of Lake Superior (story circa 2004), on the Lighthouses of the Apostle Islands (story circa 2002), or Ontario Lighthouses (story circa 2014). "Time's Sentinel: The History of Split Rock Lighthouse" kicked off our lighthouse series in 2001.

We also have a fun lighthouse ghost story by maritime historian/author Fred Stonehouse, who claims all lighthouses are haunted. Read Fred's story, The Lighthouse, with illustrations by Carl Gawboy.

Good Luck for a Boater Bucked into the Lake

A Duluth man thrown from a boat by a wave on Lake Superior Friday evening (Aug. 1) says he swam 2 miles before reaching safety on an island near Grand Portage, Minn., reports Gary Rinne for TBnewswatch. Cook County Sheriff Pat Eliasen told Gary "it's a long swim, let's put it that way, in Lake Superior." The man and his friend were boating to Isle Royale.

In his report on the accident, Dan Kraker of MPRNews, wrote, "The driver of the boat, Joe Modec, couldn’t find his friend. He called the Coast Guard and returned to shore. Later, his friend, Peter Joice, was spotted waving sticks from a small island called Portage Island off the shore from the Grand Portage reservation. The Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa’s game warden 'jumped in a boat and went out and picked him up,' Eliasen said."

Sheriff Eliasen told both news agencies the fickle nature of Lake Superior makes it imperative to wear a life vest when on the Lake. It's not known whether Peter was wearing a vest.

× Expand U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Wildlife Services Bear rescue A sow bear with a plastic bottle on its head for more than a week is rescued in northern Wisconsin.

News in the Wild

It was a happy ending for the bear in northern Wisconsin with the plastic jar stuck on its head. The Wisconsin DNR put out a press release on Monday announcing that the bear, which had been spotted in Bayfield, Douglas and Sawyer counties, was successfully freed by U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Wildlife Services staff near Cable, Wis. (These photos are from the USDA Wildlife Services.) "The DNR and USDA Wildlife Services staff first learned of a bear with a plastic jar stuck on its head in north central Sawyer County on Saturday, July 26," noted the release. "Since the

Expand U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Wildlife Services bear rescued

bear was first observed, it moved nearly 50 miles and was reported multiple times across northern Sawyer County and southern Bayfield and Douglas counties." The bear eluded live traps, but on Sunday (Aug. 3), "a trained wildlife professional responded to a timely report of the bear at a private residence and was able to safely dart the bear with an immobilization drug." The bear was checked for injuries, tagged and released near food. "The approximately 70-pound, 2-year-old sow (female bear) was relocated to a safe, wooded area with ample food and water to allow the bear to recover. The bear was alert when released and quickly began feeding on a patch of berries nearby," said the release.

"We do not know how long the jug was on the bear's head, but it was a little skinny when captured. There were punctures in the jug – likely from the bear's claws – and a public observation indicated that it was able to drink by dunking its head in water," Randy Johnson, Wisconsin DNR large carnivore specialist, is quoted in the release. "The bear was likely surviving on body fat reserves (which can be significant on bears by midsummer). A bear of that age and sex normally averages between 100-150 pounds this time of year."

× Expand Zach Portman/iNaturalist Rabbit with Cottontail Rabbit Papillomavirus It looks like a real-life jackalope

Is that a REAL jackalope? Apparently that was a question folks who saw oddly adorned bunnies (like the one in this photo by Zach Portman at iNaturalist) with unusual growths in Minnesota forests, according to the Minnesota DNR. "It’s been a booming year for cottontail rabbits, and Minnesota DNR has received numerous reports of bunnies with unusual growths on their heads and bodies," the DNR posted. "These growths are caused by a virus known as Cottontail Rabbit Papillomavirus, also called Shope Papillomavirus. The virus causes warty horn-like growths on the skin and is spread mainly through biting insects."

The growths generally are not harmful to the bunnies, according to the DNR, "As long as they don't interfere with the rabbit’s ability to eat or move, the growths will typically go away on their own." The DNR added, "Fun fact: This virus is believed to be the origin of the jackalope legend of mythical horned rabbits. So, if you spot a bunny in your yard sporting these curious 'horns,' don’t be alarmed."

