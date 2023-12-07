Around the Circle This Week: December 7, 2023

Big Lake Folks & Businesses on the National Stage

We have quite a few national notables for this week.

• Mt. Bohemia in Michigan’s Keweenaw Peninsula (in top photo) rose to No. 1 for USA Today’s recently announced Best Ski Resort 2023. The Big Lake region took another of the Top 10 slots with Lutsen Mountains (side photo) in Minnesota earning No. 4 on the list.

Here’s what the listings say about our regional winners …

No. 1: Mount Bohemia - Lac La Belle, Michigan

Powder skiing in the Midwest? That's the promise from Mount Bohemia, where lake effect snow in Michigan's Upper Peninsula averages 273 inches a season and tends toward the light, fluffy stuff that skiers further west adore. In addition to having the longest runs and most vertical drop of any ski area in the Midwest, Mount Bohemia features open runs, glades, and chutes — all with natural conditions since the resort doesn't groom any of its trails.

No. 4: Lutsen Mountains - Lutsen, Minnesota

The emphasis is on the plural at this Minnesota ski resort near the western shore of Lake Superior. Lutsen Mountains includes four interconnected peaks and, while the vertical drop of about 825 feet won't blow you away, there are 95 trails spread across 1,000 acres here, with some runs hitting 2 miles in length. A family-friendly resort known mostly for wide groomed cruisers, Lutsen also has 60 acres of glades for more advanced skiers.

Check out the full list of Best Resorts here.

• Algoma Central Corporation gave a shoutout for a new record broken by its newest vessel. “Last Friday marked another milestone for the Captain Henry Jackman,” Algoma posted. “For the second time, she broke Thunder Bay’s record for largest Seaway grain load by 83 metric tonnes, totaling an impressive 31,445 metric tonne load of (grain)! A massive shoutout is owed to our crew onboard the CHJ and the staff at Algoma for their expertise and collaboration – none of this would be possible without them.”

See the post, a video of the record-breaking loading and wee bit of trash talk toward other carriers (just for fun) here.

• Local Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., director Chris Nash’s latest film, “In a Violent Nature,” has been chosen to debut at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2024. The title is appropriate for the slasher-genre film, and Shudder, AMC Network’s streaming service for the horror and supernatural genre has already picked up distribution rights, according to Brent Lang of Variety. The film was shot around the Sault area.

Read a story about Chris Nash by Chris Belsito for SooToday here.

Read the story in Variety here.

• Lakehead University in Thunder Bay earned the No. 3 spot in undergraduate category on Research Infosource Inc.'s Research University of the Year listings. Lakehead’s placement with the top of the country’s undergraduate universities category is based on the university standing out on a balanced scorecard of research inputs and outputs, according to the annual ranking of Canada’s Top 50 Research Universities by Research Infosource, Canada’s source of research and development intelligence.

Lakehead is no stranger to the top ranking list. It was ranked in the top spot from 2015 to 2019 – the first time an institution in Research Infosource’s undergraduate category was ever ranked Research University of the Year five years in a row.

Read Lakehead's full announcement here.

Local Lake Superior NERR Director on National Advisory Board

One more national notable is the appointment of Deanna Erickson, director of the Lake Superior National Estuarine Research Reserve in Superior, as a local voice to the national conversation on marine and coast management. She has been appointed to serve a four-year term on NOAA's inaugural Marine and Coastal Area-based Management Advisory Committee, which will advise coastal conservation under America the Beautiful, the U.S. effort to conserve 30% of land and water by 2030. (She seen here in the front with Noah Pinsonnault, a former research technician, and Addison Knoll, water quality monitoring student technician.)

Deanna has been reserve director since 2020 and joined with the Lake Superior NERR soon after its 2010 designation. She initiated the Rivers2Lake Education Program, which has provided extended mentoring in place-based and outdoor education for teachers in partnership with regional schools, the Great Lakes Aquarium, Fond du Lac Resource Management and many others. She earned a 2014 Lake Superior Stewardship award for that program, as well as more than $2 million in grants for NERR. In 2017, she led development of the Lake Superior Estuarium exhibit hall and the Confluence Room meeting space on Barker's Island. We asked Deanna a few questions about the new posting.

