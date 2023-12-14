Around the Circle This Week: December 14, 2023

One, Two, Three Chickadee-dee-dees.

It's often said during the holidays, we should count our blessings. Lots of good folk, starting Friday, will be counting their feathered blessings around the shores as part of the annual Winter Bird Count.

At Jay Cooke State Park in Minnesota, bird counters will gather from 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 19) for the Winter Bird Count Walk, led by a naturalist. No experience needed; learn more here.

Up in Cook County, Minn., the search is on for more volunteer feeder watchers and walking/driving birders for the 2023 Audubon Christmas Bird Count on Saturday (Dec. 16). Contact Jeremy Ridlbauer at 218-370-0733 or sundew@boreal.org.

The Chequamegon Audubon Society in Wisconsin has noted a number of Christmas Bird Count 2023 opportunities. As those folk explain:

This annual winter bird census has provided valuable data to researchers interested in studying the status and long-term health of bird populations. During a 24 hour period, participants record and count birds within a 15-mile diameter circle. Dates for feathered-head counting are:

Ashland: Friday, Dec.15; contact Ryan Brady at 715-685-8585;

Bayfield: Thursday, Dec. 21; contact David Bratley at 715-373-2564;

South Shore: Thursday, Dec. 28; contact Barb Moldenhauer at 715-774-3700;

Superior: Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023; contact folsr.org (Friends of the Lake Superior Reserve) by Dec. 23.

In Thunder Bay, the count is held every Dec. 26, with a wrap-up pot luck dinner. According to the Thunder Bay Field Naturalists website, 1994 recorded the most birds with 53 species and 16,668 individuals. Contact tbay.cbc@gmail.com for details

American Martens on the Move

News of martens seemed to keep popping up on our social media feeds this week. Photographer and Split Rock Lighthouse keeper Hayes Scriven was one of several folks how spotted the "adorable assassins" at the Sax-Zim Bog in northern Minnesota (as seen in this photo). "It was so much fun watching the martens run around. Every once in awhile they would run up into a tree and take everything in."

Then we got the word that 25 trail cameras set up by Northland College students on Madeline Island recorded the martens on the only island with a year-round resident population on Lake Superior. Of course, as any trail cam aficionado will tell you, capturing video is one thing … then you have to review it. According to Paul A. Smith of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Northland student Sydni Bennette did just that, spotting many common species like black bears, coyotes, white-tailed deer and red squirrels. But in July, a different breed popped its cute little carnivorous head into the picture. American martens apparently have not been seen on that populated island since the early 1900s. The species considered endangered in Wisconsin already had shown up on trail cams on other Apostle Islands.

How High Might It Go?

The big question around at least the western parts of Lake Superior these days is … will there be snow by Christmas? In the Keweenaw Peninsula, meanwhile, the Visit Keweenaw folk are asking you to guess how high their snow will go. The deadline is tomorrow, and if you guess right, there is swag to be had.

Share your predictions before 5 p.m. (EST) Friday, Dec. 15, with Visit Keweenaw. You can use this form. If you want to base it on history, you can look at previous snow totals for Keweenaw County here. The yearly totals are record on the snow gauge (seen here) off US-41 before Phoenix.

The snow rules are:

1) Your guess must be provided in inches (sorry Ontario folk).

2) Entries may be submitted by Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. EST.

3) Visit Keweenaw is using snow totals provided by Keweenaw County Road Commission to select our winning guesser. If more than one individual selects the same number, they will select a final winner at random.

4) The winner will be notified by phone once the Keweenaw County Road Commission stops reporting snowfall for the 2023-2024 season. (Last year, there was active snow reporting until May 2, where a final 6 inches were recorded.)

5) If the winner cannot be reached within two weeks, Visit Keweenaw will accept the next closest guess as the winner.

News from Our Office

The 2023 Lake Superior Magazine Achievement winner was announced in our October/November issue, and earlier this week Co-Publisher Beth Bily and Editor Konnie LeMay got to deliver the award at a gathering to celebrate the St. Louis River Alliance (and, yes, there was cake!). Among the major accomplishments by the group was creation of the free St. Louis River Estuary National Water Trail Map, which can be downloaded or picked up around the area, including at the alliance offices. In making our decision on this year's Achievement Award winner, we loved the alliance's focus on paving the way for people to love the river basin, thus setting them up to "protect what they love" and preserve it to gift seven generations hence. The organization's membership drive continues through Friday.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Now thru the Melt: You've heard of the "Little Free Libraries" where neighbors share books, right. Well Sault Ste. Marie has "Little Free Sled Libraries" at several of its parks for folks to borrow a sled, tackle any slopes and return the sled for the next wild and crazy sledders. The city announced this week that Brady and Chandler Parks now have sleds ready for the winter.