× Expand Duluth Blues Festival Duluth Blues Fest

Don't Miss the Music

There are plenty of outdoor concerts to tap before summer ends.

A major summer event in Duluth is the Bayfront Blues Festival, which, as seen in this photo, fills the Bayfront Festival Park this weekend starting Friday (Aug. 8-10). The 36th annual edition of the event (which has earned Lake Superior Magazine's Best Festival designation) again offers two stages and opens at 11 a.m. for days filled with music, food, local brews and camaraderie. Find the full weekend lineup here. Take a drone video tour of a past festival here.

Another major musical event takes place in Red Rock, Ont., with Live from the Rock bringing folk music and art and craft works to the Lake Superior shore since 2003. Live from the Rock offers world-class music on three daytime workshop-style stages, as well as an evening concert lineup on the main Festival Stage. There also is an Artisan Village with craftsfolk and artist from near and far. Find the full schedule here.

Bayfield has a couple of free concert series. Tonight Michael Shynes takes the stage at Memorial Park for a Concert by the Lake. Then on Tuesday (Aug. 12), Danielle Diamond will perform. The Thursday and Tuesday concerts, 6-8 p.m., continue through Aug. 28. Check the full schedule here.

Washburn, Wis., offers its free weekly Music in the Park shows Mondays, 6-8 p.m. at Legion Park next to the Washburn Cultural Center. Next up is The Major Lift (Aug. 11). See the full schedule through the end of August here.

Music on Madeline takes the stage on the island every Thursday with Transistor Radio performing tonight at the Rec Center pavilion. The series is sponsored by the La Pointe Center for the Arts and concludes next Thursday (Aug. 14) with Sean and Ian Okamato.

The Keweenaw Peninsula rings with the sounds of music all summer. In Copper Harbor, Mich., Performances in the Park happen every Thursday evening through August. Tonight Heather Evans performs on the wooden stage in Donny Kilpela Memorial Park. The annual free series is sponsored by the Copper Harbor Improvement Association. See the full remaining schedule here. Houghton hosts the Good Times Summer Music Slam at 7 p.m. Wednesdays on the waterfront pier and the Century 21 Affiliated Summer Concert Series at Ray Kestner Waterfront Park on Thursdays in August. Across the Portage Lift Bridge in Hancock, the Canal Rock Porvoo Park happens Fridays with Split Shyft up this week starting at 6 p.m. Calumet Theatre hosts a Summer Concert Series, weather permitting, in its outdoor band shell on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. while over at Laurium the Daniell Park Summer Concert Series is on Thursdays at 7 p.m. L'Anse has waterfront concerts every Thursday at 7 p.m. until Sept. 11 with One Voice performing tonight.

Both Sault Ste. Marie towns have free outdoor concerts in summer. On the Michigan side, Music in the Park happens on Wednesdays in the Soo Locks Park. On this coming Wednesday (Aug. 13), it will be a Night of Native Music, starting at 7 p.m. Then the final concert scheduled (so far) will be the Nucorp Band on Aug. 20. On the Ontario side, the Summer Concert Series happens on Tuesdays and/or Thursdays at the Roberta Bondar Park Tent Pavilion. Tonight at 7 p.m., Matthew James performs. See the full remaining schedule here. Also in Sault, Ont., is the Worship in the Park series wraps up next Thursday (Aug. 14) with local Christian musicians in Bellevue Park Band Shell at 7 p.m.

In Thunder Bay, the free Live on the Waterfront concerts are Wednesday evenings with three acts, starting at 6 p.m. Next up is Natalia Arroyo Ensemble, YASSiN and Sean Terrio and The Band Destiny (Aug. 13). See the full schedule here.