What originally brought you to the Lake Superior NERR? Lake Superior and my love of wild coastal places brought me to the reserve, as well as a commitment to the Wisconsin Idea, which says that we must harness the learning and research of the university to support our communities. The reserve is part of UW-Madison Division of Extension, which is really the Wisconsin Idea made real across the state or in our case, across the estuary.

What is it you hope to bring to the post? It’s essential that we balance our urgent need to protect land, water, plants and animals with ideas about conservation that are derived from our own communities. Lake Superior and Great Lakes folks are deeply connected to their coasts - through culture, economics, recreation, hunting, or the practice of retained Tribal treaty rights. We have collective knowledge about how to take care of the land. I want to make sure that federal processes honor place-based and Indigenous knowledge, practices, culture and pace. … I have worked on the salty coasts in California and the Bay of Fundy in New Brunswick, but the Great Lakes are what I’ll be speaking up for in this new committee appointment. … I was the only Great Lakes-based appointment, so it’ll be a big job.

Finally, you've asked for public input, about what kinds of ideas and thoughts you're looking for? I want to know more about how people along the Great Lakes connect to the coast and how they believe our watershed is best protected. What are the places we want to sustain? How should we approach it? Much of conservation ultimately happens at the local level so I want to understand the needs at that level.

Thinking Outside the (Big) Box for Gifts from the Big Lake

This issue we wanted to offer suggestions for the holiday gifts with meaning … for both your giftees and the local businesses you support. There are many, many more local options than the few links you'll find here, but we hope you'll discover them from this modest priming of the gift-giving pump …

Gift an Experience

Guided treks, overnight stays and workshops all come to mind as a great way to connect your Lake lover to the actual Lake Superior neighborhood. The local tourism websites are a good place to start.

An on-the-water guided adventure tour is a great way to see the region or even try a new experience. Kayak, canoe and paddleboard tours are popular, with options on each of the four shores, from Bayfield, Wis., to Copper Harbor, Mich., to Wawa, Ont., to Lutsen, Minn. along with all the major cities and many small towns. Basically, pick a locale and you'll probably find an adventure awaiting your giftee. Or if your giftee prefers that someone else "paddle" their boat, don't forget all the wonderful tour boats, including (just to name a very, very few), Apostle Islands Cruises and Lake Superior Tall Ships, plus a slew more out of Bayfield; in Michigan, there is Pictured Rocks Cruises out of Munising or Original Soo Locks Boat Tours and Famous Soo Locks Boat Tours, both in Sault Ste. Marie; Vista Fleet in Duluth; and, in Ontario, SailSuperior in Thunder Bay or Miss Marie Sault Lock Tours in Sault Ste. Marie.

Overnights + Packages

Simply gifting a night or two at a favorite lodging … or a new one to try out … can be a great present. Often, lodgings and bed-and-breakfast inns also offer interesting packages – spas to skiing to adventure treks – and special events. Many currently are offering deals on purchases of gift cards. Again, local tourism websites are a good place to start with a variety of options to get you started on gift shopping. (Or check out the ads in this issue, just saying.) You might want to send your giftees to a lovely overnight with a locally based book. We have several that we've reviewed here and writers are often at local bookstores for signings to add a specialized version. (Or again, check out the ads in this issue, just saying again.)

Loving to Learn

A super cool trend around the region is the growth of folk schools for all ages, art-making experiences and the rise of local artists and artisans, often who also teach classes in their genre of artwork. Many local photographers also offer weekend workshops to help bring home the best photographic memories. Again, we name just a very, very few to prime your gift idea pump, but do search in your giftee's favorite locale to find additional options. For folk schools, there is North House Folk School in Grand Marais, Minn., with a year-round schedule of classes, events and such. In Wisconsin, Madeline Island School of the Arts offers courses all the arts with some island time to boot. Friends of the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in Michigan hosts the Porcupine Mountains Folk School. You can read our story about folk schools, with more options, here. There are so many artisans with workshops to mention, we'll name only a couple and trust your search abilities. Lake Superior Art Glass in Duluth has highly popular classes for making all things glassy, from goblets to necklaces, including kids options. Thunder Bay Art Gallery also features many classes for all ages – which reminds us that gifting memberships to local museums and non-profit attractions like the zoo or aquarium also are welcome gift options.

