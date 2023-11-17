Around the Circle This Week: November 17, 2023

Conservancy Group Acquires Largest Private Island on the Big Lake

Batchewana Island, at 2,076 hectares (about 5,130 acres) the largest remaining privately owned island on Lake Superior, is now under the care of the Nature Conservancy of Canada after an ambitious fundraising campaign. (The aerial view of the island here is by photographer Gary McGuffin and the photo of supports is from the NCC.) The island is about 60 kilometres northwest of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

“Batchewana Island will now remain a permanent haven for wildlife, birds and fish,” the conservancy says in its announcement this week. “Batchewana Island’s incredible beauty and its proximity to Sault Ste. Marie means the island has faced increasing development pressures in recent years. … Local people mobilized to help NCC secure the property by donating toward the island’s protection, and they are now partnering with the organization to care for the island and its species. Nature enthusiasts are eagerly completing species inventories for NCC, contributing to the organization’s knowledge of biodiversity on the island. NCC sincerely thanks the community for helping protect and care for Batchewana Island.” Funding also came from the federal government through the Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund and the province of Ontario through the Greenlands Conservation Partnership program.

“Batchewana Island is part of the traditional territory of Batchewana First Nation and is located north of Sault Ste. Marie in Batchawana Bay. The island boasts 27 kilometres of undeveloped shoreline as well as intact forests and wetlands. These forests and wetlands are a prime location for more than 75 bird species, 30 of which are provincially significant and four are species at risk, such as rusty blackbird (special concern), bald eagle (special concern) and Canada warbler (special concern). The island is also home to several wide-ranging mammals such as black bear, Canada lynx, gray wolf and moose. The waters of the surrounding bay provide important habitat for freshwater fish, such as at-risk lake sturgeon. The island’s forests and wetlands absorb carbon, helping to lessen the impacts of climate change.”

“Batchewana Island is truly an amazing place. I have been quoted calling it ‘Disneyland’ for those who love nature, and that could not be truer,” says Kaitlin Richardson, Program Director – Northern Ontario, Nature Conservancy of Canada. “From the tiny sparkling sundews on the hummocks in the cedar wetlands, to the otter and lynx tracks on the sandy beaches, everything we see on Batchewana Island is breathtaking.”

A Parade of People, a Tour of Lights

"Christmas City, Wonderful City … All dressed up in snow and mistletoe …"

For those of us Duluthians of a certain age, those words are ingrained in our brain, thanks to the song from talk show host/crooner Merv Griffin (whose wife was from the Upper Peninsula). That song is the background tune to the Christmas City of the North Parade, started in 1958 and continued today, starting at 6:30 p.m. The lighting of the Tree at Lake Superior Plaza takes place at 5 p.m. and Superior Street will close to traffic at 5:45 p.m. from Eighth Avenue East to Fifth Avenue West and at 5:30 p.m. 12th Avenue East to Eighth Avenue East.

(The editor of Around the Circle This Week, born the year of the parade, also played fake flute in the Duluth Central Marching Band in the parade during high school. Fake flute because if it was too cold, flutes were asked not to blow air into the instrument to ruin the key pads, or in warmer weather, like this evening, fake because she would grow up to be a better editor than flautist.) Anyway, you can hear Merv's song here.

The parade route runs along Superior Street from North 10th Avenue East to Fifth Avenue West. Parking is free in city lots after 5 p.m. Several locations are featuring indoor "Parade Watching Parties." Sir Benedicts Tavern on the Lake will have indoor and outdoor options, with a kid's buffet outside under a tent and all buffet sales going towards our local Toyland Express plus firepits, heaters and s'mores. Zinema at Zeitgeist offers free popcorn, other treats available and, from 5:30-6 p.m., live music from Michael Laughing Fox Charette. Mama T's Smokin' Eats will show the parade on all of its nine TVs; Northern News Now is the longtime organizer and sponsor and shows the event live. Duluth's Best Bread will be open late with baked goods and beverage.

The parade traditionally is the official, unofficial launch of the holiday season in Duluth, though a perhaps more famous (and visited) kickoff starts on Saturday when Bentleyville USA opens its free walk-through Tour of Lights in Bayfront Festival Park. (This photo by Paul Scinocca shows the lights earlier this week.) Bentleyville runs 5-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday through Dec. 26.

Downtown Duluth is offering a free "Jingle Bus" shuttle service on Fridays and Saturdays for those attending Bentleyville. The shuttle runs from the business districts to Bentleyville every 10 to 30 minutes, starting after 5 p.m. The Canal Park Jingle Bus stop is at Buchanan Street near Canal Park Drive, while the Downtown Jingle Bus travels along Superior Street with stops at Radisson Hotel, Holiday Center and near First Avenue East in front of the Tech Village (a new location). Jingle Buses are yellow buses with color-coded banners for each route and stops will be marked with a sign.

To celebrate this 20th anniversary of Bentleyville – Nathan Bentley's "backyard hobby" that got out of control – there is a special exhibit Bentleyville 20th Anniversary History Exhibit at The Depot.

Finlandia Foundation Asks the $3 Million Question

Pelasta Amerikan Suomi. Radda Finland I Amerika. Saving Finland in America.

No matter the language, the Finlandia Foundation is on a $3 million mission by the end of 2023 to save the Finnish American Heritage Center in Hancock, which it calls "the Smithsonian of Finnish America."