Friday, Dec. 15: The closing reception and awards ceremony for the School of Art and Design at Northern Michigan University’s Senior Art Exhibition will start at 7 p.m. at the DeVos Art Museum. Check out the work from these amazing seniors! Brooke Ashworth, Ray Bonney, Josh Brehm, Kaitlynn Park, Destiny Smejkal, Olivia Vera, Ilah Wilson, and Elina Zhang.

Saturday, Dec. 16: Enjoy the Winter Wonderfest & Park Lighting in Copper Harbor, featuring a Holiday Marketplace of local artists work and a bake sale (noon-6 p.m.) at Mariner North. Kids can make ornaments from 2-4 p.m. then Santa will arrive on a fire engine, along with a magician. At 6 p.m. is the Tree Lighting in Town Park and fireworks (across the street from the Mariner North).

Wednesday, Dec. 20: Roh-roh! Five presents fell out of Santa's bag over Sault Ste. Marie and he needs help finding them. Starting Wednesday, helpful clues will be posted on the City of Sault Ste. Marie's Facebook page. Use the clues, find the presents but DO NOT REMOVE THEM!, guess what's inside and email to parks@saultcity.com. (Oh, and share you photos on Facebook with the hashtag @SSMBellHunt or include a photo with your emailed entry. Contest runs Dec. 20-Jan. 2. Winners announced Jan. 5.

Minnesota

Friday, Dec. 15: Spirit of Place: Retrospective and Current Paintings of Jayne Richards, opens Friday at the Johnson Heritage Post Art Gallery in Grand Marais, starting with a 5 p.m. reception.

Now thru Christmas (& Beyond): The winners of Downtown Duluth's window display contest have been announced … and while you do your local shopping, make sure to view them: A&L Properties - Most Original Commercial & People's Choice; Vitta Pizza Canal Park - Best Lighting; Hucklebeary - Most Original Retail & People's Choice; Lester River Trading Co. - Best Use of Inside Windows Spilling onto Sidewalk Outside; Fitger's Duluth - Most "Traditional" Commercial.

Friday-Saturday, Dec. 15-16: The Radisson Ballroom in Duluth hosts Junkin' Market Days, 4-7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Find boutique clothing and décor, jewelry, foods and other great gifts.

Saturday, Dec. 16: The American Indian Community Housing Organization (AICHO) in Duluth will co-host its first in-person Indigenous Writer Series session, featuring writers and publishers Thomas Peacock and Elizabeth (Betsy) Albert-Peacock from 2-4 p.m. at the Dr. Robert Powless Cultural Center. The event is free.

Saturday, Dec. 16: Ursa Minor in Duluth hosts an all day Solstice Party with a Maker's Market (11 a.m.-4 p.m.); Sauna Du Nord on the patio from 5-9 p.m.; and Astro Bob at the taproom with a telescope to show you the night sky. Plus enter the Ugly Sweater Drawing.

Wisconsin

Tonight, Dec. 14: Hang out from 5-8 p.m. at Ghost Ship Gallery's "classic holiday bash" in Bayfield Feast on holiday bites, listen to familiar tunes, and score artsy treasures with late-night shopping in the space with nine art studios and a gallery showcasing more than 50 artists. Vintage sweaters and quirky holiday accessories encouraged.

Saturday, Dec. 16: Enjoy Stacy Hughes performing your favorite Christmas songs live at The Boulevard in Hayward, starting at 6 p.m.

Ontario

Saturday, Dec. 16: Ballet Jörgen, performing along with local dancers, presents The Nutcracker: A Canadian Tradition on stage with the Sault Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. in the Sault Communty Theatre Centre.

Ends Monday, Dec. 18: The Bay & Algoma Christmas Scavenger Hunt has been extended through Monday. Visit participating business in the Bay and Algoma shopping districts, spot the special Scavenger Hunt poster, scan the QR code and join in. Collect points with each correct answer around the neighborood. Points give you a chance to win a $1,000 prize.

Photo & graphic credits: Minnesota Department of Natural Resources/Jay Cooke State Park; Hayes Scriven; Visit Keweenaw; Michael K. Anderson; St. Louis River Alliance; City of Sault Ste. Marie/Johnson Post Heritage Art Gallery/ Ghost Ship Gallery/Sault Symphony Orchestra