Meeting Makers

We have featured a few makers of practical art in recent Lake Superior Magazine issues now up on our website for you to enjoy … and consider looking up the local Makers Markets throughout the season (and the year) around the region. (Check out the events below … and, again, our ads in this issue, enough said!)

Meet Thomas McDonald of Bear Island Art Factory here.

Meet Beth of Beth Millner Jewelry here.

Meet Natalija Walbridge of Dock 5 here.

News from Our Office

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, we'll be presenting the actual award to our 2023 Lake Superior Magazine Achievement Award winner, the St. Louis River Alliance, during its River Ally Social gathering from 5-7 p.m. at Clyde Iron Works upstairs bar in Duluth. The event is an appreciation to

the many people who have supported the St. Louis River Alliance, the restoration of the river, and the St. Louis River Estuary National Water Trail. SLRA staff, board members, fellow river allies, and potential new members are all welcome to hear about recent accomplishments and plans for next year, and how you can be a part of those plans. LSM editor Konnie LeMay and co-publisher Beth Bily will present the award.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list (and many involved visits by Santa, who appears to be everywhere, all the time):

Michigan

Friday, Dec. 8: Bundle up the family and friends to experience the magic of the holiday season at the annual Downtown Marquette Winter Snow Fun Holiday Parade. Watch the illuminated floats, tinsel-strewn trucks and colorful carolers transform Third Street into an enchanted scene from the North Pole. The Marquette Post Office will be collecting letters during the holiday parade, so bring the little ones and their letters to make sure Santa receives their Christmas wishes. The parade will travel South down Third Street towards the Marquette Commons where the tree lighting ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. Come say hi to Santa and grab some cocoa. PLUS remember that the Holiday Lasers on the Ore Dock continue on Thursdays-Saturday, 6-8 p.m. to New Year's Eve.

Friday, Dec. 8: Santa and Mrs. Claus will be stopping by the Hubbell Fire Hall at 6-8 p.m. Each child can visit with them and take home a treat bag. Santa's mailbox will be there to drop off letters and blank copies will be there if your kids forget theirs.

Saturday, Dec. 9: The Carnegie Museum of the Keweenaw features its Holiday Open House, 1-2:30 p.m., with traditional holiday music by Ellie Helman, hot chocolate and sweet treats, a gingerbread playhouse and pick-ups for those who reserved a Gingerbread House Kit (bring a canned food item for the food pantry).

Today-Saturday, Dec. 7-9: Chassell's Old-Fashioned Christmas Celebration includes a lighting contest, an elementary school Christmas program (1 p.m. Friday), live caroling, a Christmas market (10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday) plus a home tour and much more. See the full schedule online.

Minnesota

Today, Dec. 7: Hallmark starts streaming "Rescuing Christmas," shot in and around Duluth this past summer. See next issue for more about the movie.

Saturdays, Dec. 9 & 16: Santa is coming to Split Rock Lighthouse to give you an "epic backdrop" for your family holiday photos. On Dec. 9 & 16, with an item donation, you can get your photo taken with Santa against the backdrop of a wintry Split Rock Lighthouse. On both days, children ages 5-17 will be free. Adults can get in free if they bring an item to donate. All items donated are going to CareFee Assisted Living in Silver Bay or the Silver Bay Veterans Home. (A list of needed items is found online.) You can bring your own camera, or we will capture the moment with a Polaroid that you can take home.

Saturdays, Dec. 9 &16: Hoops Brewing in Duluth hosts its Holiday Makers Market for two more weekends, noon-4 p.m. Vendors will be in the Beer Hall with unique hand-crafted gifts.

Friday & Saturday, Dec. 8-9: Duluth's first ever Drone Lightshow will take place this weekend, four times per night Friday and Saturday with 3-4 minute shows over Lake Superior behind Fitger's. The free show is by the North Shore Scenic Railroad and Fitger's Duluth. Passengers of the Christmas City Express rides will get to see the displays from the train. All train rides are already sold out, but you can see it once an hour, starting at 4:15ish-8:15ish each night. Show times may vary, based on the train's arrival.