"In our 70 years of existence, Finlandia Foundation had never faced a challenge such as the situation that arose in March of 2023, when Finlandia University announced its closing," the foundation says in its funding plea. "It put into jeopardy the fate of the university-housed collection we call the Smithsonian of Finnish America. To preserve and acquire this history was a huge undertaking and a leap of faith for a non-profit organization such as ours. The FFN board determined that this move was completely in synch with the very mission of Finlandia Foundation, which is to honor our roots while connecting with contemporary Finland.

"Fiercely Finnish since 1953, we champion our culture and heritage across the United States by supporting educational opportunities and promoting diverse, relevant and enriching programs. … NOW, we ask the $3 million question:

Will you join our effort by making a donation to support this project?"

All contributions are matched dollar-for-dollar by the Paloheimo Foundation up to $100,000.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Today-Saturday, Nov. 17-18: The 8th annual Siskiwit Christmas Craft Show takes place in the Siskiwit Reception Hall & Conference Center in Calumet. Hours are 6-8 p.m. today and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday featuring local vendors. Entry is free.

Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 18-19: MooseWood Nature Center in Marquette hosts two reasons to get outdoors this weekend. On Saturday at 2 p.m., it will present "Birding Basics: An Introduction to Birding in the U.P." especially geared toward families. On Sunday, anytime after 2 p.m., pick up info about the self-guided Turkey Trivia Family Fun Walk, a a short interpretive hike about a favorite fall animal, the wild turkey. The tour will also be available Nov. 26.

Minnesota

Starting Today, Nov. 17-19: North House Folk School in Grand Marais celebrates the crafts, customs and stories inspired by winter during the Winterers' Gathering & Arctic Film Festival. Featured speaker this year is Tim Cahill, whose talk "50 Years of Adventure Travel," will chronicle his life "as the least competent adventurer of his generation." His talk is at 7 p.m. Saturday, both in person and online (still time to register). Check online for all the highlights, tap into the film festival schedule and remember to hang out at the Great Gear & Ski Sale starting 10 a.m. Saturday.

Starting Today, Nov. 17-Dec. 10: Meet artists Sam Zimmerman and Adam Swanson at an opening reception for their Dark Skies exhibit in the Johnson Heritage Post Art Gallery in Grand Marais. Doors open at 5 and the talk begins at 6 p.m. The show continues into December. Sam has a newly published coffeetable book of his art and stories called Following My Spirit Home.

Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 18-19: Grand Ely Lodge is hosting two opportunities this weekend to shop local for the holidays. On Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., it hosts the Holiday Craft Fair. Then Sunday launches the Festival of Trees, which continues until Dec. 3. The ongoing event by Northwoods Partners features a silent auction, holiday boutique and memorial ornaments. The lighting ceremony is 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18: Native American Heritage Day will be celebrated at The Depot in Duluth. Organized by the St. Louis County Historical Society, in partnership with the 1854 Treaty Authority, Bois Forte Tribal Council, and the Historic Union Depot Corporation, the event will celebrate local Native authors, feature Native American-themed food, a hand drummer and children’s activities. Dr. Jill Doerfler, who grew up on the White Earth Reservation and is the daughter of an enrolled tribal member, is head of the University of Minnesota Duluth Department of American Indian Studies. She has lectured and published widely on the topics of citizenship, blood quantum, and constitutional reform. The free event runs 11 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Great Hall.

Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 18-19: The Glitterati Christmas Craft & Vendor Show will showcase more than 75 vendors at the Clyde Malting Building in Duluth. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.

Wisconsin

Today-Sunday, Nov. 17-19: Legendary Waters Resort & Casino in Red Cliff is hosting several holiday events this weekend. Today and Saturday, the Christmas Boutique (10 a.m.-6 p.m.) features local crafters and bakers. On Sunday, there is a Kids Christmas Bingo Fundraiser & Toy Drive, starting at noon. Please bring an unopened toy donation.

Saturday, Nov. 18: The Gathering Barn hosts and boasts "Ashland's Largest Vendor/Craft Annual Expo," 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Starts Saturday, Nov. 18-Dec. 23: Start using your Shop Hop Passport this weekend in Bayfield. Collect signatures from participating businesses with a $5 purchase and be entered into a drawing to win prizes like a $100 shopping spree. Pick the passport up in stores or download online. Then shop hop local.

Thursday, Nov. 23: Work up a Thanksgiving appetite at the Washburn Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot. Same day registration will start at 8am at the Washburn Chamber office. Everyone who registers by Nov. 22 will be entered into a drawing for some Bay Bucks plus pays $15. Same day signup costs $20 to register. Participants may run or walk the course along the Lake Superior shore.

Ontario

Saturday, Nov. 18: The Rotary of Sault Ste. Marie hosts more than 40 entries and thousands of spectators at its Rotary Santa Claus Parade starting at 7 p.m. on Queen Street.

Saturday, Nov. 18: The 31st annual Rotary Santa Claus Parade in Thunder Bay will kick-off the city's holiday season. Put on by the Fort William Rotary and Port Arthur Rotary, along with Gore Motors, the parade goes from the Superstore to Thunder Bay Community Auditorium along Memorial Avenue, starting at 10 a.m.

Monday, Nov. 20: Algoma Reads, at Algoma University in Sault Ste. Marie, continues its November virtual series at 5 p.m., hosting author Michael Christie, who wrote Greenwood (2019), a national bestseller that earned a spot on the Scotiabank Giller Prize longlist and secured the Arthur Ellis Award for Best Novel. On Nov. 27, Dr. Melanie Dennis Unrau will discuss the CBC Canada Reads victor Ducks by Kate Beaton. Melanie is a Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council Banting Postdoctoral Fellow in the Department of Geography and Environmental Studies at the University of Regina.