Tonight starts the one-month series Music on the Ship, with performances on the deck of the William A. Irvin in Duluth. Independent rock band Flight of Stares performs tonight from 7-8:30 p.m. The concerts are free with snacks and beverages available to buy. Find the full August schedule here. Also in Duluth at Glensheen, Concerts by the Pier bring audiences on land and water. The free Wednesday evening performances feature two acts, the opener starting at 5:30 p.m. Next up (Aug. 13) will be Tin Can Gin with Sydney Hansen. See the full remaining schedule here. Another great waterfront venue for Wednesday music is Pier B Resort's Courtside Concerts, 7-9 p.m., with two remaining performances, next week (Aug. 13) with the Shane Nelson Band and Aug. 20 with THE RECKONING.

Silver Bay, Minn., features its Music in the Park series on Fridays at the City Center Park Stage. This week, Martin Zellar & the Hardways perform at 7:30 p.m.

Oh Yeah – You Got to See This for Yourself

Ely Watercross 20th Anniversary Bash kicks off this weekend (Aug. 8-10). What is a watercross? Well, the photo tells it

Expand Ely Watercross Association Ely Watercross 20th Anniversary Bash

all about this event sponsored by the Ely Watercross Association. The action takes place at The Longbranch in Winton with "snowmobiles on water, live music, food, and all the high-octane action you can handle," organizers promise. Plus there are evening concerts and karaoke. What's not to love? On Friday, join in the Race What You Brung event plus meet the racers. Racing starts 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

× Expand spotlight 8.7.25

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Today-Saturday, Aug. 7-9: The 43rd annual Grand Marais Music Festival brings musical acts (like Silver Creek Revival) to the stage, plus vendors, crafts and terrific food. Free admission today to kick off the event.

Today-Sunday, Aug. 7-10: Three county fairs launch today in the U.P. The Gogebic County Fair in Ironwood offers animal displays, expo exhibits and food plus live music daily. The Iron County Fair in Iron River showcases animals and exhibits, a carnival with rides and other traditional fair events. The Marquette County Fair in Gwinn runs through Saturday.

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 8-10: The Copper Country Mineral Show at Houghton Elementary School features door prizes, displays and a silent auction of minerals, including local copper.

Today-Sunday, Aug. 7-8 & 10: Soo Opera performs "The Marriage of Figaro" in the Soo Theatre in Sault Ste. Marie tonight and Friday and then at the Center for the Arts in Mackinac Island on Sunday.

Sunday, Aug. 10: The ever-popular Tamburitzans bring "The Shared Song: Uniting Cultures through Music and Dance" at the Calumet Theatre, 2 p.m.

Minnesota

Friday-Saturday, Aug. 8-10: Grand Portage Rendezvous Days brings music, dancing, craft demonstrations and hands-on workshops to the Grand Portage National Monument. Also in Grand Portage this weekend is the annual Rendezvous Days Pow Wow within walking distance from the monument. Enjoy both great community events. Check out the video of the celebration and pow wow here.

Today-Sunday, Aug. 7-10: The Lake County Fair in Two Harbors showcases livestock shows and competitions, talent contests, games and activities for kids, a barrel race, tractor pull and tons of family fun.

Ends Sunday, Aug. 10: The end is near for The Gunflint Trail's Biggest Blueberry Contest. Bring your largest blueberries gathered on the Gunflint Trail into the weighing stations for a chance to win. This is not catch-and-release – you can eat the big berries after they are weighed.

Friday, Aug. 8: Historian Greg Gaut is the guest speaker at History in a Pint with his presentation of "The War at Home: Minnesota in World War I." Social hour starts at 6 p.m. and the talk at 6:30 p.m. The event, sponsored by the St. Louis County Historical Society at The Depot in Duluth, is free, but please bring a non-perishable food item for donation to CHUM’s food shelf.

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 8-10: Under the Spreading Walnut Tree Art Fair takes place at the Earthwood Inn in Two Harbors with 30 fine arts and live music.

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 8-10: Reflections Dance Company presents its summer production: Water 2.0. Performances are at Minnesota North College’s Vermilion Fine Arts Theater in Ely at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Next Saturday, Aug. 16: The 25th annual Gitchi-Gami Trail Association North Shore Bike Ride is a recreational ride offering 55-mile, 34-mile, and 28-mile route options, as well as an 8-mile family ride on the trail. All rides start at Gooseberry Falls State Park.