Fridays-Sundays, Dec. 8-10 & 14-17: The Boat Club Restaurant in Duluth launches its "A Don't Hug Me Christmas Carol" at the Spirit of the North Theatre. The hilarious musical is a Minnesota spoof on the Dickens' Christmas classic. See a short video preview here.

Saturday, Dec. 9: Local and Indigenous artists offer their works at the annual Holiday Craft Fair at Grand Portage Lodge & Casino, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9: The West End Craft & Vendor Show & Bake Sale runs 9 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Schroeder Town-Fire Hall.

Saturday, Dec. 9: Enjoy Brunch with Santa at the Tipsy Mosquito Wine & Spirit Room in Two Harbors. Bring a non-perishable food item to donate, too. Must pre-order. Holiday Cranberry Mimosas will be one of the featured items (for grown ups).

Saturday, Dec. 9: The Lincoln Park Craft District Holiday Market showcases all the district has to offer. Participating businesses will feature local maker/artist pop-ups, artist meet-and-greets, demonstrations, and other activities based on their space size and type of business. Wild State Cider will kick off the day with their annual Santa Run.

Wisconsin

Friday, Dec. 8: The Bay Area Film Society will sponsor two showings – 5 and 7:30 p.m. – of "Róise & Frank" in the Historic Bay Theater in Ashland. The film centers on grief-stricken Róise, who lost her husband, Frank, two years ago. The arrival of a mysterious dog seems to bring happiness to her life once more as Róise comes to believe that the dog is Frank reincarnated. He has come back to be with her again... and to coach the local sports team.

Saturday, Dec. 9: Children and their families are invited to meet Santa Claus and his elf as they arrive in Bayfield on the Madeline Island Ferry. Families can gather outside the Bayfield Lakeside Pavilion to prepare to greet Santa starting at 11:30 a.m. and the ferry arrives at 11:45 a.m. Visits with Santa follow inside the pavilion, where children can meet Santa, give him their Christmas lists and get a photo taken with the family's phone or camera. Each child will receive a goody bag and refreshments compliments of the Bayfield Chamber and Visitor Bureau.

Saturday, Dec. 9: Teams of carolers will visit downtown Hayward venues competing in Carols for Christmas, a contest with cash prizes, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9: Catch the important (kinda) news at the free The Rez Reporter Comedy Show, starting at 8 p.m. in the Lounge of Legendary Waters Resort & Casino in Red Cliff. Rob Fairbanks offers up plenty of laughs for a holiday stress break.

Saturday, Dec. 9: Ashland Middle School hosts its Holiday Craft Fair, 8 a.m.-noon, with handmade crafts, vendors and baked goods.

Saturday, Dec. 9: French River Lutheran Church hosts its Scandinavian Christmas on the Shore with fancy baked goods, a candy shop, artisans and crafters vendors plus lefse. Drop in 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Ontario

Fridays, Dec. 8, 22 & 29: This month the David Thompson Astronomical Observatory at Fort William Historical Park in Thunder Bay will explore what it could be like to celebrate the Holidays on Mars. "The holidays on Mars would be very strange indeed – rust-coloured "snow", lab-grown turkey and vegetables – and yet due to climate change and the increased technology available for interplanetary travel, it will most likely be a reality one day," state organizers in their event invitation. Showings start at 7 p.m.

Friday-Saturday, Dec. 8-9: The Ermatinger Clergue National Historic Site in Sault Ste. Marie invites everyone to harvest-themed dinners in the summer kitchen. The theme for this year's local literary and culinary event is Downton Abbey. Dinner is in three courses with drinks included.

Tuesday, Dec. 12: The newly formed “Broadway Bound” choir will sing a medley of songs from "Wicked" and from "Westside Story, as well, as individual students singing various musical theatre solos and duets. All starting at 7 p.m. in the Loft of the Algoma Conservatory of Music in Sault Ste. Marie.

Photo & graphic credits: Joey Wallis/Mount Bohemia; Lutsen Mountains; Chris Nash; Lake Superior NERR; Apostle Islands Cruises; North House Folk School; Beth Millner; Lake Superior Magazine; St. Louis River Alliance; Travel Marquette; Split Rock Lighthouse; Bayfield Chamber & CVB; Fort William Historical Park