Wisconsin

Now thru Sept. 7: Visit the Madeline Island Museum to see the exhibit "Wiigwaasaatig: Birchbark Tree Artistry with Nathan Gordon." Nathan's exhibit is part of a larger Ojibwe artist series, Mitigonaabe Geniwenimaad Mitigoon: The Spirit Who Takes Care of the Trees. Attend all three artist talks and their exhibits throughout the summer to learn more about Ojibwe culture and craftsmanship. Nathan will give a talk on Aug. 28.

Friday, Aug. 8: Mary Mack & North Star Comedy Hour is back at the Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua in Bayfield, starting at 7:30 p.m. with a zany mash-up of music, poetry, stand-up, and sketch comedy – kind of the Carol Burnett Show of the north.

Friday, Aug. 8: "CATS: Young Actors Edition" opens at the NorShor Theatre in Duluth with five performances between Friday and Sunday. Duluth Playhouse's Junior Intensive students "have been working their tails off to bring this iconic Andrew Lloyd Webber musical to life in a fast-paced, family-friendly production packed with heart, talent, and unforgettable music," say organizers.

Saturday, Aug. 9: This one is not for the kids, we're told. Feminist, fierce and edgy Bayfield-native Gena Gephart is driving north for a Comedy Showcase and bringing her comedian friends Geoffrey Asmus and Greg Kennedy for an R-rated night of comedy at Honest Dog Books in Bayfield, with performances at 7 and 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 9: The first first Telemark Gravity Games Enduro hits the trails this Saturday at Mt. Telemark Village near Hayward for a fast, technical downhill challenge. Choose 3 (Sport) or 4 (Expert) timed downhill runs on blue or black rated trails. Work hard on the trails then enjoy the fun and friendship at the after party with Earth Rider Brewing Co.

Saturdays & Wednesdays: Into fall, Superior hosts two farm markets, the Barker's Island Farmers' Market on Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon, and the Superior Downtown Farmers Market on Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Ontario

Friday-Saturday, Aug. 8-9: The Ermatiner-Clergue National Historic Site in Sault Ste. Marie goes wild with fresh wild blueberry pancakes, sausages, St. Joseph Island maple syrup, blueberry products and baking. There will also be pioneer games. Enjoy breakfast or tea.

Saturday, Aug. 9: Fat Guys Car Show (sponsored by Fat Guys Auto Parts in Thunder Bay) is the biggest car show in Northwestern Ontario with hundreds of wild rides, music, hot dogs, cash prizes plus an appearance by Ricky Bobby (you know, "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby"). Runs 11 a.m.-4 p.m. outside the auto parts store.

Saturday, Aug. 9: The 3rd annual Fibre to Fabric Festival at the Johnson Township Community Centre in Desbarats brings vendors with products to sell, workshops, live demonstrations and animal friends. Plus there is a Kids Zone and Crafting Circle.

Thru Sunday, Aug. 10: The annual CLE Fair is underway with rides, fair foods and entertainment at the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition grounds in Thunder Bay. The fair has been an annual must-do in the city for 134 years.

Starts next Friday, Aug. 15-17: The 37th annual Winnie's Hometown Festival in White River celebrates the real Winnie (aka Winnipeg) the bear cub's home port before the cub as shipped to England and made a celebrity in the books by A.A. Milne. The author and his son, Robin, meet Winnipeg in the London zoo. White River serves up parades, dances, community dinners, a fishing derby – this celebration covers it all.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: Trans Superior International Yacht Race; David Schauer; USDA APHIS Wildlife Services; Zach Portman/iNaturalist; Bayfront Blues Festival; Ely Watercross Association; Spotlight, from left, Grand Marais Music Festival/Gitchi-Gami Trail Association/Madeline Island Museum/Fat Guys Car Show

Around the Circle This Week editor: Konnie LeMay